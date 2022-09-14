Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you have an incident on your driving record, it could cause an increase in your car insurance premiums. Such incidents include speeding tickets, an at-fault accident, and driving under the influence.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how each incident type can affect your car insurance rates.

Shop for Car Insurance in Joliet, IL Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies Código postal Get My Quotes Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar. Basado en más de 3806 reseñas 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

If you get a speeding ticket in Joliet, your car insurance premiums will likely increase. Fortunately, your premiums should decrease again once the ticket falls off your record.

Joliet drivers who get caught speeding can see their overall car insurance costs spike from $121 to $177 per month. This table shows you how much you can expect to pay for insurance in Joliet with a speeding ticket on your record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Average Quote: Liability Only Average Quote: Full Coverage Auto-Owners 36 60 State Farm 37 62 GEICO 50 85 COUNTRY Financial 53 91 Hugo 55 109 Erie 63 106 USAA 63 103 Mile Auto 65 92 American Family 69 111 Safeco 76 143 Nationwide 79 137 Clearcover 84 138 Mercury 84 140 Travelers 86 134 Farmers 90 149 Allstate 94 156 Direct Auto 94 186 GAINSCO 105 228 Elephant 111 200 Dairyland 116 309 The General 120 317 Liberty Mutual 128 203 Bristol West 132 319 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Getting into an at-fault accident can be a stressful event, especially if the accident is severe. In addition to repairing your car and potentially seeking medical care, your car insurance premiums will likely go up if the crash was your fault.

With an at-fault accident on your record, you can expect to see your liability coverage rates rise to $116 per month, and $252 for full coverage. Here, you can see how an at-fault accident could affect your rates in Joliet.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Average Quote: Liability Only Average Quote: Full Coverage Auto-Owners 38 63 State Farm 40 65 GEICO 53 90 Hugo 53 105 COUNTRY Financial 57 97 Erie 65 109 USAA 66 109 Mile Auto 69 98 American Family 72 117 Safeco 81 152 Nationwide 84 145 Mercury 88 146 Travelers 91 141 Farmers 95 157 Clearcover 98 160 Allstate 99 165 Direct Auto 100 197 GAINSCO 111 243 Elephant 117 212 Dairyland 121 323 The General 127 334 Liberty Mutual 135 214 Bristol West 137 331 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving under the influence makes you a high-risk driver in the eyes of insurance companies. If you have a DUI on your record, you should expect your rates to increase dramatically. In some cases, your insurer may drop you altogether.

Full-coverage car insurance with a DUI averages $285 per month in Joliet. Here’s a look at the monthly rates you can expect to pay in Joliet with a DUI on your record.