Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

An incident refers to a moving violation reflected on your driving record, including at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and other moving violations. These violations can have a big effect on your car insurance rates.

Insurers use your past driving history to predict your risk level, and incidents demonstrate a greater risk of filing future claims. The severity and frequency of claims can also influence how much your past incidents affect your premium.[9]

Find Car Insurance in Shreveport Insurify partners with 100+ insurers for real quotes Código postal Get My Quotes Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar. Basado en más de 3806 reseñas 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Having a speeding ticket on your record can result in a higher car insurance premium, though a single ticket may not have a substantial effect. Insurance companies view speeding as an indicator of risky driving, so they may adjust premiums accordingly. When it comes to more minor violations like speeding, some insurers are more forgiving than others.

The average cost of liability car insurance for Shreveport drivers with a speeding ticket is $207 per month. Find the cheapest liability-only rates for Shreveport drivers with a speeding ticket below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Record With Ticket State Farm 68 89 USAA 85 113 Allstate 110 146 GEICO 111 148 Direct Auto 120 165 Safeco 130 188 Clearcover 132 189 Progressive 132 183 The General 145 200 Liberty Mutual 166 238 Bristol West 215 292 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

You’re likely to see an increase in premiums after an at-fault accident, according to the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI).[10] The amount of damage caused in your accident can also influence how much your rate increases.

On average, Shreveport drivers with an at-fault accident pay $211 per month for coverage. Here are the cheapest coverage options for liability insurance.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Record With Accident State Farm 68 94 USAA 85 118 Allstate 110 153 GEICO 111 155 Direct Auto 120 172 Safeco 130 197 Clearcover 132 217 Progressive 132 190 The General 145 209 Liberty Mutual 166 247 Bristol West 215 299 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Alcohol consumption was a factor in nearly 40% of Louisiana’s 972 traffic fatalities in 2021, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data.[11] Due to the severity of the offense, driving under the influence almost always comes with serious consequences, including a substantial increase in insurance rates.

However, Shreveport drivers with a past DUI still have affordable coverage options available. On average, drivers in the city with a DUI pay $238 per month for liability coverage.