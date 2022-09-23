Drivers in Iowa pay $112 per month, on average, for car insurance.
Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Iowa
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $22/mes para solo responsabilidad y $44/mes para cobertura total en Iowa.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Iowa drivers pay a monthly average of $112 for car insurance. The good news for Iowa drivers is that the rate ranks as one of the lowest costs for car insurance in the nation.
One of the reasons Iowans enjoy a low state average versus the national average of $158 is that the state boasts a low car theft rate: 168.07 per 100,000 people, according to 2022 data.[1] By comparison, Colorado’s car theft rate in 2022 was 731.28 per 100,000.
However, not everything is perfect for drivers in the Hawkeye State. Iowa is one of the top accident-prone states. In addition, Iowa’s state capital, Des Moines, ranks among the cities with the worst drivers.
As you navigate the perks and pitfalls of driving in Iowa, the information presented in this article can help you do so with the most affordable car insurance possible.
Datos Breves
The average monthly cost of minimum-coverage car insurance in Iowa is $62, and the average monthly cost of full-coverage car insurance is $163.
Iowa allows insurance companies to review your credit history during the underwriting process.
Drivers in Davenport pay the most ($73 per month) for minimum-coverage car insurance, while drivers in Council Bluffs pay the most ($193 per month) for full-coverage car insurance.
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Iowa?
The average cost of liability car insurance in Iowa is $62 per month, while the average cost of full-coverage car insurance is $163 per month.
The average cost of auto insurance can vary from state to state, and even from ZIP code to ZIP code based on a number of factors, such as crime rates, claims-filing activity, and different risks presented by natural disasters.
The table below shows different rates from leading insurance companies in Iowa.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
22
44
USAA
23
47
GEICO
25
51
American Family
27
54
Allstate
28
58
Farmers
32
66
Safeco
38
85
Nationwide
43
88
Travelers
43
88
Progressive
51
104
Dairyland
52
153
Midvale Home & Auto
58
105
Bristol West
58
196
Direct Auto
63
127
Liberty Mutual
64
188
The General
89
200
Foremost
96
204
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Iowa car insurance rates by city
Your car insurance rate can vary dramatically depending on where you live in Iowa.
Sioux City drivers enjoy the state’s lowest average car insurance quotes for liability coverage, and Cedar Rapids checks in with the lowest average car insurance quotes for full-coverage insurance.
Surprisingly, the state’s largest city, Des Moines, has neither the highest nor the lowest quotes for liability-only or full-coverage car insurance.
You can see average quotes for several prominent Iowa cities in the table below.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Iowa car insurance rates by age
Age also plays a part in setting your car insurance rates. For instance, relatively inexperienced drivers (namely young drivers) generally pay more for car insurance than older, more experienced drivers do.
On the other hand, drivers in their 70s might pay more than drivers in their 50s or 60s because their chances of being involved in a crash and suffering serious injuries go up along with their age.
The chart below shows how your car insurance rates fluctuate as you age.
Rates by Age
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How gender affects car insurance rates in Iowa
Generally, men pay higher car insurance rates than women. This is because women get into fewer accidents, are involved in less serious accidents, and are cited for fewer DUIs. However, age also contributes to the equation, as teen drivers pay higher rates than drivers pay at age 35 or 50.[2]
Here, you can see the dramatic differences between car insurance rates in Iowa for male and female drivers.
Age
Male
Female
16
$334
$274
35
$160
$144
50
$122
$118
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Iowa
Car insurance companies reward good drivers and penalize bad drivers, greatly affecting your insurance premium. That’s especially true for drivers with DUIs on their record.
For instance, the average full-coverage quote for an Iowa driver with a good driving record is $160, compared to an average full-coverage quote of $289 for an Iowa driver with a DUI.
Overall, people with a good driving record pay less for car insurance than people with a bad driving record. Why? Because insurers view drivers with spotty records as riskier and more likely to file insurance claims than drivers with clean records.
Here, you can see how different driving incidents affect your car insurance rates in Iowa.
Driver Record
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Clean record
$163
$62
With accident
$97
$256
With speeding ticket
$91
$238
With DUI
$110
$289
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Iowa car insurance rates by marital status
Car insurance companies typically consider married drivers to be less risky than unmarried drivers. Therefore, a low-risk married driver might score lower car insurance rates than a single driver who’s a higher risk.
The change is small, but here you can see how your marital status affects your car insurance rates.
Marital Status
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Married
$59
$61
Single
$157
$163
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Iowa car insurance rates by credit tier
Iowa allows car insurers to use credit-based insurance scoring to help determine how much you pay for an insurance policy.[3]
A credit-based insurance score — which isn’t the same as a traditional credit score — is calculated by pulling your credit history and other information from your credit report. The insurance score helps forecast how likely you are to get involved in a car accident and file insurance claims.[4]
Here, you can see how your credit score affects your car insurance rates.
Credit Tier
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Excellent
$69
$153
Good
$60
$160
Fair
$66
$176
Poor
$96
$256
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Iowa car insurance FAQs
Looking for more information to help you secure favorable car insurance rates in Iowa? Check out the answers below.
What is the average cost of car insurance in Iowa?
The average overall cost of car insurance in Iowa is $112 per month. The average monthly cost for liability-only car insurance is $62, and the average monthly cost for a full-coverage policy is $163.
What is the cheapest car insurance in Iowa?
Auto-Owners offers the cheapest rates in Iowa. It charges $22 per month for liability car insurance and $44 per month for full-coverage car insurance. However, this carrier may not be the best choice for you. That’s why it’s important to compare quotes from several companies to find the insurer that best matches your needs.
Do car insurance rates vary by county in Iowa?
Yes. Your location can cause your insurance rates to vary dramatically in Iowa. Insurers base your rates, in part, on geographic factors such as how many accident claims and theft or vandalism claims are filed in different areas, even down to the ZIP code.
What are the best auto insurance companies in Iowa?
Auto-Owners, USAA, and American Family are the best auto insurance companies in Iowa. This is based on their cheap rates, strong Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores, and positive J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings.[5]
What are the minimum requirements for car insurance in Iowa?
Iowa requires a driver to carry minimum liability coverage of $20,000 for bodily injury to or death of one person in a single accident, $40,000 for bodily injury to or death of at least two people in a single accident, and $15,000 for injury to or destruction of property of others in a single accident.
All this coverage falls under the umbrella of bodily injury liability insurance and property damage liability insurance. Of course, your insurance options may depend on whether your auto lender requires the purchase of comprehensive and collision coverage.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.