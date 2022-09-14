Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Driving habits are an important factor for insurance companies when determining auto rates. Insurers look at your driving record to assess risk and set premiums. A motorist with a clean driving record is less likely to get into an accident and submit a claim, so they generally pay lower rates.[4]

But you pose more risk to the insurance company when you cause an accident, get a speeding ticket, or drive under the influence. If you have too many accidents or a DUI on your record, you may also need to file an SR-22 insurance form in Indiana. In Lafayette, car insurance rates tend to rise after one of these incidents.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

A driver in Lafayette typically pays higher rates after getting a speeding ticket — an average of $97 per month for liability insurance and $181 per month for full coverage. But some insurance companies charge less, which is why it’s important to shop around.

Here’s what insurance companies in Lafayette charge on average after a driver receives a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Auto-Owners 25 34 State Farm 26 33 USAA 28 37 GEICO 29 38 American Family 39 52 Clearcover 39 55 Progressive 49 67 Travelers 52 69 National General 53 70 Farmers 55 72 Dairyland 58 78 Allstate 62 81 Direct Auto 63 85 GAINSCO 66 84 Nationwide 69 91 Safeco 69 98 The General 71 96 Elephant 72 95 Liberty Mutual 72 101 CSAA 81 110 Bristol West 87 116 AssuranceAmerica 113 157 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

Car insurance rates also increase when a policyholder causes an accident.[6] Drivers in Lafayette pay an average of $97 per month for liability insurance and $180 per month for full coverage after an at-fault accident.

Here’s what insurance companies in Lafayette charge on average when someone has an at-fault accident on their driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Auto-Owners 25 34 State Farm 26 35 USAA 28 38 GEICO 29 39 American Family 39 53 Clearcover 39 62 Progressive 49 69 Travelers 52 71 National General 53 73 Farmers 55 74 Dairyland 58 80 Allstate 62 84 Direct Auto 63 88 GAINSCO 66 88 Nationwide 69 94 Safeco 69 101 The General 71 99 Elephant 72 98 Liberty Mutual 72 104 CSAA 81 115 Bristol West 87 117 AssuranceAmerica 113 159 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

In Lafayette, a DUI or DWI offense can cause car insurance rates to increase to an average of $110 per month for liability insurance and $205 per month for full coverage.

Here are the cheapest insurers for Lafayette drivers who have a DUI/DWI on their records.