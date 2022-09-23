Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Indiana
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $78/mes para cobertura total en Indiana.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Car insurance policies in Indiana typically cost less than the overall national average of $158. The state has much lower car theft rates than other states, which may explain the cheap premiums in Indiana. For example, Indiana had 12,585 stolen cars in 2021, Colorado had 40,853, and Texas had 87,053.[1]
Here’s what you need to know about car insurance in Indiana, including the average cost and what other factors influence car insurance premiums.
Datos Breves
The overall average cost of car insurance in Indiana is $104 per month.
Indiana insurers can consider credit information when determining your car insurance premiums.[2]
Indianapolis residents pay the highest average rates in Indiana, at $118 per month.
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Indiana?
The cost of car insurance in Indiana varies depending on the type of policy you select.[3] Opting for full coverage will result in higher premiums than the cost of a liability policy. On average, a full-coverage car insurance policy in Indiana costs around $139 per month, while a liability-only policy comes at a more affordable average monthly cost of $69.
Your choice of auto insurer also plays a significant role in determining your insurance expenses. Review the table below to compare average rates for both policy types from a selection of top car insurance companies operating in Indiana.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
27
52
State Farm
29
55
USAA
31
59
GEICO
32
61
American Family
43
82
Clearcover
46
67
Progressive
54
103
Travelers
57
96
National General
59
122
Farmers
60
114
Dairyland
64
170
Midvale Home & Auto
67
110
Direct Auto
68
127
Allstate
68
130
GAINSCO
73
131
Nationwide
75
124
Safeco
76
138
The General
78
180
Elephant
79
119
Liberty Mutual
80
180
CSAA
88
157
Bristol West
95
212
Foremost
112
241
State Auto
114
204
AssuranceAmerica
126
173
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Indiana car insurance rates by city
Within Indiana, car insurance rates vary by the city and ZIP code you live in. These discrepancies in cost arise due to varying risk factors associated with each location, such as differences in auto theft rates, traffic conditions that contribute to accidents and subsequent insurance claims, population density, and more.
In Indiana, Muncie residents pay much lower average rates than drivers in Indianapolis, the state’s most-populated city. Delve deeper into the city-level car insurance quote variations below:
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Indiana car insurance rates by age
Your age plays a pivotal role in determining your car insurance rates. Teen drivers and others younger than 25 often face the highest car insurance premiums due to limited driving experience and increased risks of having a car accident.[4]
As young drivers gain experience and enter their mid-30s, rates tend to decrease with age. However, in later years, rates may rise again for older drivers due to age-related car accident risks.
Explore the chart below for a breakdown of average monthly premiums by age in Indiana.
Rates by Age
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How gender affects car insurance rates in Indiana
Your gender can influence your car insurance rates because insurance companies use statistical risk assessments. Historically, young male drivers have higher rates of serious accidents and incidents like DUIs (driving under the influence), resulting in elevated premiums.[5] However, rates typically decline with age and experience for men and women.
On average, men in Indiana pay $108 per month for car insurance and women pay $100. Here are the average monthly quotes for Indiana car insurance based on gender and age.
Age
Male
Female
16
$270
$221
35
$128
$121
50
$102
$99
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Indiana
Your driving record has a substantial effect on your auto insurance rates in Indiana because insurance companies use it to assess your risk as a driver. A clean driving record free from accidents or traffic violations reflects responsible driving and typically leads to the lowest rates.
Conversely, a history of accidents, speeding tickets, or other infractions like DUIs can indicate an increased risk of future claims and result in higher insurance costs. On average, Indiana drivers with an incident on their record pay $137 per month. The best way to protect yourself and your wallet is to avoid traffic violations, accidents, and other incidents that lead to claims.
Here are the average premiums for Indiana drivers based on the presence of incidents on their driving records.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Indiana car insurance rates by marital status
Though you may not realize it, your marital status can affect how much you pay for auto insurance in Indiana. Married drivers generally pay slightly lower premiums than their single peers. Insurance companies perceive married policyholders as more stable and statistically less prone to risky driving behaviors that result in claims.[6]
Below, you can find average car insurance quotes in Indiana based on marital status.
Marital Status
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Married
$63
$122
Single
$70
$135
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Indiana car insurance rates by credit tier
Your credit history can have a substantial effect on your auto insurance rates. Insurance companies often incorporate insurance-based credit scores into premium calculations due to an observed connection between poor credit and filing more insurance claims.
An excellent or good credit score often results in lower premiums, but a poor score can lead to higher costs because it can indicate you’re more likely to file a claim. Work on improving your credit score for lower rates.
Some states prohibit or restrict the use of credit history in insurance pricing; however, Indiana state laws allow its use.[7] The following table depicts how car insurance costs in Indiana vary by credit tier.
Credit Tier
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Poor
$107
$208
Average
$69
$134
Good
$63
$122
Excellent
$53
$103
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Indiana car insurance FAQs
Before you start shopping around for car insurance coverage, you should consider your coverage options and determine the amount of coverage you need. The information below should help you gain a clearer understanding of the cost of car insurance in Indiana and other crucial insurance factors.
What is the average cost of auto insurance in Indiana?
The state average monthly cost of car insurance is $104. Drivers pay $139 for a full-coverage policy and $69 for liability-only coverage, on average. How much you spend on car insurance depends greatly on the type of coverage you choose, as well as your driving record, age, credit history, and more.
What is the cheapest car insurance in Indiana?
Auto-Owners provides the cheapest coverage in Indiana, with an average monthly quote of $27. The other two cheapest car insurance companies are State Farm and USAA, which have average monthly quotes for liability coverage of $29 and $31, respectively.
To determine the best coverage for your specific needs, you should request and compare personalized quotes from different insurance companies. The best policy for you isn’t necessarily the one that offers the cheapest rates. You need to look for financial products that offer the features and coverage you need to protect yourself.
Do car insurance rates vary by county in Indiana?
Yes. Where you live can influence your monthly auto insurance spending. Rates can fluctuate based on which city, county, and ZIP code in Indiana you live in. Factors such as population density, local accident rates, and crime rates can affect insurance costs, leading to differences in premiums from one county to another.
What are the best auto insurance companies in Indiana?
The best car insurance company in Indiana is State Farm, thanks to a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and solid J.D. Power customer satisfaction rankings. On average, State Farm policyholders pay $29 per month for liability coverage and $55 for full coverage. Other top insurers include GEICO and Auto-Owners.
What are the car insurance requirements in Indiana?
Indiana drivers must carry a minimum of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability.[8] Drivers in the state must also either purchase uninsured/underinsured motorists coverage or explicitly decline it in writing.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.