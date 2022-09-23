>Seguros de Autos>Maryland

Car Insurance Requirements in Maryland (2024)

The minimum coverage requirements in Maryland are 30/60/15 in liability car insurance.

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Maryland

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $105/mes para solo responsabilidad y $154/mes para cobertura total en Maryland.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Almost every state requires drivers to carry at least a minimum amount of liability car insurance — including Maryland. However, the minimum coverage requirements vary among states. It’s important to understand the coverage requirements in Maryland to determine how much insurance you need and what additional coverage you might consider while comparing car insurance quotes.

Here are Maryland’s car insurance requirements, penalties for driving while uninsured, and average costs to help you in your research.

Datos Breves

  • One of the penalties for driving without insurance in Maryland is a $150 fine for the first 30 days and $7 every day after.[1]

  • Maryland is one of a handful of states that require uninsured motorist coverage.[2]

  • The average cost of liability-only insurance in Maryland is $173 per month.

Maryland car insurance requirements

Vehicle owners in Maryland must purchase a minimum amount of car insurance to register their car and drive legally.

Maryland’s minimum coverage requirements include liability insurance and uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance with limits of 30/60/15.[2] This translates to $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $15,000 per accident for property damage liability. These same limits apply for uninsured motorist insurance in Maryland.

Bodily injury liability insurance

Bodily injury liability insurance covers your financial responsibilities when you injure someone else in a car accident you cause. For example, if you hit another driver and they get hurt, your bodily injury liability insurance pays for their medical expenses, such as an ambulance ride, surgery, rehabilitation care, or lost wages. It also covers legal fees if someone sues you.

In Maryland, drivers must carry bodily injury liability coverage with limits of $30,000 for one person’s injuries and $60,000 for all injuries in an accident. It’s important to note that bodily injury liability insurance doesn’t provide any coverage for your medical bills after a car accident.

Property damage liability insurance

Property damage liability insurance pays for someone else’s property damage that you’re responsible for. This includes damage to property like vehicles, fences, mailboxes, and storefronts. If you cause property damage, your insurance policy covers the cost of repairing the property, as well as your legal fees if someone sues you.

The minimum requirement for property damage liability coverage in Maryland is $15,000 per accident. That’s the maximum amount your insurer will pay out after a property damage claim. If you have a minimum-coverage policy and cause property damage that exceeds $15,000, you have to pay the difference out of pocket.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance

Uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance applies when a driver who is uninsured or doesn’t have enough insurance causes an accident. If they don’t have insurance or their limits are too low to cover your losses in full, your uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance kicks in.

The minimum coverage requirements for uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance in Maryland are the same as the personal liability limits: $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage and $15,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage coverage.

Personal injury protection (PIP) insurance

PIP coverage pays for your medical expenses and lost wages after an accident, regardless of fault. It also applies to other members of your household listed on the policy. The minimum amount for this coverage in Maryland is $2,500. You may waive this coverage if you feel your health coverage is sufficient, but consider that this coverage applies to more than just your medical needs.

Maryland Auto Insurance

Maryland drivers who can’t qualify for auto insurance through the private marketplace can get coverage through Maryland Auto Insurance, previously known as the Maryland Automobile Insurance Fund (MAIF). This program is for high-risk drivers who can’t get insurance due to their driving record, claims history, or credit.

To get coverage through Maryland Auto Insurance, you must be a Maryland resident with a valid driver’s license. You must also prove that at least two insurance companies denied your car insurance application.

Here are the types of coverage you can get through Maryland Auto Insurance:[3]

Do you need more than state-minimum coverage in Maryland?

State-minimum coverage doesn’t always provide enough protection in the event of an accident. Liability-only insurance covers your legal and financial responsibilities when you cause someone else’s injuries or property damage, but it doesn’t cover your medical expenses or vehicle repairs.

For more protection, you should consider a full-coverage insurance policy, which most insurance professionals recommend. A full-coverage policy includes liability insurance plus collision, comprehensive, and medical payments insurance. Together, these coverages pay for your vehicle’s repairs and your medical bills after a covered claim.

Full coverage can be beneficial for drivers who are insuring a brand-new car or can’t afford to repair their vehicle after an at-fault accident. This type of coverage is also a common requirement when you lease or finance your vehicle. However, if your vehicle is older and isn’t worth much, having liability-only insurance might be sufficient.

While full-coverage insurance has many benefits, it’s more expensive than liability-only insurance. Based on Insurify’s average rate data for the state, the average cost of full-coverage insurance is $302 per month.

The cost of liability-only car insurance in Maryland

The average cost of liability-only car insurance in Maryland is $173 per month. However, the cost of minimum-coverage insurance depends on various factors, including your insurance company. In the table below, you can see the average quotes for liability-only insurance in Maryland from some of the best car insurance companies.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Safeco105
USAA105
GEICO125
Midvale Home & Auto130
Liberty Mutual135
State Farm135
Erie153
Progressive163
Elephant163
Travelers182
CSAA184
Direct Auto192
GAINSCO199
Nationwide228
Allstate241
Bristol West250
State Auto305
The cost of full-coverage car insurance in Maryland

The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Maryland is $302 per month. Full coverage typically includes liability insurance plus collision, comprehensive, and medical payments insurance. Because full coverage provides more protection, it’s typically more expensive.

Below, you can see the average full-coverage car insurance quotes in Maryland by insurance company.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA154
Safeco162
GEICO183
State Farm199
Midvale Home & Auto221
Liberty Mutual224
Erie225
Progressive240
CSAA244
Elephant257
Travelers268
Direct Auto285
Nationwide303
Allstate355
State Auto464
GAINSCO526
Bristol West535
Penalties for driving without proof of insurance in Maryland

Maryland legally requires drivers to keep proof of insurance in their vehicle at all times. If you drive without auto insurance in Maryland, you can face a number of consequences. Here are the penalties for driving while uninsured:[1]

  • Fines: The fine for driving while uninsured is $150 for the first 30 days and $7 for each day after. There is a maximum annual fine of $2,500 per vehicle.

  • Registration suspension: The state will automatically suspend your registration if you drive while uninsured. Driving with a suspended registration has its own consequences, such as vehicle impoundment and fines.

  • Collections: If you disregard the official notices from the Maryland Vehicle Association (MVA), it will transfer your case to the Central Collections Unit (CCU). On top of your unpaid fines, you must pay a 17% collection fee, and the state will withhold your income tax return.

Optional car insurance coverages to consider

Many Maryland drivers can benefit from adding optional car insurance policies, called endorsements, which provide protection beyond what a standard policy includes. Here are some of the most common endorsements to consider adding:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for your vehicle’s repairs after an accident, regardless of fault. It typically pays out based on the actual cash value (ACV) of your car, minus a deductible.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for your vehicle’s repairs stemming from non-collision incidents. This policy will cover damage from situations like weather events, fires, flooding, theft, vandalism, and hitting an animal.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/31bb162db0/accident-forgiveness.svg

    Accident forgiveness

    Accident forgiveness waives your first accident so it doesn’t affect your car insurance rate. Some insurers only offer accident forgiveness if you have been claim-free and accident-free for a certain period of time.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance

    If you get stranded, roadside assistance can come in handy. It pays for things like fuel delivery, flat tire changes, battery replacements, lockouts, and towing up to a specific mileage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap insurance

    Drivers who lease or finance their vehicles should consider gap insurance. If your insurance company totals your vehicle and you have negative equity in the car, gap insurance will cover the difference between your car’s value and the remaining balance you owe on the auto loan.

Maryland car insurance requirements FAQs

If you’re looking for more information about the minimum car insurance requirements in Maryland, these FAQs might be helpful.

  • Is car insurance required in Maryland?

    Car insurance is a legal requirement in Maryland. You must have a minimum-coverage policy to register your vehicle and drive legally. If you drive without auto insurance in Maryland, you can face various consequences, including fines and car registration suspension.

  • Does Maryland require collision insurance for vehicles?

    No, Maryland doesn’t legally require collision insurance. The only required coverages are bodily injury liability, property damage liability, personal injury protection, and uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance. However, you might have to purchase collision insurance if you lease or finance your vehicle.

  • Do you need to add your child with a permit to your car insurance in Maryland?

    After your child gets their learner’s permit, it’s a good idea to add them to your car insurance policy. Although your policy may already cover your child when they get their full driver’s license, you should contact your insurance company to see how it handles insuring provisional drivers.

  • Do you need car insurance to register a car in Maryland?

    Yes, you must have a valid car insurance policy to register a vehicle in Maryland. If you don’t have a valid insurance policy, you won’t be able to register your car until you can show proof of insurance.

  • Does insurance follow the car or the driver in Maryland?

    In general, car insurance follows the car. If you own the vehicle, your insurance policy covers you. When you allow someone else to borrow your vehicle, your car insurance policy usually protects them while they drive your car. However, if you regularly allow other people to drive your vehicle, it’s a good idea to add them to your policy as additional insured drivers.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration. "Insurance Requirements for Maryland Vehicles."
  2. Maryland Insurance Administration. "A Consumer Guide to Auto Insurance."
  3. Maryland Auto Insurance. "Minimum Coverage Requirements."
