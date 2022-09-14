Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América.
Drivers in Peoria pay an average of $126 per month for car insurance, which is close to the Illinois state average of $131 and less than the overall national average of $158. The cheapest insurers in Peoria are Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO, but you should always compare quotes to find the best rates.
Several factors can explain why Peoria drivers typically pay less for coverage than the average U.S. driver, including population density and traffic congestion.[1] Drivers in suburban areas like Peoria typically pay less for coverage than residents of urban environments because of reduced traffic congestion and risk of accidents.
Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap coverage in Peoria.
Datos Breves
Peoria drivers pay $77 per month for liability coverage and $176 for full-coverage insurance, on average.
Illinois is an at-fault state, so the driver who caused the accident is responsible for covering the resulting damages and injuries.[2]
In addition to liability coverage, all Illinois auto insurance policies must include a minimum of uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage.[3]
Cheapest car insurance companies in Peoria
Car insurance rates vary quite a bit from one company to the next, and so, too, can the products and services insurance companies offer. The cheapest car insurer for you isn’t necessarily the one with the cheapest average rates. Rather, it’s the one that has the lowest rates for you specifically, based on factors like your driving record, the car you drive, and the coverages you need.
The quotes below reflect the average rates for top insurers in Illinois.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
4.0
JD Power
837
Liability Only
$28/mo
Full Coverage
$47/mo
Auto-Owners is one of the top 20 largest insurers in the U.S. Founded in 1916, the company sells car, home, life, and commercial insurance policies. It offers affordable average rates and several car insurance discounts, including savings for having multiple policies with the insurer, paying your premium in full, choosing a higher deductible, and more.
Auto-Owners earned a financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) from AM Best, and the company has significantly fewer customer complaints than the industry average for a company of its size, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Consumer Complaint Index.
Ventajas
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the North Central region
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$30/mo
Full Coverage
$50/mo
In business for more than 100 years, State Farm offers a robust selection of insurance products, including auto and other vehicle insurance, homeowners, life, health, pet, disability, and small-business policies.
A city with an international airport and an attraction-rich downtown, Peoria provides good opportunities for rideshare drivers. State Farm’s rideshare insurance allows drivers to get the same insurance protection while they’re driving in the app as when they’re not. This coverage typically only adds 15% to 20% to your regular premium.
Ventajas
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
3.5
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$47/mo
Full Coverage
$66/mo
Mile Auto bases your rate on the number of miles you drive. If you have coverage from the company, you’ll need to send a photo of your odometer each month, and Mile Auto will charge you a base rate plus a per-mile rate.
Pay-per-mile insurance makes sense for Peoria drivers, where most places are within 15 or 20 minutes. Mile Auto claims low-mileage drivers can save up to 40% on coverage compared to a standard car insurance policy.
Ventajas
No telematics device needed
Savings for low-mileage drivers
Contras
Limited coverage options
No advertised discounts or bundling opportunities
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Peoria
Auto insurance companies consider many factors when determining your insurance rates.[4] The amount of coverage you’re purchasing, your driving history, how much you drive and where, the type of car you drive, and where you keep your car can all influence how much you pay for auto coverage. Your credit history, age, and gender also play a role.
Finding the best car insurance rates is easier when you take a proactive approach. Check out the following tips for earning lower premiums:
Compare rates. Compare rates from a few different insurers to make sure you’re getting the best rate for the coverage you need.
Clean up your credit. Bringing past-due accounts current and paying down balances could help you qualify for a lower rate.
Safeguard your car. Peoria is the eighth-largest city in Illinois, but it has more auto thefts than any city in the state except for Chicago, according to data from the FBI.[5] Moving your car from the street to a driveway or garage and installing an anti-theft device could reduce your insurance rate.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Peoria: Auto-Owners
When you cause a car accident, liability insurance covers the medical expenses and property damages of the other driver and their passengers. With an average monthly rate of $77, Peoria’s liability-only car insurance costs are lower than the state average of $131 per month.
Auto-Owners is the cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Peoria, with an average cost of $28 per month.
You can see how Auto-Owners compares to other low-cost auto insurers in the following table:
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
28
State Farm
30
GEICO
40
Hugo
40
COUNTRY Financial
42
Erie
46
Mile Auto
47
USAA
50
American Family
54
Safeco
57
Mercury
59
Clearcover
63
Nationwide
63
Travelers
67
Farmers
72
Direct Auto
73
Allstate
75
Midvale Home & Auto
81
State Auto
81
GAINSCO
85
Elephant
88
Dairyland
90
The General
93
Liberty Mutual
95
Bristol West
104
Foremost
134
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Peoria: Auto-Owners
Full-coverage car insurance includes liability coverage as well as collision and comprehensive coverage, which extends coverage to your own losses.
Collision coverage is for accidents involving another vehicle or a stationary object, such as a fence or telephone pole. Comprehensive insurance covers non-collision mishaps such as fire, theft, vandalism, a tree falling on your car, and windshield damage. It also covers you when you hit a deer or other animal (or if it runs into you).
On average, Peoria drivers pay $176 per month for full-coverage car insurance. Compare quotes from the cheapest car insurance companies for full coverage in Peoria below.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
47
State Farm
50
Mile Auto
66
GEICO
67
COUNTRY Financial
70
Erie
77
Hugo
79
USAA
82
American Family
88
Mercury
97
Clearcover
102
Safeco
105
Travelers
105
Nationwide
108
Farmers
119
Allstate
125
Midvale Home & Auto
132
Direct Auto
144
Liberty Mutual
151
State Auto
157
Elephant
158
GAINSCO
187
Dairyland
238
The General
244
Bristol West
250
Foremost
305
Car insurance requirements in Illinois
Illinois is an at-fault state, which means the driver who caused the accident must cover the other driver’s injuries and property damage.
Motor vehicles registered and driven in Illinois must carry liability insurance for bodily injury and property damage. All liability policies include uninsured motorist coverage, which protects you if you have an accident with an uninsured driver.
Here are the minimum liability requirements for Illinois drivers:
If you have an accident with an uninsured driver, this can cover your personal property damages.
Illinois Automobile Insurance Plan
ILAIP
If you need auto insurance coverage but can’t find an insurance company to insure you, the Office of the Illinois Secretary of State recommends that you ask your insurance agent about the Illinois Automobile Insurance Plan (ILAIP). High-risk drivers who can’t find coverage elsewhere can find suitable coverage from this option.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
An incident refers to any moving violation your insurer can see on your driving record or that prompts you to file an insurance claim. As a result of the report or claim, your insurer might increase your rates to adjust for the higher amount of risk you pose.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners
Speeding tickets can result in increased car insurance premiums because violations on your driving record make you a riskier driver to insure. However, your rate is unlikely to change until your policy is up for renewal, which gives you time to shop around. How much more you’ll pay will depend on other violations on your record and the severity of the offense.
On average, Peoria drivers with a speeding ticket on their record pay $185 per month for car insurance.
The following table illustrates how a speeding ticket can affect your insurance rate in the city.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners
28
38
State Farm
30
39
GEICO
40
52
Hugo
40
58
COUNTRY Financial
42
56
Erie
46
66
Mile Auto
47
68
USAA
50
65
American Family
54
72
Safeco
57
81
Mercury
59
89
Clearcover
63
89
Nationwide
63
83
Travelers
67
89
Farmers
72
94
Direct Auto
73
98
Allstate
75
98
GAINSCO
85
108
Elephant
88
116
Dairyland
90
121
The General
93
126
Liberty Mutual
95
133
Bristol West
104
138
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
Though you might not face a penalty for filing a single claim for an accident caused by another driver, filing one for an accident you caused will likely increase your rate for the next few years.[6] How much it increases varies by insurance company, and it may also depend on the circumstances of the accident and your driving history prior to the accident.
Drivers in Peoria with a past at-fault accident pay $192 per month for car insurance, on average. Compare quotes from some of the cheapest insurers in the city below.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
28
39
State Farm
30
41
GEICO
40
55
Hugo
40
55
COUNTRY Financial
42
60
Erie
46
68
Mile Auto
47
72
USAA
50
69
American Family
54
75
Safeco
57
86
Mercury
59
93
Clearcover
63
103
Nationwide
63
88
Travelers
67
94
Farmers
72
99
Direct Auto
73
104
Allstate
75
103
GAINSCO
85
115
Elephant
88
123
Dairyland
90
127
The General
93
133
Liberty Mutual
95
140
Bristol West
104
144
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
Due to the severity of the offense, a DUI results in a number of penalties. Illinois allows auto insurers to cancel policies when a driver has driven while intoxicated within the past 36 months.[7] Whether your insurer offers you coverage afterward or if you need to switch companies, you’ll pay a much higher rate with a DUI conviction on your record.
The average cost of car insurance for a Peoria driver with a past DUI is $218 per month. Insurance increases after a DUI vary by insurer, but as you can see from the insurers below, you’ll typically pay significantly more.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
28
46
State Farm
30
49
GEICO
40
66
Hugo
40
61
COUNTRY Financial
42
69
Erie
46
69
Mile Auto
47
80
USAA
50
82
American Family
54
88
Safeco
57
93
Mercury
59
99
Clearcover
63
103
Nationwide
63
103
Travelers
67
110
Farmers
72
118
Direct Auto
73
120
Allstate
75
123
GAINSCO
85
139
Elephant
88
144
Dairyland
90
147
The General
93
152
Liberty Mutual
95
156
Bristol West
104
170
Foremost
134
220
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Your age influences how much you pay for car insurance. Drivers older than 35 and younger than 70 pay the lowest average rates for car insurance, benefitting from years of driving experience. However, drivers 70 and older have a higher risk of serious injury or death in an accident.[8] By age 70, many insurers may increase rates to reflect that risk.
Senior drivers in Peoria pay an average of $87 per month for car insurance. The following table shows the cheapest average quotes for senior drivers from top insurers in Peoria.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
20
34
State Farm
21
35
GEICO
29
49
COUNTRY Financial
31
52
Erie
32
54
Mile Auto
33
46
USAA
37
60
American Family
39
63
Nationwide
43
74
Mercury
44
73
Safeco
45
83
Travelers
48
76
Direct Auto
52
102
Farmers
52
86
Clearcover
54
88
Allstate
56
93
Elephant
64
114
GAINSCO
64
142
Dairyland
67
177
The General
70
184
Liberty Mutual
72
114
Bristol West
77
185
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
Teen drivers have an accident rate that’s four times higher than that of drivers age 20 or older, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).[9] Due to this and a lack of driving experience, teenagers pay much higher car insurance rates than older drivers.
The Insurance Information Institute offers the following tips for young drivers to save money on coverage:[10]
Compare quotes.
Take a driver’s education course.
Maintain a “B” average to earn good student discounts.
Leave the car at home if attending a college or university 100 miles or more away from home.
Only drive the family’s least-valuable car.
Select a higher deductible.
The average cost of car insurance for teen drivers in Peoria is $220 per month. As you can see in the table below, rates vary from one insurance company to the next.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
46
78
State Farm
51
85
COUNTRY Financial
59
98
GEICO
63
105
Hugo
72
142
USAA
82
135
Erie
83
140
Mile Auto
90
126
American Family
91
149
Safeco
101
186
Nationwide
107
184
Mercury
108
177
Clearcover
112
181
Travelers
120
188
Farmers
125
206
Allstate
131
218
Direct Auto
132
261
Dairyland
145
384
Elephant
145
260
The General
148
388
GAINSCO
151
333
Liberty Mutual
159
253
Bristol West
172
413
Foremost
238
541
Find Car Insurance in Peoria
Insurify partners with 100+ top insurers for quotes
If you have poor or average credit, you can start improving your credit score in just a few days and see real progress within a month or two by catching up on overdue accounts and paying down debt.
Here are the average car insurance rates for Peoria drivers by credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Peoria?
Peoria drivers pay $126 per month for car insurance, which is close to the overall state average but much less than the Chicago average of $155.
It’s unsurprising that Peoria drivers typically pay less for coverage than Chicago residents, due to the size and population density of Chicago. Peoria drivers likely benefit from lower premiums due to the lower rates of traffic congestion and motor vehicle theft that often come with a suburban area.
More cities in Illinois
Car insurance premiums vary by city and even ZIP code, depending on factors like crime rates, population, cost of living, and more. Below, you can see what drivers in other Illinois cities pay for car insurance.
The average monthly cost of car insurance in Peoria is $126. Drivers pay $77 per month for liability coverage and $176 for full-coverage insurance, on average. Your specific premium will depend on your driving record, credit history, age, and more.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Peoria?
The best way to find cheap car insurance is to compare quotes from multiple insurers at once. The cheapest car insurance company in Peoria is Auto-Owners, with an average rate of $28 per month for liability insurance.
What are the best car insurance companies in Peoria?
With an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, an Insurify Quality (IQ) score of 4.4 out of 5, and cheap average rates, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Peoria. Other top insurers include Auto-Owners and Mile Auto.
What is the Illinois minimum car insurance?
Illinois drivers must carry a minimum of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability, and $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage.
How much is insurance a month in Illinois?
On average, Illinois drivers pay $131 per month for car insurance. The average cost of liability coverage is $79 per month, and full-coverage insurance costs $183.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.