Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Insurance companies use a variety of factors to determine how risky it is to insure each customer. The more expensive it is for an insurer to provide coverage, the more the driver will have to pay for insurance.

Auto incidents, which include driving under the influence (DUI) charges, speeding tickets, and at-fault accidents, are some of the risk factors that cause insurance rates to increase. Because of that, car insurance rates usually increase after an incident.[4]

On average, drivers in Slidell with an incident on their record pay $228 per month for liability car insurance and $310 for full-coverage insurance. How much your premium increases depends on the severity of the offense and whether you have other incidents on your record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

If you receive a speeding ticket, your car insurance costs will likely increase. These violations demonstrate a level of risk to insurers. Slidell drivers with a speeding ticket pay $245 per month for liability car insurance, on average.

Here are the best liability insurance options for people with a speeding ticket in Slidell.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 76 100 USAA 95 127 Allstate 123 164 GEICO 124 165 Direct Auto 134 184 Safeco 145 209 Clearcover 147 211 Progressive 147 204 The General 161 223 Liberty Mutual 185 265 Bristol West 240 326

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

When you cause a car accident, it ’ ll remain on your driving record for a few years. During that time, you can expect to pay more for car insurance.

On average, Slidell drivers with an at-fault accident pay $250 per month for liability-only car insurance. The following insurers offer the best liability insurance rates for drivers with an at-fault accident in Slidell.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 76 105 USAA 95 132 Allstate 123 171 GEICO 124 173 Direct Auto 134 192 Safeco 145 219 Clearcover 147 242 Progressive 147 212 The General 161 232 Liberty Mutual 185 276 Bristol West 240 334

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Driving under the influence can result in license suspension, non-renewal of your insurance policy, and increased rates. The violation can stay on your record for up to 10 years, but some insurers specialize in coverage for high-risk drivers.[5] Drivers with a past DUI pay average rates of $161 per month for liability coverage.

If you’re struggling to find coverage after a DUI or want more competitive rates, consider these top insurers in Slidell for liability insurance.