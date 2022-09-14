Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Louisiana
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $71/mes para solo responsabilidad y $122/mes para cobertura total en Louisiana.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
A suburb of New Orleans on Lake Pontchartrain, Slidell offers quick access to one of the nation’s most bustling cities. Drivers in Slidell pay an average of $161 per month for liability car insurance, which is less than the New Orleans average of $195 and similar to the Louisiana state average of $156.
Slidell has a high risk of flooding from storm surge following hurricanes and other weather in the area, which likely contributes to higher rates.
Here’s what you need to know to compare quotes and find the best car insurance rates in Slidell.
Datos Breves
$State Farm, $USAA, and $Allstate are three of the cheapest insurance companies in Slidell.
Drivers in Slidell pay an average of $310 per month for full coverage. For comparison, full-coverage insurance costs $311 per month on average in Louisiana and $213 for full coverage.
Louisiana is a comparative fault state, which means drivers receive insurance claim payouts in relation to their percentage of fault in an auto accident.[1]
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Slidell
Drivers in Slidell can expect car insurance rates to vary based on their driving record and coverage selection. As you shop for the best deal on car insurance, you should consider your budget and coverage needs. The goal is to find a balance between affordable pricing and adequate coverage.
As you consider the best coverage options for your circumstances, gather quotes from multiple insurers to compare rates. State Farm, Auto Direct, and Allstate are some of the best car insurance companies in the city. The quotes below reflect statewide average costs.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best for
State Farm
4.5
$122
$75
Cheap rates
Allstate
4.2
$198
$122
Coverage options
Direct Auto
3.3
$224
$131
High-risk drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$76/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$121/mo
In business for more than 100 years, State Farm sells auto and other vehicle insurance, as well as homeowners, life, health, pet, disability, and small-business insurance. The company offers customizable coverage types, savings programs, and a variety of discounts.
State Farm has far fewer complaints than expected for the industry, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Consumer Complaints Index. It also ranks among the top 10 companies for customer satisfaction in every region in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
833
Liability Only
$123/mo
Full Coverage
$197/mo
Allstate offers auto, home, motorcycle, ATV, renters, condo, and term life insurance. The company has an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best. However, Allstate has some negative reviews on consumer websites and a slightly higher-than-average complaint rating on the NAIC Consumer Complaint Index.
Allstate offers many discounts, including savings for good grades, multiple policies, bundling auto and home insurance, new vehicles, safe driving, and good payment history.
Ventajas
Well-established, with A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best
Pay-per-mile option available
Contras
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ranking in the Southeast
I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified
Recommend Allstate
Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
3.3
A.M. Best
A
Liability Only
$134/mo
Full Coverage
$223/mo
Owned by Allstate, Direct Auto specializes in providing insurance for non-standard drivers who may struggle to find affordable coverage elsewhere or need SR-22 certification. Today, the company sells car, motorcycle, and term life insurance, car insurance in Mexico, roadside assistance, and vehicle protection plans. Direct Auto’s parent company has a higher-than-average complaint rating on the NAIC Consumer Complaint Index.
Ventajas
Option to bundle car insurance with other auto-related products
Competitive rates for drivers with violations
Contras
No advertised discounts
Not the most affordable option for drivers with a clean record
I would advise against choosing this insurance company because they overcharge. Despite not having any tickets for over 10 years and being almost 40, my insurance is still almost $400 with them. This is outrageous. They offer no discounts to help me, and they don't seem to care or try to help. They've even increased my insurance rate. You would think it would decrease since I've been with them for more than a year and have had no tickets or incidents.
I would advise against choosing this insurance company because they overcharge. Despite not having any tickets for over 10 years and being almost 40, my insurance is still almost $400 with them. This is outrageous. They offer no discounts to help me, and they don't seem to care or try to help. They've even increased my insurance rate. You would think it would decrease since I've been with them for more than a year and have had no tickets or incidents.
Chudney - April 21, 2024
Verified
Find Insurance Elsewhere If You Can
It's not good! It's very expensive for people who can't get insurance anywhere else. The customer service is poor.
Peter - April 18, 2024
Verified
Total Rip-off
I was very disappointed. I went online and requested a quote for full coverage and was given a quote that I felt was reasonable. I paid the requested down payment and was told that my policy was in place. However, I later received a mail stating that my full coverage had been changed to liability without any prior discussion or consultation about what I might want to do. They just changed it. When I contacted them and asked why it was changed, I was told it was because my 2020 Kia Sportage didn’t have the auto theft upgrade. I told them no one ever asked me about it, but if that was necessary, I had no problem getting it done. I made an appointment and within two days, it was done. I called to notify them and was told I would have to pay again to put full coverage back on, even though remember, that's what I paid for in the first place. It made no sense why I would have to pay to put the collision and comprehensive back on. It was a total rip-off.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Slidell
Insurers consider various factors when determining car insurance rates, including your credit score, age, driving record, and location. You can take steps to secure a better deal.
The following strategies can help you get the best deal on car insurance in Slidell:
Focus on car safety features. If you’re in the market for a new car, select a vehicle known for its safety features. Insurers typically offer discounts and lower rates for car safety features like additional airbags. Anti-theft devices that reduce the likelihood of theft can also help reduce your insurance costs.
Increase your deductible. Your deductible is the amount you must pay when you file a claim. For example, imagine you have a $500 deductible, and your claim is $4,000. You’ll need to pay $500. The insurance company pays the remaining $3,500. Higher deductibles usually equate to lower monthly premiums. Weigh the benefits and ensure you can afford the higher amount if you need to file a claim.
Assess your needs. Not every car needs the same amount of insurance. Even though insurance experts typically recommend full-coverage car insurance, you may not need it if you have a particularly old or inexpensive vehicle. Assess your finances and consult with your car insurance agent to determine how much coverage you need.
Bundle your insurance coverage. Most insurers offer a discount for customers who bundle multiple insurance policies. Auto insurance, homeowners insurance, renters insurance, and condo insurance policies usually qualify for savings.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Slidell: State Farm
Per Louisiana state law, drivers must have a minimum amount of liability car insurance. This coverage helps pay for vehicle repairs and medical costs for the other driver if you cause an accident. It doesn’t cover any costs associated with your repairs or medical expenses.[2]
Drivers in Slidell pay an average of $161 per month for liability-only coverage. Here are the cheapest options in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
76
USAA
95
Allstate
123
GEICO
124
Direct Auto
134
Safeco
145
Clearcover
147
Progressive
147
The General
161
Liberty Mutual
185
Midvale Home & Auto
221
Bristol West
240
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Slidell: State Farm
Full-coverage car insurance includes liability, comprehensive, and collision coverage, which help pay for your vehicle repairs. The additional policies protect against accidents, theft, vandalism, natural disasters, and other events not included in liability-only coverage.
If you lease or finance your vehicle, your lender will likely require you to purchase full-coverage insurance. Insurance experts recommend full-coverage insurance for most drivers to avoid expensive repair costs following vehicle damage or loss.
The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Slidell is $310 per month. Here are the top companies for full-coverage insurance in Slidell.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
121
USAA
152
Allstate
197
GEICO
198
Direct Auto
223
Progressive
234
Clearcover
236
Safeco
256
Liberty Mutual
280
The General
284
Midvale Home & Auto
313
Bristol West
416
Car insurance requirements in Louisiana
Drivers in Louisiana must carry liability auto insurance, including coverage for bodily injury and property damage. Louisiana is a comparative fault state. This means drivers receive insurance claim payouts based on their percentage of fault in an auto accident.
Here are the minimum car insurance amounts required by law in Slidell. The state determines the minimum amounts, but you can choose to increase your limits.[3]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Drivers in Slidell might want to consider adding higher coverage amounts or additional policies. Purchasing more coverage can help ensure you protect your finances in the event of an accident. Extra coverage can help prevent out-of-pocket costs.
Here are additional auto insurance policies to consider when shopping around for coverage:
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage helps pay for damages caused by non-collision events, including theft, vandalism, and natural disasters.
Collision coverage
If you have an accident, collision coverage helps pay for the costs of your repairs. It kicks in regardless of fault.
Medical payments coverage
If you have injuries due to an accident, a medical payments policy helps pay for medical care for you and your passengers up to a certain limit.
Nearly 12% of drivers in Louisiana don’t have car insurance, according to the Insurance Research Council. Uninsured drivers in Louisiana can’t collect money for property damage or personal injury from another driver, per the state’s No-Pay, No-Play statute.
The No-Pay, No-Play statute encourages drivers to buy state-mandated coverage minimums. If both drivers involved in a car accident have auto insurance, the driver who causes the accident is responsible for paying for the other driver’s medical expenses and vehicle repairs. But if the other driver doesn’t have insurance, the at-fault driver isn’t responsible for paying.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Insurance companies use a variety of factors to determine how risky it is to insure each customer. The more expensive it is for an insurer to provide coverage, the more the driver will have to pay for insurance.
On average, drivers in Slidell with an incident on their record pay $228 per month for liability car insurance and $310 for full-coverage insurance. How much your premium increases depends on the severity of the offense and whether you have other incidents on your record.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
If you receive a speeding ticket, your car insurance costs will likely increase. These violations demonstrate a level of risk to insurers. Slidell drivers with a speeding ticket pay $245 per month for liability car insurance, on average.
Here are the best liability insurance options for people with a speeding ticket in Slidell.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
76
100
USAA
95
127
Allstate
123
164
GEICO
124
165
Direct Auto
134
184
Safeco
145
209
Clearcover
147
211
Progressive
147
204
The General
161
223
Liberty Mutual
185
265
Bristol West
240
326
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
When you cause a car accident, it’ll remain on your driving record for a few years. During that time, you can expect to pay more for car insurance.
On average, Slidell drivers with an at-fault accident pay $250 per month for liability-only car insurance. The following insurers offer the best liability insurance rates for drivers with an at-fault accident in Slidell.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
76
105
USAA
95
132
Allstate
123
171
GEICO
124
173
Direct Auto
134
192
Safeco
145
219
Clearcover
147
242
Progressive
147
212
The General
161
232
Liberty Mutual
185
276
Bristol West
240
334
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
Driving under the influence can result in license suspension, non-renewal of your insurance policy, and increased rates. The violation can stay on your record for up to 10 years, but some insurers specialize in coverage for high-risk drivers.[5] Drivers with a past DUI pay average rates of $161 per month for liability coverage.
If you’re struggling to find coverage after a DUI or want more competitive rates, consider these top insurers in Slidell for liability insurance.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
76
125
USAA
95
157
Allstate
123
203
GEICO
124
205
Direct Auto
134
221
Safeco
145
239
Clearcover
147
243
Progressive
147
243
The General
161
266
Liberty Mutual
185
305
Bristol West
240
396
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Your age is one of the factors that affects your car insurance rates the most. Around age 35, your costs will begin to decrease with age, and you’ll likely have your lowest rates around retirement age. At age 70, however, prices start to increase again because insurers start accounting for aging-related risk factors.[6]
Here are the best car insurance options for senior drivers in Slidell, who pay an average of $126 per month for liability-only insurance and $243 for full-coverage insurance.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
57
91
USAA
74
118
GEICO
96
153
Allstate
97
155
Direct Auto
101
168
Progressive
103
164
Safeco
120
213
The General
128
226
Clearcover
134
214
Liberty Mutual
148
224
Bristol West
188
326
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Due to inexperience on the road and risky habits behind the wheel, teenage drivers can expect to pay the highest car insurance rates. If you need to insure a teenage driver, you can find ways to lower costs. Encourage your teenager to complete a defensive driving course and utilize a family insurance plan for as long as possible.[7]
Comparing quotes from multiple insurers is the most effective way to secure the best rates. Some insurance companies specialize in coverage for teenage drivers and offer discounts for good students or teenagers away at college. Check with each insurer about special offers and ways to save.
The following companies offer the best rates for teenage drivers in Slidell. On average, Slidell teens pay $307 per month for liability and $592 for full coverage.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
135
216
USAA
163
262
GEICO
204
326
Allstate
225
360
Direct Auto
253
422
Safeco
269
475
The General
269
474
Clearcover
273
438
Progressive
274
436
Liberty Mutual
325
491
Bristol West
415
720
Slidell car insurance quotes by credit tier
Your credit-based insurance score affects your car insurance costs in Louisiana. Insurers consider lower scores to indicate higher risk, which equates to higher costs for the company. Because of that, you can expect to pay more for insurance if you have a poor credit history. If you have a good or excellent credit history, you’ll usually pay less for coverage.
Here’s how much you can expect to pay for full-coverage car insurance in Slidell by credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Slidell?
Car insurance in Slidell costs an average of $161 per month for liability coverage and $310 for full coverage, which is much more than the national averages of $104 for liability insurance and $213 for full coverage. The Louisiana state average of $156 per month for liability and $311 for full coverage also exceeds the national average.
Your ZIP code affects your car insurance rates, including where you live within a state. Even though car insurance in Slidell is more expensive than the national average, it’s cheaper than in other parts of Louisiana. Since Slidell is a small city, drivers can expect to pay less than they would in a larger city like New Orleans.
More cities in Louisiana
Slidell has a population of around 29,000. Car insurance rates increase as population size increases, so drivers in the same state may pay vastly different rates for car insurance. Drivers in Slidell pay less for car insurance than Louisiana drivers in larger cities like Metairie and New Orleans.
Slidell drivers pay $310 per month for liability coverage and $310 for full-coverage insurance. Here are the average liability-only and full-coverage rates for car insurance in different Louisiana cities.
Before you start shopping around for coverage, you should decide how much car insurance you need. The following information should answer your remaining questions and help you navigate the process of buying car insurance in Slidell.
How much is car insurance in Slidell?
Slidell drivers pay $161 per month for liability coverage and $310 for full-coverage insurance, on average. Ultimately, your premium depends on your age, vehicle type, driving record, and more.
What company has the cheapest car insurance rates in Slidell?
Slidell drivers will find the cheapest car insurance rates from State Farm, which offers liability coverage for as low as $76 per month. USAA and Allstate are also cheap options for drivers in the Camellia City, with liability rates starting at $95 and $123, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Slidell?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5 and an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Slidell. The average cost of car insurance from State Farm in Louisiana is $75 per month for liability coverage and $122 for full-coverage insurance. Other top car insurance companies include Allstate and Direct Auto.
What’s the minimum car insurance in Louisiana?
Louisiana drivers need to carry a minimum of $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.
What factors affect car insurance premiums in Slidell?
Slidell has a high risk of flooding from storm surge following hurricanes and other weather, which may increase the average rates in the state. Ultimately, your specific premium depends on your driving record, age, credit history, and more.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.