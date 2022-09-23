>Seguros de Autos>Kansas

Car Insurance Requirements in Kansas (2024)

Kansas drivers are required to carry 25/50/25 liability insurance, as well as personal injury protection and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Kansas

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $45/mes para solo responsabilidad y $108/mes para cobertura total en Kansas.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Kansas is located in the country’s heartland, and while the Sunflower State’s car insurance rates are below the national average, Kansas car insurance requirements are at or above the norm. To drive legally in Kansas you must carry at least 25/50/25 liability coverage, as well as personal injury protection and uninsured motorist coverage.

Here’s what you should know about the car insurance requirements you need to meet to drive legally in Kansas, as well as optional policies you may consider to enhance your coverage.

Kansas car insurance requirements

Kansas requires every policy sold in the state to meet minimum coverage requirements. Auto insurance policies in the state must include $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury and $25,000 per accident for property damage.[1] 

In addition, your insurance coverage must include personal injury protection (including coverage for medical expenses, disability, funeral expenses, and rehabilitation costs). You must also carry uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.

Liability coverage

Liability coverage protects the drivers and passengers of other motor vehicles in an accident you cause. Liability coverage typically pays for medical expenses and property damage if you’re found at fault in an accident.

In Kansas, you must carry 25/50/25 coverage. This equates to:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

This coverage only protects other parties. If you need additional protection for yourself and your vehicle, consider full-coverage insurance.

Personal injury protection coverage

Personal injury protection (PIP) protects you and your passengers if you’re injured in an accident. PIP coverage pays for medical and non-medical expenses, no matter who’s at fault in an accident. Kansas law requires the following minimums for personal injury protection:

  • $4,500 per year for medical expenses

  • $900 per month for one year of disability or income loss

  • $25 per day for in-home services

  • $2,000 for burial or cremation expenses

  • $4,500 for rehabilitation services

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for your bodily injury if you’re in an accident with an at-fault driver who doesn’t have enough coverage to pay for your expenses or any auto insurance. 

Kansas drivers must carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist protection.

Kansas Automobile Insurance Plan

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/18307973c9/states_kansas.svg

    KAIP

    The state of Kansas requires all insurance companies to provide access to discounts through a motor vehicle accident prevention course.[1]

    Kansas also has a program that offers insurance to drivers who may otherwise be unable to find coverage through the voluntary market. The program, KAIP (Kansas Automobile Insurance Plan), offers coverage to all drivers, including commercial drivers like contractors.[2] The plan’s risks are shared by all insurers writing auto policies in Kansas.

Do you need more than state-minimum coverage in Kansas?

Coverage needs depend on each driver. Although Kansas has a minimum coverage amount, a liability policy only pays for damages to the other parties and their personal property. Kansas drivers are also required to carry PIP. While PIP does offer some personal protection against injury, the amounts may not be sufficient in all situations.

Full-coverage policies offer additional protection, including coverage for your vehicle. Full coverage is more expensive than liability insurance policies but offers more protection.

Good to Know

On average, drivers in Kansas pay about $100 more per month for full coverage than liability only. Remember that while states have a minimum coverage requirement, most insurance companies recommend opting for more than the minimum to help protect against more expensive incidents.

If you still owe money on your vehicle or would otherwise be unable to pay to replace it, a full-coverage policy may be the right choice for you.

The cost of liability-only car insurance in Kansas

The average rate for liability coverage in Kansas is $77 per month. The table below shows the average rates offered by different insurers in Kansas.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Safeco50
Midvale Home & Auto64
Dairyland66
Liberty Mutual71
National General81
CSAA88
Bristol West89
Direct Auto92
The General98
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

The cost of full-coverage car insurance in Kansas

You can expect to pay an average of $182 per month for full coverage in Kansas. Full coverage provides financial protection for your vehicle and your passengers in an auto accident. Full coverage also pays to cover damages to the other driver if the policyholder is found at fault in the accident.

Here, you can see the average rate for a full-coverage policy from insurers across Kansas.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Safeco108
Midvale Home & Auto118
State Auto157
CSAA163
Liberty Mutual176
National General180
Dairyland181
Direct Auto185
The General213
Bristol West247
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Penalties for driving without proof of insurance in Kansas

If you’re caught driving without proof of insurance in Kansas, you could be subject to the following penalties:

  • Fines: You could face a fine between $300 and $1,000 for a first offense. Fines increase up to $2,500 on further offenses.

  • Imprisonment: You could face up to six months in jail or a combination of jail and fines. A third offense results in a mandatory 90 days in jail.

  • License suspension: This suspension remains in place until you file proof of insurance with the state. On a third offense, you’ll lose your driving privileges for three years.

  • Reinstatement fees: To reinstate your license, you’ll need to pay a $100 fee and file an SR-22. Fees for a second and third offense could be up to $300.[3]

Optional car insurance coverages to consider

If you’d like to expand your car insurance beyond the minimum requirements, you may consider any of these optional coverages:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for repairs when your car is damaged in a collision with a car or other object.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage includes protection against non-collision incidents, such as windstorms, fire, hail, robbery, civil unrest, and vandalism, among other things.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Towing and rental coverage

    You can purchase a policy that covers the cost of towing your vehicle and a rental car while your vehicle is in the shop.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Mini-tort coverage

    Mini-tort, or limited property damage liability, adds additional protection if you’re more than 50% at fault in an accident and your insurance company doesn’t cover the cost of the other driver’s expenses.

Kansas car insurance requirements FAQs

Car insurance is a necessary expense in your budget. While it can be expensive, the protection could save you even more money. If you have more questions about car insurance in Kansas, here are some helpful answers.

  • Does Kansas require car insurance?

    Yes. Kansas drivers must carry liability, personal injury protection, and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverages. Drivers are required to have a minimum of 25/50/25 in liability. Drivers who don’t have at least the minimum coverage could face fines, jail time, and the loss of driving privileges.

  • How does car insurance work in Kansas?

    Kansas is a no-fault state, which means insurance companies must pay for their own policyholders’ injuries. Car insurance rates in no-fault states are typically higher because of this. Kansas also requires insurance companies to offer discount programs for drivers who take a safe driving course, and drivers should be able to produce proof of coverage if asked.

  • Do you need car insurance to register a car in Kansas?

    Yes. Without proof of insurance, drivers can’t register their vehicle in Kansas. Further, if the DMV discovers that a vehicle isn’t covered, it can suspend the driver’s license and registration until they provide proof of coverage. Motorized bicyclists aren’t required to provide proof of insurance.

  • How long can you drive without insurance after buying a car in Kansas?

    Drivers are required to have insurance at all times in Kansas. When you register a new vehicle in the state, you must have proof of coverage. Since Kansas doesn’t have a grace period to cover lapses in coverage, you should get auto insurance as quickly as possible after purchasing a new vehicle.

  • Does insurance follow the car or the driver in Kansas?

    In most cases, car insurance follows the vehicle. Some policies may follow the driver (like liability, which protects the driver even if they’re driving another vehicle), while others, like comprehensive and collision, follow the car. The language of your policy can help you determine if your policy covers a driver not listed on your policy.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

