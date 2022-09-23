Maine car insurance requirements

Most states require drivers to carry minimum liability coverage for property damage and bodily injury. However, Maine also requires drivers to carry medical payments coverage and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage. You also have to provide proof of insurance before you can register your vehicle.

Liability coverage

Liability coverage pays for the medical costs and property damages other drivers sustain in an accident you cause. It doesn’t pay for your medical expenses and auto repair costs.

Liability insurance includes two types of coverages — bodily injury and property damage. Bodily injury liability covers the other parties’ injuries or medical bills, and property damage liability pays for damage to vehicles, fences, buildings, and more.

Maine’s 50/100/25 liability coverage minimum limits are higher than many other state minimums. In Maine, you must carry at least $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident for bodily injury liability. You also need at least $25,000 per accident for property damage liability. You can also purchase a single combined limit of $125,000 to meet the insurance requirements.[1]

Medical payments coverage

Medical payments coverage pays for medical costs for you and your passengers after an accident. In Maine, you must carry at least $2,000 in medical payments coverage, though higher coverage limits are relatively inexpensive.[1]

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Only 4.9% of Maine drivers are uninsured, giving it the fourth-lowest rate of uninsured drivers in the United States.[2]

Maine law requires you to carry at least $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.[1] This coverage protects you if the driver who caused a car accident is uninsured or doesn’t have high enough limits to pay for all your damages and injuries. It also kicks in for hit-and-runs and if a car hits you as a pedestrian.