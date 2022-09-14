>Seguros de Autos>Louisiana

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Bossier City, Louisiana (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Bossier City, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $65 per month.

Sarah Sharkey
Escrito porSarah Sharkey
Sarah Sharkey
Sarah SharkeyInsurance Writer

Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.

Katie Powers
Editado porKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersEscritora de seguros

Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.

View Full Bio

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Louisiana

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $71/mes para solo responsabilidad y $122/mes para cobertura total en Louisiana.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Drivers in Bossier City pay an average of $202 per month for car insurance. This is significantly lower than the average cost of car insurance in Louisiana of $233 but higher than the national average of $158.

Residents in the Pelican State face some of the highest car insurance costs in the nation due to a high risk of damage from extreme weather in the state.[1] Bossier City has a relatively low population density, which may explain why drivers in the city pay lower rates than the state average.

The best way to shop for car insurance is to compare quotes from multiple insurers at once. Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap car insurance in Bossier City.

Datos Breves

  • State Farm, USAA, and Allstate are the cheapest insurance companies in Bossier City.

  • Louisiana state law allows insurers to consider credit-based insurance scores when determining premiums.

  • Bossier City drivers pay $123 per month for liability insurance and $281 for full-coverage insurance, on average.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Bossier City

Every driver has a unique situation that affects their car insurance costs. Some factors that affect your costs include your driving record, age, and credit history. With so many factors in play, the best way to find the cheapest rates is to compare quotes from different companies.

While shopping around can help you lock in the best rate, some insurance companies offer better rates than others. You can start your search below for low rates with three of the cheapest car insurance companies in Bossier City.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
State Farm4.5$122$75Cheap rates
USAA4.5$153$95Veterans
GEICO4.2$198$123Families
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for cheap rates: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$65/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$104/mo

State Farm offers drivers in Bossier City some of the cheapest rates for liability-only and full-coverage policies. In addition to cheap rates, State Farm earned an above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region.

You can take your savings even further by bundling your auto insurance policy with one of the many other insurance products State Farm offers. These include renters insurance, home insurance, life insurance, ATV insurance, motorcycle insurance, boat insurance, and pet insurance.

Ventajas

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

  • Discounts for young drivers

Contras

  • Some negative customer reviews on Trustpilot

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for veterans: USAA

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$82/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$131/mo

More than 5,000 veterans live in Bossier City who can likely take advantage of the affordable rates USAA offers.[2] The insurer offers insurance coverage to military members, veterans, reserve members, and their immediate family members.

If you qualify for insurance from USAA, the affordable rates and top claims satisfaction ratings could make it the right fit for your situation.

Ventajas

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

  • Safe drivers can save up to 30% with the SafePilot program

Contras

  • Must have a military family connection to qualify for coverage

  • No customer service hours on Sunday

Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for families: GEICO

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$107/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$170/mo

About 24% of the population of Bossier City are younger than 18, so many families can appreciate the array of discounts GEICO offers. Many households can tap into discounts for safe driving, multiple vehicles, driver’s education courses, and good students.

Plus, GEICO offers accident forgiveness as a coverage option that can give you more peace of mind as your new driver hits the open road.

Ventajas

  • Offers accident forgiveness

  • A suite of available discounts

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region

  • Doesn’t offer rideshare coverage

Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Bossier City

Your age, location, driving record, credit history, and the type of vehicle you drive can all play a role in how much you pay for car insurance.[3]

As you shop for the most affordable car insurance option, tap into the following strategies to lock in the best rates for your situation:

  • Shop around. It’s critical to get quotes from multiple car insurance companies. Since each insurer uses a different method to determine rates, shopping around is the best way to find the lowest rates. When it’s time to renew your policy each year, take the time to shop around again because prices might have changed.

  • Increase your deductible. Auto insurance companies offer a lower premium when you select a higher deductible. If you have enough cash reserves on hand to cover more expenses after an accident, then opting for the higher deductible can lead to up-front savings.[4]

  • Look for a discount. Many car insurance companies offer discounts. Find out if you qualify for any to further lower your auto insurance premiums. Sometimes, the faster way to find a discount is by asking an insurance agent if you qualify.

  • Explore coverage options. Some policies cost more than others. For example, liability-only car insurance policies are often cheaper than full-coverage policies. Find the right level of coverage by weighing the costs against your risk.

  • Bundle policies. Purchasing multiple types of coverage through the same insurer can lead to savings. For example, you might get your homeowners insurance and car insurance through the same company to score a discount.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Bossier City: State Farm

Liability-only car insurance policies tend to be the cheapest car insurance option. This policy type includes bodily injury and property damage liability coverage, which will cover the other driver’s resulting vehicle damages and medical expenses after an accident. It won’t help you pay to repair or replace your own vehicle after an accident.

In Bossier City, liability-only insurance costs an average of $123 per month. The table below breaks down average monthly premiums for liability-only policies from insurance companies in Bossier City.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm65
USAA82
Allstate106
GEICO107
Direct Auto115
Safeco125
Clearcover126
Progressive126
The General138
Liberty Mutual159
Midvale Home & Auto190
Bristol West206
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Bossier City: State Farm

A full-coverage car insurance policy provides more financial protection for drivers than liability-only coverage. It includes comprehensive and collision coverage in addition to liability coverage. After an incident, a full-coverage policy can help you repair or replace your own vehicle.

If you’re leasing a vehicle or paying off an auto loan, your lender might require you to carry a full-coverage car insurance policy. Opting for this more robust coverage can be a good idea even if you own your vehicle outright. It might be the best policy if you don’t have the money on hand to repair your vehicle after a car wreck.

A full-coverage policy in Bossier City costs an average of $281 per month. Compare average full-coverage policy quotes for Bossier City drivers below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm104
USAA131
Allstate169
GEICO170
Direct Auto192
Progressive201
Clearcover203
Safeco220
Liberty Mutual241
The General244
Midvale Home & Auto269
Bristol West358
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Bossier City car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Louisiana

Drivers in Louisiana must carry a minimum amount of car insurance. Without this baseline insurance coverage, it’s illegal to drive on public roads in the Pelican State.

Here are the specific minimum-coverage requirements for Louisiana drivers:[5]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$15,000 per person  / $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

Because liability insurance doesn’t cover your own vehicle repairs, you should consider purchasing optional coverages for further protection. Here are some common coverages to consider:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    After an accident, collision insurance helps you pay for repairs to your own vehicle. A collision can include an accident with another vehicle or a crash with a tree, fence, utility pole, or other stationary objects.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    If a non-collision incident damages your vehicle, comprehensive insurance can kick in for repairs or replacing your vehicle. Commonly covered incidents include theft, vandalism, and severe weather.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Following a car accident, medical payments coverage can pay for medical treatment for you and your passengers.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents on your driving record, like speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents, often push your car insurance costs higher. After an incident, insurance companies consider you a riskier driver and they compensate for risk by increasing your premiums.

On average, Bossier City drivers with a past incident pay $174 per month for liability insurance.

The table below highlights how an incident can push average liability car insurance quotes higher in Bossier City.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm658589107
USAA82109114135
Allstate106141147175
GEICO107143149177
Direct Auto115158165190
Safeco125180189206
Clearcover126181207208
Progressive126175182208
The General138191198228
Liberty Mutual159228237262
Bristol West206280287340
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Car insurance companies consider your age when determining premiums. Teen drivers pay more for car insurance than drivers with more practice on the road. But young adults, even drivers in their 20s, still typically pay higher rates than their older counterparts.

In general, drivers start to notice falling car insurance rates between the ages of 35 and 70. After age 70, rates often start climbing again for senior drivers due to aging-related risk factors.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$516
20s$346
30s$257
40s$231
50s$209
60s$213
70s$210
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Bossier City car insurance quotes by credit tier

Insurance companies in the state of Louisiana can use credit-based insurance scores as a factor when determining your premiums.[6] In general, drivers with excellent or good credit pay lower rates for car insurance than drivers with poor credit.

The table below shows average full-coverage car insurance quotes by credit tier in Bossier City.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Bossier City car insurance FAQs

Before shopping around for car insurance, you should determine how much auto coverage you need. The following information should help you find cheap car insurance in Bossier City.

  • How much is car insurance in Bossier City?

    Drivers in Bossier City pay $123 per month for liability insurance and $281 for full-coverage insurance, on average. The overall cost of car insurance in Bossier City is $202 per month. Ultimately, how much you pay for car insurance will depend on your driving record, age, location, and more.

  • Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Bossier City?

    State Farm has the cheapest average car insurance in Bossier City, with a rate of $65 per month for liability insurance. The cost of liability coverage from the second-cheapest insurer in the city, USAA, is $82 per month. Allstate is another affordable option, with a liability rate of $106 per month.

    The best way to find cheap car insurance is to compare quotes from multiple insurers at once.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Bossier City?

    State Farm is one of the best car insurance companies in Bossier City, thanks to an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and ample coverage offerings. Policyholders in the city pay $75 per month for liability insurance and $122 for full-coverage insurance. Other top insurers include USAA and GEICO.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "Facts + Statistics: Auto insurance."
  2. United States Census Bureau. "QuickFacts Bossier City city, Louisiana."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "Nine ways to lower your auto insurance costs."
  5. Louisiana Department of Insurance. "Consumer's Guide to Auto Insurance."
  6. Louisiana State Legislature. "Use of credit information."
