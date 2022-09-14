Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Kansas
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $45/mes para solo responsabilidad y $108/mes para cobertura total en Kansas.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Residents of Garden City, Kansas, have many auto insurers to choose from for the cheapest coverage, although the cost can depend on things like driving history, age, and credit score.[1] Drivers who compare quotes from multiple insurers may also find cheap rates.
Garden City drivers pay an overall average of $115 per month for car insurance, which is similar to the state average of $129 per month. Garden City’s relatively small population compared to other Kansas cities’ populations may contribute to its cheap average rates.
Datos Breves
The average cost of car insurance in Garden City is $68 per month for liability coverage and $162 per month for full coverage.
Kansas law requires all drivers to carry personal injury protection coverage and uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage in addition to liability coverage.[2]
Travelers is the cheapest company for full coverage in Garden City, with rates as low as $91 per month.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Garden City
The cost of auto insurance in Garden City can vary greatly from one insurer to the next and one driver to the next.
“The amount you’ll pay for car insurance is impacted by a number of very different factors,” explains Loretta Worters, vice president of media relations for the Insurance Information Institute. “Factors [range] from the type of coverage you have to your driving record to where you park your car.”
The cheapest car insurance company for a Garden City driver depends a great deal on your situation. Whether you’re a driver who only needs liability insurance, a senior driver, or a driver with some traffic violations on your record, the best price for your needs may come from a different insurance company.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Midvale Home & Auto
3.2
$118
$64
Liability-only coverage
Dairyland
3.3
$181
$66
High-risk drivers
Liberty Mutual
3.8
$176
$71
Discounts
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
Best insurer for liability-only coverage: Midvale Home & Auto
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.7
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$59/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$106/mo
Based out of Madison, Wisconsin, Midvale Home & Auto is a subsidiary of American Family Insurance and offers plenty of discounts for you to lower your premiums.
Ventajas
Plenty of available discounts
Can get a quote and start a claim online
Contras
Several complaints on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website
Drivers with a traffic violation can expect much higher costs
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A+
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$60/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$161/mo
Dairyland began as a regional company in Wisconsin in 1953, selling car insurance to drivers who couldn’t get standard coverage. Acquired by Sentry in 1966, Dairyland now sells auto, motorcycle, and off-road insurance nationwide, and still caters to non-standard drivers. The company also sells renters, RV, and life insurance, and car insurance in Mexico. Although Dairyland has many positive customer comments on review websites, it has a slightly higher-than-average number of complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioners Customer Complaint Index. A.M. Best, however, gives the company an A+ rating for financial stability and credit.
Ventajas
Many positive customer reviews
Provides coverage to drivers who may not be able to get it elsewhere
Consider going somewhere other than Dairyland. Their demands for insurance coverage are outrageous.
Melvin - April 11, 2024
Verified
Expensive Rates!
I'm not a policy holder, but my partner/spouse is a policy holder with Dairyland. I think the way they handle their financial end of things, particularly with monthly billing, could be improved. They don't seem to be very savvy in helping their customers save money on their policies. I know there are other car insurance companies out there that offer much lower monthly rates. Additionally, this company doesn't seem to comply very well with reporting to the DMV, as we keep receiving letters threatening to suspend our driver's license if we don't pay the premiums. However, we have been paying, as reflected in our bank statements. I believe Dairyland needs to listen more to their customers' needs and be clearer in their policy motives.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$65/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$157/mo
In business for more than 100 years, Liberty Mutual offers auto, homeowners, condo, renters, flood, life and other insurance products. Policyholders have access to numerous discounts, including bundling, good student, military, student-away-at-school, claims-free, violation-free, and multi-car discounts. Liberty Mutual has an A rating for financial strength from A.M. Best and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. However, the company has three times the expected rate of complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index, and low ratings on consumer review sites Trustpilot and Sitejabber.
Ventajas
Wide range of available discounts
Accident forgiveness available
Contras
Many negative reviews and customer complaints
Premiums are relatively high compared to industry average
They are cheaper than anyone else. Comparing with other companies, even through your company, seems like a joke.
Christine - April 20, 2024
Verified
I Want to Trust My Insurance Salesman
I hope that Liberty is truthful about their car insurance. They promised that after three months, I would receive mileage credit as I drive less than 50 miles a month.
Gregory - April 18, 2024
Verified
Changing Carriers!!!
Always get prices in writing. My price increased by 60% for no apparent reason. I've had the same vehicle for 2 years and suddenly the prices increased by 60%. I'm definitely switching carriers!!!
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Garden City
Finding the cheapest car insurance in Garden City will depend on your needs, driving history, automobile, location, and other factors. Here are some of the best strategies for finding the cheapest car insurance for your situation:
Compare quotes. Not all insurers use the same parameters to determine premium costs, according to Worters. That means one of the best ways to find the cheapest insurance is by comparing quotes from a number of insurance companies.
Increase your deductible. The deductible is the amount of money you have to pay up front before your insurance starts to cover costs. When you increase your deductible, you pay more out of pocket if you make a claim, but your insurer usually reduces your monthly premiums in exchange.
Bundle auto insurance with other policies. Insurers that offer more than just auto insurance often provide a discount if you also get a home insurance, renters insurance, life insurance, or other policy in addition to your car insurance policy.
Drive safely. One of the best ways to keep your insurance costs low is to consistently drive safely and defensively and avoid accidents and moving violations.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Garden City: Safeco
One of the quickest methods of reducing your auto insurance premiums is by purchasing a liability-only policy. With liability-only car insurance, your insurer will only pay for property damage or bodily injury of another person when you’re at fault in an accident.
If your car requires repair or replacement, liability-only insurance won’t cover those costs. But Kansas does require drivers to carry personal injury protection (PIP) coverage, which is also known as no-fault coverage.[2] PIP insurance pays for associated medical costs for yourself or your passengers if you’re injured in an accident, regardless of who’s at fault.
The average cost of liability coverage in the city is $68 per month. These are the cheapest liability-only car insurance companies in Garden City, Kansas:
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Safeco
48
Midvale Home & Auto
59
Dairyland
60
Liberty Mutual
65
National General
73
Bristol West
78
CSAA
81
Direct Auto
84
The General
89
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Garden City: Travelers
Liability-only coverage is generally the bare minimum you need, and it can leave you financially vulnerable. Drivers may choose a full-coverage auto insurance policy to protect themselves. This kind of policy includes collision coverage and comprehensive coverage. Collision coverage will pay to repair or replace your vehicle if you cause an accident, while comprehensive coverage will pay to repair or replace your vehicle if something other than accident damages it, such as a falling tree branch or a joyriding car thief.
The average cost of liability coverage in the city is $162 per month. These are the cheapest full-coverage insurance companies in Garden City:
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Travelers
91
Safeco
101
Midvale Home & Auto
106
State Auto
143
CSAA
151
Liberty Mutual
157
Dairyland
161
National General
164
Direct Auto
169
The General
191
Bristol West
214
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Kansas
Kansas requires drivers to carry these coverages:[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Personal injury protection
$4,500 per person for medical expenses
$900 per month for one year for disability/loss of income
$25 per day for in-home services
$2,000 for funeral, burial, or cremation expenses
$4,500 for rehabilitation expenses
Disability/loss of income up to $900 per month for one year
In-home services up to $25 per day for one year
Uninsured/underinsured motorist
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Drivers can also choose additional coverage options, including:
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance provides coverage when theft, vandalism, falling objects, or weather events damage your vehicle.
Collision coverage
Collision insurance kicks in after an accident or when you hit a mailbox, even if you’re at fault.
Roadside assistance coverage
Roadside assistance provides coverage for towing, jumpstarts, or tire changes on the side of the road when your vehicle breaks down.
Gap coverage
Gap insurance covers the difference between your total loss settlement and what you owe on your auto loan if you finance your vehicle.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Safe drivers enjoy the cheapest auto premiums, but what about drivers with spottier records? Whether you’ve received a citation for speeding, were at fault after an accident, or gotten a DUI, such violations will likely increase your insurance rates, especially if you need an SR-22 policy.[3]
If you have a speeding ticket, an at-fault accident, or a DUI conviction, here are the cheapest insurers in Garden City.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Safeco
Speed limits are in place for a reason: Going too fast is dangerous. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports speeding was a contributing factor in 29% of traffic fatalities in 2021. This helps explain why speeding tickets lead to higher insurance premiums.
If you received a citation for speeding, you can still find cheap auto insurance in Garden City. But you can expect to pay more than a driver without a lead foot. The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Garden City is $99 per month.
Here are some of the insurers offering cheaper rates for drivers with a speeding ticket.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Safeco
48
68
Dairyland
60
81
Liberty Mutual
65
91
National General
73
96
Bristol West
78
103
CSAA
81
109
Direct Auto
84
113
The General
89
120
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Safeco
Here are the cheapest liability insurance companies for drivers with at-fault accidents on their records.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Safeco
48
73
Dairyland
60
85
Liberty Mutual
65
97
National General
73
103
Bristol West
78
108
CSAA
81
119
Direct Auto
84
120
The General
89
128
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Safeco
Having a DUI can double your monthly car insurance rates in Garden City. Insurify data shows that Garden City drivers with a DUI pay an average of $105 per month for liability coverage.
Here are the cheapest auto insurers in Garden City if you have a DUI.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Safeco
48
79
Dairyland
60
99
Liberty Mutual
65
107
National General
73
120
Bristol West
78
129
CSAA
81
133
Direct Auto
84
138
The General
89
147
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Safeco
Middle-aged drivers tend to pay the least for car insurance compared to other age groups. Even drivers older than 70 see rates increase again because senior drivers may experience slower reflexes and other physical declines that can increase their likelihood of getting into an accident.[4]
Senior drivers in the city pay an average of $46 per month for liability coverage. The cheapest car insurance for senior drivers in Garden City include the following companies:
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Safeco
37
78
Dairyland
44
118
Liberty Mutual
48
117
National General
54
121
CSAA
56
105
Bristol West
57
156
Direct Auto
59
118
The General
66
142
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Safeco
“Teen drivers tend to pay the highest car insurance rates because of their lack of experience,” says Worters. Insurers also know that teens have higher rates of risky driving behavior, which means they’re more likely to get into a crash than other drivers.
That doesn’t mean teens (and their parents) are stuck paying unaffordable insurance premiums. Worters offers several suggestions for working to lower those rates.
“The best thing they can do to reduce insurance costs is by having a good driving record, purchasing a car that is not one that has a high theft rate, and having good credit,” she says. “These can all help a young driver to keep their rates low.”
Teen drivers in the city pay an average of $119 per month for liability coverage. The following insurers offer the lowest rates for teen drivers in Garden City:
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Safeco
85
179
Dairyland
97
259
Liberty Mutual
109
263
Bristol West
129
353
CSAA
135
252
National General
138
310
The General
141
303
Direct Auto
152
306
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Garden City car insurance quotes by credit tier
Insurance companies in Kansas can take your credit history into account when determining your premium costs. But your credit history can’t be the only factor insurers use — and insurers can’t use your credit to increase your premiums at policy renewal.[5]
Insurers have found that drivers with good to excellent credit scores generally make fewer insurance claims, while drivers with fair to poor credit scores make more claims. So working to improve your credit score will not only help your finances in general — it may also help you lower your auto insurance costs.
These are the average monthly car insurance premiums in Garden City by credit tier:
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Garden City?
The average cost for full-coverage auto insurance in Garden City is $162 per month, which is similar to the state’s average cost for the same level of coverage of $182 per month, according to Insurify data.
More cities in Kansas
Worters explains that location can make a big difference in your auto insurance costs.
“Due to higher rates of vandalism, theft, and accidents, urban drivers generally pay a higher auto insurance price than those in small towns or rural areas,” she says. Even ZIP codes can affect car insurance premiums.
Here’s how Garden City’s rates compare to average rates in other Kansas cities.
The average cost of car insurance in Garden City is $68 per month for liability coverage and $162 per month for full coverage.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Garden City?
The cheapest car insurance companies for liability coverage in Garden City are Safeco, Midvale Home & Auto, and Dairyland, with rates as low as $48, $59, and $60 per month, respectively.
But drivers should always compare auto quotes for similar coverage levels with different companies to find the best rate for their needs.
What are the best car insurance companies in Garden City?
The best car insurance companies in Garden City are USAA, State Farm, and Auto-Owners. These companies have above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings in the Central region, lower-than-average monthly premiums, and solid IQ Scores.[6]
How much car insurance do you need in Kansas?
Drivers in Kansas need liability car insurance of at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability; $25,000 per accident for property damage liability; $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage; and personal injury protection.[2]
Is Kansas a no-fault state?
Yes. Kansas is a no-fault state, meaning your auto insurance policy covers your medical expenses after a car accident, regardless of fault.[7]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Sources
III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
Emily Guy Birken era previamente una educadora, empollona sobre el dinero por toda la vida y escritora independiente galardonada con el Premio Plutus, especializada en la investigación científica que investiga los comportamientos irracionales sobre el dinero. Su formación por la educación le permite traducirlos temas financieros complejos a ideas comprensibles para los novatos en la materia.
Su trabajo ha aparecido en The Huffington Post, Business Insider, Kiplinger's, MSN Money y The Washington Post online.
Es autora de varios libros, entre ellos The 5 Years Before You Retire, End Financial Stress Now y el nuevo Stacked: Your Super Serious Guide to Modern Money Management, escrito con Joe Saul-Sehy.
