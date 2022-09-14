Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

People with incidents on their driving record typically pay higher car insurance rates. Incidents include speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) citations, at-fault accidents, and more. Car insurance companies see you as riskier to insure if you have one of these on your record, and they charge you higher monthly premiums to offset this risk.

The amount your rates will rise in Naperville after an incident depends on the severity of the offense. For instance, an at-fault accident that results in expensive claims will often raise your rate more than a first-offense speeding ticket.

In the sections below, you’ll see how individual incident types can affect your insurance rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

Speeding is a contributing factor in roughly one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities.[4] Car insurance companies see drivers with speeding tickets on their record as more likely to file claims in the future and raise rates accordingly.

In Naperville, drivers with a speeding ticket on their motor vehicle records face monthly average rates of $239 for full-coverage car insurance and $107 for liability only.

Here, you can see how having a speeding ticket on your record can affect your liability insurance rates in Naperville.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Auto-Owners 27 36 State Farm 28 36 GEICO 38 50 Hugo 38 55 COUNTRY Financial 39 52 Erie 43 61 Mile Auto 44 64 USAA 47 61 American Family 50 66 Safeco 53 75 Mercury 55 83 Clearcover 59 83 Nationwide 59 78 Travelers 63 84 Farmers 68 89 Direct Auto 69 93 Allstate 70 91 GAINSCO 80 102 Elephant 82 108 Dairyland 84 113 The General 87 118 Liberty Mutual 89 125 Bristol West 97 129 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

Car insurance companies see you as a higher risk for future claims if you have an at-fault accident on your record. As such, you should expect your car insurance rates to increase — though by how much depends on the severity of the accident and the company you work with.

The average cost of full coverage for drivers with at-fault accidents in Naperville is $249 per month, and liability-only coverage is $112.

In the table below, you can see how having an accident on your record affects the rates you’ll receive from different insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Auto-Owners 27 38 State Farm 28 38 GEICO 38 53 Hugo 38 53 COUNTRY Financial 39 56 Erie 43 64 Mile Auto 44 68 USAA 47 65 American Family 50 69 Safeco 53 80 Mercury 55 86 Clearcover 59 96 Nationwide 59 82 Travelers 63 88 Farmers 68 94 Direct Auto 69 98 Allstate 70 97 GAINSCO 80 109 Elephant 82 114 Dairyland 84 118 The General 87 124 Liberty Mutual 89 132 Bristol West 97 134 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

Insurers see a DUI as one of the most serious driving offenses. After a DUI, drivers are legally required to purchase high-risk insurance. The Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) estimates this high-risk insurance costs drivers an additional $2,000 per year. This coverage must be carried for three years.[5]

A DUI offense in Naperville pushes average monthly car insurance rates to $282 and $126 for full coverage and liability only, respectively. The following table highlights the cheapest car insurance companies in Naperville for drivers with a DUI on their record.