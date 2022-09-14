Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Historic Lowell was founded 200 years ago as a mill manufacturing town. This helped the city grow quickly as both immigrants and locals sought work.
Today, even though Lowell is the fifth-largest city in the state, residents only pay an average of $108 per month for auto insurance — slightly less than the state average of $154. However, while rates in Lowell remain manageable, you can take steps to lower your car insurance costs.
Midvale Home & Auto offers the cheapest liability-only coverage in Massachusetts, with a rate of $68 per month.
Massachusetts is a no-fault insurance state, but it follows the 51% Bar Rule for legal recourse after an accident.
Twenty-eight percent of fatal accidents in Massachusetts were speed-related in 2020.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Lowell
The cheapest car insurance companies in Lowell won’t be the same for every driver. That’s because each insurer uses different criteria to set rates for drivers. These criteria include factors like gender, marital status, ZIP code, driving history, and credit. And even if multiple insurance companies use the same factors, the weight applied to these factors can vary from one insurer to the next.
To find the best insurance coverage for your needs, you must compare quotes from several insurers. As you begin your search, keep the insurers below in mind.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Travelers
4.3
$66
N/A
Coverage options
Midvale Home & Auto
3.2
$108
$68
Discounts
Safeco
3.8
$157
$85
Accident-free drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
4.3
JD Power
829
A.M. Best
A++
Full Coverage
$66/mo
Travelers Insurance was founded in 1864, well before the automobile was a standard sight in America. The company had more than 30 years of accident insurance under its belt when it issued its first auto insurance policy in 1897, making it the oldest auto insurance company in the nation.
Today, Travelers continues to innovate, offering a number of optional coverage choices, like gap insurance, roadside assistance, and rental car coverage, that can help modern drivers get the most out of their auto insurance.
Ventajas
Robust coverage selections and discount offerings
Accident forgiveness available
Contras
Rideshare coverage only available in Colorado and Illinois
High number of negative customer reviews with the Better Business Bureau (BBB)
We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
3.7
A.M. Best
A
Liability Only
$68/mo
Full Coverage
$108/mo
Midvale Home & Auto is a subsidiary of American Family Insurance based out of Madison, Wisconsin. This insurer offers a number of discounts, including multi-policy, multi-vehicle, good student, new customer, paperless, and pay-in-full discounts.
Ventajas
Backed by the financial strength of American Family
Optional gap insurance and roadside assistance available
Contras
Can’t get a quote online — must call an insurance agent or agency
3.8
JD Power
825
Liability Only
$85/mo
Full Coverage
$157/mo
Safeco is owned by Liberty Mutual. It offers auto insurance along with homeowners insurance, renters, boat, motorcycle, and pet insurance. One of Safeco’s major benefits is its Claims-Free Cash Back program. If you make no claims for a six-month period, Safeco will mail you a check for 2.5% of your policy premium, with a potential cash-back total of 5% per year.
Drivers with pristine records are also eligible for a vanishing deductible. If you do get into an accident, Safeco will forgive the accident if you’ve been claims-free for a set number of years.
Ventajas
Pays cash back to customers who remain claims-free
Many options for customizing car insurance
Contras
Limited number of discounts
Customer reviews indicate room for improvement in customer service
The underwriter is incompetent. Your staff didn't renew my policy and sent a rude letter stating that I have debris or algae on my roof.
Carol - April 6, 2024
Verified
It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Lowell
No single insurance company offers the cheapest auto insurance for every driver. That’s because insurers use various factors to set each customer’s premium. These factors might include your driving history, age, marital status, credit, and ZIP code. To save money on your coverage in Lowell, you have to compare quotes from multiple insurers.
Here are some additional strategies you can use to get the cheapest car insurance and the right coverage in Lowell:
Drive safely. Insurance costs are lowest for the drivers with the cleanest records. That’s why it’s a good idea to take a defensive driving course to learn the skills you need to avoid accidents and maintain a clean driving record.
Adjust your coverage. Increasing your deductible, dropping collision or comprehensive coverage, or decreasing your liability coverage amounts can all lower your insurance costs. While you don’t want to carry more coverage than you need, make sure you don’t lower your coverage so much that you can’t afford the out-of-pocket costs after an accident.
If you’re at fault in a car accident, your liability insurance will pay to repair or replace the other party’s damaged vehicle and any medical costs associated with the accident. But liability-only insurance doesn’t cover the cost of repairing or replacing your car if it’s damaged.
Midvale offers the cheapest liability rates in Lowell, starting at $75 per month. Here, you can see a collection of other insurers and their monthly liability coverage averages.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Midvale Home & Auto
$75
Safeco
$92
Liberty Mutual
$102
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Lowell
Many drivers in Lowell may prefer to carry full-coverage car insurance since it provides more protection. Specifically, full coverage includes collision and comprehensive coverages. Comprehensive pays to repair or replace your car if it’s damaged by something other than an accident, such as theft, severe weather, vandalism, or flooding.
Leased motor vehicles generally require full-coverage insurance, but this kind of coverage is otherwise optional for drivers.
The state average for full coverage in Massachusetts is $209 per month. In Lowell, Midvale also has the lowest quotes for full-coverage insurance. Here you can see a collection of average monthly quotes from top insurers.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Travelers
$87
Midvale Home & Auto
$125
Safeco
$175
Liberty Mutual
$184
Car insurance requirements in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is a no-fault auto insurance state.[1] This means that each driver must file a claim with their own insurance company for injury claims after an accident, no matter who was at fault. Personal injury protection will provide for your own medical expenses, up to 75% of lost wages, and replacement services, up to the limit you choose.
However, Massachusetts also uses the 51% Bar Rule for determining legal recourse after an accident.[2] Under this rule, any driver who is considered 51% at fault or greater can’t sue anyone else for the accident. Drivers who are less than 51% at fault can sue other parties, but the plaintiff’s percentage of negligence will reduce the defendant’s liability.
Massachusetts requires drivers to purchase four compulsory types of coverage:
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$20,000 per person / $40,000 per accident
Personal injury protection (PIP)
$8,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury liability
$20,000 per person / $40,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$5,000 minimum limit
While drivers in Massachusetts aren’t required to carry more than the above minimum coverage types and limits, it may be prudent to increase these coverage amounts.
You may also want to consider adding these types of coverage:
Collision coverage
If you’re at fault in an accident, collision coverage will pay to repair or replace your vehicle.
Comprehensive coverage
If your vehicle is damaged by something other than an accident, such as a storm or a fire, comprehensive coverage will pay to repair or replace it.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Not every driver has a clean driving record. If you have an incident on your driving history — such as an at-fault accident, a speeding ticket, a DUI, or another moving violation — it can be more difficult to find cheap car insurance in Lowell. However, though insurers may consider drivers with an incident on their records to be higher risk, you can find affordable rates from the right insurers.
In this section, you’ll see how different incident types affect your insurance costs.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Driving faster than the posted speed limit may be an everyday occurrence, but it’s still a dangerous activity. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that 28% of traffic deaths in Massachusetts were speed-related in 2020. The link between speeding and traffic deaths explains why both police and auto insurers take speeding so seriously and why receiving a single traffic ticket for speeding can increase your insurance premiums.
The average monthly rate in Massachusetts for drivers with a speeding ticket on their record is $186. If you have a speeding ticket in Lowell, you may also find the most affordable rates from the following insurers.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Midvale Home & Auto
$75
$100
Safeco
$92
$123
Liberty Mutual
$102
$137
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
Even in a no-fault state like Massachusetts, an at-fault accident on your record indicates that you may be a higher-risk driver than someone with no at-fault accidents. Depending on the severity and circumstances of the accident and your driving history, your insurer may increase your premiums or even drop you after an at-fault accident.
The overall average monthly premium for drivers with an at-fault accident in Massachusetts is $186. Here, you can see a collection of quotes offered by area insurers.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Midvale Home & Auto
$75
$107
Safeco
$92
$132
Liberty Mutual
$102
$146
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Driving under the influence (DUI) is among the most serious driving incidents. In Massachusetts, this type of infraction is called operating under the influence (OUI), and a first offense could result in a license suspension of 180 days and up to one year. It could also include a license reinstatement fee of $100 to $1,200, a fine of $500 to $5,000, and possible jail time.[3]
For obvious reasons, car insurance companies treat drivers with DUI citations as high-risk. In Massachusetts, drivers with a DUI pay an overall average of $204 for car insurance. Here, you can see how quotes vary by insurer.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Midvale Home & Auto
$75
$116
Safeco
$92
$143
Liberty Mutual
$102
$159
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Car insurance companies set prices for drivers partially based on age.
Rates tend to decrease for safe drivers around age 35 and stay low throughout adulthood until drivers reach their 70s. Around age 70, even the best drivers tend to experience declines in their reflexes and reaction times, making them more likely to get into accidents.
Seniors pay an overall average monthly premium of $129 in Massachusetts. Here, you can see how quotes vary from different insurers.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Midvale Home & Auto
$52
Safeco
$64
Liberty Mutual
$72
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Teen drivers have a higher rate of fatal crashes, according to the NHTSA, — predominantly because of their lack of experience and increased likelihood of engaging in dangerous driving behaviors, like speeding and distracted driving.
Not surprisingly then, insurance companies charge higher premiums for teen drivers. Fortunately, teens can lower their car insurance premiums with these strategies:
Remain on a parent’s insurance policy. Teen drivers can get their own insurance policy, but staying on a parent or guardian’s policy will be far less expensive.
Get good grades. Many insurance companies offer good student discounts to teen drivers who maintain a certain GPA.
Teens drivers pay a total average of $262 for insurance coverage in Massachusetts. Here, you can see the quotes offered for teen drivers by different insurers.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Midvale Home & Auto
$135
Safeco
$166
Liberty Mutual
$184
Is car insurance more expensive in Lowell?
In Lowell, the average liability-only cost is $74 per month, and the average full-coverage policy is $142 per month. This is considerably lower than the national average cost — $104 per month for liability-only coverage and $213 per month for full coverage.
Lowell residents also pay slightly less than Massachusetts drivers in general, since the Bay State has an average liability-only cost of $99 per month and an average full-coverage cost of $209 per month.
More cities in Massachusetts
Lowell’s liability-only auto insurance rates are lower than most other cities in Massachusetts. But full coverage is another story. Only Brockton has higher rates than Lowell for full coverage insurance. This means Boston, Worcester, and Springfield have cheaper rates for full coverage, despite being much bigger cities than Lowell.
Here, you can see how quotes in Lowell compare to other Massachusetts cities.
City
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Boston
$80
$131
Brockton
$135
$153
Cambridge
$60
$112
Fall River
$93
$102
New Bedford
$81
$101
Somerville
$68
$111
Springfield
$99
$102
Worcester
$98
$118
Lowell car insurance FAQs
Looking for more information to help you secure the best car insurance rates in Lowell? The following answers can help.
How much is car insurance in Lowell, Massachusetts?
In Lowell, the average liability-only coverage is $74 per month, and the average full coverage is $142 per month. This makes Lowell one of the more affordable cities in Massachusetts for liability coverage, but full-coverage rates remain high in the city.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Lowell?
In Lowell, Midvale Home & Auto offers the lowest liability rates, at $62 per month. Midvale Home & Auto offers the cheapest liability-only insurance in Massachusetts, at $68 per month. Safeco and Liberty Mutual also offer low rates across the state.
To find the ideal insurance policy for you, make sure to compare quotes from three to five different companies.
What are the best car insurance companies in Lowell?
Travelers, Safeco, and Midvale Home & Auto rank as three of the top insurers in Lowell. Each insurer is recognized for offering competitive rates, carrying a high Insurify Quality Score, and offering several discounts and coverage options.
Can your credit affect your car insurance rates in Massachusetts?
No. Massachusetts law prevents insurers from considering your credit history when assigning you rates in the state.
How can you lower car insurance costs in Massachusetts?
You can lower your car insurance rates by maintaining a safe driving record, driving a safe vehicle, increasing your deductible, and bundling your car insurance with another insurance type.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Emily Guy Birken era previamente una educadora, empollona sobre el dinero por toda la vida y escritora independiente galardonada con el Premio Plutus, especializada en la investigación científica que investiga los comportamientos irracionales sobre el dinero. Su formación por la educación le permite traducirlos temas financieros complejos a ideas comprensibles para los novatos en la materia.
Su trabajo ha aparecido en The Huffington Post, Business Insider, Kiplinger's, MSN Money y The Washington Post online.
Es autora de varios libros, entre ellos The 5 Years Before You Retire, End Financial Stress Now y el nuevo Stacked: Your Super Serious Guide to Modern Money Management, escrito con Joe Saul-Sehy.