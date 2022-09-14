Cheapest Auto Insurance in Kansas City, Kansas (2024)
Safeco offers the cheapest car insurance in Kansas City, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $63 per month.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Kansas
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $45/mes para solo responsabilidad y $108/mes para cobertura total en Kansas.
Drivers in Kansas City, Kansas, pay $91 per month for liability insurance and $207 for full-coverage insurance. This is higher than the state average of $77 for liability coverage and $77 for full-coverage insurance.
The Kansas City, Kansas, and Kansas City, Missouri, area ranks among the top 10 U.S. metropolitan areas with the highest rates of motor vehicle theft.[1] This could explain the high insurance costs for drivers in the area, as insurance companies account for the added risk.
Here’s how to find the cheapest car insurance for you in Kansas City by comparing quotes and coverage options.
Datos Breves
Kansas is a no-fault state, so you’ll have to use your own insurance policy to cover medical costs and other losses following an accident, regardless of fault. This likely increases average rates in the state.
Safeco, Midvale Home & Auto, and Dairyland have some of the cheapest liability insurance in Kansas City.
The average yearly cost of car insurance in Kansas City is $2,478 for full-coverage insurance and $1,086 for liability-only coverage.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Kansas City
The best insurer in Kansas City is different for everyone, and you’ll want to do some comparison shopping before settling on one. The quotes you receive during your search will often vary based on a variety of factors, such as your driving record, age, gender, and even your credit score.
As you begin your search, be sure to research your options with the following three insurers. The quotes below reflect average U.S. insurance costs.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$116/mo
State Farm was founded in 1922. Today, it offers around 100 different insurance products, including car insurance, renters insurance, and pet insurance. State Farm is available in all 50 states and is the largest insurance company in the country.
4.5
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$46/mo
Full Coverage
$100/mo
United Services Automobile Association (originally called United States Army Automobile Association) began in 1922. The insurer exclusively caters to active military members, veterans, and their families, providing car insurance, home insurance, and life insurance. USAA is available in all 50 states.
Ventajas
Good drivers may lower their auto insurance costs by up to 30%
Discounts for bundling, being a good student, enrolling in automatic payments, and more
Contras
Coverage is available only to active military members, veterans, and their families
4.3
JD Power
840
Liability Only
$77/mo
Full Coverage
$174/mo
American Family Insurance was founded in 1927 in Madison, Wisconsin. It branched out to service non-farmers and started offering products other than car insurance in 1963. Today, it offers more than a dozen different types of insurance, and it offers several discounts, including multi-vehicle, defensive driving, low mileage, and more.
Ventajas
Reputation for good customer service
Many discount and coverage options
Contras
Available in only 19 states
Digital experience not as robust as some competitors
It was good for several years, then the price went up.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Kansas City
Finding the best insurance rates in Kansas City is possible with a few adjustments. Follow these tips:
Compare quotes. Comparing quotes from three or more insurers is the best way to find low rates and a coverage level that matches your needs. Using an insurance price-comparison platform can make these comparisons a breeze.
Choose liability only over full coverage. This strategy will lower your premiums, but it can be a risk because you’re taking on less protection. If you’re involved in an accident judged to be your fault, liability-only coverage won’t pay to repair your vehicle. But if you have an older vehicle that you wouldn’t seek to repair after an accident, liability coverage could make sense.
Adjust your deductible. A higher deductible will lower your premiums because you’re taking on more up-front risk. But keep in mind that if you’re in an accident that’s your fault, you’ll have to pay the deductible before your insurer pays for a repair bill. If paying a high deductible would be a serious hurdle for you, you may want to choose a low deductible in exchange for paying higher monthly premiums.
Don’t forget discounts. Asking your insurance company about any potential discounts that will bring your rates down is always a smart idea. In addition, you can also inquire if your workplace has any discount possibilities with a particular insurer.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Kansas City: Safeco
Liability-only car insurance pays for damages or medical care required by the other party if you’re determined to be at fault for an accident. This coverage doesn’t offer any protection for you or your vehicle. As such, liability-only coverage is usually more affordable, but it may not be enough to match your needs.
The average cost of liability-only insurance in Kansas City is $91 per month. Here, you can see a collection of quotes for liability-only coverage in the area from leading companies.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Safeco
63
Midvale Home & Auto
77
Dairyland
78
Liberty Mutual
84
National General
95
Bristol West
101
CSAA
105
Direct Auto
109
The General
116
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Kansas City: Travelers
Full-coverage car insurance provides the same protections as liability-only coverage but also covers damage or hospital expenses for you and your vehicle. This coverage is more expensive, but it could be a good option if you have a new car or you wouldn’t be able to replace your vehicle if it was totaled.
On average, Kansas city drivers pay $207 for full-coverage insurance. Compare the cheapest full-coverage insurance quotes below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Travelers
118
Safeco
131
Midvale Home & Auto
137
State Auto
186
CSAA
195
Liberty Mutual
203
Dairyland
208
National General
213
Direct Auto
219
The General
247
Bristol West
277
Car insurance requirements in Kansas
You must carry liability coverage for body and property, as well as uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage, to drive in Kansas. But the state also requires you to carry personal injury protection insurance, more commonly known as PIP or no-fault insurance.[2] This coverage ensures that if you’re in an accident, no matter who was at fault, your insurance will cover your injuries as well as those of household members in the vehicle.
PIP insurance also covers expenses such as hospital bills, disability and lost income, rehabilitation expenses, required in-home services care, and, if necessary, funeral and burial expenses.
Here are the minimum car insurance requirements necessary for you to drive in Kansas.
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Personal injury protection (PIP)
$4,500 per person for medical expenses
$900 per month for one year for disability/loss of income
$25 per day for in-home services
$2,000 for funeral, burial, or cremation expense
$4,500 for rehabilitation expenses
Uninsured/underinsured motorist
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
It may be a good idea to secure coverage that exceeds the minimum requirements. Minimum coverage won’t replace your car if it’s stolen — or pay for damages if a tree falls on your parked car during a windstorm, for example. You may want to consider purchasing these optional coverages for more financial protection:
Collision coverage
Collision insurance pays for repairs to your vehicle if it’s damaged by another vehicle, an object, or even through reckless driving. For instance, if you back into a telephone pole, collision coverage would pay for that. Or if you round a curve too fast and your car careens down a hill, collision insurance would pay for that, too.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance protects you if your vehicle is damaged in an event beyond a car accident. If a deer darts into the side of your moving car, or your car is stolen or vandalized, for example, your insurance would pay for repairs or for it to be replaced. If hail damages your car, or your engine catches on fire, comprehensive insurance would also pay for that.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
If you have an incident on the road — such as a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, or DUI — you should prepare for your insurance premiums to increase. Insurers generally assume that one incident might be a sign of more to come, and they guard against that by raising premiums. Fortunately, if you drive for a few years without an incident, insurers will usually lower your rates.
In the sections that follow, you’ll see how incident types can affect your insurance rates.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Safeco
Flying down State Route 69 may seem tempting. But if you’re caught speeding, at some point after you pay your fine at the Municipal Court office or through Wyandotte County’s app, your car insurance premiums will likely go up.
The average cost of car insurance for a Kansas City driver with a speeding ticket is $133 per month for liability coverage and $302 for full coverage. You can see average monthly quotes for Kansas City drivers with a speeding ticket below and how they compare to rates for drivers with a clean record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Safeco
63
89
Dairyland
78
105
Liberty Mutual
84
118
National General
95
124
Bristol West
101
134
CSAA
105
142
Direct Auto
109
146
The General
116
157
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Safeco
An at-fault accident is problematic for a number of reasons, from car repair to potential injury and, yes, even climbing insurance costs. Insurers typically reward drivers who stay out of trouble on the road with cheaper car insurance — and hedge their bets on drivers who get into an accident by charging them higher premiums.
Kansas City drivers with an accident pay an average of $320 per month for full coverage and $141 for liability insurance. Here, you can see how an at-fault accident can affect your monthly rates.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Safeco
63
95
Dairyland
78
111
Liberty Mutual
84
125
National General
95
134
Bristol West
101
140
CSAA
105
154
Direct Auto
109
156
The General
116
167
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Safeco
Insurers see a DUI on your record as a very serious offense, and as such, you can expect your premiums to soar. In some cases, your insurer may drop you altogether.
On average, drivers with a DUI pay monthly average rates of $159 for liability insurance and $361 for full-coverage insurance in Kansas City. The table below shows what you’d pay, on average, for car insurance in Kansas City with a DUI on your record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Safeco
63
104
Dairyland
78
129
Liberty Mutual
84
138
National General
95
157
Bristol West
101
166
CSAA
105
173
Direct Auto
109
180
The General
116
191
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Safeco
Insurers calculate insurance premiums by looking at a lot of different factors, such as driving history and age.
If you’re 70 or older, your premiums will probably start to rise. You may be a superb driver, but insurers raise rates for older drivers because reaction times decrease as people age and the likelihood of costly medical bills increases when seniors are involved in an accident.
Senior drivers in Kansas City pay $140 per month for full-coverage insurance and $61 for liability insurance. The table below shows what you may pay, on average, for your insurance premiums as a senior driver in Kansas City.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Safeco
102
49
CSAA
136
73
Liberty Mutual
151
63
Dairyland
153
57
Direct Auto
153
76
National General
157
70
The General
184
86
Bristol West
202
74
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Safeco
Many teenagers are excellent drivers, and some young adults may be better than some seasoned drivers who are complacent behind the wheel. But insurers still charge teens higher premiums than older, more experienced drivers because young drivers are more likely to be involved in an at-fault incident than older drivers.
Fortunately, teenage drivers have ways to lower a high insurance bill. For example, insurers charge less when a teenage driver stays on their parents’ policy than when a teen driver buys their own policy. Driving a car that your insurer considers a safe model could also lower your premiums. Finally, good grades may give you a student discount with your insurer.
On average, teenagers in Kansas City pay $159 per month for liability coverage and $362 for full-coverage insurance. This table shows what teen drivers pay for insurance from different companies in Kansas City.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Safeco
232
112
CSAA
326
175
Dairyland
335
126
Liberty Mutual
340
141
The General
392
184
Direct Auto
397
197
National General
402
179
Bristol West
457
167
Kansas City car insurance quotes by credit tier
Most states, including Kansas, allow insurers to consider credit scores when pricing insurance premiums. Rightly or wrongly, insurers have concluded that a person’s credit history is a sign of how safe of a driver they are. So, motorists who have excellent or good credit scores pay far lower insurance premiums than drivers with poor credit scores.
The table below shows how Kansas City drivers’ credit tiers affect their insurance premiums. As you’ll see, premiums go up significantly the lower your credit tier is.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Kansas City?
While insurance prices in Kansas City are among the top in the state, they’re still comparable with the national averages. The U.S. car insurance average is $104 for liability-only coverage and $213 for full coverage. In Kansas City, average rates are $91 for liability-only coverage and $207 for full coverage.
But drivers in Kansas City are paying higher rates for full-coverage car insurance in the state because Kansas City has much higher rates of motor vehicle theft than other cities in the state of Kansas. Insurers likely increase average premiums in Kansas City to account for the added risk associated with potential vehicle theft.
More cities in Kansas
On average, Kansas drivers pay $182 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $77 for liability insurance. Meanwhile, drivers in Kansas City pay an average of $91 for liability and $207 for full coverage.
The table below shows that rates in the area outpace those in other Kansas cities.
Kansas City car insurance FAQs
Looking for more information to help you find the best car insurance in Kansas City? The answers below can help you improve your search and find the best results.
How much is car insurance in Kansas City?
The average cost of car insurance in Kansas City is $91 per month for liability-only coverage and $207 for full coverage. How much you pay for coverage will ultimately depend on your driving record, credit history, age, and more.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Kansas City?
With a liability insurance rate of $63, Safeco is the cheapest car insurance company in Kansas City. Midvale Home & Auto and Dairyland also offer affordable liability coverage, at $77 and $78 per month, respectively. The best way to find cheap car insurance is to compare quotes from multiple insurance companies at once.
What are the best car insurance companies in Kansas City?
State Farm, USAA, and American Family are the best car insurance companies in Kansas City. Each company has a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score, with State Farm scoring a 4.5 out of 5, USAA a 4.5, and American Family a 4.3. All three insurers have low average rates and are recognized for their financial stability, customer service, and discount offerings.
Is car insurance cheaper in Kansas or Missouri?
Car insurance is cheaper in Kansas, on average. Drivers in Kansas pay $77 per month for liability-only coverage and $182 for full-coverage insurance. In Missouri, average rates are higher at $95 per month for liability insurance and $240 for full-coverage insurance.
Is Kansas a no-fault state?
Yes. Kansas is a no-fault state.[3] This means, in the event of an accident, each party’s insurer will cover the related costs of their client.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.