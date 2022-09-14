>Seguros de Autos>Iowa

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Des Moines, Iowa (2024)

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance in Des Moines, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $24 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Iowa

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $22/mes para solo responsabilidad y $44/mes para cobertura total en Iowa.

Des Moines drivers pay an overall average of $128 per month for car insurance — more than the state average of $112. As the capital city of Iowa and the most populous city in the state, the high number of vehicles on its roads likely influences its above-average car insurance costs.

With more vehicles on the road, more accidents follow, which also increases insurance rates. In 2022, Des Moines logged 5,442 accidents, according to Iowa Department of Transportation data. By comparison, Cedar Rapids — the second-largest city in the state with a population 65% of that of Des Moines — had 1,886 crashes in the same year.[1]

Auto-Owners, USAA, and Auto-Owners offer some of the cheapest car insurance rates in Des Moines. But you may be able to find even cheaper options by comparing car insurance quotes from multiple companies.

Here’s what you should know about finding affordable car insurance in Des Moines, Iowa.

Datos Breves

  • On average, drivers in Des Moines pay $74 per month for liability-only car insurance and $182 for a full-coverage insurance policy.

  • Des Moines has a population of around 211,000,[2] which could contribute to higher insurance costs.

  • The overall average cost of insurance in nearby South Dakota is $118 per month.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Des Moines

Every driver in Des Moines has a unique situation that affects their insurance premiums. However, some of the top insurance companies consistently offer more affordable car insurance rates than others.

Insurance companies each assess your situation differently, which results in different rates. Shopping around can help you find the cheapest car insurance premiums. To help your search, below is some information about some of the best insurance companies in Des Moines.

Auto-Owners4.0$44$22Cheap coverage
USAA4.5$47$23Military members and veterans
GEICO4.2$51$25Families
Best insurer for cheap coverage: Auto-Owners

For both liability-only and full-coverage policies, Auto-Owners provides Des Moines drivers with the lowest average monthly costs. The insurer pairs its low rates with an above-average customer satisfaction rating. Through this major insurance company, you can also find home insurance, life insurance, and renters insurance policies.

Ventajas

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region

  • Many available discounts

Contras

  • Must work with an agent to finalize insurance policy

  • Limited digital tools

Best insurer for military members and veterans: USAA

The capital city of the Hawkeye State is home to more than 9,400 veterans who can tap into the relatively low rates that USAA has to offer. In addition to low rates, USAA earned top marks in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

The catch is that USAA is only available to active-duty, reserve, or retired military members and their immediate families.

Ventajas

  • Affordable coverage

  • Good drivers can save up to 30% with SafePilot program

Contras

  • No customer service on Sundays

  • Must meet eligibility requirements

Best insurer for families: GEICO

The company offers a long list of discount opportunities for young drivers. Some discounts are available for good students, multiple vehicles, and driver educational courses. Plus, GEICO offers optional accident forgiveness, which could come in handy if you have new drivers in your household. The downside is that GEICO has a slightly below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ranking in the Central region.

Ventajas

  • Long list of available discounts

  • Accident forgiveness option

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ranking in the Central region

  • Rideshare coverage not available

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Des Moines

Insurance companies take a range of factors into account when determining your premiums, including your age, location, driving record, credit history, and the type of insurance you want.

As you look for the cheapest car insurance option, here are some ways to lock in low rates:

  • Raise your deductible. A higher deductible usually translates into lower auto insurance premiums. If you have the ability to cover a higher deductible, this might be a good idea.

  • Ask for a discount. Most insurance companies provide discount opportunities. Find out if you qualify for any savings.

  • Shop around. Every insurance company looks at your situation differently, which leads to different rates. Getting quotes from multiple insurance companies can help you find cheap car insurance.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Des Moines: Auto-Owners

Liability-only car insurance helps you pay for any damages or injuries you cause to others during an accident. For example, your liability policy could help pay for another party’s medical bills or vehicle repairs after an accident.

The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Des Moines is Auto-Owners, with an average cost of $24 per month. In general, a liability-only car insurance policy that meets the minimum-coverage requirements is the most affordable option. But this bare-bones approach might not provide enough coverage for your situation.

The following table shows examples of average liability rates from some insurance companies.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners24
USAA26
GEICO28
American Family29
Allstate32
Farmers36
Safeco43
Nationwide49
Travelers49
Progressive58
Dairyland59
Bristol West66
Midvale Home & Auto66
Direct Auto72
Liberty Mutual72
The General101
Foremost109
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Des Moines: Auto-Owners

A full-coverage auto insurance policy includes comprehensive and collision insurance on top of liability coverage. After an accident, a full-coverage policy will help you get back on the road by paying for repairs.

Most auto lenders require you to carry a full-coverage policy. But even if you aren’t required to carry this coverage, the more robust policy might provide the financial protection you need.

Generally, the cost of this type of a full-coverage policy is more than a liability-only policy. The cheapest insurer for full-coverage car insurance in Des Moines is Auto-Owners, with an average cost of $50 per month.

The following table illustrates the range of quotes for full-coverage car insurance that Des Moines drivers can find.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners50
USAA53
GEICO58
American Family61
Allstate66
Farmers75
Travelers100
Nationwide102
Safeco102
Midvale Home & Auto117
Progressive118
Direct Auto144
State Auto157
Dairyland171
Liberty Mutual208
Bristol West219
The General223
Foremost231
Estimate your Des Moines car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Iowa

Des Moines drivers must carry a minimum amount of liability coverage to legally use public roads. Below is a breakdown of the minimum-coverage requirements:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$20,000 per person / $40,000 per accident
Property damage liability$15,000 per accident
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

A mistake on the road could lead to a traffic violation on your driving record. Some serious offenses include speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents. These incidents on your driving record usually represent a red flag to car insurance companies. In general, insurers offset this risk by raising your insurance premiums.

As the most populous city in the state, Des Moines also sees more traffic issues. For example, Polk County — which covers most of Des Moines — saw 44 traffic fatalities in 2021.[3] That’s significantly more than any other county in the state.

In the sections below, you’ll see how an incident can affect car insurance costs for Des Moines drivers.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

In 2021, Polk County — which covers most of Des Moines — saw 16,272 speeding convictions.[4] That accounts for approximately 13% of speeding tickets in the entire state. After a speeding ticket, most drivers see their car insurance costs increase.

On average, Des Moines drivers see their overall car insurance premiums rise from $128 per month to $187 after a speeding ticket. Below is a breakdown of costs by insurance companies for drivers with a speeding ticket in Des Moines.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners2432
USAA2634
GEICO2836
American Family2938
Allstate3242
Farmers3647
Safeco4361
Nationwide4964
Travelers4965
Progressive5879
Dairyland5979
Bristol West6688
Direct Auto7297
Liberty Mutual72101
The General101137
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

An at-fault accident often leads to higher rates. In fact, Des Moines drivers could find an at-fault accident affects their car insurance premiums for three years or longer.

In Des Moines, car insurance can average $286 per month for full coverage following an accident and $116 for liability-only coverage.

Below is a closer look at some of the cheapest auto insurance companies for Des Moines drivers with an at-fault accident in their past.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Auto-Owners2434
USAA2636
GEICO2839
American Family2941
Allstate3245
Farmers3650
Safeco4365
Nationwide4969
Travelers4970
Progressive5884
Dairyland5984
Bristol West6692
Direct Auto72104
Liberty Mutual72108
The General101146
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

Iowa refers to driving under the influence as OWI — operating while intoxicated. Penalties for OWI convictions in Iowa range from license suspension for at least 180 days for a first offense, license revocation for six years for a third offense or any level of offense if someone dies in an accident you caused while intoxicated.[5] It’s also possible to face criminal penalties for an OWI in Iowa, and the courts will determine the penalty.

A driving under the influence (DUI) violation is arguably the most serious driving offense you can get. If you have an DUI/OWI on your record, you’ll likely face significantly higher auto insurance premiums. The rate increase is tied to the higher risk of insuring you. Your current insurer may even drop you after an OWI, and it may be difficult to find new insurance.

Des Moines drivers with an OWI on their records can expect to face car insurance rates of $131 per month for liability coverage and $322 for full coverage, on average. Explore some of the cheapest rates for Des Moines drivers with a DUI below.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Auto-Owners2440
USAA2643
GEICO2846
American Family2948
Allstate3253
Farmers3660
Safeco4371
Nationwide4981
Travelers4981
Progressive5896
Dairyland5998
Bristol West66110
Direct Auto72120
Liberty Mutual72120
The General101168
Foremost109181
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners

Insurance companies usually take your age into account when determining car insurance premiums. While more experience behind the wheel tends to lead to car insurance costs trending downward for decades after your 30s, drivers might start to see higher insurance costs around age 75.

Car insurance for senior drivers costs $114 per month for full coverage and $46 for liability only, on average.

Shopping around can help senior drivers find the best rates. Start your search by exploring the cheapest average monthly rates for Des Moines’ older drivers.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners1735
USAA1837
GEICO1940
American Family2042
Allstate2347
Farmers2551
Nationwide3267
Safeco3277
Travelers3469
Progressive3674
Dairyland42121
Bristol West46154
Direct Auto4997
Liberty Mutual52150
The General73160
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners

Teen drivers have the least amount of experience on the road. This lack of experience combined with the possibility of driving with more risk or recklessness involved can generally lead to higher insurance costs for young drivers.[6]

It’s impossible to age overnight. But you can tap into more affordable rates as a teen driver by getting good grades, driving a safer vehicle, increasing your deductible, choosing safe driving habits, and sticking with your parents’ insurance company.

On average, car insurance for teen drivers costs $214 per month. But you can explore the average car insurance cost for teen drivers by insurance company below.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners3981
USAA4285
GEICO4389
American Family48101
Allstate55113
Farmers61127
Safeco75177
Nationwide81170
Travelers86175
Dairyland93269
Progressive101206
Bristol West106353
Liberty Mutual118340
Direct Auto128255
The General157346
Foremost189401
Des Moines car insurance quotes by credit tier

Although some states prohibit the practice, Iowa insurance companies can look at your credit when determining your premiums. Drivers with excellent or good credit scores typically pay less for car insurance than drivers with poor credit scores.

You can use this trend to your advantage by improving your credit score. Strategies to boost your credit score include paying your bills on time and removing mistakes from your credit report.

Explore the average monthly quote by credit score tier below.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Des Moines?

Des Moines drivers pay an overall average of $128 per month for car insurance. When compared to the state average of $112, Des Moines drivers pay a bit more for car insurance. But when compared to the national average of $158, Des Moines drivers enjoy relatively affordable car insurance costs.

Des Moines is one of the most expensive places to insure a vehicle in Iowa. The city’s relatively high population and accident rates compared to other areas of the state are likely factors. In general, areas with more traffic congestion face higher insurance premiums.

More cities in Iowa

Council Bluffs — which sits next to Omaha, Nebraska — has the highest average car insurance costs for Iowa drivers. Other towns situated near state borders, like Davenport and Sioux City, also face higher car insurance costs than Des Moines, which is situated in the middle of the state.

Here’s a comparison of average monthly car insurance rates in other Iowa cities.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Cedar Rapids$175$70
Council Bluffs$193$74
Davenport$173$73
Sioux City$178$68
Des Moines car insurance FAQs

Des Moines car insurance rates compare favorably to the national average cost of car insurance, although they’re a bit higher than in other Iowa cities. To help get you started comparing car insurance quotes, here are the answers to some commonly asked questions about Des Moines car insurance.

  • How much is car insurance in Des Moines?

    The overall average cost of car insurance in Des Moines is $128 per month. Full coverage for the year averages $2,189, while liability is less, at $884 per year.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Des Moines?

    Liability coverage is generally cheaper than full coverage, and Auto-Owners offers the lowest liability rates in Des Moines, starting at $24 per month. USAA and GEICO also offer cheap liability rates in Des Moines, at $26 and $28 per month, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Des Moines?

    While many insurers offer affordable rates in Des Moines, Auto-Owners, USAA, and GEICO stand out as among the best car insurance companies serving the city. All three have Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores of at least 4, and all three received high customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power in its 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

    With a range of available coverage options and discounts, all three insurers provide a combination of strong product offerings, solid customer service, and numerous ways to save money.

  • Is auto insurance expensive in Iowa?

    Car insurance in Iowa is comparatively inexpensive, at an average rate of $163 for full coverage and $62 per month for liability-only insurance. By comparison, the national averages for car insurance are $213 and $104, respectively. Rates in neighboring states vary significantly. For example, the average monthly cost of liability insurance in South Dakota is $63. But head north to Minnesota, and average liability rates climb to $100.

  • What is the minimum car insurance required in Iowa?

    To drive legally in Iowa, you’ll need to have a minimum of $20,000 bodily injury liability coverage per person and $40,000 per accident, as well as $15,000 for property damage. Carrying the minimum required amount of car insurance can help you avoid running afoul of the law. But it could leave you on the hook financially if you cause an accident in which the other party’s damages exceed your policy limit.

    For example, let’s say you have the state’s minimum coverage and cause an accident in which the other driver’s new car, worth $60,000, is totaled. Assuming your insurer pays out to the policy limit of $15,000, you could be financially responsible for the difference between the value of the other driver’s car and the insurance payout — $45,000.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Iowa Department of Transportation. "Iowa Crash Analysis Tool."
  2. U.S. Census Bureau. "Quick Facts: Des Moines, Iowa."
  3. Iowa Department of Transportation. "Yearly Fatalities by County."
  4. Iowa Department of Transportation. "Speeding Convictions by County of Occurrence 2012-2021."
  5. Iowa Department of Transportation. "Suspensions/Revocations."
  6. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
