>Seguros de Autos>Illinois

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Naperville, Illinois (2024)

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest coverage in Naperville, at a rate of $27 per month.

A.M. Steinbach
Escrito porA.M. Steinbach
Icon of a man
A.M. SteinbachEscritor de seguros

Mark Steinbach es un escritor en Brooklyn, NY. Además de su experiencia como redactor publicitario, también es en escritor de televisión con un título de inglés de la Universidad de Harvard. Cuando no está escribiendo, se encuentra jugando tenis o haciendo crucigramas.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Illinois

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $86/mes para cobertura total en Illinois.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Set on the banks of the DuPage River, Naperville is one of the most affluent suburbs in the Midwest. A low crime rate helps the city routinely land on “Best Places to Live” lists — and may help explain Naperville’s low auto insurance rates.[1] The average rate for car insurance in Naperville is $118 per month. That’s slightly lower than the Illinois state average. 

Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO offer the cheapest average car insurance in Naperville.

Here, you’ll find the information you need to secure the best car insurance for you at the lowest rate possible.

Datos Breves

  • The rate you pay for car insurance is determined by several factors, including your age, gender, marital status, driving history, ZIP code, vehicle type, and more.

  • Illinois allows car insurance companies to check your credit history when determining your rates.

  • Naperville drivers have lower average rates than drivers in Chicago, Peoria, and Springfield.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Naperville 

The best auto insurance company for you depends on your budget and specific situation. The best way to find this ideal insurer is to compare quotes from several companies.

The table below highlights some of the top car insurance companies in Naperville — and explains which company is best for different driver profiles.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
Auto-Owners4.0$46$28Cheap rates
Mile Auto3.5$68$48Low-mileage drivers
State Farm4.5$50$30Young drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for cheap rates: Auto-Owners

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$27/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$44/mo

Auto-Owners offers some of the lowest rates in Naperville. Even the company’s full-coverage rates are roughly half of the area average. Naperville drivers won’t be sacrificing customer service for price, as Auto-Owners earned an above-average customer satisfaction rating from J.D. Power and an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best.

Drivers looking for great rates can lower the price of their Auto-Owners policy even more when they take advantage of the company’s bundling discounts, multi-car discounts, and generous teen driver discounts.

Ventajas

  • Low rates and plenty of available discounts

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the North Central region

Contras

  • Not available in all 50 states

  • Low-rated mobile app

Read our Auto-Owners review
Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best insurer for low-mileage drivers: Mile Auto

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$44/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$62/mo

Mile Auto offers unique pay-per-mile auto insurance plans, charging drivers a base rate and then increasing that rate based on how many miles you drive. Mile Auto may be the best option for low-mileage drivers who don’t have a daily commute or rarely go on long road trips.

Mile Auto also doesn’t require you to install a tracking device in your car. Instead, you just send in a picture of your odometer reading, and the company will send back your rate.

Ventajas

  • Low rates for low-mileage drivers

  • Privacy-friendly mileage tracking

Contras

  • Available in only 11 states

  • Doesn’t offer many additional discounts

Best insurer for young drivers: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$28/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$47/mo

More than a quarter of Naperville’s population is younger than 18 — and these young drivers often face higher insurance rates.[2]

Luckily, State Farm’s Good Student Discount saves young drivers up to 25% when they earn good grades. And the company’s Steer Clear telematics-based program is specifically designed to help drivers younger than 25 save on car insurance when they practice safe driving.

Ventajas

  • One of the most generous student discounts available

  • Nation’s largest insurer, based on market share

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Above-average customer complaint volume on National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) site

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Naperville

While rates in Naperville are already below the state average, you can do some things to lower your costs even more, including:

  • Raise your deductible. Choosing a higher deductible typically means you’ll pay lower monthly premiums. However, you’ll have to pay more money out of pocket in the event of a claim.

  • Choose a safer car. Vehicles with strong safety records and advanced safety features are typically cheaper to insure, given the lower rate of serious accidents.

  • Research available discounts. Look online, or ask your insurance agent about discounts you qualify for. Most insurers offer generous discounts to policyholders who bundle policies, maintain a safe driving record, and more.

  • Shop around. Comparing quotes from three to five auto insurance companies makes it easier to find the best auto insurance policy.

Find Car Insurance in Naperville, Illinois

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Naperville: Auto-Owners

In the event you cause an accident, liability-only insurance covers the other driver’s medical expenses and repair bills. However, it won’t cover your own damages.

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest liability-only car insurance policies in Naperville, at just $27 per month, on average. Here are the other cheapest liability-only car insurance companies in Naperville.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners27
State Farm28
GEICO38
Hugo38
COUNTRY Financial39
Erie43
Mile Auto44
USAA47
American Family50
Safeco53
Mercury55
Clearcover59
Nationwide59
Travelers63
Farmers68
Direct Auto69
Allstate70
Midvale Home & Auto76
State Auto76
GAINSCO80
Elephant82
Dairyland84
The General87
Liberty Mutual89
Bristol West97
Foremost125
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Naperville: Auto-Owners

Full-coverage car insurance includes liability insurance, collision insurance, and comprehensive insurance. Collision insurance and comprehensive insurance cover damage to your own vehicle in the event of a claim — making full coverage a smart choice for drivers of new or high-value cars that might be expensive to repair.

The average rate for full-coverage insurance in Naperville is $163 per month, and here you can see the rates offered by area insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners44
State Farm47
Mile Auto62
GEICO63
COUNTRY Financial66
Erie72
Hugo74
USAA77
American Family82
Mercury91
Clearcover95
Safeco99
Travelers99
Nationwide102
Farmers112
Allstate117
Midvale Home & Auto123
Direct Auto134
Liberty Mutual142
State Auto147
Elephant148
GAINSCO175
Dairyland223
The General229
Bristol West234
Foremost285
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Naperville car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Illinois

Illinois drivers must carry proof of insurance while on the road or risk paying a $500 fine.[3] As an at-fault state, Illinois requires drivers who are at fault in an accident to cover medical expenses, repairs, and property damage for the victims of the accident.

Below, you can see the mandatory minimum insurance requirements in Illinois.

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$20,000 per person

Drivers looking to exceed these minimum-coverage limits can purchase the following optional coverages:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    If you collide with another car or object and you’re at fault, collision insurance kicks in to cover repair costs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    If your car is damaged in a non-collision event (such as fire, severe weather, or theft), comprehensive coverage kicks in to cover repairs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    If you get in an accident with a driver who hasn’t purchased enough insurance or doesn’t have any insurance at all, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage will pay for medical costs and repairs.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

People with incidents on their driving record typically pay higher car insurance rates. Incidents include speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) citations, at-fault accidents, and more. Car insurance companies see you as riskier to insure if you have one of these on your record, and they charge you higher monthly premiums to offset this risk.

The amount your rates will rise in Naperville after an incident depends on the severity of the offense. For instance, an at-fault accident that results in expensive claims will often raise your rate more than a first-offense speeding ticket.

In the sections below, you’ll see how individual incident types can affect your insurance rates.

Shop for Car Insurance in Naperville, IL

Monthly rates start at $35 for drivers with an incident

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

Speeding is a contributing factor in roughly one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities.[4] Car insurance companies see drivers with speeding tickets on their record as more likely to file claims in the future and raise rates accordingly.

In Naperville, drivers with a speeding ticket on their motor vehicle records face monthly average rates of $239 for full-coverage car insurance and $107 for liability only. 

Here, you can see how having a speeding ticket on your record can affect your liability insurance rates in Naperville.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners2736
State Farm2836
GEICO3850
Hugo3855
COUNTRY Financial3952
Erie4361
Mile Auto4464
USAA4761
American Family5066
Safeco5375
Mercury5583
Clearcover5983
Nationwide5978
Travelers6384
Farmers6889
Direct Auto6993
Allstate7091
GAINSCO80102
Elephant82108
Dairyland84113
The General87118
Liberty Mutual89125
Bristol West97129
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

Car insurance companies see you as a higher risk for future claims if you have an at-fault accident on your record. As such, you should expect your car insurance rates to increase — though by how much depends on the severity of the accident and the company you work with. 

The average cost of full coverage for drivers with at-fault accidents in Naperville is $249 per month, and liability-only coverage is $112.

In the table below, you can see how having an accident on your record affects the rates you’ll receive from different insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Auto-Owners2738
State Farm2838
GEICO3853
Hugo3853
COUNTRY Financial3956
Erie4364
Mile Auto4468
USAA4765
American Family5069
Safeco5380
Mercury5586
Clearcover5996
Nationwide5982
Travelers6388
Farmers6894
Direct Auto6998
Allstate7097
GAINSCO80109
Elephant82114
Dairyland84118
The General87124
Liberty Mutual89132
Bristol West97134
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

Insurers see a DUI as one of the most serious driving offenses. After a DUI, drivers are legally required to purchase high-risk insurance. The Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) estimates this high-risk insurance costs drivers an additional $2,000 per year. This coverage must be carried for three years.[5]

A DUI offense in Naperville pushes average monthly car insurance rates to $282 and $126 for full coverage and liability only, respectively. The following table highlights the cheapest car insurance companies in Naperville for drivers with a DUI on their record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Auto-Owners2744
State Farm2846
GEICO3862
Hugo3857
COUNTRY Financial3964
Erie4365
Mile Auto4475
USAA4777
American Family5082
Safeco5387
Mercury5592
Clearcover5997
Nationwide5997
Travelers63103
Farmers68111
Direct Auto69113
Allstate70115
GAINSCO80131
Elephant82134
Dairyland84138
The General87143
Liberty Mutual89146
Bristol West97159
Foremost125205
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners

Age plays a large role in your average car insurance costs. Your rates will typically decrease around the age of 35 but go up again once you hit 70.

Older drivers are seen as riskier to insure because of their higher rate of visual and cognitive impairments and the increased likelihood they’ll suffer serious injury after an accident.

On average, senior drivers in Naperville pay $113 per month for full coverage and $51 for liability insurance. Here are the lowest average car insurance rates in Naperville for senior drivers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners2032
State Farm2033
GEICO2846
COUNTRY Financial2949
Erie3050
Mile Auto3144
USAA3557
American Family3659
Mercury4168
Nationwide4170
Safeco4278
Travelers4672
Direct Auto4995
Farmers4981
Clearcover5182
Allstate5287
Elephant59107
GAINSCO61133
Dairyland62166
The General65172
Liberty Mutual67107
Bristol West72173
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners

Teen drivers get in fatal crashes at a rate that’s three times higher than drivers age 20 and older.[6] Because of this, car insurance companies charge them higher rates to offset these risks.

Fortunately, teens can lower their rates by purchasing a safe car, staying on their parents’ insurance policy, and qualifying for a good student discount. The average rate for car insurance for teens in Naperville is $206 per month.

Teen car insurance in Naperville costs an average of $285 per month for full coverage and $128 for liability only. The following companies offer the lowest rates to Naperville’s teen drivers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners4573
State Farm4880
COUNTRY Financial5593
GEICO5999
Hugo68133
USAA77126
Erie78131
American Family84139
Mile Auto84119
Safeco94176
Mercury100166
Nationwide100173
Clearcover105169
Travelers113177
Farmers118194
Allstate122204
Direct Auto125243
Dairyland135359
Elephant135243
The General138364
GAINSCO142311
Liberty Mutual149238
Bristol West160386
Foremost222506
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Find Car Insurance in Naperville

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Naperville car insurance quotes by credit tier

The state of Illinois allows car insurance companies to check your credit history when determining car insurance rates. Because of this, drivers with excellent or good credit scores have more affordable rates than drivers with poor credit scores.

Here, you can see the average monthly car insurance rates in Naperville based on credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Naperville?

No. Naperville’s average auto insurance rate of $118 is significantly lower than the national average, which currently sits at $158 per month.

Illinois car insurance rates vary by ZIP code based on local property values, repair costs, and crime rates.

More cities in Illinois

A city’s traffic patterns and local property values affect car insurance costs — so cities even just a few miles apart can have fairly different average rates.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Aurora$77$178
Berwyn$78$180
Chicago$92$219
Cicero$83$216
Decatur$71$146
Elgin$79$156
Joliet$76$165
Peoria$77$176
Rockford$72$153
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Naperville car insurance FAQs

Looking for more information to help you find the best car insurance rates in Naperville? Consult the answers below.

  • How much is car insurance in Naperville?

    The average rate for car insurance in Naperville is $118 per month. The average rate for liability-only insurance is $73, and the average rate for full-coverage insurance is $163 per month.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Naperville?

    Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance in Naperville, at a rate of $27 per month. However, this insurer may not be the cheapest for you. That’s why it’s important to compare quotes from multiple insurers to find the best plan for you.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Naperville?

    State Farm, Mile Auto, and Auto-Owners Insurance are three of the top insurers in Naperville.

    State Farm and Auto-Owners are large insurers with high rankings for financial stability, customer service, discounts offered, and low rate availability. Mile Auto is ideal for low-mileage drivers because it bases rates on the amount you drive, allowing people who drive seldomly or work from home to potentially save a lot of money.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Illinois?

    Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance in Illinois, at a rate of $28 per month for liability coverage. Drivers can also find affordable coverage with State Farm and GEICO, the second- and third-cheapest insurers in the city. Their liability-only monthly rates start at $28 and $38, respectively.

  • How much does car insurance cost per month in Illinois?

    The average rate for car insurance in Illinois is $131 per month. The average rate for liability-only coverage is $79 per month, and the average rate for full coverage is $183 per month.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Naperville.il.us. "An Award-Winning Community."
  2. United States Census Bureau. "Naperville city, Illinois; United States."
  3. Illinois Secretary of State. "Mandatory Vehicle Insurance."
  4. City of Naperville. "Naperville Police Join Officers from 11 States to Combat Speeding."
  5. Illinois DMV. "Illinois DUI Fact Book."
  6. Insurance Information Institute. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts."
A.M. Steinbach
A.M. SteinbachEscritor de seguros

Mark Steinbach es un escritor en Brooklyn, NY. Además de su experiencia como redactor publicitario, también es en escritor de televisión con un título de inglés de la Universidad de Harvard. Cuando no está escribiendo, se encuentra jugando tenis o haciendo crucigramas.

Más información

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers