What is gap insurance, and how does it work?

Gap insurance covers the difference between the insurance settlement after a total loss and your auto loan or lease, protecting you from being financially responsible for a car you can’t drive anymore.

If your auto insurer declares your car a total loss from an accident or theft, your comprehensive or collision coverage will pay out your vehicle’s actual cash value (ACV), minus your deductible. Notably, your insurer won’t reimburse you for your car’s purchase price.[2]

But cars can lose value quickly. A new car’s value decreases by about 20% within the first year.[1]

If you took out a loan to purchase or you leased your car, its value might be less than what you owe on the loan or lease after a short period. Then, if your insurance company declares your car a total loss after an accident or theft, it’ll only pay out the car’s actual cash value, minus the deductible — and you’re financially responsible for the remainder of the loan or lease.

What gap insurance covers in Indiana

Gap insurance is an optional coverage type that you can usually add on to an insurance policy with either comprehensive or collision coverage. The extra coverage will only kick in to pay the remaining value of your loan if the insurance company totals your car as part of a covered claim.[1]

Gap insurance doesn’t cover damage in every situation. It won’t cover everyday wear and tear or mechanical breakdowns. It also won’t apply to claims that the insurance company won’t cover through your comprehensive or collision insurance.

For Example Let’s say your vehicle is worth $10,000, but you owe $15,000 on your auto loan. After totaling your vehicle in an accident, the insurance company pays out $10,000 under your collision coverage — which becomes $9,000 after your $1,000 collision deductible. Without gap insurance, you’re on the hook to repay your lender $6,000. If you have gap insurance, this policy covers the remaining $6,000 to pay off your auto loan after the car accident.

Gap insurance vs. full coverage

A full-coverage auto insurance policy usually includes liability coverage, collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage. Gap insurance is typically not included in a full-coverage policy. Instead, drivers can add this specialty coverage to their policies.

If you own a vehicle with an outstanding auto loan balance higher than its current value, gap insurance can offer additional financial protection.