A mistake on the road could lead to a traffic violation on your driving record. Some serious offenses include speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents. These incidents on your driving record usually represent a red flag to car insurance companies. In general, insurers offset this risk by raising your insurance premiums.

As the most populous city in the state, Des Moines also sees more traffic issues. For example, Polk County — which covers most of Des Moines — saw 44 traffic fatalities in 2021.[3] That’s significantly more than any other county in the state.

In the sections below, you’ll see how an incident can affect car insurance costs for Des Moines drivers.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

In 2021, Polk County — which covers most of Des Moines — saw 16,272 speeding convictions.[4] That accounts for approximately 13% of speeding tickets in the entire state. After a speeding ticket, most drivers see their car insurance costs increase.

On average, Des Moines drivers see their overall car insurance premiums rise from $128 per month to $187 after a speeding ticket. Below is a breakdown of costs by insurance companies for drivers with a speeding ticket in Des Moines.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Auto-Owners 24 32 USAA 26 34 GEICO 28 36 American Family 29 38 Allstate 32 42 Farmers 36 47 Safeco 43 61 Nationwide 49 64 Travelers 49 65 Progressive 58 79 Dairyland 59 79 Bristol West 66 88 Direct Auto 72 97 Liberty Mutual 72 101 The General 101 137

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

An at-fault accident often leads to higher rates. In fact, Des Moines drivers could find an at-fault accident affects their car insurance premiums for three years or longer.

In Des Moines, car insurance can average $286 per month for full coverage following an accident and $116 for liability-only coverage.

Below is a closer look at some of the cheapest auto insurance companies for Des Moines drivers with an at-fault accident in their past.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Auto-Owners 24 34 USAA 26 36 GEICO 28 39 American Family 29 41 Allstate 32 45 Farmers 36 50 Safeco 43 65 Nationwide 49 69 Travelers 49 70 Progressive 58 84 Dairyland 59 84 Bristol West 66 92 Direct Auto 72 104 Liberty Mutual 72 108 The General 101 146

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

Iowa refers to driving under the influence as OWI — operating while intoxicated. Penalties for OWI convictions in Iowa range from license suspension for at least 180 days for a first offense, license revocation for six years for a third offense or any level of offense if someone dies in an accident you caused while intoxicated.[5] It’s also possible to face criminal penalties for an OWI in Iowa, and the courts will determine the penalty.

A driving under the influence (DUI) violation is arguably the most serious driving offense you can get. If you have an DUI/OWI on your record, you’ll likely face significantly higher auto insurance premiums. The rate increase is tied to the higher risk of insuring you. Your current insurer may even drop you after an OWI, and it may be difficult to find new insurance.

Des Moines drivers with an OWI on their records can expect to face car insurance rates of $131 per month for liability coverage and $322 for full coverage, on average. Explore some of the cheapest rates for Des Moines drivers with a DUI below.