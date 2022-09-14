Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.
Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Kentucky
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $65/mes para solo responsabilidad y $101/mes para cobertura total en Kentucky.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Home to about 27,700 residents, Henderson is a picturesque town on the banks of the Ohio River in northern Kentucky.[1] Henderson drivers pay an overall average of $209 per month for car insurance, which is similar to the Kentucky average of $218 per month.
Drivers in northern Kentucky, including in Henderson, may face more expensive rates than the national average of $158 due to the prevalence of tornadoes in the area. Though not technically in Tornado Alley, northern Kentucky can experience severe tornadoes and outbreaks.[2]
You can find the best rates for your driving situation by shopping around for quotes from multiple insurers. Here’s what you should know about locking in cheap auto insurance premiums as a Henderson resident.
Datos Breves
Because Kentucky is a choice no-fault state, drivers can opt out of the state’s required basic personal injury protection (PIP) coverage.[3]
On average, Henderson drivers pay $249 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $169 per month for liability-only car insurance.
Auto-Owners is the cheapest full-coverage car insurance company in Henderson, with rates starting at $98 per month.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Henderson
The best car insurance company for you will vary based on your unique situation. Some key factors that affect which insurer will work best for you include your driving record, location, age, and vehicle type.
Below, you can look at a few top insurers in Henderson to start your search. But it’s still important to shop around and get quotes from multiple insurance companies.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Auto-Owners
4.0
$101
$65
Cheap rates
State Farm
4.5
$105
$68
Families
National General
3.1
$187
$96
High-risk drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$65/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$98/mo
Auto-Owners has been in business since 1916. With a top AM Best rating and relatively high marks for customer satisfaction, this company has a lot to offer drivers. A long list of discounts, like bundling and paying in full, can help you tap into even more affordable options.
Ventajas
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
A++ (Superior) AM Best rating
Contras
You might need to finalize your quote with an insurance agent
Offers other insurance products, like life insurance and home insurance
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$68/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$102/mo
State Farm offers families in Henderson some of the most affordable rates on the market. The company has a financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) from AM Best and high customer satisfaction ratings. A suite of discounts available for young drivers makes this insurer a great option for families.
Ventajas
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.1
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$74/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$115/mo
National General offers some of the cheapest rates for drivers looking for affordable liability-only policies. But the company has plenty of other insurance coverage options to choose from, including comprehensive, collision, towing, and rental car.
Ventajas
Offers emergency expense allowance to cover expenses if you find yourself stranded
Cheapest average coverage in Henderson
Contras
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Don't ever expect automatic withdrawal to go smoothly. They tried to take my money out of my account earlier than the due payment date and then charged me extra for insufficient funds.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Henderson
Car insurance is an unavoidable cost for drivers, but you can lower your costs in a few different ways. Consider the following options to earn cheaper rates:
Increase your deductible. A higher insurance deductible usually translates to a lower insurance premium. If you have the money to afford a higher deductible, this is a useful option.
Shop around. Comparing rates across multiple insurance companies can help you find the best coverage for you at the right price.
Seek out discounts. Many insurance companies offer discounts for safe driving, installing safety features, bundling policies, and more. It never hurts to ask the insurance company if you qualify for a discount.
Shop for Cheap Henderson Car Insurance Online
Liability-only rates start at $65/mo.
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Henderson: Auto-Owners
Liability car insurance includes protection for property damage and bodily injury you cause the other driver and their passengers during an accident. This type of insurance doesn’t cover any of your medical expenses or vehicle repair costs.
Though liability-only auto insurance is typically the most affordable auto coverage, you can face significant out-of-pocket expenses after an accident without more robust coverage.[4]
The average cost of liability coverage in the city is $169 per month. Here are some of the cheapest car insurance options for liability coverage in Henderson.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
65
State Farm
68
National General
74
GEICO
77
Safeco
78
USAA
84
Allstate
99
Clearcover
101
State Auto
101
Travelers
109
Progressive
111
Liberty Mutual
112
Midvale Home & Auto
116
Nationwide
145
CSAA
161
Bristol West
169
Shelter
177
The General
247
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Henderson: Auto-Owners
Drivers looking for more financial protection should consider purchasing a full-coverage car insurance policy. In addition to liability coverage, this type of auto insurance includes both collision and comprehensive coverages.
After an accident or incident, a full-coverage policy can help you pay to repair or replace your vehicle. Most auto lenders require you to carry this coverage if you have an auto loan. Drivers with new or expensive vehicles should also consider purchasing this coverage.
The average cost of full coverage in the city is $249 per month. Here are some of the cheapest full-coverage insurance options for Henderson drivers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
98
State Farm
102
GEICO
115
National General
115
USAA
126
Safeco
142
Clearcover
144
Allstate
148
Travelers
153
State Auto
164
Progressive
168
Nationwide
188
Midvale Home & Auto
190
Liberty Mutual
208
CSAA
234
Shelter
266
Bristol West
323
The General
417
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Kentucky
It’s illegal to operate a vehicle on a public road in Kentucky without a minimum amount of bodily injury and property damage liability insurance.[5] The state also requires basic personal injury protection (PIP) coverage, which pays up to $10,000 for medical expenses and $200 per week for lost wages following an accident.
Because Kentucky is a choice no-fault state, drivers have the option to reject the state’s basic PIP coverage in writing to the Department of Insurance. You then can’t receive any PIP benefits, and others can sue you for injuries in some cases.
Find the state’s specific minimum requirements below:
You may decide you need coverage beyond the minimum requirements. Here are some of the most common optional coverages to consider:
Collision coverage
After an accident, collision coverage can help you pay to repair or replace your vehicle. This coverage kicks in regardless of fault.
Comprehensive coverage
If a non-collision incident occurs, comprehensive insurance will cover some costs to repair or replace the vehicle. Some common incidents include fire, vandalism, theft, severe weather, and more.
Roadside assistance coverage
Specific covered services may vary by insurer, but roadside assistance coverage typically includes assistance for towing, lockout, tire replacement, jump-starts, gas delivery, winching, and more.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Having driving incidents on your record — including speeding tickets, driving under the influence charges, and at-fault accidents — can cause insurance companies to treat you as a high-risk driver, depending on the severity and frequency of your violations. Most insurance companies charge high-risk drivers more expensive premiums than people with a clean record.[6]
Find Car Insurance in Henderson After an Accident
Insurify partners with 100+ auto insurers for accurate quotes
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners
If you get a speeding ticket, you’ll typically need to pay a fine for your citation. But you may also face higher rates for car insurance. A single speeding ticket shouldn’t affect your premiums significantly. The amount your premium increases can depend on the severity of the incident and whether you have existing violations on your driving record.
Henderson drivers pay an average of $232 per month for liability insurance if they have a speeding ticket. Here are some of the average monthly auto insurance quotes offered by Kentucky insurance companies to drivers with a speeding ticket.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners
65
84
State Farm
68
84
National General
74
94
GEICO
77
97
Safeco
78
107
USAA
84
106
Allstate
99
124
Clearcover
101
137
Travelers
109
139
Progressive
111
145
Liberty Mutual
112
152
Nationwide
145
184
CSAA
161
210
Bristol West
169
217
Shelter
177
246
The General
247
323
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
If you cause an accident, insurance companies consider you a higher-risk driver, which can lead to higher insurance premiums. Drivers with a past at-fault accident typically pay more for coverage than someone with a single speeding ticket or a clean record.
Henderson drivers pay an average of $232 per month for liability insurance if they have an accident on their records. Here are some of the cheapest auto insurers in Henderson for drivers with an at-fault accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
65
86
State Farm
68
88
National General
74
98
GEICO
77
101
Safeco
78
111
USAA
84
110
Allstate
99
129
Clearcover
101
157
Travelers
109
144
Progressive
111
150
Liberty Mutual
112
157
Nationwide
145
191
CSAA
161
222
Bristol West
169
220
Shelter
177
252
The General
247
333
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
Driving under the influence can have serious consequences. In 2019, 150 people in Kentucky died as a result of alcohol-impaired driving, according to the Responsibility.org National Drunk Driving Statistics Map.[7] Due to the severity and recklessness of the violation, people with a DUI on their driving record face much higher insurance rates than other drivers.
Henderson drivers pay an average of $266 per month for liability insurance if they have a DUI on their records. Here are the average monthly quotes for drivers with a DUI from some auto insurers in Henderson.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
65
102
State Farm
68
106
National General
74
116
GEICO
77
120
Safeco
78
122
USAA
84
131
Allstate
99
155
Clearcover
101
158
Travelers
109
170
Progressive
111
173
Liberty Mutual
112
175
Nationwide
145
226
CSAA
161
251
Bristol West
169
264
Shelter
177
259
The General
247
386
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
When insurers determine your insurance costs, several factors come into play, including your age. Mature drivers with years of experience on the road tend to pay gradually less for car insurance starting between ages 25 and 35. The trend typically lasts until drivers reach age 70. Drivers older than 70 may face higher rates as a result of aging-related risk factors.
Senior drivers in Henderson pay an average of $137 per month for liability coverage and $201 per month for full coverage. Although senior drivers tend to pay a little bit more for car insurance, shopping around for car insurance can help you find the cheapest average quotes for your situation.
Explore the average monthly quotes by insurance company for senior drivers in Henderson below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Auto-Owners
77
51
State Farm
78
52
GEICO
90
60
National General
92
59
USAA
100
67
Allstate
118
79
Travelers
119
85
Progressive
120
79
Safeco
120
66
Clearcover
133
93
Nationwide
140
108
Liberty Mutual
169
91
CSAA
179
123
Shelter
192
128
Bristol West
257
134
The General
338
200
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
Because teen drivers lack driving experience and demonstrate riskier driving behavior, they face some of the highest car insurance premiums of any age group. Teen drivers in Henderson pay an average of $311 per month for liability coverage and $458 per month for full coverage.
You may have to pay more for coverage as a teen driver, but you can keep your car insurance costs down by shopping around, maintaining good grades, joining your parents’ existing insurance policy, and selecting a higher deductible.[8]
Here are some of the cheapest average monthly quotes for teen drivers in Henderson.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Auto-Owners
166
110
State Farm
178
119
GEICO
185
124
USAA
212
142
National General
222
143
Safeco
258
142
Clearcover
262
184
Allstate
265
177
Travelers
281
200
Progressive
307
203
Nationwide
328
253
Liberty Mutual
358
193
CSAA
401
276
Shelter
466
310
Bristol West
548
287
The General
681
403
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Find Car Insurance in Henderson
Insurify partners with 100+ auto insurers for accurate quotes
Henderson drivers looking to improve their credit score can start by making all bill payments on time and paying off any high-interest debt. With time, an improved credit score might lead to savings on your insurance premium.
Here’s what Henderson drivers pay for full-coverage car insurance based on their credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Henderson?
The average cost of a full-coverage auto insurance policy in Henderson is $249 per month, which is more than the national average of $213 per month. When compared to other cities in Kentucky — with the exception of Louisville — the cost of full-coverage insurance in Henderson is high. For example, the average rate in Bowling Green is $240 per month.
In general, cities with more traffic and higher crime rates see higher insurance premiums than rural areas or cities with less traffic congestion and a lower population density. Drivers in Henderson may also pay higher rates because northern Kentucky faces tornadoes on a fairly regular basis.
More cities in Kentucky
If you live in a different part of Kentucky, you can likely expect different auto insurance costs than you’d receive in Henderson. Here’s a look at some of the average quotes for other cities in Kentucky and how they compare to Henderson.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Henderson, Kentucky, car insurance FAQs
Before you start shopping around for car insurance, you should determine how much coverage you need. The information below should help you navigate the process of finding cheap car insurance in Henderson, Kentucky.
How much is car insurance in Henderson, Kentucky?
On average, Henderson drivers pay $249 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $169 per month for liability-only car insurance.
What are the best car insurance companies in Henderson?
With a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) AM Best financial strength rating, and high customer satisfaction from J.D. Power, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Henderson. Other top companies include Auto-Owners and GEICO.
What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Henderson?
Auto-Owners, State Farm, and National General are some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Henderson. These insurers have minimum-coverage rates that start at $65, $68, and $74 per month, respectively.
What type of car insurance is required in Kentucky?
Kentucky drivers must carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability, and $10,000 per accident in personal injury protection (PIP). But drivers can opt out of PIP in writing to the Department of Insurance.
Is Kentucky a no-fault state?
Yes. Kentucky is a choice no-fault state. This means, in most cases, that the insurer of each driver involved in an accident will cover the cost of resulting medical expenses through PIP coverage, up to a certain threshold. Though Kentucky technically requires drivers to purchase basic PIP coverage, you can choose to reject the coverage and any benefits.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.
Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.