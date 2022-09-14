>Seguros de Autos>Indiana

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Lafayette, Indiana (2024)

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance in Lafayette, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $25 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Indiana

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $78/mes para cobertura total en Indiana.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Located about an hour outside of Indianapolis, Lafayette is a small city with a relatively small population. Its location and population may contribute to its relatively affordable car insurance rates, compared to the state and national averages.

The overall average cost of car insurance in the city is $95 per month, compared to $104 per month in Indiana and $158 per month nationwide.

Here’s what you need to know about comparing quotes and buying car insurance in Lafayette, Indiana.

Datos Breves

  • The average cost of car insurance in Lafayette is $66 per month for liability coverage and $123 per month for full coverage.

  • Lafayette’s suburban character likely contributes to its lower insurance costs — about 25% of Indiana’s traffic fatalities occur in the suburbs, according to state data.

  • Auto-Owners has the cheapest full-coverage rates for car insurance in Lafayette, starting at $47 per month.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Lafayette

The cost of car insurance can vary among companies because each insurer calculates rates differently. One company may place more importance on driving history, while another may weigh credit score information more heavily, for example.

The following insurers are the best car insurance companies in Lafayette, Indiana, based on Insurify Quality (IQ) Score, average rates, available coverage, and third-party ratings.

Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$55$29Customer service
Auto-Owners4.0$52$27Drivers with a DUI
GEICO4.2$61$32Teen drivers
  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best company for customer service: State Farm

4.5
Liability Only
$26/mo
$50/mo

State Farm has relatively low average rates for auto insurance in Lafayette, making it a solid choice for drivers in the area. And because it has above-average J.D. Power ratings in customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction, drivers can likely get high-quality customer service from State Farm.[1] [2]

Ventajas

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer service and claims satisfaction scores [3] [2]

  • Low average rates for liability-only coverage

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Not as many discounts as competitors

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best company for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

4.0
$25/mo
$47/mo

After a DUI conviction in Lafayette, the average car insurance rate doubles, according to Insurify data. But some companies (Auto-Owners among them) are more lenient on a policyholder with this type of incident on their record. Auto-Owners offers some of the cheapest rates after a DUI.

The company has a solid customer satisfaction rating from J.D. Power.[2] You may also save even more on your premium when you bundle your insurance policies with Auto-Owners.

Ventajas

  • Excellent customer service

  • Variety of bundling options

Contras

  • Mobile app has lower ratings than some competitors

  • Claims filing not available online or via mobile app

Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best company for teen drivers: GEICO

4.2
$29/mo
$55/mo

Teen drivers pay much more for car insurance than any other age group across the U.S. But some insurance companies give teen drivers a break. In Lafayette, GEICO is one of the cheapest insurers for this age group.

GEICO earned above-average scores in J.D. Power’s claims satisfaction and customer service studies.[1] [2] The company also offers discounts for earning good grades, which can help teen drivers save on car insurance.

Ventajas

  • Cheap average rates for teen drivers

  • Above-average J.D. Power ratings in customer service and claims handling [3] [2]

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • No student-away-at-school discounts

Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Lafayette

Car insurance premiums aren’t based on one factor alone. Your driving history, ZIP code, age, gender, and the type of car you drive can all affect what you pay.[4]

But you can save on car insurance in Lafayette in a few ways:

  • Get quotes from multiple companies using the same coverage types and limits.

  • Look for discounts that automatically lower your premiums.

  • Consider raising your deductible, as long as you have the money to pay for it if you file a claim.

  • Maintain a clean driving record and strong credit.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Lafayette: Auto-Owners

Liability insurance covers medical bills and lost wages for people in another vehicle if you’re responsible for a car accident. It also pays for property damage to other parties’ vehicles, but it won’t cover damages to your car.

In Lafayette, drivers pay an average of $66 per month for liability-only car insurance. Here’s a breakdown of what car insurance companies charge for this auto insurance policy in Lafayette.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners25
State Farm26
USAA28
GEICO29
American Family39
Clearcover39
Progressive49
Travelers52
National General53
Farmers55
Dairyland58
Allstate62
Midvale Home & Auto62
Direct Auto63
GAINSCO66
Nationwide69
Safeco69
The General71
Elephant72
Liberty Mutual72
CSAA81
Bristol West87
Foremost102
AssuranceAmerica113
State Auto130
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Lafayette: Auto-Owners

Compared to liability insurance, a full-coverage auto policy offers more protection. In addition to liability insurance, it includes comprehensive and collision insurance, which covers you for damage to your own vehicle in certain cases.

The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Lafayette is $123 per month. But depending on what company you buy insurance from, you may pay different rates.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners47
State Farm50
USAA53
GEICO55
Clearcover58
American Family74
Travelers83
Progressive93
Midvale Home & Auto101
Nationwide101
Farmers103
Elephant109
Direct Auto112
National General113
GAINSCO116
Allstate117
Safeco124
CSAA146
AssuranceAmerica154
Dairyland154
Liberty Mutual161
The General163
State Auto182
Bristol West191
Foremost216
Estimate your Lafayette car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Indiana

All drivers in Indiana must carry car insurance and show proof of it when:

  • Law enforcement asks for it

  • Renewing a vehicle registration

  • Involved in a car accident

Furthermore, insurers must offer the following coverages, but you can reject these in writing if you dont want to add them to your policy:

  • Uninsured motorist bodily injury: This coverage pays medical expenses for you and your passengers if an uninsured motorist causes an accident with your vehicle. The minimum limits are $25,000 per person or $50,000 per accident.

  • Uninsured motorist property damage: This compensates you for damage to your car or other property caused by an uninsured driver. Insurers must offer coverage of at least $25,000.

  • Underinsured motorist bodily injury: If an insured driver causes an accident and their policy doesn’t pay enough to cover the resulting medical expenses, this coverage can make up the difference. The coverage limit must be at least $50,000.

The state of Indiana mandates the following minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles:[5]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident
These are just minimum requirements. You might add the following coverages for more protection:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for your car repairs or replacement if you hit a stationary object or another vehicle, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for vehicle repairs or replacement after non-collision incidents. These can include theft, vandalism, falling objects, severe weather, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/94dcf3f967/lender-requirement.svg

    Gap coverage

    If you finance or lease your vehicle, gap insurance can pay the difference between the remaining balance on your agreement and your insurance settlement if your car is a total loss.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    Rental reimbursement coverage helps pay for the cost of using a rental car or alternative transportation if your car is in the shop during a covered claim.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Driving habits are an important factor for insurance companies when determining auto rates. Insurers look at your driving record to assess risk and set premiums. A motorist with a clean driving record is less likely to get into an accident and submit a claim, so they generally pay lower rates.[4]

But you pose more risk to the insurance company when you cause an accident, get a speeding ticket, or drive under the influence. If you have too many accidents or a DUI on your record, you may also need to file an SR-22 insurance form in Indiana. In Lafayette, car insurance rates tend to rise after one of these incidents.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

A driver in Lafayette typically pays higher rates after getting a speeding ticket — an average of $97 per month for liability insurance and $181 per month for full coverage. But some insurance companies charge less, which is why it’s important to shop around.

Here’s what insurance companies in Lafayette charge on average after a driver receives a speeding ticket.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners2534
State Farm2633
USAA2837
GEICO2938
American Family3952
Clearcover3955
Progressive4967
Travelers5269
National General5370
Farmers5572
Dairyland5878
Allstate6281
Direct Auto6385
GAINSCO6684
Nationwide6991
Safeco6998
The General7196
Elephant7295
Liberty Mutual72101
CSAA81110
Bristol West87116
AssuranceAmerica113157
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

Car insurance rates also increase when a policyholder causes an accident.[6] Drivers in Lafayette pay an average of $97 per month for liability insurance and $180 per month for full coverage after an at-fault accident.

Here’s what insurance companies in Lafayette charge on average when someone has an at-fault accident on their driving record.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Auto-Owners2534
State Farm2635
USAA2838
GEICO2939
American Family3953
Clearcover3962
Progressive4969
Travelers5271
National General5373
Farmers5574
Dairyland5880
Allstate6284
Direct Auto6388
GAINSCO6688
Nationwide6994
Safeco69101
The General7199
Elephant7298
Liberty Mutual72104
CSAA81115
Bristol West87117
AssuranceAmerica113159
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

In Lafayette, a DUI or DWI offense can cause car insurance rates to increase to an average of $110 per month for liability insurance and $205 per month for full coverage.

Here are the cheapest insurers for Lafayette drivers who have a DUI/DWI on their records.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Auto-Owners2540
State Farm2642
USAA2845
GEICO2947
American Family3963
Clearcover3963
Progressive4979
Travelers5284
National General5385
Farmers5588
Dairyland5893
Allstate62100
Direct Auto63101
GAINSCO66106
Nationwide69111
Safeco69111
The General71114
Elephant72116
Liberty Mutual72116
CSAA81130
Bristol West87140
Foremost102164
AssuranceAmerica113182
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners

Age is another important factor to car insurance companies. Auto rates start high for teen drivers, gradually decline around age 26, and follow a downward trend over several decades. Older drivers tend to save on car insurance because they generally practice safe driving habits. 

Rates start climbing again around age 70 because older adults have a higher per-mile crash rate compared to middle-aged drivers. Older adults are also more physically vulnerable to injuries from a crash.[7]

Senior drivers in Lafayette pay an average of $44 per month for liability insurance and $83 per month for full coverage. Here are the average car insurance rates for senior drivers in Lafayette.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners1834
State Farm1835
USAA2038
GEICO2139
American Family2853
Progressive3260
Clearcover3349
Travelers3759
Farmers3973
National General3983
Dairyland43113
Direct Auto4478
Allstate4585
Nationwide4768
GAINSCO4987
Elephant5178
Safeco5396
The General53121
Liberty Mutual54120
CSAA56101
Bristol West63139
AssuranceAmerica76103
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners

Auto coverage is often much more expensive for young drivers, who have less experience behind the wheel and are more likely to engage in risky driving behavior. Insurance companies make up for this risk by charging higher rates for drivers ages 16 to 25.[8]

While teen drivers pay more, you may be able to lower your rate to get cheaper auto insurance. Compare quotes, get a safe car, and take advantage of discounts specifically geared toward young drivers. Staying on your parents’ policy can also help you save.

Teen drivers in Lafayette pay $113 per month for liability insurance and $211 per month for full coverage. Here’s what teens might pay for car insurance in Lafayette across several auto insurance companies:

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners4177
State Farm4484
GEICO4585
USAA4586
American Family65124
Clearcover69102
Progressive87164
Dairyland92246
Travelers92147
Farmers94176
National General99211
Allstate107202
The General112256
Direct Auto113201
GAINSCO116204
Nationwide116170
Elephant117177
Liberty Mutual119267
Safeco121218
CSAA134241
Bristol West142312
Foremost179380
AssuranceAmerica214291
Lafayette car insurance quotes by credit tier

In Indiana, state law permits insurance companies to consider your credit history when setting premiums.[9] Research shows that people with lower credit scores tend to submit more claims. So drivers with poor credit in the U.S. can pay as much as $2,000 more per year compared to drivers with excellent or good credit.

Here’s what the average person pays for car insurance in Lafayette based on credit tier:

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Lafayette?

Auto insurance in Lafayette is comparable to and not much cheaper or more expensive than other Indiana cities like Indianapolis, South Bend, and Fort Wayne. The overall average car insurance premium in Lafayette is $95 per month, which is similar the overall state average of $104 per month.

More cities in Indiana

Here’s how auto insurance rates in Lafayette compare to rates in other Indiana cities.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Evansville$139$75
Fort Wayne$145$73
Indianapolis$158$78
Muncie$127$63
South Bend$139$65
Terre Haute$126$66
Lafayette car insurance FAQs

Lafayette drivers can learn more about how to lower their car insurance premiums to get low rates in their city. Below are the answers to common questions about car insurance in the city.

  • How much is car insurance in Lafayette?

    The average cost of car insurance in Lafayette is $66 per month for liability coverage and $123 per month for full coverage.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Lafayette?

    The cheapest car insurance companies for liability coverage are Auto-Owners, State Farm, and USAA, with rates starting at $25, $26, and $28 per month, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Lafayette?

    The best car insurance companies in Lafayette are Auto-Owners, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA. These companies have the highest IQ Scores in the state, high J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings, and strong AM Best financial strength ratings.

  • What is the minimum car insurance you must have in Indiana?

    The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Indiana are:[5]

    • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

    • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

    • $25,000 per person for property damage

    • $50,000 in underinsured motorist bodily injury coverage

  • Is Indiana a no-fault state?

    No. Indiana is an at-fault state, so drivers who are responsible for car accidents pay for the damages and injuries they cause, typically through their liability insurance.[10]

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. J.D. Power. "2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study."
  2. J.D. Power. "2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study."
  3. J.D. Power. "2022 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study."
  4. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  5. Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles. "Proof of Financial Responsibility."
  6. III. "Do auto insurance premiums go up after a claim?."
  7. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Older Adult Drivers."
  8. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts."
  9. Indiana Department of Insurance. "Use of Credit Information in Underwriting and Rating Insurance Policies."
  10. Nolo. "Indiana Auto Insurance Requirements."

