Maryland car insurance requirements

Vehicle owners in Maryland must purchase a minimum amount of car insurance to register their car and drive legally.

Maryland’s minimum coverage requirements include liability insurance and uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance with limits of 30/60/15.[2] This translates to $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $15,000 per accident for property damage liability. These same limits apply for uninsured motorist insurance in Maryland.

Bodily injury liability insurance

Bodily injury liability insurance covers your financial responsibilities when you injure someone else in a car accident you cause. For example, if you hit another driver and they get hurt, your bodily injury liability insurance pays for their medical expenses, such as an ambulance ride, surgery, rehabilitation care, or lost wages. It also covers legal fees if someone sues you.

In Maryland, drivers must carry bodily injury liability coverage with limits of $30,000 for one person’s injuries and $60,000 for all injuries in an accident. It’s important to note that bodily injury liability insurance doesn’t provide any coverage for your medical bills after a car accident.

Property damage liability insurance

Property damage liability insurance pays for someone else’s property damage that you’re responsible for. This includes damage to property like vehicles, fences, mailboxes, and storefronts. If you cause property damage, your insurance policy covers the cost of repairing the property, as well as your legal fees if someone sues you.

The minimum requirement for property damage liability coverage in Maryland is $15,000 per accident. That’s the maximum amount your insurer will pay out after a property damage claim. If you have a minimum-coverage policy and cause property damage that exceeds $15,000, you have to pay the difference out of pocket.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance

Uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance applies when a driver who is uninsured or doesn’t have enough insurance causes an accident. If they don’t have insurance or their limits are too low to cover your losses in full, your uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance kicks in.

The minimum coverage requirements for uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance in Maryland are the same as the personal liability limits: $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage and $15,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage coverage.

Personal injury protection (PIP) insurance

PIP coverage pays for your medical expenses and lost wages after an accident, regardless of fault. It also applies to other members of your household listed on the policy. The minimum amount for this coverage in Maryland is $2,500. You may waive this coverage if you feel your health coverage is sufficient, but consider that this coverage applies to more than just your medical needs.