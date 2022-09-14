Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Joliet, Illinois (2024)
Auto-Owners has the cheapest car insurance rates in Joliet.
Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Illinois
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $86/mes para cobertura total en Illinois.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
When you’re this close to Chicago, you’re used to having plenty of options, and that holds true for car insurance in Joliet as well. The Joliet car insurance market is flush with companies, but the cheapest insurers are Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO.
The average monthly cost of liability-only car insurance in Joliet is $76, and full coverage is $165, which is comparable with the state averages of $79 for liability coverage and $183 for full coverage.
However, the choices you make regarding your car insurance coverage can lessen your monthly premium significantly. Comparing car insurance quotes can help you find cheap car insurance in Joliet, Illinois.
Datos Breves
Rates in Joliet are near the state average but are more expensive than the national average.
Illinois is an at-fault, or tort, state — meaning you could be responsible for covering the other party’s damages if you’re found to be more than 50% at fault for an accident.
Illinois allows insurers to consider your credit score when determining your quotes.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Joliet, Illinois
Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Best car insurance companies in Joliet
The best car insurance companies for Joliet residents are Auto-Owners, State Farm, and Mile Auto, according to Insurify data. These companies offer some of the cheapest rates for various drivers. However, the best auto insurance company for you will depend on your circumstances, such as your driving history, the number of drivers in your home, and more.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$27/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$45/mo
With a longstanding history and excellent ratings and reviews, Auto-Owners is a great choice for full-coverage auto insurance. Its low premiums, numerous discounts, and bundling options make full-coverage insurance more affordable. Additionally, Auto-Owners has an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior).
Ventajas
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Multiple bundling opportunities
Contras
Available in only 26 states
Some Trustpilot reviews report difficulty getting claims paid
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$29/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$48/mo
In business for more than 100 years, State Farm is an insurance company with an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). It’s available in all 50 states and offers about 100 different products to its customers. Many of its discounts cater to safe drivers, including accident-free and good-driving savings, defensive-driving course discounts, the Drive Safe & Save program, and more.
Ventajas
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the North Central region
Coverage for travel expenses and rental cars available
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$45/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$64/mo
Mile Auto charges its customers based on miles driven. That can make this insurer especially enticing for low-mileage drivers. Additionally, it has an AM Best financial strength rating of A- (Excellent). However, a policy from Mile Auto is only available in select states.
Ventajas
AM Best financial strength rating of A- (Excellent)
Tracking device not required
Contras
Not available in every state
No bundles or discounts available
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Joliet: Auto-Owners
Liability insurance covers the injuries or property damage suffered by other people in an accident you cause. However, this type of insurance doesn’t cover your own medical costs or your own vehicle repair costs in the event of an accident. Many states require a certain amount of liability insurance as a minimum.
On average, Joliet drivers pay $121 per month and $917 annually for liability coverage. Liability-only insurance is usually your most affordable option, and you can review average monthly quotes from Joliet’s top insurers in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
27
State Farm
29
GEICO
38
Hugo
38
COUNTRY Financial
40
Erie
44
Mile Auto
45
USAA
48
American Family
52
Safeco
54
Mercury
56
Clearcover
60
Nationwide
60
Travelers
65
Farmers
69
Direct Auto
70
Allstate
72
Midvale Home & Auto
78
State Auto
78
GAINSCO
82
Elephant
84
Dairyland
86
The General
89
Liberty Mutual
91
Bristol West
99
Foremost
129
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Joliet: Auto-Owners
If you have a new vehicle, or you’d struggle to replace your vehicle if it was totaled in an accident, you may want to consider full coverage. Your lender may also require you to carry full coverage in order to secure a loan to purchase a new vehicle.
Full-coverage car insurance costs Joliet drivers an average of $1,980 annually. Here, you can see the average monthly quotes for full coverage in Joliet.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
45
State Farm
48
Mile Auto
64
GEICO
65
COUNTRY Financial
68
Erie
74
Hugo
76
USAA
79
American Family
84
Mercury
93
Clearcover
98
Safeco
101
Travelers
101
Nationwide
104
Farmers
114
Allstate
120
Midvale Home & Auto
127
Direct Auto
138
Liberty Mutual
145
State Auto
151
Elephant
152
GAINSCO
179
Dairyland
229
The General
234
Bristol West
240
Foremost
293
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Illinois
In order to drive in Illinois, you must carry coverage that meets the state’s minimum requirements:[1]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 for bodily injury for one person
$50,000 for bodily injury or death for more than one person
Property damage liability
$20,000
If you want coverage that exceeds the minimum requirements in Joliet, you can choose from the following options:
Comprehensive coverage
This insurance covers you if there’s damage to your vehicle that may not be related to an accident. For instance, if your car is stolen or it catches on fire, your insurance would pay for repairs or for it to be replaced.
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays to repair your vehicle when it’s damaged by another vehicle or an object, such as a tree or building.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
This pays for your hospital bills if you’re in an accident and the other driver is at fault but either isn’t carrying insurance or is underinsured.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
In the sections that follow, you’ll see how each incident type can affect your car insurance rates.
Shop for Car Insurance in Joliet, IL
Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
If you get a speeding ticket in Joliet, your car insurance premiums will likely increase. Fortunately, your premiums should decrease again once the ticket falls off your record.
Joliet drivers who get caught speeding can see their overall car insurance costs spike from $121 to $177 per month. This table shows you how much you can expect to pay for insurance in Joliet with a speeding ticket on your record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
36
60
State Farm
37
62
GEICO
50
85
COUNTRY Financial
53
91
Hugo
55
109
Erie
63
106
USAA
63
103
Mile Auto
65
92
American Family
69
111
Safeco
76
143
Nationwide
79
137
Clearcover
84
138
Mercury
84
140
Travelers
86
134
Farmers
90
149
Allstate
94
156
Direct Auto
94
186
GAINSCO
105
228
Elephant
111
200
Dairyland
116
309
The General
120
317
Liberty Mutual
128
203
Bristol West
132
319
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
Getting into an at-fault accident can be a stressful event, especially if the accident is severe. In addition to repairing your car and potentially seeking medical care, your car insurance premiums will likely go up if the crash was your fault.
With an at-fault accident on your record, you can expect to see your liability coverage rates rise to $116 per month, and $252 for full coverage. Here, you can see how an at-fault accident could affect your rates in Joliet.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
38
63
State Farm
40
65
GEICO
53
90
Hugo
53
105
COUNTRY Financial
57
97
Erie
65
109
USAA
66
109
Mile Auto
69
98
American Family
72
117
Safeco
81
152
Nationwide
84
145
Mercury
88
146
Travelers
91
141
Farmers
95
157
Clearcover
98
160
Allstate
99
165
Direct Auto
100
197
GAINSCO
111
243
Elephant
117
212
Dairyland
121
323
The General
127
334
Liberty Mutual
135
214
Bristol West
137
331
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Driving under the influence makes you a high-risk driver in the eyes of insurance companies. If you have a DUI on your record, you should expect your rates to increase dramatically. In some cases, your insurer may drop you altogether.
Full-coverage car insurance with a DUI averages $285 per month in Joliet. Here’s a look at the monthly rates you can expect to pay in Joliet with a DUI on your record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
44
74
State Farm
48
79
Hugo
57
115
GEICO
62
107
COUNTRY Financial
66
111
Erie
66
111
Mile Auto
76
109
USAA
79
129
American Family
85
138
Safeco
88
166
Mercury
94
156
Clearcover
98
161
Nationwide
98
170
Travelers
107
166
Farmers
113
187
Direct Auto
115
226
Allstate
118
197
GAINSCO
134
293
Elephant
138
249
Dairyland
141
375
The General
146
383
Liberty Mutual
149
238
Bristol West
162
393
Foremost
211
480
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Your age is another factor insurance companies consider when determining your car insurance premiums. Rates typically decrease around age 35 when drivers are more experienced. At around age 75, rates increase again. This is because drivers older than 75 are statistically more likely to have health issues that could impair their driving and to suffer serious injuries if involved in an accident.
Joliet seniors pay, on average, $84 per month for car insurance. Here are the average monthly rates senior drivers may pay in Joliet, Illinois.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
14
23
State Farm
14
24
GEICO
20
35
COUNTRY Financial
21
36
Erie
22
36
Mile Auto
25
35
American Family
26
43
USAA
27
44
Nationwide
29
49
Mercury
34
57
Travelers
35
55
Farmers
36
59
Safeco
36
67
Direct Auto
38
75
Allstate
40
66
Clearcover
47
77
Elephant
47
85
Dairyland
51
135
Liberty Mutual
52
83
GAINSCO
54
117
The General
55
144
Bristol West
57
137
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Teenage drivers are new drivers, and, as such, they’re more inexperienced. For this reason, the cost to insure teenage drivers is typically higher than the cost to insure adult drivers.
Fortunately, teen drivers have ways to save money on their car insurance, including:
Stay on your parents’ insurance if you still live at home.
Qualify for a good student discount.
Drive a safe car.
Maintain a good driving record.
It costs, on average, $288 to protect a Joliet teen driver with full coverage, and $133 per month for liability-only insurance. These Joliet insurers offer the lowest monthly rates to teens and young drivers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
45
74
State Farm
49
82
COUNTRY Financial
56
95
GEICO
59
102
Hugo
68
136
USAA
79
130
Erie
80
134
Mile Auto
86
123
American Family
88
142
Safeco
96
179
Mercury
102
169
Nationwide
102
177
Clearcover
106
174
Travelers
116
181
Farmers
119
197
Allstate
126
210
Direct Auto
127
250
Elephant
138
250
Dairyland
139
369
The General
141
372
GAINSCO
146
318
Liberty Mutual
152
243
Bristol West
163
396
Foremost
229
520
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Joliet
If you want to find the cheapest car insurance in Joliet, Illinois, follow these tips:
Shop for discounts. Different insurers offer various discounts. Shop around to find which one best matches your specific situation. The more discounts applicable to your situation, the more money you’ll save.
Raise your deductible. A higher deductible will usually lead to a lower premium because you’re taking on more of the up-front risk yourself. However, make sure you don’t set your deductible so high you can’t afford to pay it if you need to file a claim.
Compare prices. Before choosing your auto insurance company, get quotes from three to five different companies. Ask detailed questions about discounts they offer. Using an insurance price-comparison platform makes it easy to compare quotes side by side and see which policy best meets your needs.
Find Car Insurance in Joliet
Rates start as low as $27 for liability coverage
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Joliet car insurance quotes by credit tier
Most states, including Illinois, allow insurers to factor in your credit score when calculating car insurance premiums.
Here are the average car insurance rates by credit score in Joliet, Illinois.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Joliet?
The average car insurance rates in Joliet are $76 for liability coverage and $165 for full coverage. These are right in line with the state averages of $79 for liability coverage and $76 for full coverage.
The national averages are $106 for liability coverage and $172 for full coverage, meaning Joliet, and the state of Illinois in general, are above the national average.
More cities in Illinois
Rates in Joliet are comparable with the state averages, and the table below shows you how rates in Joliet stack up against those in other major Illinois cities.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Joliet car insurance FAQs
If you still have questions about how to find the cheapest car insurance in Joliet, the following answers can help.
How much is car insurance in Joliet?
The average car insurance rates in Joliet are $76 for liability coverage and $165 for full coverage. This is comparable with the state averages of $79 for liability coverage and $183 for full coverage. However, car insurance in Illinois exceeds the national averages of $106 for liability coverage and $172 for full coverage.
What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Joliet?
For the cheapest car insurance in Joliet, look to Auto-Owners, which offers average monthly rates of $27 for liability-only car insurance, and $45 for full coverage. State Farm and GEICO also have cheap rates for Joliet drivers, averaging $29 and $38, respectively, for liability coverage.
What are the best car insurance companies in Joliet?
Auto-Owners, State Farm, and Mile Auto rank as the top insurers in Joliet. In addition to offering some of the lowest average premiums, all three insurers earned commendable financial strength ratings from AM Best. Auto-Owners and State Farm have IQ Scores of 4.0 and 4.4, respectively, while Mile Auto offers customers the ability to control their insurance costs based on how much they drive.
What is the minimum car insurance required in Illinois?
Here are the minimum car insurance levels you’re required to carry in order to drive legally in Illinois:
$25,000 liability coverage for bodily injury for a singular person
$50,000 liability coverage for bodily injury or death for more than one person
$20,000 liability coverage for damage to someone else’s property
Is Illinois a no-fault state?
No. Illinois is a fault state. This means if you’re involved in an accident and are judged to be more than 50% at fault for the accident, you could be responsible for covering the other party’s damages and may even face litigation.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Sources
NOLO. "Illinois Car Insurance Laws and Requirements."
Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente