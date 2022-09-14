>Seguros de Autos>Louisiana

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Shreveport, Louisiana (2024)

State Farm has the cheapest liability coverage in Shreveport, with an average monthly cost of $68.

Amy Beardsley
Escrito porAmy Beardsley
Photo of an Insurify author
Amy BeardsleyEscritora de seguros

Amy es una escritora de marketing de contenido quien especializa en finanzas personales y tecnología. Con una formación en el sector legal, tiene un talento de transformar temas complejos en contenido fácil de entender. Cuando no está escribiendo, a ella le gusta leer y jugar a los juegos de mesa con su familia. Puede aprender más sobre Amy al visitar amybeardsley.com.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Katie Powers
Editado porKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersEscritora de seguros

Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Louisiana

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $71/mes para solo responsabilidad y $122/mes para cobertura total en Louisiana.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

In Shreveport, drivers pay $136 per month for liability car insurance, which is lower than the state average of $156.

The average cost of coverage is more expensive in Shreveport — and other Louisiana cities — than the national average cost of car insurance. Caddo Parish, which includes Shreveport, had the third-most traffic fatalities in Louisiana in 2022.[1] The high rates of traffic fatalities in the state and its exposure to property damage from severe weather likely lead to more expensive insurance rates.

Here’s what you need to know about comparing quotes and finding cheap auto coverage in Shreveport.

Datos Breves

  • State Farm, USAA, and Allstate have the cheapest liability insurance in Shreveport.

  • The average cost of full-coverage insurance in Shreveport is $285 per month, which is lower than the state average of $311 but higher than the national average of $213.

  • Comprehensive insurance can cover vehicle damage from flooding, though liability and collision insurance don’t.[2]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Shreveport

A few companies stand out in Shreveport for cheap car insurance quotes. State Farm, USAA, and National General consistently offer competitive rates, making them great options for drivers in the city. However, the best option for you depends on your driving profile and insurance needs.

The quotes below reflect national average costs for U.S. drivers.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$116$54Cheap rates
USAA4.5$172$78Military members
National General3.1$172$78Drivers with a DUI
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for cheap rates: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$68/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$109/mo

State Farm is the most affordable car insurance company in Shreveport. With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, it’s an excellent choice for budget-conscious drivers who don’t want to sacrifice coverage quality. Policyholders benefit from customizable coverage and 10 advertised discounts.

Ventajas

  • Cheapest average rates in Shreveport

  • 26 insurance agents in Shreveport

  • Above-average rating in southeast region in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study[3]

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Some online customer complaints cite rate increases after accidents

  • Fewer discounts than some insurers

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for military members: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$85/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$136/mo

USAA offers standard coverage options to active, reserve, and retired military members — and eligible family members. The company offers low rates in Shreveport. USAA’s high IQ Score of 4.5 indicates solid financial strength and quality coverage.

Ventajas

  • Customizable policy options

  • Offers discount for garaging your car on a military installation

  • Below-average number of customer complaints, according to National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) data

Contras

  • Coverage not available to everyone

  • No local offices in Louisiana

  • No customer service hours on Sundays

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for drivers with a DUI: National General

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.1
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$78/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$172/mo

A subsidiary of Allstate, National General provides coverage to different types of drivers — including people with a DUI on their record. The company has at least seven advertised discounts and offers a number of optional coverage add-ons.  

Ventajas

  • Offers non-standard policies with several add-on coverages

  • SR-22 filing available

  • Home and auto coverage bundling

Contras

  • May not offer coverage to repeat DUI offenders

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Poor mobile app ratings

Read our National General review
David - April 17, 2024
Verified

They are okay.

They are expensive.
Karen - April 12, 2024
Verified

Look for Better Rates

Consider searching for better rates.
Rebecca - April 5, 2024
Verified

Done

Don't ever expect automatic withdrawal to go smoothly. They tried to take my money out of my account earlier than the due payment date and then charged me extra for insufficient funds.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Shreveport

Factors such as your age, driving record, type of vehicle, and coverage options can all play a role in determining your car insurance rate. But whether you’re a new driver or looking to switch companies, finding affordable car insurance in Shreveport might be easier than you think.

  • Consider higher deductibles. Opting for a higher deductible can lower your premiums, but you’ll pay more out of pocket if you need to file a claim.

  • Maintain a clean driving record. Avoid accidents and traffic violations that can lead to higher premiums by practicing safe driving habits.

  • Look for discounts. Take advantage of common discounts — such as good driver, multi-policy, or safety feature discounts — to reduce your insurance costs.

  • Bundle your policies. Bundling your car insurance with other policies, such as homeowners insurance or renters insurance, can often lead to additional discounts and overall savings.

  • Compare quotes. You can find the most competitive rates and coverage options by comparing quotes from different insurers.

Find Cheap Auto Coverage in Shreveport

Liability quotes start at $68/mo

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Shreveport: State Farm

Liability-only coverage is often the cheapest car insurance option available, but it doesn’t provide robust coverage for your vehicle. When you have a liability-only policy, it covers the bodily injury or property damage you cause the other driver in an accident. It doesn’t cover any damage to your own vehicle.

The average cost of liability insurance is $136 per month. Here are the cheapest liability-only coverage options in Shreveport.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm68
USAA85
Allstate110
GEICO111
Direct Auto120
Clearcover132
Progressive132
The General145
Bristol West215
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Shreveport: State Farm

Deciding on the right amount of coverage for your vehicle is one of the most important choices you make about your car insurance. Liability coverage only pays for damages and injuries you cause to others in an accident. Full-coverage policies include liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance to extend coverage to your vehicle, regardless of fault.[4]

You should consider purchasing full-coverage insurance if you have a new or valuable vehicle. And if you’re leasing or financing your vehicle, your lender may even require it.

Find the cheapest full-coverage insurance options in Shreveport below. On average, Shreveport drivers pay $285 per month for full-coverage insurance.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm109
USAA136
Allstate177
GEICO178
Direct Auto200
Progressive210
Clearcover212
The General255
Bristol West374
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Shreveport car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Louisiana

Louisiana operates under a comparative fault rule, which several other states in the U.S. also follow. In practice, this means that each party involved in an accident covers damages in proportion to their percentage of fault.[5] If you wish to file a lawsuit related to a car accident, you typically must do so within a year.[6]

The state requires drivers to carry liability insurance with the following minimum limits:[7]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

You should consider purchasing optional coverage beyond the minimum requirements for more financial protection. Learn more about the following common coverages to find the right balance between affordability and adequate coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    This provides payment for medical expenses after a car accident, regardless of fault. You may see it referred to as MedPay coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    In Louisiana, 11.7% of drivers are uninsured.[8] This coverage protects you from paying for medical expenses, property damage, and more if you have an accident with an uninsured or underinsured driver.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/38dc81ba93/drive-1.svg

    Full coverage

    This policy type includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage to provide protection against accidents, theft, vandalism, and natural disasters.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Specifics vary by insurer, but this add-on typically includes coverage for tire changes, jump-starts, towing, winching, and other vehicle services.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

An incident refers to a moving violation reflected on your driving record, including at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and other moving violations. These violations can have a big effect on your car insurance rates.

Insurers use your past driving history to predict your risk level, and incidents demonstrate a greater risk of filing future claims. The severity and frequency of claims can also influence how much your past incidents affect your premium.[9]

Find Car Insurance in Shreveport

Insurify partners with 100+ insurers for real quotes

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Having a speeding ticket on your record can result in a higher car insurance premium, though a single ticket may not have a substantial effect. Insurance companies view speeding as an indicator of risky driving, so they may adjust premiums accordingly. When it comes to more minor violations like speeding, some insurers are more forgiving than others.

The average cost of liability car insurance for Shreveport drivers with a speeding ticket is $207 per month. Find the cheapest liability-only rates for Shreveport drivers with a speeding ticket below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Ticket
State Farm6889
USAA85113
Allstate110146
GEICO111148
Direct Auto120165
Safeco130188
Clearcover132189
Progressive132183
The General145200
Liberty Mutual166238
Bristol West215292
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

You’re likely to see an increase in premiums after an at-fault accident, according to the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI).[10] The amount of damage caused in your accident can also influence how much your rate increases.

On average, Shreveport drivers with an at-fault accident pay $211 per month for coverage. Here are the cheapest coverage options for liability insurance.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Accident
State Farm6894
USAA85118
Allstate110153
GEICO111155
Direct Auto120172
Safeco130197
Clearcover132217
Progressive132190
The General145209
Liberty Mutual166247
Bristol West215299
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Alcohol consumption was a factor in nearly 40% of Louisiana’s 972 traffic fatalities in 2021, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data.[11] Due to the severity of the offense, driving under the influence almost always comes with serious consequences, including a substantial increase in insurance rates.

However, Shreveport drivers with a past DUI still have affordable coverage options available. On average, drivers in the city with a DUI pay $238 per month for liability coverage.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith DUI
State Farm68112
USAA85140
Allstate110182
GEICO111183
Direct Auto120198
Safeco130215
Clearcover132218
Progressive132218
The General145239
Liberty Mutual166274
Bristol West215355
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

Your age is another factor that affects car insurance rates. Drivers typically see steadily decreasing rates between their 30s and 70s, thanks to more experience on the road.

However, senior drivers older than 70 have a higher fatal crash rate per mile driven than younger drivers, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.[12] This higher accident risk can result in slightly higher premiums.

The companies below offer the cheapest car insurance for Shreveport senior drivers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm5182
USAA66106
Allstate86139
GEICO86138
Direct Auto90151
Progressive93148
Safeco108191
The General116203
Clearcover120193
Liberty Mutual133201
Bristol West168293
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm

Families with teen drivers often struggle to find affordable car insurance. Due to a lack of driving experience and greater tendencies for risky behavior, teenagers typically pay the highest rates for car insurance.

You can utilize some tips to get the best rate as a teen driver. First, consider staying on your parents’ insurance policy. You can also opt for a car with good safety ratings to qualify for lower rates. Lastly, if you’re a student, maintain good grades and ask your insurer about a good student discount to save on premiums.

Find the cheapest Shreveport insurers for teenagers below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm121194
USAA146234
GEICO183293
Allstate201323
Direct Auto227378
Safeco241426
The General242425
Clearcover245393
Progressive246391
Liberty Mutual291441
Bristol West372647
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Find Car Insurance in Shreveport

Insurify partners with 100+ insurers for real-quotes

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Shreveport car insurance quotes by credit tier

Insurance companies can use your credit-based insurance score as a factor to set rates, according to the LDI. Drivers with excellent and good credit history tend to pay lower insurance costs than those with poor credit history. In Shreveport, the effect of a policyholder’s credit history on car insurance premiums can vary significantly across insurance companies.

Find average full-coverage car insurance rates by credit tier in Shreveport below.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Shreveport?

Shreveport drivers generally pay more for car insurance than the national average of $104 per month for liability insurance and $213 for full coverage. On average, Shreveport drivers pay $136 per month for liability and $285 for full coverage. Statewide, Louisiana drivers pay $156 per month for liability and $311 for full coverage. Average rates in the state may skew high for a few different reasons, including high amounts of vehicle damage during hurricane season.

In Louisiana, car insurance rates can also differ between cities and ZIP codes, depending on population density, traffic congestion, local accident statistics, crime rates, and more. For example, Shreveport ranks third in the state for the number of motor vehicle thefts, according to the FBI Criminal Justice Information Services Division.[13]

More cities in Louisiana

On average, Shreveport drivers pay $136 per month for liability coverage and $285 for full-coverage insurance. Despite Caddo Parish having the third-highest number of traffic fatalities in Louisiana, Shreveport has cheaper car insurance than some other Louisiana cities.

Compare average costs in Louisiana below for different cities.

CityLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Baton Rouge$189$356
Bossier City$123$281
Lafayette$165$316
Lake Charles$156$315
Metairie$161$310
New Orleans$161$310
Slidell$161$310

Shreveport car insurance FAQs

Finding the right level of auto coverage for an affordable price doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The information below should answer your remaining questions and help you navigate the process of finding the best Shreveport insurer for you.

  • How much is car insurance in Shreveport?

    On average, Shreveport drivers pay $136 per month for liability coverage and $285 for full-coverage insurance. This is lower than the state average rate of $156 for liability insurance and $311 per month but higher than the national average of $104 for liability and $213 for full coverage. Your specific rate depends on your driving record, age, credit history, insurer, and more.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Shreveport?

    State Farm has the cheapest liability insurance in Shreveport, with an average quote of $68 per month. USAA and Allstate also have affordable liability coverage on average at $85 and $110 per month respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Shreveport?

    With low average rates, a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, and an AM Best financial strength score of A++ (Superior), State Farm is one of the best car insurance companies in Shreveport. On average, Louisiana drivers with coverage from State Farm pay $75 per month for liability insurance and $122 for full-coverage insurance. Other top companies selling coverage in the city include USAA and National General.

  • Why does Louisiana have such high car insurance?

    Louisiana drivers have an expensive average car insurance rate of $156 per month for liability insurance and $311 for full-coverage insurance due to a few factors. Severe weather patterns, including hurricanes and tropical storms, can increase the amount of vehicle damage and claims filed, which increases an area’s insurance rates. The city and ZIP code you live in, rates of vehicle theft, population density, and more can influence rates.

  • Is Louisiana a no-fault state?

    No. Louisiana is an at-fault state operating under a comparative fault rule. Responsibility for damage and loss following an accident is proportional to each driver’s percentage of fault. Louisiana drivers can typically sue for damages up to a year after an auto accident.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. LSU Center for Analytics & Research in Transportation. "Section B: Fatal Information."
  2. Louisiana Department of Insurance. "Important Information about Flooding."
  3. J.D. Power. "J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  5. Louisiana State Legislature. "CC 2323 Art. 2323. Comparative fault."
  6. NOLO. "Louisiana Car Accident Laws."
  7. Louisiana Department of Insurance. "Consumer's Guide to Auto Insurance."
  8. Insurance Information Institute. "Facts + Statistics: Uninsured motorists."
  9. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  10. Louisiana Department of Insurance. "Consumer's Guide to Auto Insurance After an Accident."
  11. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. "Traffic Safety Facts: 2021 Data."
  12. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "Fatality Facts 2021: Older people."
  13. FBI. "Louisiana Offenses Known to Law Enforcenment."
Amy Beardsley
Amy BeardsleyEscritora de seguros

Amy es una escritora de marketing de contenido quien especializa en finanzas personales y tecnología. Con una formación en el sector legal, tiene un talento de transformar temas complejos en contenido fácil de entender. Cuando no está escribiendo, a ella le gusta leer y jugar a los juegos de mesa con su familia. Puede aprender más sobre Amy al visitar amybeardsley.com.

Más información
linkedin
Katie Powers
Editado porKatie PowersEscritora de seguros
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersEscritora de seguros

Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers