Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

A driving incident refers to the moving violations that can end up on your driving record, like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) charges. Having driving incidents on your record makes you a riskier driver to insure and typically results in higher car insurance premiums.[6]

How much your premium increases after a violation depends on whether you have other incidents on your record and the severity of your offense. South Bend drivers with an incident on their record pay $135 per month for car insurance, on average.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

A speeding ticket on your record can increase your insurance premiums. Speeding demonstrates risky driving behavior, which can make insurers wary of potential future claims. How much your premium increases after a speeding ticket will depend on how fast you were going over the speed limit.

On average, South Bend drivers with a speeding ticket pay $205 per month for full coverage and $96 for liability-only car insurance. Here are the average rates for South Bend drivers in this category.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Auto-Owners 26 35 State Farm 28 36 USAA 30 39 GEICO 31 41 American Family 42 56 Clearcover 42 59 Progressive 53 72 Travelers 56 74 National General 57 75 Farmers 59 77 Dairyland 62 84 Allstate 67 87 Direct Auto 68 92 GAINSCO 71 91 Nationwide 74 98 Safeco 75 106 Elephant 77 102 Liberty Mutual 77 108 The General 77 104 CSAA 87 118 Bristol West 93 124 AssuranceAmerica 122 170

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

If you cause an accident, it will go on your driving record and likely result in higher insurance premiums. You can cause an accident by texting while driving, running a red light, operating illegally in a lane, speeding, and more. Your insurer will increase your rates to account for the amount of risk you pose.

In South Bend, drivers with an at-fault accident pay $204 per month for full coverage and $95 for liability-only car insurance. Find some of the cheapest quotes from top insurers in South Bend below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Auto-Owners 26 35 State Farm 28 37 USAA 30 40 GEICO 31 42 American Family 42 57 Clearcover 42 67 Progressive 53 74 Travelers 56 76 National General 57 78 Farmers 59 80 Dairyland 62 85 Allstate 67 90 Direct Auto 68 95 GAINSCO 71 94 Nationwide 74 101 Safeco 75 110 Elephant 77 105 Liberty Mutual 77 111 The General 77 107 CSAA 87 124 Bristol West 93 125 AssuranceAmerica 122 171

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

Driving while incapacitated due to drugs or alcohol affects your judgment and your ability to see correctly and use motor skills. Due to the severity of the offense, a DUI can result in hefty fines, driver’s license suspension, jail time, and more in Indiana.[7] And when you can get back on the road after a DUI, you typically have to pay significantly increased premiums.

Drivers with a past DUI in South Bend pay $231 per month for full coverage and $108 for liability-only car insurance, on average. Take a look at the best options for coverage after a DUI in South Bend below.