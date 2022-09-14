Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you have a history of driving-related incidents, you can expect to pay more for auto insurance. A driving incident includes at-fault accidents, driving under the influence (DUI), speeding tickets, and other moving violations.

However, some insurance companies work with high-risk drivers. So it’s possible to find affordable auto insurance rates, even if you have a history of driving incidents.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

Speeding was a factor in 29% of traffic fatalities in 2021.[2] Even if you don’t cause an accident, a speeding ticket signals to insurers that you’re a risky driver and more likely to file a claim, so they increase your rates to offset the risk.

In Cicero, drivers with speeding tickets pay an average of $220 a month for car insurance. Auto-Owners offers the cheapest liability rates for $46 per month.

If you’ve received a speeding ticket, here are the cheapest auto insurers in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only Auto-Owners 75 46 State Farm 76 46 GEICO 104 63 COUNTRY Financial 112 67 Mile Auto 114 81 USAA 128 77 Erie 132 79 Hugo 135 69 American Family 139 85 Travelers 167 106 Clearcover 170 104 Nationwide 170 97 Mercury 173 105 Safeco 178 95 Farmers 185 112 Allstate 194 117 Direct Auto 230 117 Elephant 247 138 Liberty Mutual 253 159 GAINSCO 283 129 Dairyland 383 144 The General 394 149 Bristol West 396 164 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

When you file a claim with your insurance company for an at-fault accident, your insurance premiums will increase by a certain percentage. However, the exact percentage will vary depending on your insurer and the severity of the accident.[3]

After an at-fault accident, the average car insurance rate in Cicero is $229 per month. But, drivers with an at-fault accident can still find cheap rates from Auto-Owners for $47 per month.

Here are the best car insurance options for drivers with an at-fault accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only Auto-Owners 78 47 State Farm 80 49 GEICO 111 66 COUNTRY Financial 120 72 Mile Auto 121 86 Hugo 130 66 USAA 135 81 Erie 136 81 American Family 146 89 Travelers 176 112 Nationwide 180 103 Mercury 181 110 Safeco 189 101 Farmers 196 119 Clearcover 197 121 Allstate 205 124 Direct Auto 244 124 Elephant 262 146 Liberty Mutual 266 167 GAINSCO 301 137 Dairyland 400 151 Bristol West 411 170 The General 415 157 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

Driving under the influence impairs your vision and judgment, and it’s illegal in Illinois. In 2021, 25% of crash fatalities involved alcohol.[4] The exact penalties for a DUI will depend on your age, your blood alcohol concentration (BAC) level, and other circumstances surrounding your arrest.

If you receive a DUI, your insurer may decide not to renew your policy. But if it does renew your policy, you can expect your premiums to become more expensive. The average car insurance cost after a DUI in Cicero is $259 a month, but Auto-Owners offers the cheapest rate of $34 per month for drivers with a DUI.

Here are the cheapest insurers in the city for drivers with a DUI.