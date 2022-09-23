>Seguros de Autos>Kansas

Cheap SR-22 Insurance in Kansas (2024)

High-risk drivers pay more for car insurance in Kansas, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find affordable rates on SR-22 insurance.

A.M. Steinbach
Escrito porA.M. Steinbach
A.M. SteinbachEscritor de seguros

Mark Steinbach es un escritor en Brooklyn, NY. Además de su experiencia como redactor publicitario, también es en escritor de televisión con un título de inglés de la Universidad de Harvard. Cuando no está escribiendo, se encuentra jugando tenis o haciendo crucigramas.

Courtney Mikulski
Editado porCourtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales

  • Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify

Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.

Amber Benka
Revisado porAmber Benka
Amber BenkaAgente de seguros con licencia

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Kansas

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $45/mes para solo responsabilidad y $108/mes para cobertura total en Kansas.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Insurance companies may see Kansas drivers with speeding tickets, reckless driving infractions, or DUIs on their records as high risk. And if you lose your driving privileges, you may have to file an SR-22 form with the Kansas Department of Revenue Division of Vehicles (KDOR).

“An SR-22 form verifies that you have the minimum insurance coverage required to drive legally in the state,” explains Loretta Worters, Insurance Information Institute vice president of media relations. “Drivers with SR-22 forms will pay higher rates because they’re considered at greater risk of filing an insurance claim in the future.”

High-risk drivers in Kansas pay higher rates as well. On average, high-risk Kansas drivers pay $203 per month for SR-22 insurance, which is $35 more than what drivers with clean records typically pay for full-coverage insurance.

Here are Kansas’ SR-22 requirements and how much drivers should expect to pay for SR-22 insurance.

Datos Breves

  • An SR-22 form verifies that a driver meets the state’s minimum insurance requirements.

  • Drivers in Kansas pay an average of $203 per month for SR-22 insurance, compared to $168 per month for non-SR-22 insurance.

  • Dairyland, Liberty Mutual, and The General offer the cheapest SR-22 insurance for high-risk Kansas drivers.

What is SR-22 insurance in Kansas, and when do you need it?

Typically, only high-risk drivers need to file an SR-22 with Kansas. These documents confirm that you carry the state’s minimum requirements for car insurance.

Kansas’s minimum car insurance requirements are as follows:[1]

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury liability

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage liability

  • $4,500 per person for personal injury protection (PIP)

An SR-22 form is only for drivers who have lost their driving privileges. The most common reasons for the state to revoke or suspend your driving privileges are driving under the influence, failing to show proof of insurance, driving without a license, getting several speeding tickets, committing manslaughter, or falsifying insurance documents.

A judge will typically notify you of your need to file an SR-22 form at your hearing. You may also receive a written message from the Kansas Department of Revenue’s Division of Vehicles letting you know that you must have an SR-22 form on file. In either case, you’ll need to find an insurer in the state that offers policies to high-risk drivers.

How can you get an SR-22 in Kansas?

People with SR-22 requirements need to find a car insurance company that offers insurance to high-risk drivers. If the state requires you to file an SR-22, ask your current insurance company if it’ll file the proof-of-responsibility form with the state.

If your insurance doesn’t offer SR-22 forms, you’ll have to switch insurers. Call or email car insurance agents directly to find out which companies offer SR-22 policies to high-risk drivers. Some companies might not want to work with a driver who has a bad driving record, though others offer SR-22 insurance policies.

Once you buy an insurance policy, work with an agent to have the company send your SR-22 to the state to verify you meet the minimum insurance coverage requirements.

How long is an SR-22 required in Kansas?

If you have to file an SR-22 in Kansas, you must maintain it for one year, according to Kansas statute 40-3118.[2]

If you commit another serious offense and lose driving privileges again, the time you’ll have to carry an SR-22 form may extend. Speak to your car insurance agent for details on how long you must carry SR-22 insurance.

How much is an SR-22 in Kansas?

Drivers in Kansas pay an average of $203 a month for SR-22 insurance, which is $35 higher than the state average rate of $168 a month.

Drivers will also need to pay a fee for SR-22 insurance, which can range from $15 to $25. Speak to your insurance agent for more pricing details about your SR-22 insurance. Rates vary based on various factors, including your location, gender, age, vehicle, past driving history, and more.[3]

Cheapest companies for SR-22 insurance in Kansas

Below are the companies offering the cheapest SR-22 insurance in Kansas. Safeco is the cheapest option, at $69 per month, which is lower than the Kansas state average for liability-only insurance, according to Insurify data. National General's rates are on par with average liability-only SR-22 insurance rates in Kansas.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Liability OnlyIQ Score
Safeco613.8
Dairyland803.3
Liberty Mutual863.8
National General983.1
CSAA1063.5
Bristol West1082.2
Direct Auto1113.3
The General1193.3
Cheapest insurance companies in Kansas with SR-22 by city

Car insurance rates vary based on your ZIP code.[3] In Kansas, drivers in Kansas City tend to pay the highest rates for SR-22 insurance on average. Drivers in Garden City pay the lowest average rates.

City NameInsurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Garden CitySafeco58
ManhattanSafeco64
TopekaSafeco64
LawrenceSafeco65
Garden CityDairyland73
WichitaSafeco75
Kansas CitySafeco76
Garden CityLiberty Mutual79
ManhattanDairyland79
TopekaDairyland79
LawrenceDairyland81
ManhattanLiberty Mutual85
TopekaLiberty Mutual85
LawrenceLiberty Mutual87
Garden CityNational General88
Garden CityBristol West94
Kansas CityDairyland94
WichitaDairyland94
ManhattanNational General96
TopekaNational General96
Garden CityCSAA98
LawrenceNational General98
WichitaLiberty Mutual100
Garden CityDirect Auto102
Kansas CityLiberty Mutual102
ManhattanBristol West102
TopekaBristol West102
LawrenceBristol West104
ManhattanCSAA106
TopekaCSAA106
Garden CityThe General108
LawrenceCSAA109
ManhattanDirect Auto110
TopekaDirect Auto110
LawrenceDirect Auto113
WichitaNational General114
Kansas CityNational General115
ManhattanThe General117
TopekaThe General117
LawrenceThe General121
WichitaBristol West121
Kansas CityBristol West122
Kansas CityCSAA127
WichitaCSAA127
WichitaDirect Auto131
Kansas CityDirect Auto132
WichitaThe General139
Kansas CityThe General140
How an SR-22 affects driving record and future rates in Kansas

Generally, the more traffic infractions on your driving record, the more you’ll pay for car insurance. Driving record is just one of many factors that affect your car insurance rates, along with your age, gender, credit score, marital status, vehicle type, and driving habits.[3]

You can take these steps to improve your driving record and lower your insurance premiums in Kansas:[4]

  • Shop around and compare rates. You’ll likely face higher rates when carrying an SR-22 form. Comparing insurance quotes from at least three different insurers is one of the best ways to find lower rates in your area.

  • Take a defensive driving course. Enrolling in a driver safety course shows a car insurance company that you’re serious about improving your driving record. You’ll learn important responsible driving habits and might even qualify for a discount.

  • Raise your deductible. A higher deductible generally means a lower insurance premium. Assess your financial situation before raising your deductible, because you’ll pay more out of pocket in the event of a covered loss.

  • Consider purchasing less coverage. If you have an older car with a market value of less than $3,000, it might be a good idea to just carry liability insurance. Repair costs may exceed the cost of replacing the car, which means adding collision and comprehensive coverage to your insurance policy isn’t necessary.

  • Ask about discounts. Talk to your insurance agent to see if you’re eligible for discounts. Popular discounts include multi-car discounts, home and auto bundling discounts, good student discounts, low mileage discounts, and many more.

Kansas SR-22 insurance FAQs

If Kansas requires you to file an SR-22 proof of responsibility form, you can learn more about your car insurance with Insurify’s guides on how long an accident affects your rates and average premiums by driving history.

Here are answers to some common questions about SR-22 forms in Kansas.

  • How long do you have to hold an SR-22 in Kansas?

    Kansas drivers must hold an SR-22 for one year, though the length may vary based on your personal situation.[2]

  • How do you get rid of an SR-22 in Kansas?

    To get rid of an SR-22 in Kansas, maintain continuous SR-22 coverage for at least one year. After a year, contact the state to check the status of your driver’s license privileges. If the state deems you’ve met the requirements, you can contact your insurer to remove the SR-22 filing from your policy.

  • What happens to your SR-22 in Kansas if you move?

    You’ll still need to carry SR-22 insurance for the duration outlined by the state in which you filed. Before moving, reach out to your insurance company and see if it offers SR-22 insurance in your new state. If not, you’ll have to switch car insurance companies.

  • Do you need an SR-22 in Kansas if you don’t have a car?

    If you want to carry a valid driver’s license, yes. SR-22 requirements aren’t dependent on you owning a motor vehicle.

Sources

  1. Kansas Insurance Department. "Auto Insurance."
  2. Kansas Office of Revisor of Statutes. "40-3118."
  3. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  4. Kansas Insurance Department. "Auto Insurance Shopper's Guide."
