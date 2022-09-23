>Seguros de Autos>Maine

Cheap SR-22 Insurance in Maine (2024)

An SR-22 insurance form verifies with Maine that you meet minimum insurance requirements. But your circumstances for needing this form can increase your insurance rates.

Amy Beardsley
Escrito porAmy Beardsley
Amy BeardsleyEscritora de seguros

Amy es una escritora de marketing de contenido quien especializa en finanzas personales y tecnología. Con una formación en el sector legal, tiene un talento de transformar temas complejos en contenido fácil de entender. Cuando no está escribiendo, a ella le gusta leer y jugar a los juegos de mesa con su familia. Puede aprender más sobre Amy al visitar amybeardsley.com.

Courtney Mikulski
Editado porCourtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales

  • Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify

Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.

Amber Benka
Revisado porAmber Benka
Amber BenkaAgente de seguros con licencia

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Maine

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $42/mes para solo responsabilidad y $72/mes para cobertura total en Maine.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

If you’re a driver in Maine who needs SR-22 insurance to get back on the road, it’s crucial to understand how it can affect your insurance premiums. The first thing you need to know is that SR-22 insurance isn’t an actual insurance policy — it’s a form that proves you meet the minimum insurance requirements to drive in a state.[1] 

Unfortunately, it can lead to higher insurance rates and difficulty finding affordable coverage. But you still have options for finding coverage.

Datos Breves

  • If you need SR-22 insurance, companies will consider you to be a higher-risk driver, and your car insurance may be more expensive than average.

  • You’ll typically be required to maintain an SR-22 form for at least three years without gaps or interruptions in coverage.

  • Not all insurance providers offer SR-22 insurance.

What is SR-22 insurance in Maine, and when do you need it?

SR-22 is not an insurance policy. It’s a form that proves you meet Maine’s minimum car insurance requirements. The state may require high-risk drivers to obtain an SR-22 following a charge for DUI, DWI, after an uninsured accident, or if you have frequent traffic violations.

As part of the requirements for SR-22 insurance, you must file the certificate with the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV).[2] That’s a different process from a standard car insurance policy, with which you don’t need to file any additional documents beyond your initial proof of insurance when registering your vehicle.[3]

If you have an existing insurer, keeping coverage could be a problem — Maine allows insurance companies to cancel your coverage if you have a suspended license. You can buy a policy from the Maine Automobile Insurance Plan if you can’t find another company to insure you. AIPSO manages the plan’s policies, and you can find more information on its website.[4]

How can you get SR-22 insurance in Maine?

“Customers obtain an SR-22 by contacting an auto insurance company that is authorized to do business in the state of Maine,” says Emily Cook, director of communications for the Maine Department of the Secretary of State. 

“[Drivers] should advise the company that the SR-22 must be written for Maine, regardless of where [they] currently reside.”

Additionally, Cook warns “[n]ot all companies may be willing to write an SR-22 for a particular customer, and unfortunately, the Bureau has no authority to compel any company to write an SR-22.” 

If you have questions, it’s best to contact the BMV by phone or mail to confirm the requirements. Otherwise, you may not be able to drive legally.

Many well-known insurance companies offer SR-22 forms, including The General, Dairyland, Nationwide, and State Farm. Once you secure coverage, it’s your responsibility to file the certificate with the BMV. Some insurance companies can file the SR-22 form electronically through Tyler Insurance Filings, according to Cook. Ask your insurance company if it can file an SR-22 with the state on your behalf.

Cost is another major factor to consider when buying SR-22 insurance in Maine. Generally, high-risk drivers need these forms, so premiums can be considerably more expensive than standard auto insurance.[1]

Keep in Mind

If you need to reinstate your driver’s license, keep in mind that in addition to an SR-22, you may also need to pay a $50 reinstatement fee.[5] Depending on the driving offense, you may also need to pay for court fees, ignition interlock fees, and more.[6]

How long is an SR-22 required in Maine?

You must maintain coverage for the duration of your requirements without canceling it or letting the form lapse. To avoid any legal hiccups, make sure to keep your policy current.[1]

“The SR-22 requirement imposed will last for three years from the date the driving privileges are restored,” Cook specifies. So the three-year requirement begins from the day your license is reinstated, rather than from the day you file the SR-22 form or the day of the offense that caused your license suspension.

How much is SR-22 insurance in Maine?

SR-22 insurance in Maine can come with a hefty price tag, as insurance companies consider drivers who need SR-22 as high-risk.

“Costs may vary substantially based on the company, the policy type, and the driver’s overall record,” says Cook. Maine drivers with an SR-22 pay an average monthly premium of $176, according to Insurify data.

However, you’ll need to pay a fee for the certificate on top of the premium, and the costs can vary among insurance companies. You may also need to pay a one-time filing fee to cover the cost of filing the form with the state.

Cheapest companies for SR-22 insurance in Maine

If you need SR-22 insurance, shopping around and comparing rates can help you find the best coverage and price. To help you get started, here are the average monthly rates of high-risk insurance policies from the cheapest insurers in Maine, including USAA and State Farm.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Safeco4781
USAA4790
State Farm4893
Liberty Mutual56118
Progressive5984
Foremost69146
GEICO73141
Allstate73141
Dairyland83235
Travelers84163
The General108199
Bristol West114224
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest insurance companies in Maine with SR-22 by city

Navigating the costs of SR-22 insurance can be tricky. Premiums can vary by city depending on factors such as crime rates, traffic patterns, and population density. For example, a city with higher crime rates or traffic volume can mean higher rates.[7]

How SR-22 insurance affects driving record and future rates in Maine

Insurance companies view SR-22 drivers as high-risk, which is why your rates can increase with an SR-22. Insurers set their own rates, and they must offer premiums that the BMV approves, but your premiums will likely be significantly higher than someone with a clean driving record.[4] [7]

It’s best to tell the insurer up front that you need an SR-22 form. That way, you can be sure the company offers them and get a more accurate quote for coverage. Plus, if you don’t disclose it, you could face complications down the road, including policy cancellation or claim denial.[8]

To help you find the best rates, here are the top ways to lower your SR-22 insurance costs:[9]

  • Compare insurance quotes. Just because Maine requires you to have SR-22 insurance doesn’t mean you have to overpay for it. Take the time to shop around and compare insurance quotes from different providers to find the best rates for your specific situation.

  • Consider raising your deductible. Choosing a higher deductible will increase your out-of-pocket costs, but it can help lower your insurance rates. Just make sure that you can afford the deductible if you need to file a claim.

  • Maintain continuous insurance coverage. One of the requirements of SR-22 insurance is to maintain continuous coverage without any breaks or lapses. To avoid potential legal headaches, make sure to stay up to date with your payments and renewals.

  • Practice good driving habits. In addition to avoiding traffic violations, practicing good driving habits can also help improve your driving record and reduce your insurance rates. This includes obeying traffic laws, avoiding distractions while driving, and maintaining a safe following distance from other vehicles on the road.[7]

  • Consider bundling insurance policies. If you have other insurance needs, such as homeowners or renters insurance, bundling your policies with the same provider can often lead to significant discounts on your premiums.

Maine SR-22 insurance FAQs

Here are answers to some questions about how SR-22s work and what you can expect from your insurance coverage.

  • How long do you have to hold an SR-22 in Maine?

    How long you need to hold an SR-22 in Maine can vary depending on the severity of the offense. Generally, you’ll need to carry it for three years. Your judge will usually tell you at your court hearing, but the Maine BMV may also send you a letter.

  • How do you get rid of an SR-22 in Maine?

    After fulfilling your SR-22 requirement, the BMV will send you a notification letter. You should contact your insurance company and ask it to remove the SR-22 from your policy. To update your record, your insurer must submit an SR-26 form to the BMV, according to Cook. Although you no longer have to carry SR-22 insurance, you must still maintain the minimum amount of auto coverage.

  • What happens to your SR-22 in Maine if you move?

    You must fulfill your SR-22 obligations even if you move out of state — the state won’t waive the requirement. Maine law requires your insurance provider to write the certificate for the state of Maine no matter where you live while the requirement is active. Cook explains that it’s the driver’s responsibility to make sure the Maine BMV receives their SR-22 certificate.

  • Do you need an SR-22 in Maine if you don’t have a car?

    It depends. Just because you don’t own a car doesn’t mean you’re exempt from Maine’s SR-22 requirements. Even without a vehicle, you may need to get a nonowner SR-22 to keep your driving privileges intact.

