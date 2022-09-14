>Seguros de Autos>Illinois

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Waukegan, Illinois (2024)

Auto-Owners has the cheapest insurance in Waukegan, with a monthly rate of $25.

Amy Beardsley
Escrito porAmy Beardsley
Photo of an Insurify author
Amy BeardsleyEscritora de seguros

Amy es una escritora de marketing de contenido quien especializa en finanzas personales y tecnología. Con una formación en el sector legal, tiene un talento de transformar temas complejos en contenido fácil de entender. Cuando no está escribiendo, a ella le gusta leer y jugar a los juegos de mesa con su familia. Puede aprender más sobre Amy al visitar amybeardsley.com.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Katie Powers
Editado porKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersEscritora de seguros

Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Illinois

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $86/mes para cobertura total en Illinois.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Situated in the northeast corner of Illinois, the city of Waukegan falls between Chicago and Milwaukee along the shores of Lake Michigan. Waukegan’s overall average car insurance costs hover around $112 per month, much lower than the Illinois average of $131 and national average of $158 per month.

Drivers in Waukegan may pay less than the national average because of the city’s relatively smaller population compared to Illinois cities like Chicago and Aurora. If you need to replace your current policy or buy coverage for the first time, comparing car insurance can help you find the cheapest car insurance for your needs.

Here’s what you need to know about buying coverage in Waukegan.

Datos Breves

  • Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO are the cheapest auto insurers in Waukegan.

  • Waukegan drivers pay $74 per month for liability-only coverage and $151 for full-coverage insurance.

  • Because Illinois is an at-fault state, the driver responsible for an accident must pay for the other driver’s damages, including vehicle repairs, medical expenses, and more.[1]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Waukegan

Residents of Waukegan must consider several factors before settling on a car insurance company. Comparing cost, customer service, coverage options, and industry reputation is essential. You must also assess your financial situation and coverage needs to find the best policy when shopping for auto insurance coverage. This is the best way to find the cheapest car insurance for you.

Some of the best insurers in the city include Auto-Owners, Travelers, and USAA. Learn more about their offerings below.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Auto-Owners4.0$46$28Cheap rates
Travelers4.3$104$66Young drivers
USAA4.5$82$48Veterans
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for cheap rates: Auto-Owners

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$25/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$42/mo

Auto-Owners is a great option if you’re searching for cheap coverage in Waukegan. The company offers accident forgiveness to help you keep your rates low even after an unexpected accident. You can also take advantage of discounts for making on-time payments, setting up paperless billing, and buying more than one insurance product. Auto-Owners has 20 agents in the local community that you can contact for personalized and reliable customer service.

Ventajas

  • Offers accident forgiveness coverage

  • Above-average ranking in customer satisfaction from J.D. Power in the North Central region

Contras

  • You need to contact an agent for a quote

  • Mobile app ratings need improvement

Read our Auto-Owners review
Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best insurer for young drivers: Travelers

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$60/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$94/mo

Travelers car insurance is an excellent option for young drivers in Waukegan. The company offers discounts specifically tailored to students, including savings for good grades, going to school more than 100 miles from home (and leaving your car at home), and completing a driver education course. Travelers has nine agents located in the Waukegan area if you need in-person service, but the Travelers mobile app should let you manage your policy on the go.

Ventajas

  • Zero complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) in Illinois in 2022

  • Offers discounts for students

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the North Central region

  • Some poor customer reviews on Trustpilot

Read our Travelers review
Raymond Gary - April 21, 2024
Verified

Disappointed with the Outcome

We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
Willard - April 13, 2024
Verified

No

Too expensive.
Jeffrey - March 23, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Fast.

Best insurer for veterans: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$44/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$73/mo

Lake County, which includes Waukegan, has the second-highest number of veterans in the state, and USAA is the best car insurance company for military families. You can find discounts of up to 15% for keeping your car on base and more savings if you put your car in storage before deployment. The company offers other insurance products, including life, property, small business, and motorcycle insurance. USAA consistently earns high marks for customer and claims satisfaction.

Ventajas

  • Coverage only available to active and retired military members and their families

  • Provides access to savings on travel, car care, shopping, and more

Contras

  • On-base discount is only for comprehensive coverage plans

  • Not available to non-military members

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Waukegan

In Illinois, insurers factor in your ZIP code, age, driving habits, and vehicle’s make, model, and age to determine your rates. You can use these strategies to find cheap car insurance:

  • Maintain a good driving record. Insurance companies typically offer drivers with a clean history lower rates. And most insurers provide safe driver discounts.

  • Opt for a higher deductible. Setting a higher deductible can lower your premium. Just remember to set it at an amount you can afford to pay out of pocket if you need to file a claim.

  • Bundle your policies. Many insurance companies offer discounts for combining your auto insurance with other policies, such as homeowners insurance or renters insurance.

  • Take advantage of available discounts. Ask your insurance agent about any available discounts, such as safe driver, good student, or multi-car discounts.

  • Shop around and compare rates. Different companies may offer varying rates and discounts for the same coverage. Shopping around for free quotes is the best way to find a policy that fits your needs without overpaying.

Find Car Insurance in Waukegan, Illinois

Insurify partners with 100+ top insurers for accurate quotes

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Waukegan: Auto-Owners

Liability-only car insurance is the most basic form of coverage you can buy. Illinois, like most states, requires you to purchase a minimum amount of insurance. It only covers the damages and injuries you cause another driver, their vehicle, and their passengers. Liability coverage doesn’t pay for your vehicle damage or medical expenses.[2] Liability-only policies in Waukegan cost $74 per month, on average.

This coverage is an affordable option if you need to save money or you have an older or low-value car, but most drivers should consider purchasing additional coverage. Here are some of the cheapest liability-only options in Waukegan.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners25
State Farm27
GEICO36
Hugo36
COUNTRY Financial37
Erie41
Mile Auto42
USAA44
American Family48
Safeco50
Mercury52
Clearcover56
Nationwide56
Travelers60
Farmers64
Direct Auto65
Allstate67
Midvale Home & Auto72
State Auto72
GAINSCO76
Elephant78
Dairyland80
The General82
Liberty Mutual84
Bristol West92
Foremost119
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Waukegan: Auto-Owners

For more protection, you should consider full-coverage auto insurance. In addition to liability coverage, it includes collision and comprehensive insurance to cover damages to your vehicle. You may want this coverage if you drive a new or more valuable car. And if you lease or finance your car, your lender or dealer may require you to purchase it.

Drivers in Waukegan pay an average of $151 per month for full-coverage insurance. Here are some of the cheapest quotes for full-coverage insurance in Waukegan.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners42
State Farm44
Mile Auto59
GEICO60
COUNTRY Financial63
Erie69
Hugo70
USAA73
American Family78
Mercury86
Clearcover90
Safeco94
Travelers94
Nationwide96
Farmers106
Allstate111
Midvale Home & Auto117
Direct Auto128
Liberty Mutual135
State Auto140
Elephant141
GAINSCO166
Dairyland212
The General217
Bristol West222
Foremost271
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Waukegan car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Illinois

The state of Illinois follows a fault system for auto insurance. If you cause a car accident, you’re responsible for covering the other driver’s injuries, property damage, and other losses.

To operate a car legally, Illinois drivers must carry a minimum amount of liability insurance, but the Illinois Department of Insurance warns that state minimums may not cover all expenses following an accident. It suggests that drivers consider increasing their coverage limits for better financial protection.[3]

Here are the minimum car insurance requirements in Illinois:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person
$50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$20,000 per accident

To ensure you have enough coverage to protect your vehicle and financials, you should consider purchasing more insurance, including the following optional add-ons:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    If you have a collision with another vehicle or object, collision coverage can pay for your vehicle repairs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    In the event that a non-collision incident — including severe weather, falling objects, or vandalism — damages your vehicle, comprehensive coverage kicks in.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    After a hit-and-run or an accident with an at-fault driver without insurance, uninsured motorist coverage can pay for your vehicle damages and medical expenses.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/f2ca9fa443/protection-for-passengers.svg

    Accidental death benefit

    This provides a financial benefit to your beneficiaries if you die due to a car crash.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    Gap coverage pays the difference between what you owe on your car and its actual cash value in the event of a total loss.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Also called MedPay, medical payments coverage helps pay for medical expenses for you and your passengers regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    Rental reimbursement coverage pays for the costs of renting a vehicle while yours undergoes covered repairs after an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Towing or roadside assistance coverage

    Towing or roadside assistance coverage helps pay for towing services if your vehicle breaks down or you need service.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

In the context of car insurance, an incident on your record is usually an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, DUI, or other traffic violation. If you have an incident on your driving record, insurers can label you a higher-risk driver with a greater likelihood of having an accident or other incident in the future.

Having incidents on your record can significantly affect how much you pay for car insurance. The amount of risk you pose correlates to how much your insurance company will charge for coverage. Drivers with clean records typically earn the cheapest average rates.

Find Car Insurance After an Accident

Insurify partners with 100+ top insurers for accurate quotes

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

Insurers see speeding as a red flag for risky behavior and can increase your premiums accordingly. You earn points on your driving record in Illinois for traffic offenses. For example, a speeding ticket for driving up to 10 mph over the limit can add five points to your record. If you receive too many violations, the state could suspend or revoke your driver’s license.[4]

Waukegan drivers with a speeding ticket pay a monthly average of $221 for full coverage and $108 for liability-only insurance. Find the cheapest options for Waukegan drivers with a speeding ticket below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners2534
State Farm2735
GEICO3647
Hugo3652
COUNTRY Financial3749
Erie4159
Mile Auto4261
USAA4457
American Family4864
Safeco5071
Mercury5278
Clearcover5679
Nationwide5674
Travelers6080
Farmers6484
Direct Auto6587
Allstate6787
GAINSCO7697
Elephant78103
Dairyland80108
The General82111
Liberty Mutual84118
Bristol West92122
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

If you cause a car accident, you’ll likely see your premiums increase unless you’re eligible for accident forgiveness with your car insurance company. You may also receive more points on your record, depending on the circumstance of the at-fault accident. Besides driving history and points, car insurance companies will consider the severity of your accident to set your rates.

A liability-only policy costs $113 per month, on average, for drivers with an at-fault accident, and full coverage costs $231 per month. Here are some of the cheapest options for Waukegan drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Auto-Owners2535
State Farm2737
GEICO3650
Hugo3650
COUNTRY Financial3753
Erie4161
Mile Auto4265
USAA4461
American Family4867
Safeco5075
Mercury5282
Clearcover5691
Nationwide5678
Travelers6084
Farmers6488
Direct Auto6593
Allstate6792
GAINSCO76103
Elephant78109
Dairyland80113
The General82117
Liberty Mutual84124
Bristol West92127
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

Due to the offense’s severity, a conviction for driving under the influence (DUI) can significantly increase your car insurance rates. You may struggle to find an affordable price for an auto insurance policy — and your current insurer can decide not to renew your coverage. Consider looking for coverage from an insurance company that specializes in high-risk drivers.

If you live in Waukegan and have been convicted of a DUI, you might pay as much as $261 per month for full coverage and $128 per month for a minimum-coverage policy. Here are some of the cheapest options for Waukegan drivers with a DUI.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Auto-Owners2541
State Farm2744
GEICO3659
Hugo3654
COUNTRY Financial3761
Erie4162
Mile Auto4271
USAA4472
American Family4879
Safeco5082
Mercury5287
Clearcover5692
Nationwide5692
Travelers6098
Farmers64105
Direct Auto65107
Allstate67110
GAINSCO76125
Elephant78128
Dairyland80131
The General82134
Liberty Mutual84138
Bristol West92151
Foremost119195
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners

Your age affects your car insurance premium. Car insurance premiums typically decrease over time for drivers between 35 and 70 due to increased driving experience. However, senior drivers often notice a slight increase in premiums around the age of 70 because insurers may start to account for aging-related risk factors.

Senior drivers in Waukegan pay a monthly average of $105 for full coverage and $51 for liability-only coverage. Try to keep a clean driving record to qualify for lower rates, and ask about discounts to save on coverage. 

Here are some of the cheapest options for senior drivers in Waukegan.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners1322
State Farm1322
COUNTRY Financial1933
GEICO1932
Erie2034
Mile Auto2332
American Family2440
USAA2541
Nationwide2746
Mercury3253
Farmers3355
Safeco3362
Travelers3351
Direct Auto3569
Allstate3761
Clearcover4471
Elephant4479
Dairyland47125
Liberty Mutual4877
GAINSCO50109
The General51134
Bristol West53127
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners

Premiums for teen drivers are often much higher than for adults due to less experience driving and a higher accident risk. Car accidents are the leading cause of death for young adults ages 15 to 18, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.[5]

Teens and young drivers in Waukegan pay as much as $264 per month for full coverage and $129 per month for liability-only insurance, on average. To get the cheapest car insurance possible as a teen driver, you should join your parents’ insurance policy, drive a safe and reliable car, and maintain good grades to qualify for good student discounts.

Here are the cheapest car insurance options for teenagers in Waukegan.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners4169
State Farm4675
COUNTRY Financial5288
GEICO5694
Hugo65125
USAA72120
Erie74125
Mile Auto80113
American Family81132
Safeco89167
Mercury95157
Nationwide95163
Clearcover99160
Travelers107168
Farmers111183
Allstate117194
Direct Auto118232
Elephant128232
Dairyland129342
The General130345
GAINSCO135295
Liberty Mutual141226
Bristol West152367
Foremost211481
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Waukegan

Insurify partners with 100+ top insurers for accurate quotes

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Waukegan car insurance quotes by credit tier

Along with several other factors, your credit can influence how much you pay for car insurance in Illinois. About 95% of insurers consider credit history when setting premiums, according to FICO.[6] Credit-based insurance scores can correlate to the number of claims a customer files.[7]

Generally, drivers with poor credit pay higher rates than people with excellent or good credit. Here are the average quotes for full-coverage insurance in Waukegan by credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Waukegan?

Drivers in Waukegan pay relatively low rates for car insurance, with a monthly average of $112. Nationwide, drivers pay $158 per month for car insurance. Illinois uses an at-fault system, which can decrease average rates for drivers in the state.

Several factors can influence rate changes throughout the state, including the number of accidents and claims in the area, crime rates, and population density. Residents in Waukegan, for example, typically pay less for coverage than drivers in larger cities like Chicago and Springfield.

More cities in Illinois

In addition to fluctuations by state, car insurance premiums can vary by city and ZIP code. Waukegan sits about 50 miles north of downtown Chicago, but Chicago drivers pay more for auto coverage. And drivers about 65 miles southwest, in Aurora, find average premiums that are cheaper than rates in Waukegan.

On average, Waukegan drivers pay $151 per month for full-coverage insurance. See how this compares to other Illinois cities.

CityLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Aurora$77$178
Berwyn$78$180
Chicago$92$219
Decatur$71$146
Joliet$76$165
Naperville$73$163
Peoria$77$176
Rockford$72$153
Springfield$78$173
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Waukegan car insurance FAQs

Before you start shopping around for car insurance quotes, you should determine how much coverage you need. Here’s some more information to help you navigate the process of buying cheap car insurance in Waukegan.

  • How much is car insurance in Waukegan?

    Drivers pay, on average, $74 per month for liability-only coverage and $151 for full-coverage car insurance. The average overall cost of car insurance in Waukegan is $112 per month. 

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Waukegan?

    Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO have the cheapest car insurance in Waukegan, with monthly liability rates of $25, $27, and $36, respectively. How much you end up paying for car insurance depends on your driving record, credit history, age, and more.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Waukegan?

    With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.3 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and at least a dozen available discounts, Travelers is the best car insurance company in Waukegan. Other top insurers include Auto-Owners, State Farm, and USAA.

  • What is the minimum car insurance in Illinois?

    Illinois drivers must carry a minimum of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $20,000 per accident in property damage liability.

  • Is Illinois a no-fault state?

    No. Illinois is an at-fault state. This means the driver who causes an accident must cover the costs of the resulting damage and injury.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. NOLO. "Illinois Car Insurance Laws and Requirements."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  3. Illinois Department of Insurance. "Auto Insurance Shopping Guide."
  4. Illinois Secretary of State. "Illinois Traffic Offenses."
  5. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. "Teen Driving."
  6. Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO). "Do Insurance Companies Use Credit Data?."
  7. Federal Trade Commission. "Credit-Based Insurance Scores: Impacts on Consumers of Automobile Insurance."
Amy Beardsley
Amy BeardsleyEscritora de seguros

Amy es una escritora de marketing de contenido quien especializa en finanzas personales y tecnología. Con una formación en el sector legal, tiene un talento de transformar temas complejos en contenido fácil de entender. Cuando no está escribiendo, a ella le gusta leer y jugar a los juegos de mesa con su familia. Puede aprender más sobre Amy al visitar amybeardsley.com.

Más información
linkedin
Katie Powers
Editado porKatie PowersEscritora de seguros
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersEscritora de seguros

Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers