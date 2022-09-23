>Seguros de Autos>Maine

Car Insurance Requirements in Maine (2024)

Maine requires 50/100/25 limits for liability insurance, and drivers must also purchase medical payments and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverages.

Courtney Mikulski
Editado porCourtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales

  • Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify

Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Maine

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $42/mes para solo responsabilidad y $72/mes para cobertura total en Maine.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Like most states, Maine requires all drivers to meet minimum car insurance requirements.

In addition to 50/100/25 limits for liability insurance, Maine drivers must purchase medical payments (MedPay) and uninsured motorist coverage. Here’s how to compare liability rates and determine how much coverage you need in Maine.

Maine car insurance requirements

Most states require drivers to carry minimum liability coverage for property damage and bodily injury. However, Maine also requires drivers to carry medical payments coverage and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage. You also have to provide proof of insurance before you can register your vehicle.

Liability coverage

Liability coverage pays for the medical costs and property damages other drivers sustain in an accident you cause. It doesn’t pay for your medical expenses and auto repair costs.

Liability insurance includes two types of coverages — bodily injury and property damage. Bodily injury liability covers the other parties’ injuries or medical bills, and property damage liability pays for damage to vehicles, fences, buildings, and more.

Maine’s 50/100/25 liability coverage minimum limits are higher than many other state minimums. In Maine, you must carry at least $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident for bodily injury liability. You also need at least $25,000 per accident for property damage liability. You can also purchase a single combined limit of $125,000 to meet the insurance requirements.[1]

Medical payments coverage

Medical payments coverage pays for medical costs for you and your passengers after an accident. In Maine, you must carry at least $2,000 in medical payments coverage, though higher coverage limits are relatively inexpensive.[1]

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Only 4.9% of Maine drivers are uninsured, giving it the fourth-lowest rate of uninsured drivers in the United States.[2]

Maine law requires you to carry at least $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.[1] This coverage protects you if the driver who caused a car accident is uninsured or doesn’t have high enough limits to pay for all your damages and injuries. It also kicks in for hit-and-runs and if a car hits you as a pedestrian.

Get Liability Insurance in Maine

Rates start as low as $42 per month

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Do you need more than state-minimum coverage in Maine?

In Maine, minimum coverage pays for any damages and medical costs the other driver incurs in an accident you cause, as well as your medical costs. But you’re responsible for paying for repairs to your car.

In comparison, full-coverage insurance includes liability, comprehensive, and collision insurance. Collision insurance pays for damages to your vehicle from a crash with another car or object. Comprehensive insurance pays for any damages from vandalism, theft, falling objects, or severe weather.

Full-coverage insurance provides you with the most protection if you’re involved in a car accident, but it also costs more money. On average, Maine drivers pay $174 per month for full coverage compared to $89 per month for liability-only insurance.

Important Information

Carrying the minimum amount of liability coverage will meet the state’s requirements, but most insurance professionals encourage drivers to purchase more coverage. Full coverage is especially important if you have a new car or live in an area with extreme weather conditions.

However, it may make sense to save money by purchasing liability-only insurance in some situations. If you have a vehicle more than 10 years old and own it outright, you may be able to get by with liability coverage.

The cost of liability-only car insurance in Maine

Liability insurance protects you if you’re financially responsible for another driver’s injuries or repairing their car. Liability insurance won’t cover your property damage but will pay for legal fees, up to the policy limits, if another party sues you.

On average, Maine drivers pay $89 per month for liability-only coverage, but your costs will depend on your driving history, age, ZIP code, vehicle, and insurance company.

The following table outlines the cheapest liability-only insurance companies for Maine drivers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Safeco42
USAA42
State Farm43
Liberty Mutual50
Progressive52
Midvale Home & Auto57
Foremost61
GEICO65
Allstate65
Dairyland74
Travelers75
The General96
Bristol West101
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

The cost of full-coverage car insurance in Maine

Full-coverage car insurance includes liability, comprehensive, and collision insurance. It provides the most coverage and pays for car damages and injuries you and the other driver sustain, regardless of fault.

In Maine, full-coverage insurance costs $174 per month, making it more expensive than liability-only coverage. However, Maine’s average cost of full-coverage insurance is less than the national average of $213 per month.

You can save on your premiums by shopping around and comparing auto insurance quotes from different insurers. Here are the cheapest full-coverage quotes in Maine.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Safeco72
Progressive75
USAA80
State Farm83
Midvale Home & Auto102
Liberty Mutual105
GEICO125
Allstate125
Foremost130
Travelers145
The General177
Bristol West199
Dairyland209
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Penalties for driving without proof of insurance in Maine

It’s illegal to drive without car insurance in Maine. If a law enforcement officer asks you to show proof of insurance at a traffic stop and you can’t, you may receive one or more of the following penalties:[3] [4] [5]

  • Fines: You may have to pay a fine of $100 to $500.

  • License and registration suspension: If you can’t show proof of insurance within 30 days, the state may suspend your license and registration.

  • SR-22 filing: An SR-22 filing shows you meet the minimum insurance requirements, and it’s sometimes mandatory after driving without insurance. Maine only accepts SR-22 filings from companies licensed to sell insurance in Maine.

  • Reinstatement fees: Once you meet the insurance requirements, you’ll need to pay a fee to reinstate your license and registration.

Shop for Car Insurance in Maine

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Optional car insurance coverages to consider

In addition to the minimum car insurance requirements in Maine, you may want to consider the following optional coverages for more protection:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance pays for damages from a non-collision event, like vandalism, theft, or severe weather. Maine is vulnerable to severe summer storms, making comprehensive coverage an important add-on.[6]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays for damages from an accident with another vehicle or object, like a tree or light pole.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    Gap insurance covers the difference between an insurance payout and your auto loan balance after a total loss.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/31bb162db0/accident-forgiveness.svg

    Accident forgiveness coverage

    Accident forgiveness prevents a rate increase after your first at-fault accident. However, you’ll usually need a good driving history to be eligible.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance is a service that helps drivers if their car breaks down unexpectedly. For example, you can contact roadside assistance if you get a flat tire or need someone to jump-start your battery. It also covers the cost of towing your vehicle to a repair shop.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    If you’re involved in a car accident and your vehicle needs repairs, you may need to use a rental car for several weeks or months while your car is in the shop. Rental reimbursement covers some of the daily costs of using a rental car, depending on your policy.

Maine car insurance requirements FAQs

Driving without insurance in Maine has serious consequences, so it’s important to ensure you have the right coverage. Here’s some more information about Maine car insurance laws.

  • Does Maine require car insurance?

    Yes. Maine requires all drivers to have at least $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability. Alternatively, you can choose a single combined limit of $125,000.

    You also must have at least $2,000 in medical payments coverage and $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident in uninsured motorist coverage.[1]

  • Do you need car insurance to register a car in Maine?

    Yes. You must meet the minimum insurance requirements and show proof of insurance to register a vehicle in Maine. If you drive without insurance, you could lose your license or have to pay fines. Once you lose your license, you’ll need an SR-22 filing to reinstate your driving privileges.

  • Do you need to add your child with a permit to your car insurance in Maine?

  • Does insurance follow the car or the driver in Maine?

    Insurance typically follows the vehicle, not the driver. That means if you lend your car to a friend and they cause an accident, your insurance policy covers the damages. The only exception to this rule is if someone took your car without your permission.

Sources

  1. Maine Bureau of Insurance. "Insurance Required by Law."
  2. Maine Bureau of Insurance. "The Availability of Insurance in the Maine Property & Casualty Market."
  3. Maine Legislature. "1601. Required maintenance of financial responsibility."
  4. Maine Bureau of Insurance. "Auto Insurance FAQs."
  5. Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles. "Suspensions and Revocations."
  6. Maine Emergency Management Agency. "Severe Summer Storms."
  7. Maine Bureau of Insurance. "Insuring Youthful Drivers."

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers