Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Not every driver has a clean driving record. If you have an incident on your driving history — such as an at-fault accident, a speeding ticket, a DUI, or another moving violation — it can be more difficult to find cheap car insurance in Lowell. However, though insurers may consider drivers with an incident on their records to be higher risk, you can find affordable rates from the right insurers.

In this section, you’ll see how different incident types affect your insurance costs.

Shop for Car Insurance in Lowell, MA Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies Código postal Get My Quotes Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar. Basado en más de 3806 reseñas 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Driving faster than the posted speed limit may be an everyday occurrence, but it’s still a dangerous activity. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that 28% of traffic deaths in Massachusetts were speed-related in 2020. The link between speeding and traffic deaths explains why both police and auto insurers take speeding so seriously and why receiving a single traffic ticket for speeding can increase your insurance premiums.

The average monthly rate in Massachusetts for drivers with a speeding ticket on their record is $186. If you have a speeding ticket in Lowell, you may also find the most affordable rates from the following insurers.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Midvale Home & Auto $75 $100 Safeco $92 $123 Liberty Mutual $102 $137 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Even in a no-fault state like Massachusetts, an at-fault accident on your record indicates that you may be a higher-risk driver than someone with no at-fault accidents. Depending on the severity and circumstances of the accident and your driving history, your insurer may increase your premiums or even drop you after an at-fault accident.

The overall average monthly premium for drivers with an at-fault accident in Massachusetts is $186. Here, you can see a collection of quotes offered by area insurers.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Midvale Home & Auto $75 $107 Safeco $92 $132 Liberty Mutual $102 $146 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving under the influence (DUI) is among the most serious driving incidents. In Massachusetts, this type of infraction is called operating under the influence (OUI), and a first offense could result in a license suspension of 180 days and up to one year. It could also include a license reinstatement fee of $100 to $1,200, a fine of $500 to $5,000, and possible jail time.[3]

For obvious reasons, car insurance companies treat drivers with DUI citations as high-risk. In Massachusetts, drivers with a DUI pay an overall average of $204 for car insurance. Here, you can see how quotes vary by insurer.