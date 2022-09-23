What is SR-22 insurance in Maine, and when do you need it?

SR-22 is not an insurance policy. It’s a form that proves you meet Maine’s minimum car insurance requirements. The state may require high-risk drivers to obtain an SR-22 following a charge for DUI, DWI, after an uninsured accident, or if you have frequent traffic violations.

As part of the requirements for SR-22 insurance, you must file the certificate with the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV).[2] That’s a different process from a standard car insurance policy, with which you don’t need to file any additional documents beyond your initial proof of insurance when registering your vehicle.[3]

If you have an existing insurer, keeping coverage could be a problem — Maine allows insurance companies to cancel your coverage if you have a suspended license. You can buy a policy from the Maine Automobile Insurance Plan if you can’t find another company to insure you. AIPSO manages the plan’s policies, and you can find more information on its website.[4]

How can you get SR-22 insurance in Maine?

“Customers obtain an SR-22 by contacting an auto insurance company that is authorized to do business in the state of Maine,” says Emily Cook, director of communications for the Maine Department of the Secretary of State.

“[Drivers] should advise the company that the SR-22 must be written for Maine, regardless of where [they] currently reside.”

Additionally, Cook warns “[n]ot all companies may be willing to write an SR-22 for a particular customer, and unfortunately, the Bureau has no authority to compel any company to write an SR-22.”

If you have questions, it’s best to contact the BMV by phone or mail to confirm the requirements. Otherwise, you may not be able to drive legally.

Many well-known insurance companies offer SR-22 forms, including The General, Dairyland, Nationwide, and State Farm. Once you secure coverage, it’s your responsibility to file the certificate with the BMV. Some insurance companies can file the SR-22 form electronically through Tyler Insurance Filings, according to Cook. Ask your insurance company if it can file an SR-22 with the state on your behalf.

Cost is another major factor to consider when buying SR-22 insurance in Maine. Generally, high-risk drivers need these forms, so premiums can be considerably more expensive than standard auto insurance.[1]

Keep in Mind If you need to reinstate your driver’s license, keep in mind that in addition to an SR-22, you may also need to pay a $50 reinstatement fee.[5] Depending on the driving offense, you may also need to pay for court fees, ignition interlock fees, and more.[6]

How long is an SR-22 required in Maine?

You must maintain coverage for the duration of your requirements without canceling it or letting the form lapse. To avoid any legal hiccups, make sure to keep your policy current.[1]

“The SR-22 requirement imposed will last for three years from the date the driving privileges are restored,” Cook specifies. So the three-year requirement begins from the day your license is reinstated, rather than from the day you file the SR-22 form or the day of the offense that caused your license suspension.