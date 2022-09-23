Kansas car insurance requirements

Kansas requires every policy sold in the state to meet minimum coverage requirements. Auto insurance policies in the state must include $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury and $25,000 per accident for property damage.[1]

In addition, your insurance coverage must include personal injury protection (including coverage for medical expenses, disability, funeral expenses, and rehabilitation costs). You must also carry uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.

Liability coverage

Liability coverage protects the drivers and passengers of other motor vehicles in an accident you cause. Liability coverage typically pays for medical expenses and property damage if you’re found at fault in an accident.

In Kansas, you must carry 25/50/25 coverage. This equates to:

$25,000 per person for bodily injury

$50,000 per accident for bodily injury

$25,000 per accident for property damage

This coverage only protects other parties. If you need additional protection for yourself and your vehicle, consider full-coverage insurance.

Personal injury protection coverage

Personal injury protection (PIP) protects you and your passengers if you’re injured in an accident. PIP coverage pays for medical and non-medical expenses, no matter who’s at fault in an accident. Kansas law requires the following minimums for personal injury protection:

$4,500 per year for medical expenses

$900 per month for one year of disability or income loss

$25 per day for in-home services

$2,000 for burial or cremation expenses

$4,500 for rehabilitation services

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for your bodily injury if you’re in an accident with an at-fault driver who doesn’t have enough coverage to pay for your expenses or any auto insurance.

Kansas drivers must carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist protection.