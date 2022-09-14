Amy es una escritora de marketing de contenido quien especializa en finanzas personales y tecnología. Con una formación en el sector legal, tiene un talento de transformar temas complejos en contenido fácil de entender. Cuando no está escribiendo, a ella le gusta leer y jugar a los juegos de mesa con su familia. Puede aprender más sobre Amy al visitar amybeardsley.com.
Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Illinois
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $86/mes para cobertura total en Illinois.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Situated in the northeast corner of Illinois, the city of Waukegan falls between Chicago and Milwaukee along the shores of Lake Michigan. Waukegan’s overall average car insurance costs hover around $112 per month, much lower than the Illinois average of $131 and national average of $158 per month.
Drivers in Waukegan may pay less than the national average because of the city’s relatively smaller population compared to Illinois cities like Chicago and Aurora. If you need to replace your current policy or buy coverage for the first time, comparing car insurance can help you find the cheapest car insurance for your needs.
Here’s what you need to know about buying coverage in Waukegan.
Datos Breves
Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO are the cheapest auto insurers in Waukegan.
Waukegan drivers pay $74 per month for liability-only coverage and $151 for full-coverage insurance.
Because Illinois is an at-fault state, the driver responsible for an accident must pay for the other driver’s damages, including vehicle repairs, medical expenses, and more.[1]
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Waukegan
Residents of Waukegan must consider several factors before settling on a car insurance company. Comparing cost, customer service, coverage options, and industry reputation is essential. You must also assess your financial situation and coverage needs to find the best policy when shopping for auto insurance coverage. This is the best way to find the cheapest car insurance for you.
Some of the best insurers in the city include Auto-Owners, Travelers, and USAA. Learn more about their offerings below.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Auto-Owners
4.0
$46
$28
Cheap rates
Travelers
4.3
$104
$66
Young drivers
USAA
4.5
$82
$48
Veterans
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
4.0
JD Power
837
Liability Only
$25/mo
Full Coverage
$42/mo
Auto-Owners is a great option if you’re searching for cheap coverage in Waukegan. The company offers accident forgiveness to help you keep your rates low even after an unexpected accident. You can also take advantage of discounts for making on-time payments, setting up paperless billing, and buying more than one insurance product. Auto-Owners has 20 agents in the local community that you can contact for personalized and reliable customer service.
Ventajas
Offers accident forgiveness coverage
Above-average ranking in customer satisfaction from J.D. Power in the North Central region
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
4.3
JD Power
829
Liability Only
$60/mo
Full Coverage
$94/mo
Travelers car insurance is an excellent option for young drivers in Waukegan. The company offers discounts specifically tailored to students, including savings for good grades, going to school more than 100 miles from home (and leaving your car at home), and completing a driver education course. Travelers has nine agents located in the Waukegan area if you need in-person service, but the Travelers mobile app should let you manage your policy on the go.
Ventajas
Zero complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) in Illinois in 2022
Offers discounts for students
Contras
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the North Central region
We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
4.5
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$44/mo
Full Coverage
$73/mo
Lake County, which includes Waukegan, has the second-highest number of veterans in the state, and USAA is the best car insurance company for military families. You can find discounts of up to 15% for keeping your car on base and more savings if you put your car in storage before deployment. The company offers other insurance products, including life, property, small business, and motorcycle insurance. USAA consistently earns high marks for customer and claims satisfaction.
Ventajas
Coverage only available to active and retired military members and their families
Provides access to savings on travel, car care, shopping, and more
Contras
On-base discount is only for comprehensive coverage plans
Shop around and compare rates. Different companies may offer varying rates and discounts for the same coverage. Shopping around for free quotes is the best way to find a policy that fits your needs without overpaying.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Waukegan: Auto-Owners
Liability-only car insurance is the most basic form of coverage you can buy. Illinois, like most states, requires you to purchase a minimum amount of insurance. It only covers the damages and injuries you cause another driver, their vehicle, and their passengers. Liability coverage doesn’t pay for your vehicle damage or medical expenses.[2] Liability-only policies in Waukegan cost $74 per month, on average.
This coverage is an affordable option if you need to save money or you have an older or low-value car, but most drivers should consider purchasing additional coverage. Here are some of the cheapest liability-only options in Waukegan.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
25
State Farm
27
GEICO
36
Hugo
36
COUNTRY Financial
37
Erie
41
Mile Auto
42
USAA
44
American Family
48
Safeco
50
Mercury
52
Clearcover
56
Nationwide
56
Travelers
60
Farmers
64
Direct Auto
65
Allstate
67
Midvale Home & Auto
72
State Auto
72
GAINSCO
76
Elephant
78
Dairyland
80
The General
82
Liberty Mutual
84
Bristol West
92
Foremost
119
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Waukegan: Auto-Owners
For more protection, you should consider full-coverage auto insurance. In addition to liability coverage, it includes collision and comprehensive insurance to cover damages to your vehicle. You may want this coverage if you drive a new or more valuable car. And if you lease or finance your car, your lender or dealer may require you to purchase it.
Drivers in Waukegan pay an average of $151 per month for full-coverage insurance. Here are some of the cheapest quotes for full-coverage insurance in Waukegan.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
42
State Farm
44
Mile Auto
59
GEICO
60
COUNTRY Financial
63
Erie
69
Hugo
70
USAA
73
American Family
78
Mercury
86
Clearcover
90
Safeco
94
Travelers
94
Nationwide
96
Farmers
106
Allstate
111
Midvale Home & Auto
117
Direct Auto
128
Liberty Mutual
135
State Auto
140
Elephant
141
GAINSCO
166
Dairyland
212
The General
217
Bristol West
222
Foremost
271
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Illinois
The state of Illinois follows a fault system for auto insurance. If you cause a car accident, you’re responsible for covering the other driver’s injuries, property damage, and other losses.
To operate a car legally, Illinois drivers must carry a minimum amount of liability insurance, but the Illinois Department of Insurance warns that state minimums may not cover all expenses following an accident. It suggests that drivers consider increasing their coverage limits for better financial protection.[3]
Here are the minimum car insurance requirements in Illinois:
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
In the context of car insurance, an incident on your record is usually an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, DUI, or other traffic violation. If you have an incident on your driving record, insurers can label you a higher-risk driver with a greater likelihood of having an accident or other incident in the future.
Having incidents on your record can significantly affect how much you pay for car insurance. The amount of risk you pose correlates to how much your insurance company will charge for coverage. Drivers with clean records typically earn the cheapest average rates.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners
Insurers see speeding as a red flag for risky behavior and can increase your premiums accordingly. You earn points on your driving record in Illinois for traffic offenses. For example, a speeding ticket for driving up to 10 mph over the limit can add five points to your record. If you receive too many violations, the state could suspend or revoke your driver’s license.[4]
Waukegan drivers with a speeding ticket pay a monthly average of $221 for full coverage and $108 for liability-only insurance. Find the cheapest options for Waukegan drivers with a speeding ticket below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners
25
34
State Farm
27
35
GEICO
36
47
Hugo
36
52
COUNTRY Financial
37
49
Erie
41
59
Mile Auto
42
61
USAA
44
57
American Family
48
64
Safeco
50
71
Mercury
52
78
Clearcover
56
79
Nationwide
56
74
Travelers
60
80
Farmers
64
84
Direct Auto
65
87
Allstate
67
87
GAINSCO
76
97
Elephant
78
103
Dairyland
80
108
The General
82
111
Liberty Mutual
84
118
Bristol West
92
122
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
If you cause a car accident, you’ll likely see your premiums increase unless you’re eligible for accident forgiveness with your car insurance company. You may also receive more points on your record, depending on the circumstance of the at-fault accident. Besides driving history and points, car insurance companies will consider the severity of your accident to set your rates.
A liability-only policy costs $113 per month, on average, for drivers with an at-fault accident, and full coverage costs $231 per month. Here are some of the cheapest options for Waukegan drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
25
35
State Farm
27
37
GEICO
36
50
Hugo
36
50
COUNTRY Financial
37
53
Erie
41
61
Mile Auto
42
65
USAA
44
61
American Family
48
67
Safeco
50
75
Mercury
52
82
Clearcover
56
91
Nationwide
56
78
Travelers
60
84
Farmers
64
88
Direct Auto
65
93
Allstate
67
92
GAINSCO
76
103
Elephant
78
109
Dairyland
80
113
The General
82
117
Liberty Mutual
84
124
Bristol West
92
127
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
Due to the offense’s severity, a conviction for driving under the influence (DUI) can significantly increase your car insurance rates. You may struggle to find an affordable price for an auto insurance policy — and your current insurer can decide not to renew your coverage. Consider looking for coverage from an insurance company that specializes in high-risk drivers.
If you live in Waukegan and have been convicted of a DUI, you might pay as much as $261 per month for full coverage and $128 per month for a minimum-coverage policy. Here are some of the cheapest options for Waukegan drivers with a DUI.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
25
41
State Farm
27
44
GEICO
36
59
Hugo
36
54
COUNTRY Financial
37
61
Erie
41
62
Mile Auto
42
71
USAA
44
72
American Family
48
79
Safeco
50
82
Mercury
52
87
Clearcover
56
92
Nationwide
56
92
Travelers
60
98
Farmers
64
105
Direct Auto
65
107
Allstate
67
110
GAINSCO
76
125
Elephant
78
128
Dairyland
80
131
The General
82
134
Liberty Mutual
84
138
Bristol West
92
151
Foremost
119
195
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Your age affects your car insurance premium. Car insurance premiums typically decrease over time for drivers between 35 and 70 due to increased driving experience. However, senior drivers often notice a slight increase in premiums around the age of 70 because insurers may start to account for aging-related risk factors.
Senior drivers in Waukegan pay a monthly average of $105 for full coverage and $51 for liability-only coverage. Try to keep a clean driving record to qualify for lower rates, and ask about discounts to save on coverage.
Here are some of the cheapest options for senior drivers in Waukegan.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
13
22
State Farm
13
22
COUNTRY Financial
19
33
GEICO
19
32
Erie
20
34
Mile Auto
23
32
American Family
24
40
USAA
25
41
Nationwide
27
46
Mercury
32
53
Farmers
33
55
Safeco
33
62
Travelers
33
51
Direct Auto
35
69
Allstate
37
61
Clearcover
44
71
Elephant
44
79
Dairyland
47
125
Liberty Mutual
48
77
GAINSCO
50
109
The General
51
134
Bristol West
53
127
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
Premiums for teen drivers are often much higher than for adults due to less experience driving and a higher accident risk. Car accidents are the leading cause of death for young adults ages 15 to 18, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.[5]
Teens and young drivers in Waukegan pay as much as $264 per month for full coverage and $129 per month for liability-only insurance, on average. To get the cheapest car insurance possible as a teen driver, you should join your parents’ insurance policy, drive a safe and reliable car, and maintain good grades to qualify for good student discounts.
Here are the cheapest car insurance options for teenagers in Waukegan.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
41
69
State Farm
46
75
COUNTRY Financial
52
88
GEICO
56
94
Hugo
65
125
USAA
72
120
Erie
74
125
Mile Auto
80
113
American Family
81
132
Safeco
89
167
Mercury
95
157
Nationwide
95
163
Clearcover
99
160
Travelers
107
168
Farmers
111
183
Allstate
117
194
Direct Auto
118
232
Elephant
128
232
Dairyland
129
342
The General
130
345
GAINSCO
135
295
Liberty Mutual
141
226
Bristol West
152
367
Foremost
211
481
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Waukegan car insurance quotes by credit tier
Along with several other factors, your credit can influence how much you pay for car insurance in Illinois. About 95% of insurers consider credit history when setting premiums, according to FICO.[6] Credit-based insurance scores can correlate to the number of claims a customer files.[7]
Generally, drivers with poor credit pay higher rates than people with excellent or good credit. Here are the average quotes for full-coverage insurance in Waukegan by credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Waukegan?
Drivers in Waukegan pay relatively low rates for car insurance, with a monthly average of $112. Nationwide, drivers pay $158 per month for car insurance. Illinois uses an at-fault system, which can decrease average rates for drivers in the state.
Several factors can influence rate changes throughout the state, including the number of accidents and claims in the area, crime rates, and population density. Residents in Waukegan, for example, typically pay less for coverage than drivers in larger cities like Chicago and Springfield.
More cities in Illinois
In addition to fluctuations by state, car insurance premiums can vary by city and ZIP code. Waukegan sits about 50 miles north of downtown Chicago, but Chicago drivers pay more for auto coverage. And drivers about 65 miles southwest, in Aurora, find average premiums that are cheaper than rates in Waukegan.
On average, Waukegan drivers pay $151 per month for full-coverage insurance. See how this compares to other Illinois cities.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Waukegan car insurance FAQs
Before you start shopping around for car insurance quotes, you should determine how much coverage you need. Here’s some more information to help you navigate the process of buying cheap car insurance in Waukegan.
How much is car insurance in Waukegan?
Drivers pay, on average, $74 per month for liability-only coverage and $151 for full-coverage car insurance. The average overall cost of car insurance in Waukegan is $112 per month.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Waukegan?
Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO have the cheapest car insurance in Waukegan, with monthly liability rates of $25, $27, and $36, respectively. How much you end up paying for car insurance depends on your driving record, credit history, age, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Waukegan?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.3 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and at least a dozen available discounts, Travelers is the best car insurance company in Waukegan. Other top insurers include Auto-Owners, State Farm, and USAA.
What is the minimum car insurance in Illinois?
Illinois drivers must carry a minimum of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $20,000 per accident in property damage liability.
Is Illinois a no-fault state?
No. Illinois is an at-fault state. This means the driver who causes an accident must cover the costs of the resulting damage and injury.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Sources
NOLO. "Illinois Car Insurance Laws and Requirements."
