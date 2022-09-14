Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Safe drivers enjoy the cheapest auto premiums, but what about drivers with spottier records? Whether you’ve received a citation for speeding, were at fault after an accident, or gotten a DUI, such violations will likely increase your insurance rates, especially if you need an SR-22 policy.[3]

If you have a speeding ticket, an at-fault accident, or a DUI conviction, here are the cheapest insurers in Garden City.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Safeco

Speed limits are in place for a reason: Going too fast is dangerous. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports speeding was a contributing factor in 29% of traffic fatalities in 2021. This helps explain why speeding tickets lead to higher insurance premiums.

If you received a citation for speeding, you can still find cheap auto insurance in Garden City. But you can expect to pay more than a driver without a lead foot. The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Garden City is $99 per month.

Here are some of the insurers offering cheaper rates for drivers with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Safeco 48 68 Dairyland 60 81 Liberty Mutual 65 91 National General 73 96 Bristol West 78 103 CSAA 81 109 Direct Auto 84 113 The General 89 120 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Safeco

Causing an accident can also increase your car insurance rates. Garden City drivers with an at-fault accident on their record pay an average of $105 per month.

Here are the cheapest liability insurance companies for drivers with at-fault accidents on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Safeco 48 73 Dairyland 60 85 Liberty Mutual 65 97 National General 73 103 Bristol West 78 108 CSAA 81 119 Direct Auto 84 120 The General 89 128 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Safeco

Having a DUI can double your monthly car insurance rates in Garden City. Insurify data shows that Garden City drivers with a DUI pay an average of $105 per month for liability coverage.

Here are the cheapest auto insurers in Garden City if you have a DUI.