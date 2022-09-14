>Seguros de Autos>Illinois

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Cicero, Illinois (2024)

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance in Cicero, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $34 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Illinois

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $86/mes para cobertura total en Illinois.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

The overall average cost of car insurance in Cicero, Illinois, is $150 per month. This is similar to the monthly state average of $131 but less than the national average of $158 a month.

Cicero is a suburb of Chicago and one of the largest municipalities in Illinois. However, despite its proximity to the Windy City, Cicero reported just 198 vehicle thefts in 2021, according to the most recent data available through the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer. By comparison, Champaign, which has a smaller population than Cicero, reported 243 motor vehicle thefts.

Generally, you can expect to find cheaper car insurance rates in locations with lower rates of crime, vehicle theft, and vandalism. And you’ll pay more for auto insurance if you live in a city with higher vehicle crime rates. So Cicero’s fewer thefts could contribute to the city’s low average insurance rates. Here’s how to find the best coverage in Cicero.

Datos Breves

  • The average cost of car insurance in Cicero is $83 a month for liability only and $216 a month for full coverage.

  • Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO are the cheapest insurers for liability-only and full-coverage insurance in Cicero.

  • You can save money and find the best deal on car insurance today by bundling your policies, raising your deductible, and shopping around for auto insurance quotes.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Cicero 

The best auto insurance company for you will depend on your individual situation and needs. But it can be helpful to learn about the cheapest insurers in your area. The following table outlines the cheapest insurance companies in Cicero and the type of driver each company is best for.

Auto-Owners4.0$46$28Specialty vehicles
State Farm4.5$50$30Good drivers
Hugo3.3$83$40Low-mileage drivers
Best insurer for specialty vehicles: Auto-Owners

Auto-Owners is the best insurance agency for car owners who need to insure a classic or antique car. You can earn a discount if you insure your classic vehicle with another car for daily use.

The company offers multiple ways to save on car insurance — for example, you could earn a discount if you’ve already qualified for life insurance through Auto-Owners. You could also save by paying your premiums on time, requesting a premium quote, and if you have a student attending school more than 100 miles from home without a vehicle.

Ventajas

  • Classic car insurance and motorcycle insurance available

  • Offers numerous auto insurance discounts

Contras

  • Can’t get a quote online

  • Below-average J.D. Power auto claims satisfaction rating

Best insurer for good drivers: State Farm

Good drivers can save up to 30% on auto insurance by signing up for State Farm’s Drive Safe & Save program. You’ll download the company’s app, and it’ll use your driving information to determine how much of a discount you receive.

State Farm offers numerous coverage options, including roadside assistance, rideshare insurance, rental insurance, and underinsured motorist coverage. The company consistently earns high customer satisfaction ratings from customers and received an above-average J.D. Power rating for auto claims satisfaction.

Ventajas

  • High J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings

  • Rideshare insurance available

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Can’t purchase a policy online

Best insurer for low-mileage drivers: Hugo

Hugo is a new insurance company that launched in January 2021. If you’re looking for non-traditional insurance coverage, Hugo may be a good choice.

The company offers flexible coverage to customers who don’t drive daily and only need liability insurance. You can get started with no money down, flexible micropayments, and pay-as-you go options. However, Hugo probably won’t be the best choice for someone who needs a full-coverage policy or drives every day.

Ventajas

  • Flexible, on-demand insurance

  • Pay only for the insurance you need

Contras

  • No customizable coverage

  • SR-22 insurance not available

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Cicero

Auto insurance rates have increased by 17% nationwide between the end of 2021 and June 2023, according to Insurify data. However, you can still find cheap car insurance by using the following strategies:

  • Choose a higher deductible. Your deductible is an out-of-pocket expense you pay before your insurance coverage kicks in. Increasing your deductible from $500 to $1,000 will lower your insurance premiums substantially. Just make sure you have the money to cover your deductible if you need to file a claim.

  • Bundle your policies. Most insurance companies will give you a discount for bundling multiple policies. For example, you could save by bundling your auto insurance with your homeowners insurance or renters insurance.

  • Maintain a good credit score. Research shows that drivers with good credit file fewer insurance claims. So maintaining a good credit score is another way you can lower your insurance costs. Make sure you pay your bills on time and keep your credit utilization ratio below 30%.

  • Shop around. Every insurer looks at slightly different criteria when evaluating you for coverage. The best policy for one driver may not be a good option for someone else. That’s why it’s important to shop around and compare auto insurance quotes from at least three different companies.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Cicero: Auto-Owners

Liability-only car insurance pays for damages to the other driver’s vehicle and any medical expenses they incur in an accident you cause. However, you’ll have to pay for your own medical bills and to fix your vehicle.

Liability insurance is the minimum amount of coverage you need to drive legally in Illinois. In Cicero, it costs an average of $83 per month. But, Auto-Owners offers the cheapest liability coverage in Cicero for $34 per month.

Here are the cheapest liability-only policies for Cicero drivers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners34
State Farm36
GEICO48
Hugo48
COUNTRY Financial50
Erie55
Mile Auto56
USAA59
American Family64
Safeco67
Mercury70
Clearcover74
Nationwide74
Travelers80
Farmers86
Direct Auto87
Allstate90
Midvale Home & Auto97
State Auto97
GAINSCO101
Elephant105
Dairyland107
The General110
Liberty Mutual113
Bristol West123
Foremost159
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Cicero: Auto-Owners

Full-coverage insurance includes liability, comprehensive, and collision coverage. Unlike liability insurance, full coverage pays for damages to your vehicle, even if you’re at fault for the accident. A full-coverage policy will also pay to repair or replace in the event of theft, falling objects, vandalism, and more.

In Cicero, the average cost of a full-coverage policy is $216 a month. Drivers can find the cheapest full-coverage insurance from Auto-Owners with rates starting at $56 per month for coverage.

Here are the cheapest options for full-coverage insurance in Cicero.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners56
State Farm59
Mile Auto79
GEICO80
COUNTRY Financial84
Erie92
Hugo94
USAA98
American Family105
Mercury115
Clearcover121
Safeco126
Travelers126
Nationwide129
Farmers142
Allstate149
Midvale Home & Auto157
Direct Auto171
Liberty Mutual180
State Auto187
Elephant188
GAINSCO222
Dairyland284
The General291
Bristol West298
Foremost363
Car insurance requirements in Illinois

The state of Illinois law requires that all drivers carry the following minimum insurance:[1]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$20,000 per accident

Minimum insurance coverage won’t be enough for most people, so here are some other coverages to consider adding to your policy:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for repairs or replacement in non-collision incidents, like falling objects, theft, vandalism, weather damage, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for damages if you’re involved in an accident with another car or object. It also pays for pothole damages and rollover accidents.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/e30eeeebc5/personal-injury-protection.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

    Personal injury protection (PIP) will pay for your and your passengers’ medical payments and lost wages from an auto accident.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you have a history of driving-related incidents, you can expect to pay more for auto insurance. A driving incident includes at-fault accidents, driving under the influence (DUI), speeding tickets, and other moving violations.

However, some insurance companies work with high-risk drivers. So it’s possible to find affordable auto insurance rates, even if you have a history of driving incidents.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

Speeding was a factor in 29% of traffic fatalities in 2021.[2] Even if you don’t cause an accident, a speeding ticket signals to insurers that you’re a risky driver and more likely to file a claim, so they increase your rates to offset the risk.

In Cicero, drivers with speeding tickets pay an average of $220 a month for car insurance. Auto-Owners offers the cheapest liability rates for $46 per month.

If you’ve received a speeding ticket, here are the cheapest auto insurers in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners7546
State Farm7646
GEICO10463
COUNTRY Financial11267
Mile Auto11481
USAA12877
Erie13279
Hugo13569
American Family13985
Travelers167106
Clearcover170104
Nationwide17097
Mercury173105
Safeco17895
Farmers185112
Allstate194117
Direct Auto230117
Elephant247138
Liberty Mutual253159
GAINSCO283129
Dairyland383144
The General394149
Bristol West396164
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

When you file a claim with your insurance company for an at-fault accident, your insurance premiums will increase by a certain percentage. However, the exact percentage will vary depending on your insurer and the severity of the accident.[3]

After an at-fault accident, the average car insurance rate in Cicero is $229 per month. But, drivers with an at-fault accident can still find cheap rates from Auto-Owners for $47 per month.

Here are the best car insurance options for drivers with an at-fault accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners7847
State Farm8049
GEICO11166
COUNTRY Financial12072
Mile Auto12186
Hugo13066
USAA13581
Erie13681
American Family14689
Travelers176112
Nationwide180103
Mercury181110
Safeco189101
Farmers196119
Clearcover197121
Allstate205124
Direct Auto244124
Elephant262146
Liberty Mutual266167
GAINSCO301137
Dairyland400151
Bristol West411170
The General415157
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

Driving under the influence impairs your vision and judgment, and it’s illegal in Illinois. In 2021, 25% of crash fatalities involved alcohol.[4] The exact penalties for a DUI will depend on your age, your blood alcohol concentration (BAC) level, and other circumstances surrounding your arrest.

If you receive a DUI, your insurer may decide not to renew your policy. But if it does renew your policy, you can expect your premiums to become more expensive. The average car insurance cost after a DUI in Cicero is $259 a month, but Auto-Owners offers the cheapest rate of $34 per month for drivers with a DUI.

Here are the cheapest insurers in the city for drivers with a DUI.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners9256
State Farm9759
GEICO13179
Mile Auto13495
COUNTRY Financial13882
Erie13883
Hugo14273
USAA16197
American Family172105
Mercury193118
Clearcover198121
Safeco206110
Travelers206131
Nationwide211121
Farmers233141
Allstate244147
Direct Auto280143
Liberty Mutual295185
Elephant308172
GAINSCO364166
Dairyland465175
The General477180
Bristol West488202
Foremost595261
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners

Car insurance rates decrease around age 25 but start to increase again around age 70. Age-related issues like impaired eyesight and hearing affect seniors’ driving capabilities, and they have higher crash mortality rates than younger drivers. But seniors still have relatively affordable rates, especially compared to teens.

Senior drivers in Cicero pay an average of $104 a month for car insurance, but here are the cheapest insurers to start your search.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners2541
State Farm2642
GEICO3558
COUNTRY Financial3763
Erie3864
Mile Auto3955
USAA4372
American Family4676
Nationwide5189
Mercury5386
Safeco5399
Travelers5891
Direct Auto62121
Farmers62102
Clearcover64105
Allstate67111
Elephant76136
GAINSCO77168
Dairyland80211
The General83219
Liberty Mutual85136
Bristol West91220
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners

Teenage drivers pay more for car insurance because they have less experience behind the wheel. They’re also at higher risk of being involved in a fatal car accident. But teens can reduce their insurance costs in a few ways.

Many insurers offer discounts to young drivers who enroll in an approved defensive driving course and maintain good grades. On average, teens in Cicero pay $262 a month for car insurance. Here are the cheapest insurance companies for teens and younger drivers in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners5693
State Farm61100
COUNTRY Financial70118
GEICO75125
Hugo86169
USAA97161
Erie100167
Mile Auto107151
American Family108177
Safeco119224
Nationwide126219
Mercury128210
Clearcover131215
Travelers143226
Farmers149246
Allstate157260
Direct Auto158310
Dairyland172458
Elephant172309
The General175462
GAINSCO180395
Liberty Mutual189302
Bristol West203492
Foremost282644
Cicero car insurance quotes by credit tier

Illinois is one of many states that allows auto insurance companies to consider your credit history.[5] Drivers with bad credit have been shown to file more insurance claims than drivers with excellent or good credit scores. Here’s what you can expect to pay for insurance based on your credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Cicero?

Car insurance in Cicero costs an average of $150 a month, which is similar to the state average of $131.

Insurance rates can vary quite a bit depending on your ZIP code. If you live in a more populous city with higher crime rates, you can expect to pay more for car insurance than someone living in a rural area. Despite Cicero’s safety rating and low crime rates, its proximity to Chicago — which has notoriously expensive car insurance rates — can contribute to the city having near-average costs.

More cities in Illinois

If you live in Cicero, you can expect to pay more for car insurance than most other Illinois cities. Chicago is the only city with a higher average cost for auto insurance than Cicero. Here’s how Cicero compares to other Illinois cities.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Berwyn$78$180
Chicago$92$219
Decatur$71$146
Elgin$79$156
Joliet$76$165
Naperville$73$163
Peoria$77$176
Rockford$72$153
Springfield$78$173
Waukegan$74$151
Cicero car insurance FAQs

Here are the answers to common questions about car insurance in Cicero, Illinois. You can also check out Insurify’s guide on how to shop for quotes.

  • How much is car insurance in Cicero, Illinois?

    The average cost of car insurance in Cicero is $83 a month for liability only and $216 a month for full coverage.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Cicero?

    The cheapest auto insurer in Cicero is Auto-Owners, with an average cost of as $34 a month. However, the best way to find cheap car insurance is to compare quotes with multiple companies at the same coverage level. Get quotes from at least three insurers to start your search for affordable insurance that meets your needs.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Cicero?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Cicero that Insurify identified include State Farm, Auto-Owners, and Hugo. These insurers have solid J.D. Power ratings and good Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores.

  • What is the Illinois minimum car insurance?

    Illinois requires 25/50/20 minimum liability coverage. This translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $20,000 per accident for property damage liability. All liability policies in Illinois must also include uninsured motorist coverage for bodily injury at the same limits.[1]

  • What is the most important type of car insurance you should buy in Illinois?

    Liability insurance is the most important car insurance coverage you should buy in Illinois. Not only does the state require this type of coverage, but it protects you financially from injuries and damages you cause to others in an at-fault accident.

    The next two important coverages are comprehensive and collision, which pay for your vehicle repairs in various situations, including at-fault accidents.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Illinois Secretary of State. "Mandatory Vehicle Insurance."
  2. NHTSA. "Speeding and Aggressive Driving Prevention."
  3. III. "Do auto insurance premiums go up after a claim?."
  4. Illinois Secretary of State. "Illinois 2023 DUI Factbook."
  5. Illinois Department of Insurance. "Credit: How Insurers Use It."

