Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Having driving incidents on your record — including speeding tickets, driving under the influence charges, and at-fault accidents — can cause insurance companies to treat you as a high-risk driver, depending on the severity and frequency of your violations. Most insurance companies charge high-risk drivers more expensive premiums than people with a clean record.[6]

Find Car Insurance in Henderson After an Accident Insurify partners with 100+ auto insurers for accurate quotes Código postal Get My Quotes Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar. Basado en más de 3806 reseñas 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

If you get a speeding ticket, you’ll typically need to pay a fine for your citation. But you may also face higher rates for car insurance. A single speeding ticket shouldn’t affect your premiums significantly. The amount your premium increases can depend on the severity of the incident and whether you have existing violations on your driving record.

Henderson drivers pay an average of $232 per month for liability insurance if they have a speeding ticket. Here are some of the average monthly auto insurance quotes offered by Kentucky insurance companies to drivers with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Auto-Owners 65 84 State Farm 68 84 National General 74 94 GEICO 77 97 Safeco 78 107 USAA 84 106 Allstate 99 124 Clearcover 101 137 Travelers 109 139 Progressive 111 145 Liberty Mutual 112 152 Nationwide 145 184 CSAA 161 210 Bristol West 169 217 Shelter 177 246 The General 247 323 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

If you cause an accident, insurance companies consider you a higher-risk driver, which can lead to higher insurance premiums. Drivers with a past at-fault accident typically pay more for coverage than someone with a single speeding ticket or a clean record.

Henderson drivers pay an average of $232 per month for liability insurance if they have an accident on their records. Here are some of the cheapest auto insurers in Henderson for drivers with an at-fault accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Auto-Owners 65 86 State Farm 68 88 National General 74 98 GEICO 77 101 Safeco 78 111 USAA 84 110 Allstate 99 129 Clearcover 101 157 Travelers 109 144 Progressive 111 150 Liberty Mutual 112 157 Nationwide 145 191 CSAA 161 222 Bristol West 169 220 Shelter 177 252 The General 247 333 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

Driving under the influence can have serious consequences. In 2019, 150 people in Kentucky died as a result of alcohol-impaired driving, according to the Responsibility.org National Drunk Driving Statistics Map.[7] Due to the severity and recklessness of the violation, people with a DUI on their driving record face much higher insurance rates than other drivers.

Henderson drivers pay an average of $266 per month for liability insurance if they have a DUI on their records. Here are the average monthly quotes for drivers with a DUI from some auto insurers in Henderson.