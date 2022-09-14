Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Indiana
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $78/mes para cobertura total en Indiana.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Located about an hour outside of Indianapolis, Lafayette is a small city with a relatively small population. Its location and population may contribute to its relatively affordable car insurance rates, compared to the state and national averages.
The overall average cost of car insurance in the city is $95 per month, compared to $104 per month in Indiana and $158 per month nationwide.
Here’s what you need to know about comparing quotes and buying car insurance in Lafayette, Indiana.
Datos Breves
The average cost of car insurance in Lafayette is $66 per month for liability coverage and $123 per month for full coverage.
Lafayette’s suburban character likely contributes to its lower insurance costs — about 25% of Indiana’s traffic fatalities occur in the suburbs, according to state data.
Auto-Owners has the cheapest full-coverage rates for car insurance in Lafayette, starting at $47 per month.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Lafayette
The cost of car insurance can vary among companies because each insurer calculates rates differently. One company may place more importance on driving history, while another may weigh credit score information more heavily, for example.
The following insurers are the best car insurance companies in Lafayette, Indiana, based on Insurify Quality (IQ) Score, average rates, available coverage, and third-party ratings.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$55
$29
Customer service
Auto-Owners
4.0
$52
$27
Drivers with a DUI
GEICO
4.2
$61
$32
Teen drivers
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$26/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$50/mo
State Farm has relatively low average rates for auto insurance in Lafayette, making it a solid choice for drivers in the area. And because it has above-average J.D. Power ratings in customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction, drivers can likely get high-quality customer service from State Farm.[1][2]
Ventajas
Above-average J.D. Power customer service and claims satisfaction scores [3][2]
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
Liability Only
$25/mo
Full Coverage
$47/mo
After a DUI conviction in Lafayette, the average car insurance rate doubles, according to Insurify data. But some companies (Auto-Owners among them) are more lenient on a policyholder with this type of incident on their record. Auto-Owners offers some of the cheapest rates after a DUI.
The company has a solid customer satisfaction rating from J.D. Power.[2] You may also save even more on your premium when you bundle your insurance policies with Auto-Owners.
Ventajas
Excellent customer service
Variety of bundling options
Contras
Mobile app has lower ratings than some competitors
Claims filing not available online or via mobile app
J.D. Power
Liability Only
Full Coverage
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Lafayette
Car insurance premiums aren’t based on one factor alone. Your driving history, ZIP code, age, gender, and the type of car you drive can all affect what you pay.[4]
But you can save on car insurance in Lafayette in a few ways:
Get quotes from multiple companies using the same coverage types and limits.
Look for discounts that automatically lower your premiums.
Consider raising your deductible, as long as you have the money to pay for it if you file a claim.
Maintain a clean driving record and strong credit.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Lafayette
Liability rates start at $25/mo.
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Lafayette: Auto-Owners
Liability insurance covers medical bills and lost wages for people in another vehicle if you’re responsible for a car accident. It also pays for property damage to other parties’ vehicles, but it won’t cover damages to your car.
In Lafayette, drivers pay an average of $66 per month for liability-only car insurance. Here’s a breakdown of what car insurance companies charge for this auto insurance policy in Lafayette.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
25
State Farm
26
USAA
28
GEICO
29
American Family
39
Clearcover
39
Progressive
49
Travelers
52
National General
53
Farmers
55
Dairyland
58
Allstate
62
Midvale Home & Auto
62
Direct Auto
63
GAINSCO
66
Nationwide
69
Safeco
69
The General
71
Elephant
72
Liberty Mutual
72
CSAA
81
Bristol West
87
Foremost
102
AssuranceAmerica
113
State Auto
130
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Lafayette: Auto-Owners
Compared to liability insurance, a full-coverage auto policy offers more protection. In addition to liability insurance, it includes comprehensive and collision insurance, which covers you for damage to your own vehicle in certain cases.
The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Lafayette is $123 per month. But depending on what company you buy insurance from, you may pay different rates.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
47
State Farm
50
USAA
53
GEICO
55
Clearcover
58
American Family
74
Travelers
83
Progressive
93
Midvale Home & Auto
101
Nationwide
101
Farmers
103
Elephant
109
Direct Auto
112
National General
113
GAINSCO
116
Allstate
117
Safeco
124
CSAA
146
AssuranceAmerica
154
Dairyland
154
Liberty Mutual
161
The General
163
State Auto
182
Bristol West
191
Foremost
216
Car insurance requirements in Indiana
All drivers in Indiana must carry car insurance and show proof of it when:
Law enforcement asks for it
Renewing a vehicle registration
Involved in a car accident
Furthermore, insurers must offer the following coverages, but you can reject these in writing if you don’t want to add them to your policy:
Uninsured motorist bodily injury: This coverage pays medical expenses for you and your passengers if an uninsured motorist causes an accident with your vehicle. The minimum limits are $25,000 per person or $50,000 per accident.
Uninsured motorist property damage: This compensates you for damage to your car or other property caused by an uninsured driver. Insurers must offer coverage of at least $25,000.
Underinsured motorist bodily injury: If an insured driver causes an accident and their policy doesn’t pay enough to cover the resulting medical expenses, this coverage can make up the difference. The coverage limit must be at least $50,000.
These are just minimum requirements. You might add the following coverages for more protection:
Collision coverage
Collision coveragepays for your car repairs or replacement if you hit a stationary object or another vehicle, regardless of fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage pays for vehicle repairs or replacement after non-collision incidents. These can include theft, vandalism, falling objects, severe weather, and more.
Gap coverage
If you finance or lease your vehicle, gap insurance can pay the difference between the remaining balance on your agreement and your insurance settlement if your car is a total loss.
Rental reimbursement coverage
Rental reimbursement coverage helps pay for the cost of using a rental car or alternative transportation if your car is in the shop during a covered claim.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Driving habits are an important factor for insurance companies when determining auto rates. Insurers look at your driving record to assess risk and set premiums. A motorist with a clean driving record is less likely to get into an accident and submit a claim, so they generally pay lower rates.[4]
Insurify partners with top auto insurers to offer real-time quotes
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
A driver in Lafayette typically pays higher rates after getting a speeding ticket — an average of $97 per month for liability insurance and $181 per month for full coverage. But some insurance companies charge less, which is why it’s important to shop around.
Here’s what insurance companies in Lafayette charge on average after a driver receives a speeding ticket.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners
25
34
State Farm
26
33
USAA
28
37
GEICO
29
38
American Family
39
52
Clearcover
39
55
Progressive
49
67
Travelers
52
69
National General
53
70
Farmers
55
72
Dairyland
58
78
Allstate
62
81
Direct Auto
63
85
GAINSCO
66
84
Nationwide
69
91
Safeco
69
98
The General
71
96
Elephant
72
95
Liberty Mutual
72
101
CSAA
81
110
Bristol West
87
116
AssuranceAmerica
113
157
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
Car insurance rates also increase when a policyholder causes an accident.[6] Drivers in Lafayette pay an average of $97 per month for liability insurance and $180 per month for full coverage after an at-fault accident.
Here’s what insurance companies in Lafayette charge on average when someone has an at-fault accident on their driving record.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
25
34
State Farm
26
35
USAA
28
38
GEICO
29
39
American Family
39
53
Clearcover
39
62
Progressive
49
69
Travelers
52
71
National General
53
73
Farmers
55
74
Dairyland
58
80
Allstate
62
84
Direct Auto
63
88
GAINSCO
66
88
Nationwide
69
94
Safeco
69
101
The General
71
99
Elephant
72
98
Liberty Mutual
72
104
CSAA
81
115
Bristol West
87
117
AssuranceAmerica
113
159
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
In Lafayette, a DUI or DWI offense can cause car insurance rates to increase to an average of $110 per month for liability insurance and $205 per month for full coverage.
Here are the cheapest insurers for Lafayette drivers who have a DUI/DWI on their records.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
25
40
State Farm
26
42
USAA
28
45
GEICO
29
47
American Family
39
63
Clearcover
39
63
Progressive
49
79
Travelers
52
84
National General
53
85
Farmers
55
88
Dairyland
58
93
Allstate
62
100
Direct Auto
63
101
GAINSCO
66
106
Nationwide
69
111
Safeco
69
111
The General
71
114
Elephant
72
116
Liberty Mutual
72
116
CSAA
81
130
Bristol West
87
140
Foremost
102
164
AssuranceAmerica
113
182
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Age is another important factor to car insurance companies. Auto rates start high for teen drivers, gradually decline around age 26, and follow a downward trend over several decades. Older drivers tend to save on car insurance because they generally practice safe driving habits.
Rates start climbing again around age 70 because older adults have a higher per-mile crash rate compared to middle-aged drivers. Older adults are also more physically vulnerable to injuries from a crash.[7]
Senior drivers in Lafayette pay an average of $44 per month for liability insurance and $83 per month for full coverage. Here are the average car insurance rates for senior drivers in Lafayette.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
18
34
State Farm
18
35
USAA
20
38
GEICO
21
39
American Family
28
53
Progressive
32
60
Clearcover
33
49
Travelers
37
59
Farmers
39
73
National General
39
83
Dairyland
43
113
Direct Auto
44
78
Allstate
45
85
Nationwide
47
68
GAINSCO
49
87
Elephant
51
78
Safeco
53
96
The General
53
121
Liberty Mutual
54
120
CSAA
56
101
Bristol West
63
139
AssuranceAmerica
76
103
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
Auto coverage is often much more expensive for young drivers, who have less experience behind the wheel and are more likely to engage in risky driving behavior. Insurance companies make up for this risk by charging higher rates for drivers ages 16 to 25.[8]
While teen drivers pay more, you may be able to lower your rate to get cheaper auto insurance. Compare quotes, get a safe car, and take advantage of discounts specifically geared toward young drivers. Staying on your parents’ policy can also help you save.
Teen drivers in Lafayette pay $113 per month for liability insurance and $211 per month for full coverage. Here’s what teens might pay for car insurance in Lafayette across several auto insurance companies:
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
41
77
State Farm
44
84
GEICO
45
85
USAA
45
86
American Family
65
124
Clearcover
69
102
Progressive
87
164
Dairyland
92
246
Travelers
92
147
Farmers
94
176
National General
99
211
Allstate
107
202
The General
112
256
Direct Auto
113
201
GAINSCO
116
204
Nationwide
116
170
Elephant
117
177
Liberty Mutual
119
267
Safeco
121
218
CSAA
134
241
Bristol West
142
312
Foremost
179
380
AssuranceAmerica
214
291
Lafayette car insurance quotes by credit tier
In Indiana, state law permits insurance companies to consider your credit history when setting premiums.[9] Research shows that people with lower credit scores tend to submit more claims. So drivers with poor credit in the U.S. can pay as much as $2,000 more per year compared to drivers with excellent or good credit.
Here’s what the average person pays for car insurance in Lafayette based on credit tier:
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Lafayette?
Auto insurance in Lafayette is comparable to and not much cheaper or more expensive than other Indiana cities like Indianapolis, South Bend, and Fort Wayne. The overall average car insurance premium in Lafayette is $95 per month, which is similar the overall state average of $104 per month.
More cities in Indiana
Here’s how auto insurance rates in Lafayette compare to rates in other Indiana cities.
The average cost of car insurance in Lafayette is $66 per month for liability coverage and $123 per month for full coverage.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Lafayette?
The cheapest car insurance companies for liability coverage are Auto-Owners, State Farm, and USAA, with rates starting at $25, $26, and $28 per month, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Lafayette?
The best car insurance companies in Lafayette are Auto-Owners, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA. These companies have the highest IQ Scores in the state, high J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings, and strong AM Best financial strength ratings.
What is the minimum car insurance you must have in Indiana?
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Indiana are:[5]
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
$25,000 per person for property damage
$50,000 in underinsured motorist bodily injury coverage
Is Indiana a no-fault state?
No. Indiana is an at-fault state, so drivers who are responsible for car accidents pay for the damages and injuries they cause, typically through their liability insurance.[10]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
