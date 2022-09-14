>Seguros de Autos>Kentucky

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Paducah, Kentucky (2024)

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest liability coverage in Paducah, at $69 per month.

Amy Beardsley
Escrito porAmy Beardsley
Photo of an Insurify author
Amy BeardsleyEscritora de seguros

Amy es una escritora de marketing de contenido quien especializa en finanzas personales y tecnología. Con una formación en el sector legal, tiene un talento de transformar temas complejos en contenido fácil de entender. Cuando no está escribiendo, a ella le gusta leer y jugar a los juegos de mesa con su familia. Puede aprender más sobre Amy al visitar amybeardsley.com.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Katie Powers
Editado porKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersEscritora de seguros

Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Kentucky

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $65/mes para solo responsabilidad y $101/mes para cobertura total en Kentucky.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Paducah residents pay $219 per month for car insurance, which exceeds the overall national average of $158 and the state average of $218.

Kentucky is a no-fault state that requires drivers to purchase personal injury protection (PIP), which can lead to increased costs.[1] Plus, Kentuckians drive more miles per vehicle than any other state, according to Federal Highway Administration data.[2]

Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap coverage in Paducah.

Datos Breves

  • Paducah drivers pay $177 per month for liability coverage and $260 for full-coverage insurance, on average.

  • Auto-Owners, State Farm, and National General offer the cheapest auto coverage in Paducah.

  • The main penalty for driving without insurance in Kentucky is vehicle registration revocation, but you can face a fine between $500 and $1,000 and up to 90 days in jail.[3]

Cheapest car insurance companies in Paducah

You can find several options for cheap car insurance in Paducah. To find the best deal, consider your driving situation, personal insurance needs, and overall financial status. You should always compare quotes and coverages to determine what company works best for you.

Start your search below with three of the top car insurance companies in Paducah.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
Auto-Owners4.0$101$65Cheap rates
GEICO4.2$120$77Young drivers
State Farm4.5$105$68Post-accident resources
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for cheap rates: Auto-Owners

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$69/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$102/mo

If you need liability-only car insurance in the western Kentucky city of Paducah, Auto-Owners is your best coverage option. The company offers the cheapest rates in the city for liability insurance on average. In addition to standard coverage options, you can also add policies for roadside service and accident forgiveness from Auto-Owners to cover issues on the road.

Ventajas

  • Accident forgiveness coverage available

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

Contras

  • No local insurance agents in Paducah

  • Accident forgiveness qualification requirement of three years claims-free

Read our Auto-Owners review
Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best insurer for young drivers: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$81/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$121/mo

More than 272,000 drivers younger than 25 live in the Bluegrass State. Because young drivers face high rates, finding affordable insurance is crucial.

GEICO, which is one of the cheapest car insurance companies in Paducah, is a worthwhile option for young drivers in Paducah. The company offers discounts for achieving good grades and insuring multiple vehicles.

Ventajas

  • Savings of up to 15% possible via good student discount

  • Smooth transfer for minors to their own policy if needed

Contras

  • No local insurance agent in Paducah

  • Doesn’t offer rideshare insurance

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

Best insurer for post-accident resources: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$72/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$106/mo

In 2022, Paducah had 1,821 reported car collisions. In the event of a collision, State Farm offers coverages you may want to consider in the event of a collision. You can add after-accident protection with roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement coverage. State Farm has customizable coverage options and 10 advertised discounts.

Ventajas

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region

  • Nine local insurance agents in Paducah

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • Fewer available discounts than some insurers

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Paducah

Car insurance companies consider different factors to decide your insurance rates. Your age, driving record, vehicle, and even the ZIP code where you park your car are all common variables.

Paducah’s higher rates exceed the national average, but you can use a few tricks to find the cheapest car insurance policies for your insurance needs:

  • Shop around. Get online quotes from at least three different companies.

  • Bundle your coverage. Combine insurance products for discounts, like auto insurance with life and home insurance.

  • Drive safely. A clean driving record can save you money on premiums.

  • Set a higher deductible. A higher deductible can reduce costs. Just make sure you’re comfortable paying the deductible amount out of pocket if you need to file a claim.

  • Ask about discounts. Earning good grades, completing an approved driving course, or having a certain membership can lead to savings.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Paducah, Kentucky

Liability quotes start at $69 per month

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Paducah: Auto-Owners

Liability-only car insurance is basic coverage that pays for damages you might cause others in an accident. It acts as a safety net for the other driver’s medical bills but won’t cover your medical expenses or vehicle repairs.

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest liability-only insurance in Paducah, at $69 per month.

Here are the cheapest average quotes for liability-only insurance coverage in Paducah.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners69
State Farm72
National General78
GEICO81
Safeco82
USAA88
Allstate103
Clearcover105
State Auto105
Travelers115
Progressive117
Liberty Mutual118
Midvale Home & Auto122
Nationwide151
CSAA169
Bristol West177
Shelter185
The General259
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Paducah: Auto-Owners

Liability insurance only covers damages you cause to others, but full-coverage policies extend coverage to your car following accidents, theft, or weather damage. Purchasing full coverage is a smart choice if you have a newer car, lease or finance your vehicle, or just want more protection.

Quotes for full-coverage insurance start at $72 per month from Auto-Owners. Check out the table below to see the prices Paducah insurers have to offer.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners102
State Farm106
GEICO121
National General121
USAA132
Safeco148
Clearcover150
Allstate156
Travelers161
State Auto172
Progressive176
Nationwide198
Midvale Home & Auto200
Liberty Mutual218
CSAA246
Shelter278
Bristol West339
The General437
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Paducah car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Kentucky

Kentucky drivers must carry the state’s minimum liability coverage and personal injury protection (PIP) insurance. However, you can opt to buy a single insurance policy that covers everything up to $60,000 if you prefer a simpler solution.

Either way, maintaining car insurance is important. The Kentucky Insurance System has access to verify your insurance status and will cancel your vehicle registration if you have a lapse in required insurance.[4]

These are the state’s minimum insurance requirements you must meet:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$10,000 per accident

Purchasing additional coverage options can increase your vehicle protection. Here are several common insurance add-ons to consider:

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Auto incidents include at-fault car accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) charges, and other moving violations. Having incidents on your record can increase your insurance rates because companies see you as a high-risk driver. Drivers with clean records pay the lowest car insurance rates on average.

If you’ve had an accident or speeding ticket in the past, companies worry you might have one again in the future. On average, Paducah drivers with a past incident pay $285 per month for car insurance.

Here’s a look at different insurance costs for Paducah drivers with various incidents.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket With At-Fault Accident With DUI
Auto-Owners698991108
State Farm728993112
National General7899104122
GEICO81102106127
Safeco82112117128
USAA88111115137
Allstate103129134161
Clearcover105143163164
Travelers115147152180
Progressive117153158183
Liberty Mutual118160165184
Nationwide151192199236
CSAA169220233264
Bristol West177227231276
Shelter185257264271
The General259338350405
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Your age can influence how much you pay for car insurance. Teens usually pay the most because new drivers are more prone to making mistakes. Once you hit age 35, rates typically drop since you have more driving experience.

Drivers of retirement age typically earn the best auto insurance rates. However, accident risk increases for senior drivers age 70 and older, which leads to higher insurance rates.

The table below has the average costs for car insurance by age group in Paducah.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$507
20s$332
30s$240
40s$228
50s$215
60s$207
70s$219
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Shop for Car Insurance in Paducah, KY

Insurify partners with 100+ top insurers for real-time quotes

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Paducah car insurance quotes by credit tier

Kentucky insurance companies can review credit scores when deciding to offer or renew a policy, but insurers can’t decide not to renew coverage solely because someone has poor credit.[5]

Your credit score can influence how much you pay, and drivers with good or excellent credit typically pay less for coverage than people with poor scores.

Here are the average full-coverage insurance rates for Paducah drivers by credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Paducah car insurance FAQs

Before you start shopping around for insurance, you should determine the right coverage amount for your needs. The following information should answer your remaining questions about buying car insurance in Paducah.

  • How much is car insurance in Paducah?

    The average overall cost of car insurance in Paducah is $219 per month. Paducah drivers pay an average of $177 per month for liability coverage and $260 for full-coverage insurance.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Paducah?

    Auto-Owners offers the cheapest liability coverage in Paducah, at $69 per month. State Farm is the second-cheapest insurer in the city, with a rate of $72 for liability coverage. The third-cheapest company is National General, which has a liability coverage rate of $78 per month.

    The best way to find cheap coverage is to compare multiple quotes from various companies. You should also always inquire about discounts for bundling your auto and homeowners insurance, driving safely, completing a defensive driving course, and more.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Paducah?

    With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5, an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and cheap average rates in Paducah, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Paducah. On average, Kentucky drivers with coverage from State Farm pay $68 per month for liability coverage and $105 for full coverage.

    Two of Paducah’s other best companies include Auto-Owners and GEICO.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. NOLO. "Kentucky No-Fault Car Insurance."
  2. U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration. "State & Urbanized Area Statistics."
  3. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. "Mandatory Insurance."
  4. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. "Vehicle Liability Insurance Verification."
  5. Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet Department of Insurance. "Credit Scoring: How Does it Affect You?."
Amy Beardsley
Amy BeardsleyEscritora de seguros

Amy es una escritora de marketing de contenido quien especializa en finanzas personales y tecnología. Con una formación en el sector legal, tiene un talento de transformar temas complejos en contenido fácil de entender. Cuando no está escribiendo, a ella le gusta leer y jugar a los juegos de mesa con su familia. Puede aprender más sobre Amy al visitar amybeardsley.com.

Más información
linkedin
Katie Powers
Editado porKatie PowersEscritora de seguros
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersEscritora de seguros

Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers