Cheapest Auto Insurance in Elkhart, Indiana (2024)

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance in Elkhart, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $25 per month.

25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Indiana

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $78/mes para cobertura total en Indiana.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Elkhart drivers pay an average of $63 per month for liability insurance and $134 for full-coverage insurance. These rates are comparable to Indiana state averages but lower than the national average of $104 for liability and $213 for full coverage.

With a population of 55,000, Elkhart lends itself to a decreased risk of traffic accidents and property damage, which could help explain the area’s lower car insurance rates.[1]

Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap car insurance in Elkhart.

Datos Breves

  • Auto-Owners, State Farm, and USAA have the cheapest car insurance in Elkhart.

  • Auto insurers in Indiana can consider your credit-based insurance score as a factor when determining your premium.

  • Indiana is an at-fault state, which means the driver who causes an accident must cover the other party’s resulting damage and loss.[2]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Elkhart

Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO are some of the cheapest insurance companies in Elkhart for car insurance. Insurance companies consider various factors when determining rates, which can lead to significant differences in premium quotes. This means the best policy for your friends or neighbors may look different than the ideal coverage for you.

You should always consider cost, coverage options, customer service, and more when looking for coverage. Consider reaching out to an independent agent, broker, or other licensed representative if you have specific questions you want answered.

Begin your search for cheaper coverage below.

Auto-Owners4.0$52$27New-car owners
State Farm4.5$55$29Teen drivers
GEICO4.2$61$32Digital tools
Best insurer for new-car owners: Auto-Owners

4.0
Liability Only
$25/mo
Auto-Owners’ Purchase Price Guarantee program will pay you the original purchase price of your vehicle if you total it in the first two years of ownership. This can be a major benefit because new cars quickly lose value.

The company offers a variety of other insurance products, including homeowners insurance, business insurance, motorcycle insurance, and renters insurance. Policyholders with two or more policies can benefit from a bundling discount.

Ventajas

  • Diminishing deductible coverage available

  • More than a dozen discounts

Contras

  • Mobile app rating needs improvement

  • Higher rates than some competitors for teens and drivers with poor credit

Read our Auto-Owners review
Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Teens face higher car insurance rates because they have less driving experience, leading to more accidents and claims. State Farm embraces teen drivers with the Steer Clear program that monitors their driving and offers driving training through the app. Good drivers can earn a discount.

Ventajas

  • Several discounts for teen drivers

  • More than 18,000 agents

Contras

  • Fewer discounts than some competitors

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

GEICO has one of the best mobile apps and websites available, which makes it the best insurer for drivers who like to deal with their insurance digitally. On the GEICO mobile app and website, you can pay your bill, file claims, store your digital insurance card, make policy changes, call for roadside assistance, and get an easy damage estimate.

Ventajas

  • 24/7 customer service

  • Offers accident forgiveness

Contras

  • Mixed online customer reviews

  • Gap insurance not available

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Elkhart

When setting car insurance rates, insurers consider a variety of factors. They’ll not only look at your driving record but also your age, gender, ZIP code, local crime rates, and your credit score.

Here are a few ways to save money and find the cheapest car insurance in Indiana:

  • Shop around for coverage. Shopping for a new policy is one of the best ways to find cheaper coverage. Insurers use proprietary algorithms when setting a rate, so customer premium quotes can vary. Experts recommend shopping prices once a year and ensuring your coverage options meet your needs.

  • Complete a defensive driving class. Many insurers offer a small discount for drivers who take a defensive driving class. Check with your insurer for approved courses.

  • Ask about discounts. Insurance companies offer a variety of discounts. Bundling your home insurance, life insurance, and auto coverage will usually result in a major discount. Other common discounts include those for safe driving, electronic billing, earning good grades, having vehicle safety features, and paying your premium in full.

  • Increase your deductible. Increasing the deductible on your current policy will lower your premium. If you can afford to double your deductible, it can result in significant savings. But always choose a deductible you can afford if you need to file a claim.[3]

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Elkhart: Auto-Owners

Like most states, Indiana requires all drivers to carry a liability insurance policy to drive legally. Liability-only car insurance helps cover medical and legal bills for injuries or damages you cause in an accident. It doesn’t cover your injuries or damage to your vehicle.

You may want to purchase liability-only coverage if you have an older vehicle you could easily replace after an accident. Elkhart drivers pay an average of $63 per month for liability insurance.

Here are the cheapest insurance companies in Elkhart for liability-only coverage.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners25
State Farm27
USAA29
GEICO30
American Family41
Clearcover41
Progressive51
Travelers54
National General55
Farmers57
Dairyland59
Allstate64
Midvale Home & Auto64
Direct Auto65
GAINSCO68
Nationwide71
Safeco72
Elephant74
Liberty Mutual74
The General74
CSAA84
Bristol West90
Foremost106
AssuranceAmerica117
State Auto134
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Elkhart: Auto-Owners

Full-coverage insurance includes liability protection as well as comprehensive and collision, which help pay to repair your vehicle. Collision kicks in if you have vehicle damage after colliding with another vehicle or object. Comprehensive will pay for repairs caused by perils such as fire, theft, flooding, vandalism, and more.

If you have a new car or a loan or lease on your vehicle, you should carry full-coverage insurance. Your lender will likely require you to buy coverage as a condition of purchase. It’s a good idea to purchase this coverage, even if you don’t need to.

On average, Elkhart drivers pay $134 per month for full-coverage insurance. Here are some of the cheapest insurers selling full-coverage insurance in Elkhart.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners48
State Farm52
USAA55
GEICO57
Clearcover59
American Family76
Travelers86
Progressive96
Midvale Home & Auto105
Nationwide105
Farmers106
Elephant112
Direct Auto116
National General117
GAINSCO120
Allstate121
Safeco128
CSAA151
AssuranceAmerica159
Dairyland159
Liberty Mutual166
The General168
State Auto188
Bristol West197
Foremost223
Estimate your Elkhart car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Indiana

Indiana law requires drivers to carry a minimum amount of car insurance.[4] The minimum liability requirements will help cover costs related to injuries or property damage you cause the other driver in an accident. If losses exceed those coverage limits, you’ll need to cover any additional costs out of pocket.

Here are the specific minimum requirements in Indiana:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per person

Liability insurance doesn’t cover your vehicle repairs or medical bills, so you should consider additional coverage for added protection:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Following a collision with another vehicle or object, collision insurance covers your vehicle repair costs regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    If a non-collision incident causes vehicle damage — like severe weather, vandalism, or theft — comprehensive insurance can help cover the repair or replacement costs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    When you or your passengers experience an injury following an accident, medical payments coverage can help pay for medical expenses and other losses.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you have an incident on your driving record, you’ll pay more for coverage. Insurers will consider you a bigger risk for a claim if you have a speeding ticket or an at-fault accident on your driving record.

If you have a DUI or reckless driving charge on your record, your insurer will view you as a high-risk driver and charge a much higher premium. Elkhart drivers with a past incident pay an average of $91 per month for liability car insurance.

Here are the best insurance rates for Elkhart drivers by driving record.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Auto-Owners25343440
State Farm27353643
USAA29383947
GEICO30394148
American Family41545666
Clearcover41586666
Progressive51697182
Travelers54727487
National General55727688
Farmers57757792
Dairyland59808195
Allstate648386103
Direct Auto658891104
GAINSCO688790109
Nationwide719497114
Safeco72102106116
Elephant7498101119
Liberty Mutual74104107119
The General74100103119
CSAA84114120135
Bristol West90120121145
AssuranceAmerica117163164188
Average cost of car insurance by age

Insurers consider your age when establishing your premium, and young drivers pay the highest premiums. Statistics show that teen drivers are more likely to get into an accident resulting in a claim because they’re inexperienced and tend to take more risks than experienced drivers.

Rates decrease for drivers between the ages of 35 and 70 as they gain experience. Premiums increase again for senior drivers older than 70 due to aging-related risk factors.

The table below shows the average premium for drivers by age group.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$226
20s$159
30s$114
40s$104
50s$93
60s$84
70s$94
Elkhart car insurance quotes by credit tier

Indiana, like most states, allows insurance companies to factor in your credit-based insurance score when setting a premium. However, insurance companies in Indiana can’t use your credit history as the only factor they consider when determining rates.[5]

Drivers with poor credit scores typically pay more for insurance because statistics indicate they may file more claims compared to drivers with good or excellent credit. Here are the average full-coverage monthly premiums for car insurance coverage by credit tier in Elkhart.

Rates by Credit Tier

Elkhart car insurance FAQs

Before you start shopping around for car insurance, you should determine the right level of coverage for you. The following information should help you navigate the process of finding cheap coverage in Elkhart.

  • How much is car insurance in Elkhart?

    Elkhart drivers pay $63 per month for liability coverage and $134 for full-coverage insurance, on average. The overall cost of car insurance in Elkhart is $98 per month. The cost of your coverage will depend on your driving record, age, credit history, and more.

  • Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Elkhart?

    With a liability rate of $25 per month, Auto-Owners has the cheapest car insurance company in Elkhart. State Farm and USAA also offer affordable insurance options, with monthly liability rates of $27 and $29, respectively.

    The best way to find cheap car insurance is to compare quotes from multiple auto insurers.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Elkhart?

    State Farm is the best car insurance company in Elkhart for a few reasons, including customizable coverage options, an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). Policyholders with coverage from State Farm in Indiana pay $29 per month for liability insurance and $55 for full-coverage insurance. Other top insurers include Auto-Owners, GEICO, and Progressive.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. United States Census Bureau. "QuickFacts Elkhart city, Indiana."
  2. NOLO. "Indiana Car Insurance Laws and Requirements."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "12 Ways to Lower Your Homeowners Insurance Costs."
  4. Indiana Department of Insurance. "Auto Insurance."
  5. Indiana Department of Insurance. "The Use of Credit Information in Underwriting and Rating Insurance Policies."

