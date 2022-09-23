>Seguros de Autos>Massachusetts

Gap Insurance in Massachusetts (2024)

If your car sustains severe damage and is a total loss, gap insurance can step in to protect your finances.

Courtney Mikulski
Editado porCourtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales

  • Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify

Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Actualizado el 24 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Are you considering financing a new car in Massachusetts? If so, understanding the importance of gap insurance in Massachusetts is crucial.

Gap insurance acts as a safety net to protect you from potential financial gaps in the event of a total loss from accident or theft. This coverage is especially useful for people who lease or finance their cars.

Here are the ins and outs of gap insurance in Massachusetts, its benefits, and why it’s essential for people with leased cars or car loans.

Datos Breves

  • Gap insurance adds $20, on average, to your annual premium, according to the Insurance Information Institute.[1]

  • Buying gap insurance through an insurance company is usually cheaper than doing so at an auto dealer.

  • Many insurance companies offer this type of coverage as an endorsement.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Massachusetts

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

What is gap insurance, and how does it work?

Gap insurance — also known as guaranteed auto protection insurance — is a type of insurance coverage that helps protect car owners from financial loss in the event of a total-loss accident or theft. It covers the “gap” between the vehicle’s actual cash value (ACV) and the amount you still owe on the car loan or lease.[1]

When you purchase a new car or truck, its value instantly begins to depreciate. Most vehicles experience a significant drop in value — often around 20% — within the first year. If you have a standard auto insurance policy, it typically covers the depreciated value of the vehicle. In other words, if your insurer declares your car a total loss, it will reimburse you for the current market value of the vehicle as of the time you file a claim.

However, if you leased or financed the purchase of your new car with a down payment of less than 20%, there’s a possibility that the amount left on the loan or lease will be more than the market value of the vehicle in the initial years of ownership. This creates a gap between what your insurance company pays after a total loss and what you still owe on the loan or lease.

What does gap insurance cover in Massachusetts?

Gap insurance covers the difference between the ACV that your insurance policy pays and the remaining amount you owe on the loan or lease. In the event of a total loss accident or theft, the gap insurance company pays off the remaining balance on your loan or lease, ensuring you don’t have to bear the financial burden.

For example, let’s say you purchased a car for $30,000 and took out a loan to finance it. A year later, the car is in an accident and your insurer declares it a total loss, reimbursing you for its actual cash value of $24,000. However, you still owe $28,000 on your car loan. In this scenario, your standard auto insurance will only pay you $24,000 based on the car’s ACV, leaving you with a $4,000 gap. With gap insurance, the insurance company covers this $4,000 gap, allowing you to pay off the loan completely.

Good to Know

It’s important to note that gap insurance typically has certain limitations and restrictions. It may have a maximum coverage limit, and it usually doesn’t cover other expenses such as deductibles, late-payment fees, or extended warranties. Additionally, it's usually only available for new and leased cars, not used vehicles.[1]

Gap insurance vs. full coverage

In Massachusetts, full-coverage insurance generally refers to a combination of different types of auto insurance coverage that provide a higher level of protection than the state’s minimum required coverage.

In Massachusetts, the minimum required auto insurance coverage includes:[2]

  • $20,000 per person for bodily injury liability

  • $40,000 per accident for bodily injury liability

  • $5,000 per accident for property damage liability

  • $8,000 per accident for personal injury protection (PIP)

  • $20,000 per person and $40,000 per accident for uninsured motorist coverage

Full-coverage insurance includes these mandated coverages, plus comprehensive and collision insurance coverages. Comprehensive insurance pays for damages to your car not related to collisions like theft, vandalism, and weather damages. Collision insurance pays for your car repairs from collision-related damages, like hitting a pole or another vehicle. However, neither of these coverages pay for the difference between your auto loan and lease and your car’s actual cash value after a total loss, but that’s where gap insurance comes in.

Who needs gap insurance in Massachusetts?

Whether someone with full coverage needs gap insurance depends on their specific circumstances. It’s particularly beneficial for people who:[1]

  • Made a small down payment: If you made a down payment of less than 20% on your vehicle, there’s a higher likelihood of the loan amount exceeding the market value, making gap insurance valuable.

  • Have a long-term loan or lease: If you financed your vehicle for 60 months or longer, the gap between the loan amount and the vehicle’s value may persist for a significant portion of the loan term, making gap insurance beneficial.

  • Lease a vehicle: Lessors often require gap insurance leased vehicles, as it protects against potential financial gaps in the event of a total loss.

  • Purchased a fast-depreciating vehicle: Some vehicles depreciate at a faster rate than average. If you bought a vehicle with a higher depreciation rate, the gap between the loan amount and the vehicle’s value could be significant, making gap insurance a wise choice.

  • Rolled over negative equity: If you rolled over negative equity from a previous car loan into your new loan, the loan amount may exceed the vehicle’s value, making gap insurance important for protecting against financial loss.

Considering these factors, it’s important to assess your specific financial situation and the potential gap between the loan/lease amount and the vehicle’s value. If you determine that the gap could pose a financial burden, buying gap insurance can provide additional peace of mind and financial protection.

“Gap coverage is essential for drivers of leased vehicles because of the residual value, but also can provide important financial protection for vehicle owners who have long-term loans,” says Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications of the Insurance Information Institute.

How to buy gap insurance in Massachusetts 

You can typically purchase gap insurance from car dealerships and insurance companies. The cost of gap insurance varies depending on factors such as the value of the vehicle, the length of the loan or lease, and the insurer. It’s often available as an add-on or endorsement to your existing auto insurance policy.

“While most car dealers offer gap coverage, we strongly recommend consumers only purchase the coverage through their auto insurer versus buying it from the dealer,” says Friedlander. “There is a major cost differential. Don’t let a car dealer talk you into purchasing gap coverage from them.”

How much does gap insurance cost in Massachusetts?

Gap coverage is an endorsement you can easily add to your auto insurance policy. “You can add gap coverage to your policy for about $20 to $30 a year on average,” says Friedlander. For example, a full-coverage policy in Massachusetts costs an average of $186 a month. Adding gap insurance could only add $1 to $2 a month to your policy.

It’s important to note that not all auto insurers offer gap coverage, and Friedlander advises looking into your coverage options before you either lease or purchase a vehicle and finance it.

Best gap insurance companies in Massachusetts

Looking for gap insurance in Massachusetts? These are some of the best gap insurance companies.

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$121/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$272/mo

In business for more than 100 years, Liberty Mutual offers auto, homeowners, condo, renters, flood, life and other insurance products. Policyholders have access to numerous discounts, including bundling, good student, military, student-away-at-school, claims-free, violation-free, and multi-car discounts. Liberty Mutual has an A rating for financial strength from A.M. Best and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. However, the company has three times the expected rate of complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index, and low ratings on consumer review sites Trustpilot and Sitejabber.

Ventajas

  • Wide range of available discounts

  • Accident forgiveness available

Contras

  • Many negative reviews and customer complaints

  • Premiums are relatively high compared to industry average

Read our Liberty Mutual review
Kevin - April 20, 2024
Verified

Affordable Rates

They are cheaper than anyone else. Comparing with other companies, even through your company, seems like a joke.
Christine - April 20, 2024
Verified

I Want to Trust My Insurance Salesman

I hope that Liberty is truthful about their car insurance. They promised that after three months, I would receive mileage credit as I drive less than 50 miles a month.
Gregory - April 18, 2024
Verified

Changing Carriers!!!

Always get prices in writing. My price increased by 60% for no apparent reason. I've had the same vehicle for 2 years and suddenly the prices increased by 60%. I'm definitely switching carriers!!!

Parents of young drivers can gain some much-needed confidence when insuring their teen drivers with Liberty Mutual, as this insurance company earned an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 3.8. Parents can insure their teens at an affordable price of $176 per month, on average, for liability-only insurance. Additionally, Liberty Mutual offers a variety of discounts suited for young drivers.

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$46/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$100/mo

In business for more than 100 years, USAA exclusively serves members of the military and their immediate families. The company offers multiple types of insurance products, as well as banking, investing, and retirement services. Auto insurance customers have access to a number of discounts, including for bundling, insuring multiple vehicles, living on a military base, and more. A.M. Best gives USAA an A++ rating for financial strength, and the company had the highest or second-highest rating of all insurers in every region in J.D. Power’s Overall Customer Satisfaction Index. Customer reviews are mixed for service and claims processing.

Ventajas

  • Low premiums

  • SafePilot program rewards good driving with up to 30% discount

Contras

  • Only available to active-duty military, veterans, military spouses, or children of service members or veterans

  • No 24/7 customer phone support

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

USAA is one of the best options for affordable car insurance in Massachusetts, with an average monthly rate of $23 for liability-only insurance and an IQ Score of 4.5. For gap insurance, you can inquire about car-replacement assistance coverage, which gives policyholders a settlement with an additional 20% of the actual cash value of the vehicle if they file a claim and USAA declares their car a total loss.

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.7
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$68/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$108/mo

Owned by American Family Insurance, Midvale offers auto and home insurance. In addition to liability, collision and comprehensive coverages, Midvale also offers gap insurance, rental car reimbursement, and roadside assistance. Discounts are pretty standard for the industry, including good student, multi-vehicle, multi-product, and pay-in-full discounts. Midvale as an excellent (A) rating from A.M. Best for financial stability. Customer complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index are only slightly higher than expected for the industry.

Ventajas

  • Backed by the financial strength of American Family

  • Optional gap insurance and roadside assistance available

Contras

  • Can’t get a quote online – must call an agent

  • Poor customer reviews with Better Business Bureau

Midvale Home & Auto is an excellent car insurance company for families due to this company’s comprehensive coverage options tailored to meet the specific needs of parents and their children.

A liability-only policy with Midvale Home & Auto only costs an average of $87 a month, and discounts are available to families who insure multiple cars, bundle insurance policies, have a student with good grades, or have a student away at college.

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$62/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$138/mo

Founded by Sears department store executives in 1931, Allstate offers auto, home, motorcycle, ATV, renters, condo, and term life insurance. Operating in all 50 states, the company has superior ratings from A.M. Best for financial strength and credit. However, Allstate has many negative reviews on consumer websites, and a slightly higher-than-average complaint rating in the National Association of Insurance Commissioners Consumer Complaint Index. Allstate offers many discounts, including for good students, multiple policies, bundling auto and home insurance, new vehicles, safe driving, and good payment history.

Ventajas

  • Well-established with superior ratings from A.M. Best

  • Pay-per-mile option available

Contras

  • Low customer satisfaction

  • Rates are merely average compared to other insurers

Read our Allstate review
Carolyn - April 24, 2024
Verified

Change in Agency, Considering Switch

I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified

Recommend Allstate

Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified

Good

Very good but expensive.

With a low monthly average rate for liability-only insurance of $49 and an IQ Score of 4.1, Allstate is a solid option for Massachusetts drivers looking for gap insurance, and especially for people who work as rideshare drivers. With Ride for Hire coverage, rideshare drivers can get extra protection that their normal policy doesn’t offer to receive the protection they need while working.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Massachusetts

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Massachusetts gap insurance FAQs

If you’re considering buying gap insurance in Massachusetts, below is a breakdown of some frequently asked questions about this type of policy to help you prepare for this purchase.

  • Does Massachusetts require gap insurance?

    No. Massachusetts doesn’t require gap insurance coverage.[2] Gap insurance is optional in Massachusetts, and it’s up to car owners to decide whether to purchase it.

  • How do you file a gap insurance claim in Massachusetts?

    To file a gap insurance claim in Massachusetts, you typically need to contact your gap insurance company and provide it with the necessary documentation, such as your insurance policy details, proof of the gap amount, and information about the underlying auto insurance claim.[3]

  • Do you need gap insurance if you have full coverage?

    If you want the protection gap insurance provides, you still need it even if you have a full-coverage policy. “Gap insurance is an optional coverage that can be easily added to your auto insurance policy as an endorsement,” says Friedlander. “It is not considered part of a full-coverage policy, which typically includes comprehensive and collision coverages.”

  • Why is gap insurance more expensive through a dealership?

    Car dealerships tend to charge much more than insurance companies for gap insurance, according to Friedlander. This is somewhat understandable, as insurance companies specialize in issuing insurance products and can add an inexpensive gap policy onto a customer’s standard car insurance policy.

Sources

  1. III. "What is gap insurance?."
  2. Commonwealth of Massachusetts. "Basics of Auto Insurance."
  3. III. "How to file an auto insurance claim."

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers