Mark Steinbach es un escritor en Brooklyn, NY. Además de su experiencia como redactor publicitario, también es en escritor de televisión con un título de inglés de la Universidad de Harvard. Cuando no está escribiendo, se encuentra jugando tenis o haciendo crucigramas.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Illinois
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $86/mes para cobertura total en Illinois.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Set on the banks of the DuPage River, Naperville is one of the most affluent suburbs in the Midwest. A low crime rate helps the city routinely land on “Best Places to Live” lists — and may help explain Naperville’s low auto insurance rates.[1] The average rate for car insurance in Naperville is $118 per month. That’s slightly lower than the Illinois state average.
Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO offer the cheapest average car insurance in Naperville.
Here, you’ll find the information you need to secure the best car insurance for you at the lowest rate possible.
Datos Breves
The rate you pay for car insurance is determined by several factors, including your age, gender, marital status, driving history, ZIP code, vehicle type, and more.
Illinois allows car insurance companies to check your credit history when determining your rates.
Naperville drivers have lower average rates than drivers in Chicago, Peoria, and Springfield.
The table below highlights some of the top car insurance companies in Naperville — and explains which company is best for different driver profiles.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best for
Auto-Owners
4.0
$46
$28
Cheap rates
Mile Auto
3.5
$68
$48
Low-mileage drivers
State Farm
4.5
$50
$30
Young drivers
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$27/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$44/mo
Auto-Owners offers some of the lowest rates in Naperville. Even the company’s full-coverage rates are roughly half of the area average. Naperville drivers won’t be sacrificing customer service for price, as Auto-Owners earned an above-average customer satisfaction rating from J.D. Power and an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best.
Drivers looking for great rates can lower the price of their Auto-Owners policy even more when they take advantage of the company’s bundling discounts, multi-car discounts, and generous teen driver discounts.
Ventajas
Low rates and plenty of available discounts
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the North Central region
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$44/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$62/mo
Mile Auto offers unique pay-per-mile auto insurance plans, charging drivers a base rate and then increasing that rate based on how many miles you drive. Mile Auto may be the best option for low-mileage drivers who don’t have a daily commute or rarely go on long road trips.
Mile Auto also doesn’t require you to install a tracking device in your car. Instead, you just send in a picture of your odometer reading, and the company will send back your rate.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$28/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$47/mo
More than a quarter of Naperville’s population is younger than 18 — and these young drivers often face higher insurance rates.[2]
Luckily, State Farm’s Good Student Discount saves young drivers up to 25% when they earn good grades. And the company’s Steer Clear telematics-based program is specifically designed to help drivers younger than 25 save on car insurance when they practice safe driving.
Ventajas
One of the most generous student discounts available
Nation’s largest insurer, based on market share
Contras
Gap insurance not available
Above-average customer complaint volume on National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) site
Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified
Pricing
Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified
Fair
They are the cheapest car insurance around.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Naperville
While rates in Naperville are already below the state average, you can do some things to lower your costs even more, including:
Raise your deductible. Choosing a higher deductible typically means you’ll pay lower monthly premiums. However, you’ll have to pay more money out of pocket in the event of a claim.
Choose a safer car. Vehicles with strong safety records and advanced safety features are typically cheaper to insure, given the lower rate of serious accidents.
Research available discounts. Look online, or ask your insurance agent about discounts you qualify for. Most insurers offer generous discounts to policyholders who bundle policies, maintain a safe driving record, and more.
Shop around. Comparing quotes from three to five auto insurance companies makes it easier to find the best auto insurance policy.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Naperville: Auto-Owners
In the event you cause an accident, liability-only insurance covers the other driver’s medical expenses and repair bills. However, it won’t cover your own damages.
Auto-Owners offers the cheapest liability-only car insurance policies in Naperville, at just $27 per month, on average. Here are the other cheapest liability-only car insurance companies in Naperville.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: mi�ércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
27
State Farm
28
GEICO
38
Hugo
38
COUNTRY Financial
39
Erie
43
Mile Auto
44
USAA
47
American Family
50
Safeco
53
Mercury
55
Clearcover
59
Nationwide
59
Travelers
63
Farmers
68
Direct Auto
69
Allstate
70
Midvale Home & Auto
76
State Auto
76
GAINSCO
80
Elephant
82
Dairyland
84
The General
87
Liberty Mutual
89
Bristol West
97
Foremost
125
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Naperville: Auto-Owners
Full-coverage car insurance includes liability insurance, collision insurance, and comprehensive insurance. Collision insurance and comprehensive insurance cover damage to your own vehicle in the event of a claim — making full coverage a smart choice for drivers of new or high-value cars that might be expensive to repair.
The average rate for full-coverage insurance in Naperville is $163 per month, and here you can see the rates offered by area insurers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
44
State Farm
47
Mile Auto
62
GEICO
63
COUNTRY Financial
66
Erie
72
Hugo
74
USAA
77
American Family
82
Mercury
91
Clearcover
95
Safeco
99
Travelers
99
Nationwide
102
Farmers
112
Allstate
117
Midvale Home & Auto
123
Direct Auto
134
Liberty Mutual
142
State Auto
147
Elephant
148
GAINSCO
175
Dairyland
223
The General
229
Bristol West
234
Foremost
285
Car insurance requirements in Illinois
Illinois drivers must carry proof of insurance while on the road or risk paying a $500 fine.[3] As an at-fault state, Illinois requires drivers who are at fault in an accident to cover medical expenses, repairs, and property damage for the victims of the accident.
Below, you can see the mandatory minimum insurance requirements in Illinois.
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$20,000 per person
Drivers looking to exceed these minimum-coverage limits can purchase the following optional coverages:
Collision coverage
If you collide with another car or object and you’re at fault, collision insurance kicks in to cover repair costs.
Comprehensive coverage
If your car is damaged in a non-collision event (such as fire, severe weather, or theft), comprehensive coverage kicks in to cover repairs.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
If you get in an accident with a driver who hasn’t purchased enough insurance or doesn’t have any insurance at all, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage will pay for medical costs and repairs.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
People with incidents on their driving record typically pay higher car insurance rates. Incidents include speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) citations, at-fault accidents, and more. Car insurance companies see you as riskier to insure if you have one of these on your record, and they charge you higher monthly premiums to offset this risk.
The amount your rates will rise in Naperville after an incident depends on the severity of the offense. For instance, an at-fault accident that results in expensive claims will often raise your rate more than a first-offense speeding ticket.
In the sections below, you’ll see how individual incident types can affect your insurance rates.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners
Speeding is a contributing factor in roughly one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities.[4] Car insurance companies see drivers with speeding tickets on their record as more likely to file claims in the future and raise rates accordingly.
In Naperville, drivers with a speeding ticket on their motor vehicle records face monthly average rates of $239 for full-coverage car insurance and $107 for liability only.
Here, you can see how having a speeding ticket on your record can affect your liability insurance rates in Naperville.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners
27
36
State Farm
28
36
GEICO
38
50
Hugo
38
55
COUNTRY Financial
39
52
Erie
43
61
Mile Auto
44
64
USAA
47
61
American Family
50
66
Safeco
53
75
Mercury
55
83
Clearcover
59
83
Nationwide
59
78
Travelers
63
84
Farmers
68
89
Direct Auto
69
93
Allstate
70
91
GAINSCO
80
102
Elephant
82
108
Dairyland
84
113
The General
87
118
Liberty Mutual
89
125
Bristol West
97
129
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
Car insurance companies see you as a higher risk for future claims if you have an at-fault accident on your record. As such, you should expect your car insurance rates to increase — though by how much depends on the severity of the accident and the company you work with.
The average cost of full coverage for drivers with at-fault accidents in Naperville is $249 per month, and liability-only coverage is $112.
In the table below, you can see how having an accident on your record affects the rates you’ll receive from different insurers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
27
38
State Farm
28
38
GEICO
38
53
Hugo
38
53
COUNTRY Financial
39
56
Erie
43
64
Mile Auto
44
68
USAA
47
65
American Family
50
69
Safeco
53
80
Mercury
55
86
Clearcover
59
96
Nationwide
59
82
Travelers
63
88
Farmers
68
94
Direct Auto
69
98
Allstate
70
97
GAINSCO
80
109
Elephant
82
114
Dairyland
84
118
The General
87
124
Liberty Mutual
89
132
Bristol West
97
134
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
Insurers see a DUI as one of the most serious driving offenses. After a DUI, drivers are legally required to purchase high-risk insurance. The Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) estimates this high-risk insurance costs drivers an additional $2,000 per year. This coverage must be carried for three years.[5]
A DUI offense in Naperville pushes average monthly car insurance rates to $282 and $126 for full coverage and liability only, respectively. The following table highlights the cheapest car insurance companies in Naperville for drivers with a DUI on their record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
27
44
State Farm
28
46
GEICO
38
62
Hugo
38
57
COUNTRY Financial
39
64
Erie
43
65
Mile Auto
44
75
USAA
47
77
American Family
50
82
Safeco
53
87
Mercury
55
92
Clearcover
59
97
Nationwide
59
97
Travelers
63
103
Farmers
68
111
Direct Auto
69
113
Allstate
70
115
GAINSCO
80
131
Elephant
82
134
Dairyland
84
138
The General
87
143
Liberty Mutual
89
146
Bristol West
97
159
Foremost
125
205
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Age plays a large role in your average car insurance costs. Your rates will typically decrease around the age of 35 but go up again once you hit 70.
Older drivers are seen as riskier to insure because of their higher rate of visual and cognitive impairments and the increased likelihood they’ll suffer serious injury after an accident.
On average, senior drivers in Naperville pay $113 per month for full coverage and $51 for liability insurance. Here are the lowest average car insurance rates in Naperville for senior drivers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
20
32
State Farm
20
33
GEICO
28
46
COUNTRY Financial
29
49
Erie
30
50
Mile Auto
31
44
USAA
35
57
American Family
36
59
Mercury
41
68
Nationwide
41
70
Safeco
42
78
Travelers
46
72
Direct Auto
49
95
Farmers
49
81
Clearcover
51
82
Allstate
52
87
Elephant
59
107
GAINSCO
61
133
Dairyland
62
166
The General
65
172
Liberty Mutual
67
107
Bristol West
72
173
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
Teen drivers get in fatal crashes at a rate that’s three times higher than drivers age 20 and older.[6] Because of this, car insurance companies charge them higher rates to offset these risks.
Fortunately, teens can lower their rates by purchasing a safe car, staying on their parents’ insurance policy, and qualifying for a good student discount. The average rate for car insurance for teens in Naperville is $206 per month.
Teen car insurance in Naperville costs an average of $285 per month for full coverage and $128 for liability only. The following companies offer the lowest rates to Naperville’s teen drivers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
45
73
State Farm
48
80
COUNTRY Financial
55
93
GEICO
59
99
Hugo
68
133
USAA
77
126
Erie
78
131
American Family
84
139
Mile Auto
84
119
Safeco
94
176
Mercury
100
166
Nationwide
100
173
Clearcover
105
169
Travelers
113
177
Farmers
118
194
Allstate
122
204
Direct Auto
125
243
Dairyland
135
359
Elephant
135
243
The General
138
364
GAINSCO
142
311
Liberty Mutual
149
238
Bristol West
160
386
Foremost
222
506
Naperville car insurance FAQs
Looking for more information to help you find the best car insurance rates in Naperville? Consult the answers below.
How much is car insurance in Naperville?
The average rate for car insurance in Naperville is $118 per month. The average rate for liability-only insurance is $73, and the average rate for full-coverage insurance is $163 per month.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Naperville?
Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance in Naperville, at a rate of $27 per month. However, this insurer may not be the cheapest for you. That’s why it’s important to compare quotes from multiple insurers to find the best plan for you.
What are the best car insurance companies in Naperville?
State Farm and Auto-Owners are large insurers with high rankings for financial stability, customer service, discounts offered, and low rate availability. Mile Auto is ideal for low-mileage drivers because it bases rates on the amount you drive, allowing people who drive seldomly or work from home to potentially save a lot of money.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Illinois?
Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance in Illinois, at a rate of $28 per month for liability coverage. Drivers can also find affordable coverage with State Farm and GEICO, the second- and third-cheapest insurers in the city. Their liability-only monthly rates start at $28 and $38, respectively.
How much does car insurance cost per month in Illinois?
The average rate for car insurance in Illinois is $131 per month. The average rate for liability-only coverage is $79 per month, and the average rate for full coverage is $183 per month.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
