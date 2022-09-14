Best Cheap Auto Insurance in New Bedford, Massachusetts (2024)
Full coverage is relatively expensive in New Bedford. Finding the right car insurance company can save you hundreds of dollars each year on your policy.
Actualizado el 24 de abril de 2024
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Life near the water in Massachusetts can be expensive if you don’t work to find a better price, and the same is true for car insurance in New Bedford. The average rate for car insurance in the city is $97 per month, according to proprietary data from Insurify. However, the cheapest companies in town — GEICO, Allstate, and Travelers — all offer lower rates.
A monthly cost of $97 isn’t bad, and it’s lower than the national average. But some insurers offer rates that are far higher, and it’s up to you to find the right policy for you. Here’s how.
Datos Breves
Massachusetts has several compulsory coverages all drivers must carry.[1]
Compared to other Massachusetts cities, liability-only insurance is cheaper in New Bedford, but full coverage costs more.
Massachusetts is a no-fault state, so you can file an accident claim with your insurer even if the other driver is at fault.[1]
Find Car Insurance in New Bedford, Massachusetts
Check quotes from top insurers
Best car insurance companies in New Bedford
Selecting the ideal car insurance company means looking at your specific coverage needs, budget, and personal circumstances to find the best plan at the lowest price.
Here’s an at-a-glance look at three area auto insurance companies that combine low rates with plenty of coverage options and other benefits. While you may ultimately choose a different insurer, it doesn’t hurt to start your search here.
4.2
835
$54/mo
$119/mo
A highly recognizable name in car insurance, GEICO is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. In addition to auto insurance, GEICO sells homeowners, flood, life, business, and identity protection insurance, among other products.
GEICO can be an appealing option for drivers at the beginning and end of their driving life as it offers lower rates for both teens and seniors than are seen from many competitors.
Ventajas
Earned an A++ (Superior) rating for financial stability from AM Best
Accident forgiveness available
Contras
High rates for drivers with certain violations, like DUIs
No rideshare or new car replacement coverage available
4.3
840
$77/mo
$174/mo
Founded in 1927 in Madison, Wisconsin, American Family Insurance offers more than a dozen types of insurance in 18 states throughout the midwestern and western U.S.
American Family also stands out for its high rate of customer satisfaction, with largely positive online reviews and a well-below-average number of complaints on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Consumer Complaint Index. American Family offers car insurance policyholders 16 different discounts to help lower their rates.
Ventajas
Well-established with superior ratings from AM Best
Pay-per-mile option available
Contras
Mobile app ratings below those of competitors
Rates are merely average compared to other insurers
4.3
829
A++
$58/mo
Travelers has been in business for more than 160 years.
In addition to liability and full-coverage car insurance, Travelers offers gap insurance, rental car reimbursement, roadside assistance, rideshare insurance, and new car replacement coverage. AM Best gave the company an A++ rating for financial strength.[2]
Ventajas
Accident forgiveness available
Robust coverage selections and discount offerings
Contras
Rideshare coverage only available in Colorado and Illinois
High number of negative customer reviews with the Better Business Bureau
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in New Bedford
Liability coverage is basic coverage that pays for bodily injury and property damage suffered by others in an accident you cause. However, it doesn’t cover your own losses.
Massachusetts car insurance rates compare favorably to rates in other states, according to Insurify data, so it’s not surprising that you’ll find cheap liability coverage in New Bedford. Here, you can see a list of average monthly quotes for liability coverage from area insurers.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Travelers
#N/A
Midvale Home & Auto
$54
Safeco
$56
Liberty Mutual
$96
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in New Bedford
Full-coverage car insurance provides liability insurance coverage as well as coverage for physical damage to your own vehicle. It includes collision coverage for accidents with other vehicles and comprehensive coverage for damage from non-collision events, such as fallen trees, fire, and theft.
Although you’ll pay higher rates for the additional coverage, it might be worth having if you have a vehicle you can’t replace on your own. And your lender may require you to carry full coverage if you lease or finance your car.
The following companies offer some of the cheapest average quotes available for full coverage.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Travelers
$78
Midvale Home & Auto
$94
Safeco
$131
Liberty Mutual
$159
Car insurance requirements in Massachusetts
Massachusetts has compulsory, or mandatory, coverages that drivers must carry for each vehicle they register. Compulsory coverage includes:
Bodily injury to others
This covers you and people you let drive your car for the accidental injury or death of another person but doesn’t cover your injuries or those of someone driving your car.
Personal injury protection (PIP)
This covers medical expenses and up to 75% of lost wages, up to $8,000, for you or a driver who had permission to drive your car. PIP also covers members of your household and passengers in your vehicle. And it covers you as a pedestrian.
Bodily injury caused by uninsured auto
This protects you, people who have permission to drive your car, household members, and passengers against losses caused by an uninsured or unidentified driver.
Property damage liability
This covers damage to someone else’s property that you or a driver who had permission to drive your car caused.
Here are the minimum coverage requirements in Massachusetts:
Coverage
Minimum Coverage Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$20,000 for one person
$40,000 for two or more people
Personal injury protection
Up to $8,000 per accident
Bodily injury caused by uninsured auto
$20,000 for one person
$40,000 for two or more people
Property damage liability
$5,000
Also, keep in mind that Massachusetts is a no-fault state, which means PIP covers you no matter who caused the accident. The average monthly cost for full coverage in Massachusetts is $209, while a liability-only policy averages $99 per month, according to Insurify data.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Any of these events has the potential to drive up your rates because they make you a high-risk driver in the eyes of your insurance company. In the sections that follow, you’ll see how individual incident types affect your car insurance.
Find Car Insurance in New Bedford, MA
Check quotes from top insurers
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Car insurance companies check customers’ driving records from time to time, and if speeding tickets show up on yours, your insurer might raise your rates or end your good-driver discount. That’s not surprising, considering speeding makes you more likely to get into an accident, and it can also increase the severity of injuries and property damage in such an event.
Here, you can see how a speeding ticket can affect your quotes in New Bedford.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Travelers
$104
#N/A
Midvale Home & Auto
$126
$72
Safeco
$176
$75
Liberty Mutual
$213
$129
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
Any accident claim can increase your insurance rates. But unless your car insurance policy includes accident forgiveness, an accident you cause will have the most impact, especially if there are injuries or the damage is severe. In this case, you could wind up paying more for your insurance for the next few years.
Here’s a look at the quotes you can expect.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Travelers
$111
#N/A
Midvale Home & Auto
$135
$77
Safeco
$188
$80
Liberty Mutual
$228
$137
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
A DUI is a serious offense that could have a worse effect on your insurance rates and your coverage than just about any other reportable incident. If you have a DUI on your record, your insurance premiums will climb considerably, and some insurers may drop you altogether. If you can’t find insurance through another company, you can get coverage through the state’s Safe Driver Insurance Plan.
Here’s a collection of average quotes from insurers in New Bedford that offer coverage to drivers with a DUI on their record.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Travelers
$121
#N/A
Midvale Home & Auto
$146
$83
Safeco
$204
$87
Liberty Mutual
$247
$149
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Despite their years of driving experience, seniors often see their rates increase once they reach age 75. This might come as a bit of a shock, but aging is associated with a higher risk of serious crash-related injuries, and that becomes more significant by age 70.[3] By age 75, insurance rates reflect that worsening risk.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Travelers
$54
#N/A
Midvale Home & Auto
$66
$38
Safeco
$92
$39
Liberty Mutual
$111
$67
Cheapest car insurance for teens
It takes years to develop optimum driving skills, and while they’re still learning and maturing, teens and young adults are prone to unsafe driving behavior. They also have a heightened risk of being in an accident.[4] As a result, teens pay higher insurance premiums compared to other age groups.
However, teens can save on their insurance policy premiums in several ways, including:
Staying on their parents’ policy
Sticking with an inexpensive, safe car
Maintaining good grades to qualify for a good-student discount
Driving safely to qualify for good-driver discounts
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Travelers
$144
#N/A
Midvale Home & Auto
$174
$100
Safeco
$243
$104
Liberty Mutual
$294
$178
How to get the cheapest car insurance in New Bedford
The cheapest car insurance company in New Bedford isn’t the same for everyone because insurers take personal factors, such as credit, age, marital status, and gender, into consideration when they set rates. So what can you do to ensure you’re getting the lowest rate possible on your car insurance policy?
First, talk to your insurance agent to discuss your coverage needs. Then, use these tips to score the best price on the right auto insurance policy for you:
Raise your deductible to the highest amount you could pay out of pocket if you needed to file a claim.
Purchase your home insurance, life insurance, or other policies from the same insurer to qualify for bundling discounts.
Drive safely and defensively to avoid moving violations and accidents.
Protect your good credit score or take steps to improve a poor one.
Find Car Insurance in New Bedford
Check quotes from top insurers
Is car insurance more expensive in New Bedford?
Massachusetts has the fifth-lowest rates for full coverage and 11th-lowest for liability only — $108 and $78, respectively, according to Insurify data. While New Bedford’s average cost for liability only is slightly lower, at $73, drivers pay slightly higher than average for full coverage. That average is $120 per month in New Bedford.
More cities in Massachusetts
Compared to other Massachusetts cities, New Bedford’s best auto insurance companies are on the high side for full-coverage rates. The differences could stem from factors like population density, commuting habits, and crime rates. This chart shows you how New Bedford compares to other similar-sized cities in Massachusetts.
City
Average Monthly Quote
Compared to New Bedford
Somerville
$82
-32%
Quincy
$98
-18%
Springfield
$111
-8%
Lowell
$113
-6%
Worcester
$134
12%
New Bedford car insurance FAQs
If you’re looking for more information to help you find the best car insurance rates in New Bedford, the answers below can help.
How much is car insurance in New Bedford?
New Bedford’s average cost for liability only is $73, and the average cost of full coverage insurance is $120. This makes New Bedford’s rates for liability coverage slightly lower than the state average ($78) and the full-coverage rates slightly higher ($108).
What are the best car insurance companies in New Bedford?
GEICO, Allstate, and Travelers are among the top insurers in New Bedford. Each has a commendable Insurify Quality Score of 4.2, 4.1, and 4.2, respectively. In addition, each insurer has been recognized for its financial stability, number of discounts offered, or customer service efforts.
Is Massachusetts a no-fault state?
Yes. This means if an accident occurs, each participant’s insurance company is responsible for covering their party’s medical costs.
Does insurance follow the car or driver in Massachusetts?
Generally, insurance follows the vehicle in Massachusetts. This is true of property damage liability, comprehensive, and collision coverage. All of this means the insurance will step in if the vehicle is involved in a claim.
What is the minimum liability insurance required in Massachusetts?
To drive legally in Massachusetts, you must carry insurance that at least meets the state minimum requirements of bodily injury liability and bodily injury caused by uninsured auto ($20,000 for one person, $40,000 for two or more), personal injury protection ($8,000 per accident), and property damage liability ($5,000).
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.