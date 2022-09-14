Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you have an incident on the road — such as a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, or DUI — you should prepare for your insurance premiums to increase. Insurers generally assume that one incident might be a sign of more to come, and they guard against that by raising premiums. Fortunately, if you drive for a few years without an incident, insurers will usually lower your rates.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how incident types can affect your insurance rates.

Shop for Car Insurance in Kansas City, KS See personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less Código postal Get My Quotes Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar. Basado en más de 3806 reseñas 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Safeco

Flying down State Route 69 may seem tempting. But if you’re caught speeding, at some point after you pay your fine at the Municipal Court office or through Wyandotte County’s app, your car insurance premiums will likely go up.

The average cost of car insurance for a Kansas City driver with a speeding ticket is $133 per month for liability coverage and $302 for full coverage. You can see average monthly quotes for Kansas City drivers with a speeding ticket below and how they compare to rates for drivers with a clean record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Safeco 63 89 Dairyland 78 105 Liberty Mutual 84 118 National General 95 124 Bristol West 101 134 CSAA 105 142 Direct Auto 109 146 The General 116 157 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Safeco

An at-fault accident is problematic for a number of reasons, from car repair to potential injury and, yes, even climbing insurance costs. Insurers typically reward drivers who stay out of trouble on the road with cheaper car insurance — and hedge their bets on drivers who get into an accident by charging them higher premiums.

Kansas City drivers with an accident pay an average of $320 per month for full coverage and $141 for liability insurance. Here, you can see how an at-fault accident can affect your monthly rates.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Safeco 63 95 Dairyland 78 111 Liberty Mutual 84 125 National General 95 134 Bristol West 101 140 CSAA 105 154 Direct Auto 109 156 The General 116 167 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Safeco

Insurers see a DUI on your record as a very serious offense, and as such, you can expect your premiums to soar. In some cases, your insurer may drop you altogether.

On average, drivers with a DUI pay monthly average rates of $159 for liability insurance and $361 for full-coverage insurance in Kansas City. The table below shows what you’d pay, on average, for car insurance in Kansas City with a DUI on your record.