Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

In the context of car insurance, an incident on your record is usually an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, DUI, or other traffic violation. If you have an incident on your driving record, insurers can label you a higher-risk driver with a greater likelihood of having an accident or other incident in the future.

Having incidents on your record can significantly affect how much you pay for car insurance. The amount of risk you pose correlates to how much your insurance company will charge for coverage. Drivers with clean records typically earn the cheapest average rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

Insurers see speeding as a red flag for risky behavior and can increase your premiums accordingly. You earn points on your driving record in Illinois for traffic offenses. For example, a speeding ticket for driving up to 10 mph over the limit can add five points to your record. If you receive too many violations, the state could suspend or revoke your driver’s license.[4]

Waukegan drivers with a speeding ticket pay a monthly average of $221 for full coverage and $108 for liability-only insurance. Find the cheapest options for Waukegan drivers with a speeding ticket below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Auto-Owners 25 34 State Farm 27 35 GEICO 36 47 Hugo 36 52 COUNTRY Financial 37 49 Erie 41 59 Mile Auto 42 61 USAA 44 57 American Family 48 64 Safeco 50 71 Mercury 52 78 Clearcover 56 79 Nationwide 56 74 Travelers 60 80 Farmers 64 84 Direct Auto 65 87 Allstate 67 87 GAINSCO 76 97 Elephant 78 103 Dairyland 80 108 The General 82 111 Liberty Mutual 84 118 Bristol West 92 122 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

If you cause a car accident, you’ll likely see your premiums increase unless you’re eligible for accident forgiveness with your car insurance company. You may also receive more points on your record, depending on the circumstance of the at-fault accident. Besides driving history and points, car insurance companies will consider the severity of your accident to set your rates.

A liability-only policy costs $113 per month, on average, for drivers with an at-fault accident, and full coverage costs $231 per month. Here are some of the cheapest options for Waukegan drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Auto-Owners 25 35 State Farm 27 37 GEICO 36 50 Hugo 36 50 COUNTRY Financial 37 53 Erie 41 61 Mile Auto 42 65 USAA 44 61 American Family 48 67 Safeco 50 75 Mercury 52 82 Clearcover 56 91 Nationwide 56 78 Travelers 60 84 Farmers 64 88 Direct Auto 65 93 Allstate 67 92 GAINSCO 76 103 Elephant 78 109 Dairyland 80 113 The General 82 117 Liberty Mutual 84 124 Bristol West 92 127 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

Due to the offense’s severity, a conviction for driving under the influence (DUI) can significantly increase your car insurance rates. You may struggle to find an affordable price for an auto insurance policy — and your current insurer can decide not to renew your coverage. Consider looking for coverage from an insurance company that specializes in high-risk drivers.

If you live in Waukegan and have been convicted of a DUI, you might pay as much as $261 per month for full coverage and $128 per month for a minimum-coverage policy. Here are some of the cheapest options for Waukegan drivers with a DUI.