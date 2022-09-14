>Seguros de Autos>Kansas

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Lawrence, Kansas (2024)

Safeco offers the cheapest car insurance in Lawrence, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $54 per month.

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Kansas

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $45/mes para solo responsabilidad y $108/mes para cobertura total en Kansas.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

The total average monthly cost of car insurance in Lawrence, Kansas, is $128. The city’s cost is on par with the state average of $129 per month and lower than the national average of $158 per month.

Lawrence’s relatively cheap car insurance costs are likely due to its comparatively low population.[1] Fewer people in a city tends to mean fewer accidents and a lower crime rate.

Comparing car insurance rates from multiple companies is the best way to ensure you make the most of Lawrence’s low car insurance costs.

Datos Breves

  • The average monthly cost of car insurance in Lawrence is $79 for liability coverage and $178 for full coverage.

  • The cheapest insurers for liability coverage are Safeco, Midvale Home & Auto, and Dairyland.

  • If you have a poor credit score in Lawrence, your insurance premiums could be almost double that of a driver with excellent credit.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Lawrence

How much you pay for car insurance in Lawrence depends not only on the insurance company you choose but also on your driving record, the amount of coverage you choose, your ZIP code, vehicle type, age, and more. That’s why it’s important to compare quotes from at least three auto insurers to find the one that offers you the best rates for the coverage you need.

To start your search, here’s a look at some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Lawrence.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
Dairyland3.3$181$66High-risk drivers
Safeco3.8$108$50Customizing coverage
Liberty Mutual3.8$176$71Discounts
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for high-risk drivers: Dairyland

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A+
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$67/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$179/mo

Dairyland specializes in providing coverage for high-risk drivers. So, whether you’ve gotten into a few fender-benders on the University of Kansas campus or need an SR-22, it’s likely you can get relatively affordable coverage with Dairyland. Plus, it offers discounts, plenty of optional coverages, and SR-22 filing with no fee.

Ventajas

  • SR-22 filing available

  • Plenty of add-on coverages

Contras

  • Offers fewer discounts than other insurers

  • More complaints than expected with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

Laura - April 15, 2024
Verified

Ok

Very good
Michael - April 13, 2024
Verified

Avoid Dairyland Insurance

Consider going somewhere other than Dairyland. Their demands for insurance coverage are outrageous.
Melvin - April 11, 2024
Verified

Expensive Rates!

I'm not a policy holder, but my partner/spouse is a policy holder with Dairyland. I think the way they handle their financial end of things, particularly with monthly billing, could be improved. They don't seem to be very savvy in helping their customers save money on their policies. I know there are other car insurance companies out there that offer much lower monthly rates. Additionally, this company doesn't seem to comply very well with reporting to the DMV, as we keep receiving letters threatening to suspend our driver's license if we don't pay the premiums. However, we have been paying, as reflected in our bank statements. I believe Dairyland needs to listen more to their customers' needs and be clearer in their policy motives.

Best insurer for customizing coverage: Safeco

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
825
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$113/mo

One of the many benefits that Safeco offers is its various add-ons that people can include in their policies. And with the backing of insurance giant Liberty Mutual, Safeco offers relatively low average rates to drivers in Lawrence, making it a solid choice for people with tight budgets or who just want to reduce their monthly car insurance costs.

Ventajas

  • Highly rated mobile app

  • Guaranteed Repair Network program helps car owners find reputable repair shops

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating

  • Fewer available discounts than competitors

Gary - April 13, 2024
Verified

Excellent

A very good auto insurance company.
Tammy - April 8, 2024
Verified

Bad

The underwriter is incompetent. Your staff didn't renew my policy and sent a rude letter stating that I have debris or algae on my roof.
Carol - April 6, 2024
Verified

It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.

It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.

Best insurer for discounts: Liberty Mutual

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$72/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$175/mo

Liberty Mutual has a slew of discounts for car owners. For instance, if your student attends college a couple hours away at Wichita State University and only uses your car occasionally, you could get the student-away-at-school discount.

Liberty Mutual also offers numerous discounts for being a safe driver and multi-policy and car discounts. You even get discounts for purchasing your policy online and going paperless.

Ventajas

  • Plenty of discounts

  • Accident forgiveness coverage available

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region

  • Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating

Kevin - April 20, 2024
Verified

Affordable Rates

They are cheaper than anyone else. Comparing with other companies, even through your company, seems like a joke.
Christine - April 20, 2024
Verified

I Want to Trust My Insurance Salesman

I hope that Liberty is truthful about their car insurance. They promised that after three months, I would receive mileage credit as I drive less than 50 miles a month.
Gregory - April 18, 2024
Verified

Changing Carriers!!!

Always get prices in writing. My price increased by 60% for no apparent reason. I've had the same vehicle for 2 years and suddenly the prices increased by 60%. I'm definitely switching carriers!!!

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Lawrence

The best way to find cheap rates for your insurance coverage is to have a driving record that demonstrates you’ve been a safe driver.

Here are some things you can do to save money and lower your premiums:

  • Reconsider your coverage. You could increase your deductible or drop certain options coverages, like gap or comprehensive insurance.

  • Bundle insurance. Purchasing additional policies, such as home insurance or life insurance, from the company you buy car insurance from can result in a discount. The more insurance products you buy from an insurer — such as motorcycle, boat insurance, or business insurance — the lower the cost you may receive across all your policies.

  • Look for discounts. Ask your insurance agent if they know what discounts you can qualify for to get better car insurance rates. Generally, you can get discounts for being claims-free, taking an approved defensive driving course, signing up for paperless billing, and more.

  • Drive safely. Your driving record plays a big role in your car insurance premiums. Follow traffic laws to maintain a good driving record and get lower car insurance rates upon renewal.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Lawrence: Safeco

Liability-only car insurance covers repairs and medical bills for the other party in a car accident that you’ve caused.

However, it doesn’t cover your own injuries or vehicle repairs. And if your policy only covers the minimum required amount, you may still be financially responsible if the other driver’s damage and injury costs exceed your policy limits.

Liability is generally going to be cheaper than a full-coverage policy, and Safeco is the cheapest car insurance company in Lawrence, with rates of $54 per month.

The table below shows average monthly rates for top insurers that offer liability coverage in Lawrence.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Safeco54
Midvale Home & Auto66
Dairyland67
Liberty Mutual72
National General81
Bristol West86
CSAA90
Direct Auto93
The General100
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Lawrence: Travelers

Full-coverage car insurance offers more protection than liability coverage by adding at least comprehensive and collision coverage. This makes full-coverage policies more expensive because you have coverage for more situations.

If you want cheap car insurance, then liability insurance may be the way to go. If you want as much protection as possible on the road, paying for full coverage may be worth the additional expense. 

However you find the best deal, comparing insurers to see which one offers you the coverage options you need and want at the price you can afford is a smart strategy.

Here’s a list of full-coverage quotes from the cheapest insurers in Lawrence.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers102
Safeco113
Midvale Home & Auto118
State Auto159
CSAA168
Liberty Mutual175
Dairyland179
National General183
Direct Auto188
The General212
Bristol West238
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Lawrence car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Kansas

In Kansas, you must carry liability coverage for body and property as well as uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage. You’ll also need to carry personal injury protection insurance (PIP), also known as no-fault insurance.

No-fault insurance is a coverage that ensures that if you’re in an accident, no matter who was at fault, your insurance will cover your injuries as well as those of household members in the vehicle.

PIP insurance also pays for costs such as hospital bills, disability and lost income, rehabilitation expenses, required in-home services care, and funeral and burial expenses.

Here are the minimum car insurance requirements necessary for Kansas drivers:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident
Personal injury protection (PIP)
  • $4,500 per person for medical expenses
  • $900 per month for one year for disability/loss of income
  • $25 per day for in-home services
  • $2,000 for funeral, burial, or cremation expense
  • $4,500 for rehabilitation expenses
Uninsured/underinsured motorist$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident

It could be a good idea to pay for coverage that goes beyond the minimum requirements. You might want to consider purchasing these optional coverages for more financial protection:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for vehicle repairs if you hit a stationary object or another vehicle, even if you’re at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for vehicle repairs after non-collision events, such as theft, vandalism, weather damage, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap insurance

    Gap insurance covers the difference between the auto loan on a financed car and insurance settlement in the event of a total loss.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    If your vehicle is in the shop for repairs during a covered claim, this coverage pays for a rental car for you to drive in the meantime.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you have an incident on your driving record — like a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, or driving under the influence (DUI) — your insurance premiums are likely to increase. Insurers look for patterns, and if you have an incident, they see that as an increased risk for filing a claim and raise rates to compensate.

For example, drivers with clean records in Lawrence pay an average of $79 per month for liability insurance, but that rate increases to $115 per month after a speeding ticket, $122 per month after an at-fault accident, and $138 per month after a DUI conviction.

Here are the cheapest insurance companies in Lawrence by driving history.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket With At-Fault Accident With DUI
Safeco54768289
Dairyland679095110
Liberty Mutual72101107119
National General81106115133
Bristol West86114119142
CSAA90121132148
Direct Auto93125133153
The General100135144165
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Teens and young drivers generally have the highest car insurance premiums out of any other age group because they’re most statistically likely to have an accident due to their limited driving experience. 

On average, Lawrence teen drivers pay $138 per month for liability insurance. Rates tend to get cheaper as you age, until you reach 70 years old, when insurance premiums begin to rise again.

Senior drivers’ age-related health issues can contribute to higher accident mortality rates and declining driving capabilities.[3] However, they still pay relatively affordable liability insurance premiums, at an average of $53 per month in Lawrence.

The table below shows how age affects average car rates for Lawrence drivers.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$293
20s$202
30s$146
40s$134
50s$116
60s$105
70s$109
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Lawrence car insurance quotes by credit tier

Most states, including Kansas, allow insurers to use drivers’ credit history to generate a credit-based insurance score, which they then use in setting car insurance premiums. However, credit can’t be the only factor insurers use when underwriting policies, and insurers can’t take adverse action against you because you don’t have credit history.[4]

Insurers believe that a person’s credit history is an indicator of how likely they are to file a claim. So drivers with excellent or good credit scores generally spend less on insurance premiums than drivers with poor credit scores.

The following table shows how Lawrence drivers’ credit affects average car insurance premiums.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Lawrence car insurance FAQs

Learn how to switch your car insurance company with Insurify’s guide, and check out the answers to common questions about Lawrence auto coverage.

  • How much is car insurance in Lawrence?

    The average cost of car insurance in Lawrence is $79 per month for liability coverage and $178 per month for full coverage.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Lawrence?

    The cheapest insurers for liability coverage in Lawrence are Safeco, Midvale Home & Auto, and Dairyland, which have rates as low as $54, $66, and $67 per month, respectively.

    But the best way to find the cheapest rates for your driver profile is to compare and shop car insurance quotes. Use an online quote-comparison tool to help you gather many quotes in one place and find the insurer that offers the best rates for the coverage you need.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Lawrence?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Lawrence are Dairyland, Liberty Mutual, and Safeco. These companies have solid mobile apps for drivers to manage their policies, low average rates, and solid Insurify Quality Scores.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. U.S. Census Bureau. "QuickFacts: Lawrence city, Kansas."
  2. Kansas Insurance Department. "Auto Insurance."
  3. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "Older drivers."
  4. Kansas State Legislature. "Article 51. - Insurance Score Act."

