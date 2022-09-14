Amy es una escritora de marketing de contenido quien especializa en finanzas personales y tecnología. Con una formación en el sector legal, tiene un talento de transformar temas complejos en contenido fácil de entender. Cuando no está escribiendo, a ella le gusta leer y jugar a los juegos de mesa con su familia. Puede aprender más sobre Amy al visitar amybeardsley.com.
Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Louisiana
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $71/mes para solo responsabilidad y $122/mes para cobertura total en Louisiana.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
In Shreveport, drivers pay $136 per month for liability car insurance, which is lower than the state average of $156.
The average cost of coverage is more expensive in Shreveport — and other Louisiana cities — than the national average cost of car insurance. Caddo Parish, which includes Shreveport, had the third-most traffic fatalities in Louisiana in 2022.[1] The high rates of traffic fatalities in the state and its exposure to property damage from severe weather likely lead to more expensive insurance rates.
Here’s what you need to know about comparing quotes and finding cheap auto coverage in Shreveport.
Datos Breves
State Farm, USAA, and Allstate have the cheapest liability insurance in Shreveport.
The average cost of full-coverage insurance in Shreveport is $285 per month, which is lower than the state average of $311 but higher than the national average of $213.
Comprehensive insurance can cover vehicle damage from flooding, though liability and collision insurance don’t.[2]
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Shreveport
A few companies stand out in Shreveport for cheap car insurance quotes. State Farm, USAA, and National General consistently offer competitive rates, making them great options for drivers in the city. However, the best option for you depends on your driving profile and insurance needs.
The quotes below reflect national average costs for U.S. drivers.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$116
$54
Cheap rates
USAA
4.5
$172
$78
Military members
National General
3.1
$172
$78
Drivers with a DUI
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$68/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$109/mo
State Farm is the most affordable car insurance company in Shreveport. With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, it’s an excellent choice for budget-conscious drivers who don’t want to sacrifice coverage quality. Policyholders benefit from customizable coverage and 10 advertised discounts.
Ventajas
Cheapest average rates in Shreveport
26 insurance agents in Shreveport
Above-average rating in southeast region in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study[3]
Contras
Gap insurance not available
Some online customer complaints cite rate increases after accidents
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$85/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$136/mo
USAA offers standard coverage options to active, reserve, and retired military members — and eligible family members. The company offers low rates in Shreveport. USAA’s high IQ Score of 4.5 indicates solid financial strength and quality coverage.
Ventajas
Customizable policy options
Offers discount for garaging your car on a military installation
Below-average number of customer complaints, according to National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) data
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.1
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$78/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$172/mo
A subsidiary of Allstate, National General provides coverage to different types of drivers — including people with a DUI on their record. The company has at least seven advertised discounts and offers a number of optional coverage add-ons.
Ventajas
Offers non-standard policies with several add-on coverages
Don't ever expect automatic withdrawal to go smoothly. They tried to take my money out of my account earlier than the due payment date and then charged me extra for insufficient funds.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Shreveport
Factors such as your age, driving record, type of vehicle, and coverage options can all play a role in determining your car insurance rate. But whether you’re a new driver or looking to switch companies, finding affordable car insurance in Shreveport might be easier than you think.
Consider higher deductibles. Opting for a higher deductible can lower your premiums, but you’ll pay more out of pocket if you need to file a claim.
Look for discounts. Take advantage of common discounts — such as good driver, multi-policy, or safety feature discounts — to reduce your insurance costs.
Bundle your policies. Bundling your car insurance with other policies, such as homeowners insurance or renters insurance, can often lead to additional discounts and overall savings.
Compare quotes. You can find the most competitive rates and coverage options by comparing quotes from different insurers.
Find Cheap Auto Coverage in Shreveport
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Shreveport: State Farm
Liability-only coverage is often the cheapest car insurance option available, but it doesn’t provide robust coverage for your vehicle. When you have a liability-only policy, it covers the bodily injury or property damage you cause the other driver in an accident. It doesn’t cover any damage to your own vehicle.
The average cost of liability insurance is $136 per month. Here are the cheapest liability-only coverage options in Shreveport.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
68
USAA
85
Allstate
110
GEICO
111
Direct Auto
120
Clearcover
132
Progressive
132
The General
145
Bristol West
215
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Shreveport: State Farm
Deciding on the right amount of coverage for your vehicle is one of the most important choices you make about your car insurance. Liability coverage only pays for damages and injuries you cause to others in an accident. Full-coverage policies include liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance to extend coverage to your vehicle, regardless of fault.[4]
You should consider purchasing full-coverage insurance if you have a new or valuable vehicle. And if you’re leasing or financing your vehicle, your lender may even require it.
Find the cheapest full-coverage insurance options in Shreveport below. On average, Shreveport drivers pay $285 per month for full-coverage insurance.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
109
USAA
136
Allstate
177
GEICO
178
Direct Auto
200
Progressive
210
Clearcover
212
The General
255
Bristol West
374
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Louisiana
Louisiana operates under a comparative fault rule, which several other states in the U.S. also follow. In practice, this means that each party involved in an accident covers damages in proportion to their percentage of fault.[5] If you wish to file a lawsuit related to a car accident, you typically must do so within a year.[6]
The state requires drivers to carry liability insurance with the following minimum limits:[7]
You should consider purchasing optional coverage beyond the minimum requirements for more financial protection. Learn more about the following common coverages to find the right balance between affordability and adequate coverage.
Medical payments coverage
This provides payment for medical expenses after a car accident, regardless of fault. You may see it referred to as MedPay coverage.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
In Louisiana, 11.7% of drivers are uninsured.[8] This coverage protects you from paying for medical expenses, property damage, and more if you have an accident with an uninsured or underinsured driver.
Full coverage
This policy type includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage to provide protection against accidents, theft, vandalism, and natural disasters.
Roadside assistance coverage
Specifics vary by insurer, but this add-on typically includes coverage for tire changes, jump-starts, towing, winching, and other vehicle services.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
An incident refers to a moving violation reflected on yourdriving record, including at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and other moving violations. These violations can have a big effect on your car insurance rates.
Insurers use your past driving history to predict your risk level, and incidents demonstrate a greater risk of filing future claims. The severity and frequency of claims can also influence how much your past incidents affect your premium.[9]
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Having aspeeding ticket on your record can result in a higher car insurance premium, though a single ticket may not have a substantial effect. Insurance companies view speeding as an indicator of risky driving, so they may adjust premiums accordingly. When it comes to more minor violations like speeding, some insurers are more forgiving than others.
The average cost of liability car insurance for Shreveport drivers with a speeding ticket is $207 per month. Find the cheapest liability-only rates for Shreveport drivers with a speeding ticket below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With Ticket
State Farm
68
89
USAA
85
113
Allstate
110
146
GEICO
111
148
Direct Auto
120
165
Safeco
130
188
Clearcover
132
189
Progressive
132
183
The General
145
200
Liberty Mutual
166
238
Bristol West
215
292
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
You’re likely to see an increase in premiums after an at-fault accident, according to the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI).[10] The amount of damage caused in your accident can also influence how much your rate increases.
On average, Shreveport drivers with an at-fault accident pay $211 per month for coverage. Here are the cheapest coverage options for liability insurance.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With Accident
State Farm
68
94
USAA
85
118
Allstate
110
153
GEICO
111
155
Direct Auto
120
172
Safeco
130
197
Clearcover
132
217
Progressive
132
190
The General
145
209
Liberty Mutual
166
247
Bristol West
215
299
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
Alcohol consumption was a factor in nearly 40% of Louisiana’s 972 traffic fatalities in 2021, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data.[11] Due to the severity of the offense, driving under the influence almost always comes with serious consequences, including a substantial increase in insurance rates.
However, Shreveport drivers with a past DUI still have affordable coverage options available. On average, drivers in the city with a DUI pay $238 per month for liability coverage.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With DUI
State Farm
68
112
USAA
85
140
Allstate
110
182
GEICO
111
183
Direct Auto
120
198
Safeco
130
215
Clearcover
132
218
Progressive
132
218
The General
145
239
Liberty Mutual
166
274
Bristol West
215
355
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Your age is another factor that affects car insurance rates. Drivers typically see steadily decreasing rates between their 30s and 70s, thanks to more experience on the road.
However, senior drivers older than 70 have a higher fatal crash rate per mile driven than younger drivers, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.[12] This higher accident risk can result in slightly higher premiums.
The companies below offer the cheapest car insurance for Shreveport senior drivers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
51
82
USAA
66
106
Allstate
86
139
GEICO
86
138
Direct Auto
90
151
Progressive
93
148
Safeco
108
191
The General
116
203
Clearcover
120
193
Liberty Mutual
133
201
Bristol West
168
293
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Families withteen drivers often struggle to find affordable car insurance. Due to a lack of driving experience and greater tendencies for risky behavior, teenagers typically pay the highest rates for car insurance.
You can utilize some tips to get the best rate as a teen driver. First, consider staying on your parents’ insurance policy. You can also opt for a car with good safety ratings to qualify for lower rates. Lastly, if you’re a student, maintain good grades and ask your insurer about a good student discount to save on premiums.
Find the cheapest Shreveport insurers for teenagers below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
121
194
USAA
146
234
GEICO
183
293
Allstate
201
323
Direct Auto
227
378
Safeco
241
426
The General
242
425
Clearcover
245
393
Progressive
246
391
Liberty Mutual
291
441
Bristol West
372
647
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Shreveport car insurance quotes by credit tier
Insurance companies can use your credit-based insurance score as a factor to set rates, according to the LDI. Drivers with excellent and good credit history tend to pay lower insurance costs than those with poor credit history. In Shreveport, the effect of a policyholder’s credit history on car insurance premiums can vary significantly across insurance companies.
Find average full-coverage car insurance rates by credit tier in Shreveport below.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Shreveport?
Shreveport drivers generally pay more for car insurance than the national average of $104 per month for liability insurance and $213 for full coverage. On average, Shreveport drivers pay $136 per month for liability and $285 for full coverage. Statewide, Louisiana drivers pay $156 per month for liability and $311 for full coverage. Average rates in the state may skew high for a few different reasons, including high amounts of vehicle damage during hurricane season.
In Louisiana, car insurance rates can also differ between cities and ZIP codes, depending on population density, traffic congestion, local accident statistics, crime rates, and more. For example, Shreveport ranks third in the state for the number of motor vehicle thefts, according to the FBI Criminal Justice Information Services Division.[13]
More cities in Louisiana
On average, Shreveport drivers pay $136 per month for liability coverage and $285 for full-coverage insurance. Despite Caddo Parish having the third-highest number of traffic fatalities in Louisiana, Shreveport has cheaper car insurance than some other Louisiana cities.
Compare average costs in Louisiana below for different cities.
Finding the right level of auto coverage for an affordable price doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The information below should answer your remaining questions and help you navigate the process of finding the best Shreveport insurer for you.
How much is car insurance in Shreveport?
On average, Shreveport drivers pay $136 per month for liability coverage and $285 for full-coverage insurance. This is lower than the state average rate of $156 for liability insurance and $311 per month but higher than the national average of $104 for liability and $213 for full coverage. Your specific rate depends on your driving record, age, credit history, insurer, and more.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Shreveport?
State Farm has the cheapest liability insurance in Shreveport, with an average quote of $68 per month. USAA and Allstate also have affordable liability coverage on average at $85 and $110 per month respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Shreveport?
With low average rates, a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, and an AM Best financial strength score of A++ (Superior), State Farm is one of the best car insurance companies in Shreveport. On average, Louisiana drivers with coverage from State Farm pay $75 per month for liability insurance and $122 for full-coverage insurance. Other top companies selling coverage in the city include USAA and National General.
Why does Louisiana have such high car insurance?
Louisiana drivers have an expensive average car insurance rate of $156 per month for liability insurance and $311 for full-coverage insurance due to a few factors. Severe weather patterns, including hurricanes and tropical storms, can increase the amount of vehicle damage and claims filed, which increases an area’s insurance rates. The city and ZIP code you live in, rates of vehicle theft, population density, and more can influence rates.
Is Louisiana a no-fault state?
No. Louisiana is an at-fault state operating under a comparative fault rule. Responsibility for damage and loss following an accident is proportional to each driver’s percentage of fault. Louisiana drivers can typically sue for damages up to a year after an auto accident.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
