Cheap SR-22 Insurance in Kansas (2024)

What is SR-22 insurance in Kansas, and when do you need it?

Typically, only high-risk drivers need to file an SR-22 with Kansas. These documents confirm that you carry the state’s minimum requirements for car insurance.

Kansas’s minimum car insurance requirements are as follows:[1]

$25,000 per person for bodily injury liability

$50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability

$25,000 per accident for property damage liability

$4,500 per person for personal injury protection (PIP)

An SR-22 form is only for drivers who have lost their driving privileges. The most common reasons for the state to revoke or suspend your driving privileges are driving under the influence, failing to show proof of insurance, driving without a license, getting several speeding tickets, committing manslaughter, or falsifying insurance documents.

A judge will typically notify you of your need to file an SR-22 form at your hearing. You may also receive a written message from the Kansas Department of Revenue’s Division of Vehicles letting you know that you must have an SR-22 form on file. In either case, you’ll need to find an insurer in the state that offers policies to high-risk drivers.

How can you get an SR-22 in Kansas?

People with SR-22 requirements need to find a car insurance company that offers insurance to high-risk drivers. If the state requires you to file an SR-22, ask your current insurance company if it’ll file the proof-of-responsibility form with the state.

If your insurance doesn’t offer SR-22 forms, you’ll have to switch insurers. Call or email car insurance agents directly to find out which companies offer SR-22 policies to high-risk drivers. Some companies might not want to work with a driver who has a bad driving record, though others offer SR-22 insurance policies.

Once you buy an insurance policy, work with an agent to have the company send your SR-22 to the state to verify you meet the minimum insurance coverage requirements.

How long is an SR-22 required in Kansas?

If you have to file an SR-22 in Kansas, you must maintain it for one year, according to Kansas statute 40-3118.[2]

If you commit another serious offense and lose driving privileges again, the time you’ll have to carry an SR-22 form may extend. Speak to your car insurance agent for details on how long you must carry SR-22 insurance.