Car Insurance Requirements in Iowa (2024)

Iowa law requires you to carry liability coverage of at least 20/40/15.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Iowa

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $22/mes para solo responsabilidad y $44/mes para cobertura total en Iowa.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Auto insurance becomes an important part of your legal and financial responsibilities as soon as you start driving. The type of insurance and the amount of coverage you need depend on the laws of the state where you drive. In Iowa, the law requires drivers to carry proof of financial liability coverage whether the car is registered in Iowa or elsewhere.

In Iowa you’re required to carry bodily injury liability amounting to $20,000 for a single person and $40,000 in coverage for two or more people. You’re also responsible for carrying $15,000 in property damage liability.

Here’s what else you need to know about your insurance requirements in Iowa.

Iowa car insurance requirements

Iowa requires drivers to have and carry proof of financial liability insurance coverage. Liability insurance coverage protects you if you injure another party or damage their property. To meet Iowa’s definition of liability insurance, your coverage must extend to anywhere in the U.S. or Canada.[1]

Bodily injury coverage

Bodily injury coverage kicks in if you or another driver injures or kills someone while driving your car. Iowa law requires that you have at least $20,000 for the injury or death of one person in one car accident and at least $40,000 for the injuries or deaths of two or more people in one accident.[2]

If, for example, you rear-end the car in front of you at a red light and injure the other driver, the minimum liability insurance would cover up to $20,000 of expenses resulting from their injury. Liability insurance wouldn’t cover your own injuries.

If the driver and their passenger were both injured, your minimum liability insurance would cover up to $40,000 in expenses resulting from their injuries, even if those expenses totaled $50,000. In this case, you’d have to pay the additional $10,000 out of pocket.

Property damage coverage

Property damage liability coverage reimburses other people when you damage or destroy their property while driving. This property might include their car, items inside the car, a fence, a building, or another object.

You’ll need at least $15,000 in property damage coverage per accident to drive legally in Iowa. Note that property damage coverage only reimburses damage to other people’s property. It doesn’t cover damage to your car or to the property in your car.

To see how this works in practice, say you lose control of your car and crash into a homeowner’s fence. With minimum coverage, your insurance would pay up to $15,000 toward the damages.

Iowa Automobile Insurance Plan

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/2f2def254a/states_iowa.svg

    Iowa has a special insurance program for high-risk drivers who can’t find coverage on their own. It’s called the Iowa Automobile Insurance Plan, and it’s available only to drivers who, in the last 60 days, have tried and failed to find coverage at rates equal to or lower than those offered by the plan.

Do you need more than state-minimum coverage in Iowa?

Liability-only insurance covers you when you cause an injury or damage property while you’re driving, but it doesn’t cover your own damages. You need full coverage for that. And the state-minimum liability might not provide enough protection to compensate the other party’s medical bills and other damages. That’s why insurance agents often recommend purchasing more than minimum coverage.

Whether you should take that advice depends on your situation. If you’re financing a car, your lender probably requires you to have full coverage, which includes collision coverage for crashes with another vehicle and comprehensive coverage for other types of mishaps.

Keep in Mind

Even if your car is paid off, you might consider full coverage if you drive an expensive car or have a teen driver in the house. Full coverage is more expensive, but it could be well worth the extra protection.

If, on the other hand, you have an older, low-value car or are an infrequent driver who mostly drives locally, full coverage might not be worth the extra cost.

The cost of liability-only car insurance in Iowa

With liability-only premiums averaging $62 per month, Iowa has the sixth-lowest average premiums in the U.S. But considering how important it is to protect your assets by reimbursing other parties for injuries or property damage you cause, it’s important to shop around for the best coverage as well as the best price.

The following average quotes demonstrate how variable auto insurance rates can be in Iowa.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners22
USAA23
GEICO25
American Family27
Allstate28
Farmers32
Safeco38
Nationwide43
Travelers43
Progressive51
Dairyland52
Midvale Home & Auto58
Bristol West58
Direct Auto63
Liberty Mutual64
The General89
Foremost96
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

The cost of full-coverage car insurance in Iowa

Compared to other states, Iowa doesn’t rank as cheap for full coverage as it does for liability only. Its $163 average monthly full-coverage premium is the 15th lowest. However, it pays to repair or replace your own vehicle if you hit another car or a deer or if your car is stolen, vandalized, or suffers damage from a fire or fallen tree. That can add up to tens of thousands of dollars in additional coverage.

Here’s a sampling of quotes you might encounter for full coverage in Iowa.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners44
USAA47
GEICO51
American Family54
Allstate58
Farmers66
Safeco85
Nationwide88
Travelers88
Progressive104
Midvale Home & Auto105
State Auto121
Direct Auto127
Dairyland153
Liberty Mutual188
Bristol West196
The General200
Foremost204
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Penalties for driving without proof of insurance in Iowa

Driving without proof of insurance is a serious violation in Iowa, and the consequences can be costly. According to the Iowa Code, if an officer pulls you over and finds you don’t have proof of insurance, the officer can:

  • Issue a warning: You may receive a warning, in which case, you should purchase a policy quickly to avoid a worse outcome later on.

  • Issue a citation: If you receive a citation, you may drive the vehicle for up to 48 hours for the purpose of removing it from the road.

  • Issue a citation and remove the vehicle’s license plates and registration card: In this case, you’d need to have the vehicle towed home.

  • Issue a citation, remove the vehicle’s license plates and registration, and impound the vehicle: The vehicle stays impounded until the owner shows proof of insurance and pays any fines they’ve incurred.

Optional car insurance coverages to consider

Minimum liability insurance might not provide all the protection you need. However, you can add other coverages to round out your auto insurance policy, including:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance covers damage to your vehicle when you hit another vehicle or an object or flip your car. Collision coverage also pays for pothole damage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance reimburses damage from non-collision accidents and other covered events, such as fire, vandalism, fallen trees, hail, and impacts with animals.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage pays for medical expenses if you’re involved in a car accident and require care.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for your damages when an uninsured or underinsured driver is at fault. Auto insurance companies must offer this coverage with liability insurance, but you’re not obligated to accept it.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    MedPay is medical payment insurance that pays your medical expenses while you wait for your insurance claim check. This is different from personal injury protection, or PIP, which is available in no-fault states and allows injured parties to collect medical expenses from their own insurance company regardless of who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/3220fb55f1/broken-windshield.svg

    Glass coverage

    Glass coverage pays for damage to your windshield and, in some cases, to other windows and your sunroof.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    Your insurance policy probably won’t cover more than your car’s market value, even if you owe more than that on the loan or lease. Gap insurance covers this difference in the event of a total loss.

Iowa car insurance requirements FAQs

Going without car insurance — or the right insurance for your needs — can result in serious legal and financial consequences. Understanding Iowa’s rules about auto insurance will keep you on the right side of the law.

  • Does Iowa require car insurance?

    Yes, drivers must carry insurance on vehicles they drive in Iowa. At a minimum, you’ll need:

    • $20,000 per person in bodily injury liability

    • $40,000 per accident in bodily injury liability

    • $15,000 per accident in property damage liability

  • Do you need car insurance to register a car in Iowa?

    No. To register your car in Iowa, you’ll only need these three things:

    • Vehicle title

    • Completed title or registration application

    • Bill of sale

  • Do you have to have insurance to drive a car in Iowa?

    Yes. You’ll need at least the minimum required liability coverage and proof of financial responsibility to drive in Iowa.

  • Does insurance follow the car or the driver in Iowa?

    Auto insurance follows the car in Iowa. That means the policy extends coverage to the owner and anyone they list on the policy, as well as to anyone driving the vehicle with the insured’s permission.

  • Is Iowa a no-fault state for car insurance?

    No. Iowa is an at-fault state, which means the party who causes the damage is responsible for paying the associated expenses. If, for example, someone runs a stop sign and hits your car, you’ll file a claim with their insurance company. If you cause an accident, the other party will file a claim with your insurance company.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Iowa Legislature. "321A.21 “Motor vehicle liability policy” defined.."
  2. Iowa Insurance Division. "Auto Insurance."

