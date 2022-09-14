Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Indiana
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $78/mes para cobertura total en Indiana.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
With a population of around 103,000, South Bend is the fourth-largest city in Indiana.[1] On average, South Bend drivers pay $102 per month for car insurance overall, which is close to the state average cost of $104.
South Bend residents commuting to work have an average travel time of 20.1 minutes, which is nearly seven and a half minutes less than the average commute time in the U.S.[2] Less time spent on the road leads to fewer accidents, which can decrease average auto premiums in an area.
To find the cheapest quotes for your insurance needs, you’ll want to compare quotes from multiple insurers. Here’s what you should know about finding cheap coverage in South Bend.
Datos Breves
South Bend drivers pay $65 per month for liability and $139 for full coverage.
Auto-Owners, State Farm, and USAA offer the cheapest liability coverage in South Bend.
The overall cost of insurance in South Bend is much less than the national average of $158.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in South Bend
The best auto insurance company for you in South Bend will depend on various factors, including your car’s make and model, driving record, and chosen coverage. An insurance company may also look at your credit score, age, and ZIP code when determining rates. You should consider your budget and coverage needs when shopping around for coverage.
State Farm, USAA, and Dairyland are some of the best insurers available in South Bend.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$55
$29
Cheap rates
USAA
4.5
$59
$31
Military community
Dairyland
3.3
$170
$64
High-risk drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$28/mo
Full Coverage
$54/mo
For three years in a row, State Farm earned the top customer satisfaction ranking in the J.D. Power U.S. Insurance Shopping Study. The insurer offers different types of coverage, including auto, home, property, disability, health, small business, and life insurance policies.
Customers can save on coverage by bundling two or more policies. Drivers can also earn discounts for remaining accident-free, completing an approved defensive driving course, insuring two or more vehicles, and more.
Ventajas
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
4.5
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$30/mo
Full Coverage
$57/mo
USAA sells insurance products to active, reserve, and retired military personnel and their eligible family members. The company allows you to customize your auto policy by adding additional coverage, such as collision and accidental forgiveness. Along with competitive rates, USAA offers multiple discounts and other ways for members to save. The company has a SafePilot program that rewards customers for driving safely.
Ventajas
10% discount for enrolling in SafePilot program
10 advertised discounts
Contras
Only for military members, veterans, and eligible family
3.3
A.M. Best
A+
Liability Only
$62/mo
Full Coverage
$166/mo
Dairyland caters to high-risk policyholders in need of non-standard car insurance. The company offers SR-22 insurance, non-owner auto insurance, and policy restarts for people who had their previous policy canceled due to non-payment. If you have a car accident, Dairyland lets you pick what body shop or mechanic to bring your car to. Dairyland earned an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best.
Consider going somewhere other than Dairyland. Their demands for insurance coverage are outrageous.
Melvin - April 11, 2024
Verified
Expensive Rates!
I'm not a policy holder, but my partner/spouse is a policy holder with Dairyland. I think the way they handle their financial end of things, particularly with monthly billing, could be improved. They don't seem to be very savvy in helping their customers save money on their policies. I know there are other car insurance companies out there that offer much lower monthly rates. Additionally, this company doesn't seem to comply very well with reporting to the DMV, as we keep receiving letters threatening to suspend our driver's license if we don't pay the premiums. However, we have been paying, as reflected in our bank statements. I believe Dairyland needs to listen more to their customers' needs and be clearer in their policy motives.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in South Bend
Along with your age and driving record, car insurance companies may consider your gender, the make and model of your car, the area you live in, and your credit score when offering you a policy.
Though you can’t control some factors influencing insurance costs, you can take steps to earn cheaper coverage. The following tactics can help you find lower rates:
Only buy necessary coverage. Having full-coverage insurance for an older car you plan on replacing might not make sense financially. Consider dropping some of your coverage if you have a particularly old, high-mileage, or inexpensive vehicle.
Shop around. Look to see who has a lower rate in case it makes sense to switch over.
Consider alternative coverage. If you drive infrequently, consider usage-based insurance (UBI). This type of coverage can cost much less than a standard policy if you’re a low-mileage driver.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in South Bend: Auto-Owners
Liability-only insurance is the minimum amount of coverage you need to drive a vehicle. If you cause an accident, your liability policy will cover the other driver’s resulting vehicle damages and medical expenses. It doesn’t cover any of your vehicle repairs or medical bills.[3] Most drivers purchase coverage beyond the minimums to protect their vehicle.
Liability-only policies in South Bend cost $65 per month, on average. Here are the cheapest average quotes for liability coverage in South Bend.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
26
State Farm
28
USAA
30
GEICO
31
American Family
42
Clearcover
42
Progressive
53
Travelers
56
National General
57
Farmers
59
Dairyland
62
Allstate
67
Midvale Home & Auto
67
Direct Auto
68
GAINSCO
71
Nationwide
74
Safeco
75
Elephant
77
Liberty Mutual
77
The General
77
CSAA
87
Bristol West
93
Foremost
110
AssuranceAmerica
122
State Auto
139
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in South Bend: Auto-Owners
Full-coverage car insurance includes liability, comprehensive, and collision coverages. Unlike liability-only coverage, full coverage can cover damages to your vehicle. Drivers in South Bend pay an average of $139 per month for full-coverage insurance.
If you finance or lease your vehicle, your lender will likely require you to purchase this policy. Even if you don’t need to purchase it, you should consider buying this additional vehicle protection, especially if you have a new or expensive vehicle.
Here are some of the cheapest quotes for full-coverage insurance in South Bend.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
50
State Farm
54
USAA
57
GEICO
59
Clearcover
62
American Family
79
Travelers
89
Progressive
100
Midvale Home & Auto
109
Nationwide
109
Farmers
111
Elephant
117
Direct Auto
121
National General
122
GAINSCO
125
Allstate
126
Safeco
133
CSAA
157
AssuranceAmerica
166
Dairyland
166
Liberty Mutual
173
The General
175
State Auto
195
Bristol West
205
Foremost
232
Car insurance requirements in Indiana
Indiana is an at-fault state when it comes to auto accidents. The driver responsible for the accident needs to cover the other party’s property damage and medical expenses resulting from the accident.[4]
Indiana law requires drivers to carry minimum amounts of bodily injury and property damage liability coverage.[5] Here are the specific requirements:
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Most drivers choose to purchase coverage beyond their state’s minimum liability requirements. For more financial protection, you should consider the following optional coverages:
Collision coverage
If you have an accident, collision coverage can pay for your vehicle replacement or repair costs, regardless of who caused the damage.
Comprehensive coverage
In the event of vehicle damage from a non-collision incident — like severe weather, vandalism, or fire —comprehensive coveragekicks in to protect your vehicle.
Medical payments coverage
Medical payments coveragecan pay for medical treatment for you and your passengers after an accident, up to a certain limit. It can even sometimes cover funeral expenses.
Roadside assistance coverage
Specifics vary by insurer, but roadside assistance coverage typically provides customers access to services like towing, jump-starts, flat-tire changes, gas delivery, winching, and more.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
How much your premium increases after a violation depends on whether you have other incidents on your record and the severity of your offense. South Bend drivers with an incident on their record pay $135 per month for car insurance, on average.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners
A speeding ticket on your record can increase your insurance premiums. Speeding demonstrates risky driving behavior, which can make insurers wary of potential future claims. How much your premium increases after a speeding ticket will depend on how fast you were going over the speed limit.
On average, South Bend drivers with a speeding ticket pay $205 per month for full coverage and $96 for liability-only car insurance. Here are the average rates for South Bend drivers in this category.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners
26
35
State Farm
28
36
USAA
30
39
GEICO
31
41
American Family
42
56
Clearcover
42
59
Progressive
53
72
Travelers
56
74
National General
57
75
Farmers
59
77
Dairyland
62
84
Allstate
67
87
Direct Auto
68
92
GAINSCO
71
91
Nationwide
74
98
Safeco
75
106
Elephant
77
102
Liberty Mutual
77
108
The General
77
104
CSAA
87
118
Bristol West
93
124
AssuranceAmerica
122
170
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
If you cause an accident, it will go on your driving record and likely result in higher insurance premiums. You can cause an accident by texting while driving, running a red light, operating illegally in a lane, speeding, and more. Your insurer will increase your rates to account for the amount of risk you pose.
In South Bend, drivers with an at-fault accident pay $204 per month for full coverage and $95 for liability-only car insurance. Find some of the cheapest quotes from top insurers in South Bend below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
26
35
State Farm
28
37
USAA
30
40
GEICO
31
42
American Family
42
57
Clearcover
42
67
Progressive
53
74
Travelers
56
76
National General
57
78
Farmers
59
80
Dairyland
62
85
Allstate
67
90
Direct Auto
68
95
GAINSCO
71
94
Nationwide
74
101
Safeco
75
110
Elephant
77
105
Liberty Mutual
77
111
The General
77
107
CSAA
87
124
Bristol West
93
125
AssuranceAmerica
122
171
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
Driving while incapacitated due to drugs or alcohol affects your judgment and your ability to see correctly and use motor skills. Due to the severity of the offense, a DUI can result in hefty fines, driver’s license suspension, jail time, and more in Indiana.[7] And when you can get back on the road after a DUI, you typically have to pay significantly increased premiums.
Drivers with a past DUI in South Bend pay $231 per month for full coverage and $108 for liability-only car insurance, on average. Take a look at the best options for coverage after a DUI in South Bend below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
26
42
State Farm
28
45
USAA
30
48
GEICO
31
50
American Family
42
67
Clearcover
42
67
Progressive
53
85
Travelers
56
90
National General
57
92
Farmers
59
95
Dairyland
62
100
Allstate
67
108
Direct Auto
68
109
GAINSCO
71
114
Nationwide
74
119
Safeco
75
121
Elephant
77
124
Liberty Mutual
77
124
The General
77
124
CSAA
87
140
Bristol West
93
149
Foremost
110
177
AssuranceAmerica
122
196
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Your age is one of the factors auto insurers use when calculating auto insurance premiums. Drivers between the ages of 35 and 70 typically benefit from premiums that decrease with age due to continued driving experience. After the age of 70, drivers may start to face increased premiums because auto insurers may begin accounting for aging-related risk factors.
Senior drivers pay an average monthly rate of $93 per month for full coverage and $44 for liability-only car insurance in South Bend. Here are the best options for senior drivers in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
19
36
State Farm
20
38
GEICO
22
42
USAA
22
41
American Family
30
56
Progressive
34
65
Clearcover
36
53
Travelers
40
63
Farmers
42
79
National General
42
90
Dairyland
45
122
Direct Auto
47
84
Allstate
49
92
Nationwide
50
74
GAINSCO
53
93
Elephant
55
83
Liberty Mutual
57
129
The General
57
130
Safeco
58
103
CSAA
60
109
Bristol West
68
149
AssuranceAmerica
82
111
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
Teenagers face the highest car insurance rates by driver age due to their lack of experience driving and higher accident rates. Teens are also more likely than older drivers to participate in risky behavior while operating the vehicle, such as playing with their phones, putting on makeup, or eating.
Teens can earn cheaper car insurance by joining their parents’ existing insurance policy, earning good grades to qualify for a student discount, and maintaining a clean driver record. In South Bend, car insurance for teen drivers costs $238 per month for full coverage and $111 for liability only, on average. Below, you can find some of the best coverage options for teens in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
43
82
State Farm
47
91
GEICO
48
91
USAA
49
93
American Family
70
132
Clearcover
74
109
Progressive
94
177
Dairyland
99
265
Travelers
99
158
Farmers
101
190
National General
107
228
Allstate
116
218
The General
121
275
Direct Auto
122
217
Elephant
125
190
GAINSCO
125
220
Nationwide
125
184
Liberty Mutual
128
287
Safeco
132
234
CSAA
144
260
Bristol West
152
335
Foremost
193
408
AssuranceAmerica
231
314
South Bend car insurance quotes by credit tier
Indiana allows insurance companies to use your credit history when determining your car insurance premium.[8]Credit history can help insurance providers determine your financial stability. Based on your credit-based insurance score, agents can assume your likelihood of getting into an accident and whether you can financially handle it.
Drivers with good or excellent credit tend to pay lower premiums than people with poor credit. Here are the average monthly rates for full-coverage insurance in South Bend by credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in South Bend?
The national average cost for car insurance is $158 per month, while the average insurance rate in South Bend is much lower, at $102 per month. The cost in South Bend is in line with the Indiana state average of $104 per month.
Within Indiana, car insurance rates can vary by city and ZIP code due to factors like crime rates, population, cost of living, and more. Drivers in Indiana benefit from the state’s at-fault insurance laws and relatively low minimum car insurance requirements.
Cities with a lower cost of living also typically pay lower rates. For example, New York City drivers pay $358 per month, which is much more expensive than coverage in South Bend.
More cities in Indiana
Drivers in South Bend tend to earn lower rates than some other Indiana cities. On average, the cost of full-coverage insurance in South Bend is $139 per month. See how average rates in other cities compare below.
South Bend car insurance FAQs
Before you start shopping around for car insurance, you should decide how much coverage you need. The following information should answer any of your remaining questions and help you navigate the process of buying car insurance.
How much is car insurance in South Bend?
The overall cost of car insurance in South Bend is $102 per month. On average, drivers pay $65 per month for liability and $139 for full-coverage insurance.
Which companies have the cheapest car insurance rates in South Bend?
South Bend drivers will find the lowest rates with Auto-Owners, which has liability-only rates that start as low as $26 per month. State Farm and USAA are also cheap options for South Bend motorists, with monthly liability coverage rates starting at $28 and $30, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in South Bend?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and a high customer satisfaction ranking from J.D. Power, State Farm is the best car insurance company in South Bend. Other top insurers include USAA, GEICO, and Dairyland.
Is Indiana a no-fault state?
No. Indiana is an at-fault state. This means that the driver who caused the accident is responsible for the other driver’s injuries and vehicle damage. A driver who suffered injury or damage from the accident can file a claim with their own insurance company, file a third-party claim with the other driver’s insurer, or file a personal injury lawsuit in civil court.
How can you get the most affordable car insurance rates in South Bend?
You can earn cheaper rates in South Bend by comparing quotes from multiple insurers before deciding on a policy. You can also increase your deductible to pay lower premiums, practice safe driving habits, bundle your home and auto policies, take a defensive driving course, and inquire about discounts.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.