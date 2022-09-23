Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Kentucky
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $65/mes para solo responsabilidad y $101/mes para cobertura total en Kentucky.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
The average cost of car insurance in Kentucky is $218 per month, which is more than the national average of $158. Where you live, down to your ZIP code, can greatly influence how much you spend on car insurance. The rate of uninsured motorists in a given area can affect car insurance rates, too. For example, Kentucky has an estimated 13.9% of uninsured motorists on its road, ranking 17th in the country.[1]
Here’s what you need to know about how much car insurance costs in the Bluegrass State.
Datos Breves
The average cost of minimum-coverage car insurance in Kentucky is $104 per month.
Full-coverage car insurance costs an average of $213 per month.
In Kentucky, the average full-coverage policy costs $213 per month, whereas a liability-only policy is $104 per month. Full-coverage insurance provides more protection in exchange for a higher price point.
The table below shows the average cost of car insurance among different insurers in Kentucky.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
65
101
State Farm
68
105
National General
76
117
GEICO
77
120
Safeco
77
135
USAA
83
130
Allstate
98
153
Clearcover
107
158
State Auto
108
170
Travelers
109
154
Progressive
111
173
Liberty Mutual
114
214
Midvale Home & Auto
118
195
Nationwide
144
190
CSAA
162
239
Bristol West
174
342
Shelter
176
275
The General
254
434
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Kentucky car insurance rates by city
When determining rates, car insurance companies take your location into account. Local factors like traffic congestion, crime rates, weather, and accident frequency can all affect how likely you are to file an insurance claim in the future.[2]
For example, in Louisville, drivers spend an average of $279 per month for liability insurance, but Florence’s average monthly premiums are $97.
The following table outlines average monthly car insurance quotes in various Kentucky cities.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Kentucky car insurance rates by age
Your age also influences car insurance rates, and young drivers tend to spend the most. Insurance companies charge them more because teens and young drivers pose higher risks due to inexperience behind the wheel.
But as you age, you can expect rates to drop until you reach your 70s. Older drivers, although experienced, might face higher rates due to declining driving abilities.[3]
Insurance companies assess age-related risk factors that affect the likelihood of accidents to help determine the cost of coverage. In Kentucky, drivers in their 60s pay the lowest rates.
Here’s how age affects car insurance premiums in Kentucky.
Rates by Age
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How gender affects car insurance rates in Kentucky
Gender also plays a role in car insurance rates, with young males often paying higher premiums due to statistically higher accident rates.
However, younger drivers of both genders face higher rates due to inexperience. As drivers age and gain experience, rates typically decrease, though at different rates for men and women.
Age
Male
Female
16
$472
$386
35
$225
$204
50
$173
$166
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Kentucky
Insurance companies assess your history of accidents, traffic violations, and claims to gauge how much risk you pose when it comes to filing claims. The riskier your driver profile is, the higher your premiums will be.[2]
A clean driving record with no accidents or violations generally leads to lower premiums, as it indicates responsible driving behavior. However, accidents, speeding tickets, or driving under the influence (DUI) convictions can increase rates substantially, as they suggest higher risk. Maintaining a clean driving record can help you find the best deal on insurance products.
Check out this next table to get an idea of how your driving record will influence your average car insurance rate in Kentucky.
Driver Record
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Clean record
$176
$259
With accident
$242
$356
With speeding ticket
$241
$355
With DUI
$277
$408
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Kentucky car insurance rates by marital status
Auto insurance companies may take your relationship status into account when setting rates. Married couples tend to bundle home and auto insurance together and insure multiple cars under one policy for discounts, which can reduce their rates.
Single drivers can still find affordable car insurance rates in Kentucky with other discounts, but they tend to pay a little bit more than married couples, according to Insurify data.
Here’s how your marital status affects average Kentucky car insurance rates.
Marital Status
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Married
$152
$221
Single
$158
$231
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Shop for Car Insurance in Kentucky
Get quotes from top car insurance companies in minutes
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Average Kentucky car insurance rates by credit tier
While it isn’t legal in every state to take credit scores into consideration during insurance pricing, it’s legal in Kentucky.[4] Do your best to maintain a good credit history to save on financial products like auto insurance.
Here’s the average monthly cost of car insurance in Kentucky for different credit tiers.
Credit Tier
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Excellent
$140
$203
Good
$155
$226
Fair
$171
$249
Poor
$248
$362
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
What is the average cost of car insurance in Kentucky?
The average cost of car insurance in Kentucky is $104 per month for liability insurance and $213 per month for full coverage.
What is the cheapest car insurance in Kentucky?
The cheapest car insurance companies in Kentucky are Auto-Owners, State Farm, and National General, with liability rates of $65, $68, and $76 per month, respectively.
However, the cheapest insurance for you won’t be the cheapest for someone else, so it’s important to compare quotes before buying coverage. Get quotes from at least three different auto insurers at the same coverage level to find one that offers you the best price for the coverage you need.
Do car insurance rates vary by county in Kentucky?
Yes. Car insurance rates can vary by county in Kentucky. Auto insurance companies consider local factors such as population density, weather, crime rates, and traffic patterns when determining how much risk a potential customer poses. As a result, premiums can differ between counties based on these variables and individual insurers’ policies.
What are the best auto insurance companies in Kentucky?
State Farm, USAA, and Auto-Owners are some of the best Kentucky car insurance companies. These companies offer relatively cheap car insurance rates on average and earned high ratings in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.[5]
It’s always best to research a few different auto insurers before you choose one. Don’t forget to ask any potential car insurance companies about discounts to find even better rates with top companies.
What are the car insurance requirements in Kentucky?
Kentucky requires 25/50/25 minimum car insurance coverage. This translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[6]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.