Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Joliet, Illinois (2024)

Auto-Owners has the cheapest car insurance rates in Joliet.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Illinois

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $86/mes para cobertura total en Illinois.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

When you’re this close to Chicago, you’re used to having plenty of options, and that holds true for car insurance in Joliet as well. The Joliet car insurance market is flush with companies, but the cheapest insurers are Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO.

The average monthly cost of liability-only car insurance in Joliet is $76, and full coverage is $165, which is comparable with the state averages of $79 for liability coverage and $183 for full coverage.

However, the choices you make regarding your car insurance coverage can lessen your monthly premium significantly. Comparing car insurance quotes can help you find cheap car insurance in Joliet, Illinois.

Datos Breves

  • Rates in Joliet are near the state average but are more expensive than the national average.

  • Illinois is an at-fault, or tort, state — meaning you could be responsible for covering the other party’s damages if you’re found to be more than 50% at fault for an accident.

  • Illinois allows insurers to consider your credit score when determining your quotes.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Joliet, Illinois

Best car insurance companies in Joliet

The best car insurance companies for Joliet residents are Auto-Owners, State Farm, and Mile Auto, according to Insurify data. These companies offer some of the cheapest rates for various drivers. However, the best auto insurance company for you will depend on your circumstances, such as your driving history, the number of drivers in your home, and more.

Best insurer for full coverage: Auto-Owners

Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$27/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$45/mo

With a longstanding history and excellent ratings and reviews, Auto-Owners is a great choice for full-coverage auto insurance. Its low premiums, numerous discounts, and bundling options make full-coverage insurance more affordable. Additionally, Auto-Owners has an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior).

Ventajas

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

  • Multiple bundling opportunities

Contras

  • Available in only 26 states

  • Some Trustpilot reviews report difficulty getting claims paid

Read our Auto-Owners review
Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best insurer for safe drivers: State Farm

Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$29/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$48/mo

In business for more than 100 years, State Farm is an  insurance company with an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). It’s available in all 50 states and offers about 100 different products to its customers. Many of its discounts cater to safe drivers, including accident-free and good-driving savings, defensive-driving course discounts, the Drive Safe & Save program, and more.

Ventajas

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the North Central region

  • Coverage for travel expenses and rental cars available

Contras

  • Not as many discounts as some competitors

  • Gap insurance not available

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for low-mileage drivers: Mile Auto

Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$45/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$64/mo

Mile Auto charges its customers based on miles driven. That can make this insurer especially enticing for low-mileage drivers. Additionally, it has an AM Best financial strength rating of A- (Excellent). However, a policy from Mile Auto is only available in select states.

Ventajas

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A- (Excellent)

  • Tracking device not required

Contras

  • Not available in every state

  • No bundles or discounts available

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Joliet: Auto-Owners

Liability insurance covers the injuries or property damage suffered by other people in an accident you cause. However, this type of insurance doesn’t cover your own medical costs or your own vehicle repair costs in the event of an accident. Many states require a certain amount of liability insurance as a minimum.

On average, Joliet drivers pay $121 per month and $917 annually for liability coverage. Liability-only insurance is usually your most affordable option, and you can review average monthly quotes from Joliet’s top insurers in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners27
State Farm29
GEICO38
Hugo38
COUNTRY Financial40
Erie44
Mile Auto45
USAA48
American Family52
Safeco54
Mercury56
Clearcover60
Nationwide60
Travelers65
Farmers69
Direct Auto70
Allstate72
Midvale Home & Auto78
State Auto78
GAINSCO82
Elephant84
Dairyland86
The General89
Liberty Mutual91
Bristol West99
Foremost129
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Joliet: Auto-Owners

Full-coverage car insurance provides the coverage of liability insurance, and it also protects you and your property in an accident.

If you have a new vehicle, or you’d struggle to replace your vehicle if it was totaled in an accident, you may want to consider full coverage. Your lender may also require you to carry full coverage in order to secure a loan to purchase a new vehicle.

Full-coverage car insurance costs Joliet drivers an average of $1,980 annually. Here, you can see the average monthly quotes for full coverage in Joliet.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners45
State Farm48
Mile Auto64
GEICO65
COUNTRY Financial68
Erie74
Hugo76
USAA79
American Family84
Mercury93
Clearcover98
Safeco101
Travelers101
Nationwide104
Farmers114
Allstate120
Midvale Home & Auto127
Direct Auto138
Liberty Mutual145
State Auto151
Elephant152
GAINSCO179
Dairyland229
The General234
Bristol West240
Foremost293
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Joliet car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Illinois

In order to drive in Illinois, you must carry coverage that meets the state’s minimum requirements:[1]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
  • $25,000 for bodily injury for one person
  • $50,000 for bodily injury or death for more than one person
Property damage liability
  • $20,000

If you want coverage that exceeds the minimum requirements in Joliet, you can choose from the following options:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    This insurance covers you if there’s damage to your vehicle that may not be related to an accident. For instance, if your car is stolen or it catches on fire, your insurance would pay for repairs or for it to be replaced.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays to repair your vehicle when it’s damaged by another vehicle or an object, such as a tree or building.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    This pays for your hospital bills if you’re in an accident and the other driver is at fault but either isn’t carrying insurance or is underinsured.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you have an incident on your driving record, it could cause an increase in your car insurance premiums. Such incidents include speeding tickets, an at-fault accident, and driving under the influence.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how each incident type can affect your car insurance rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

If you get a speeding ticket in Joliet, your car insurance premiums will likely increase. Fortunately, your premiums should decrease again once the ticket falls off your record.

Joliet drivers who get caught speeding can see their overall car insurance costs spike from $121 to $177 per month. This table shows you how much you can expect to pay for insurance in Joliet with a speeding ticket on your record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability Only Average Quote: Full Coverage
Auto-Owners3660
State Farm3762
GEICO5085
COUNTRY Financial5391
Hugo55109
Erie63106
USAA63103
Mile Auto6592
American Family69111
Safeco76143
Nationwide79137
Clearcover84138
Mercury84140
Travelers86134
Farmers90149
Allstate94156
Direct Auto94186
GAINSCO105228
Elephant111200
Dairyland116309
The General120317
Liberty Mutual128203
Bristol West132319
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Getting into an at-fault accident can be a stressful event, especially if the accident is severe. In addition to repairing your car and potentially seeking medical care, your car insurance premiums will likely go up if the crash was your fault.

With an at-fault accident on your record, you can expect to see your liability coverage rates rise to $116 per month, and $252 for full coverage. Here, you can see how an at-fault accident could affect your rates in Joliet.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability Only Average Quote: Full Coverage
Auto-Owners3863
State Farm4065
GEICO5390
Hugo53105
COUNTRY Financial5797
Erie65109
USAA66109
Mile Auto6998
American Family72117
Safeco81152
Nationwide84145
Mercury88146
Travelers91141
Farmers95157
Clearcover98160
Allstate99165
Direct Auto100197
GAINSCO111243
Elephant117212
Dairyland121323
The General127334
Liberty Mutual135214
Bristol West137331
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving under the influence makes you a high-risk driver in the eyes of insurance companies. If you have a DUI on your record, you should expect your rates to increase dramatically. In some cases, your insurer may drop you altogether.

Full-coverage car insurance with a DUI averages $285 per month in Joliet. Here’s a look at the monthly rates you can expect to pay in Joliet with a DUI on your record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability Only Average Quote: Full Coverage
Auto-Owners4474
State Farm4879
Hugo57115
GEICO62107
COUNTRY Financial66111
Erie66111
Mile Auto76109
USAA79129
American Family85138
Safeco88166
Mercury94156
Clearcover98161
Nationwide98170
Travelers107166
Farmers113187
Direct Auto115226
Allstate118197
GAINSCO134293
Elephant138249
Dairyland141375
The General146383
Liberty Mutual149238
Bristol West162393
Foremost211480
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Your age is another factor insurance companies consider when determining your car insurance premiums. Rates typically decrease around age 35 when drivers are more experienced. At around age 75, rates increase again. This is because drivers older than 75 are statistically more likely to have health issues that could impair their driving and to suffer serious injuries if involved in an accident.

Joliet seniors pay, on average, $84 per month for car insurance. Here are the average monthly rates senior drivers may pay in Joliet, Illinois.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability Only Average Quote: Full Coverage
Auto-Owners1423
State Farm1424
GEICO2035
COUNTRY Financial2136
Erie2236
Mile Auto2535
American Family2643
USAA2744
Nationwide2949
Mercury3457
Travelers3555
Farmers3659
Safeco3667
Direct Auto3875
Allstate4066
Clearcover4777
Elephant4785
Dairyland51135
Liberty Mutual5283
GAINSCO54117
The General55144
Bristol West57137
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens

Teenage drivers are new drivers, and, as such, they’re more inexperienced. For this reason, the cost to insure teenage drivers is typically higher than the cost to insure adult drivers.

Fortunately, teen drivers have ways to save money on their car insurance, including:

  • Stay on your parents’ insurance if you still live at home.

  • Qualify for a good student discount.

  • Drive a safe car.

  • Maintain a good driving record.

It costs, on average, $288 to protect a Joliet teen driver with full coverage, and $133 per month for liability-only insurance. These Joliet insurers offer the lowest monthly rates to teens and young drivers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability Only Average Quote: Full Coverage
Auto-Owners4574
State Farm4982
COUNTRY Financial5695
GEICO59102
Hugo68136
USAA79130
Erie80134
Mile Auto86123
American Family88142
Safeco96179
Mercury102169
Nationwide102177
Clearcover106174
Travelers116181
Farmers119197
Allstate126210
Direct Auto127250
Elephant138250
Dairyland139369
The General141372
GAINSCO146318
Liberty Mutual152243
Bristol West163396
Foremost229520
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Joliet

If you want to find the cheapest car insurance in Joliet, Illinois, follow these tips:

  • Shop for discounts. Different insurers offer various discounts. Shop around to find which one best matches your specific situation. The more discounts applicable to your situation, the more money you’ll save.

  • Raise your deductible. A higher deductible will usually lead to a lower premium because you’re taking on more of the up-front risk yourself. However, make sure you don’t set your deductible so high you can’t afford to pay it if you need to file a claim.

  • Compare prices. Before choosing your auto insurance company, get quotes from three to five different companies. Ask detailed questions about discounts they offer. Using an insurance price-comparison platform makes it easy to compare quotes side by side and see which policy best meets your needs.

Joliet car insurance quotes by credit tier

Most states, including Illinois, allow insurers to factor in your credit score when calculating car insurance premiums.

Credit scores typically go up to a score of 850. Having an excellent or good credit score can get you the best insurance rates, and having a poor credit score can negatively affect your car insurance rates. As such, it’s a good idea to improve your credit score before seeking new car insurance.

Here are the average car insurance rates by credit score in Joliet, Illinois.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Joliet?

The average car insurance rates in Joliet are $76 for liability coverage and $165 for full coverage. These are right in line with the state averages of $79 for liability coverage and $76 for full coverage.

The national averages are $106 for liability coverage and $172 for full coverage, meaning Joliet, and the state of Illinois in general, are above the national average.

More cities in Illinois

Rates in Joliet are comparable with the state averages, and the table below shows you how rates in Joliet stack up against those in other major Illinois cities.

CityAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Aurora$178$77
Berwyn$180$78
Chicago$219$92
Naperville$163$73
Peoria$176$77
Rockford$153$72
Springfield$173$78
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Joliet car insurance FAQs

If you still have questions about how to find the cheapest car insurance in Joliet, the following answers can help.

  • How much is car insurance in Joliet?

    The average car insurance rates in Joliet are $76 for liability coverage and $165 for full coverage. This is comparable with the state averages of $79 for liability coverage and $183 for full coverage. However, car insurance in Illinois exceeds the national averages of $106 for liability coverage and $172 for full coverage.

  • What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Joliet?

    For the cheapest car insurance in Joliet, look to Auto-Owners, which offers average monthly rates of $27 for liability-only car insurance, and $45 for full coverage. State Farm and GEICO also have cheap rates for Joliet drivers, averaging $29 and $38, respectively, for liability coverage.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Joliet?

    Auto-Owners, State Farm, and Mile Auto rank as the top insurers in Joliet. In addition to offering some of the lowest average premiums, all three insurers earned commendable financial strength ratings from AM Best. Auto-Owners and State Farm have IQ Scores of 4.0 and 4.4, respectively, while Mile Auto offers customers the ability to control their insurance costs based on how much they drive.

  • What is the minimum car insurance required in Illinois?

    Here are the minimum car insurance levels you’re required to carry in order to drive legally in Illinois:

    • $25,000 liability coverage for bodily injury for a singular person

    • $50,000 liability coverage for bodily injury or death for more than one person

    • $20,000 liability coverage for damage to someone else’s property

  • Is Illinois a no-fault state?

    No. Illinois is a fault state. This means if you’re involved in an accident and are judged to be more than 50% at fault for the accident, you could be responsible for covering the other party’s damages and may even face litigation.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. NOLO. "Illinois Car Insurance Laws and Requirements."

