¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Illinois
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $86/mes para cobertura total en Illinois.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
The overall average cost of car insurance in Cicero, Illinois, is $150 per month. This is similar to the monthly state average of $131 but less than the national average of $158 a month.
Cicero is a suburb of Chicago and one of the largest municipalities in Illinois. However, despite its proximity to the Windy City, Cicero reported just 198 vehicle thefts in 2021, according to the most recent data available through the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer. By comparison, Champaign, which has a smaller population than Cicero, reported 243 motor vehicle thefts.
Generally, you can expect to find cheaper car insurance rates in locations with lower rates of crime, vehicle theft, and vandalism. And you’ll pay more for auto insurance if you live in a city with higher vehicle crime rates. So Cicero’s fewer thefts could contribute to the city’s low average insurance rates. Here’s how to find the best coverage in Cicero.
Datos Breves
The average cost of car insurance in Cicero is $83 a month for liability only and $216 a month for full coverage.
Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO are the cheapest insurers for liability-only and full-coverage insurance in Cicero.
You can save money and find the best deal on car insurance today by bundling your policies, raising your deductible, and shopping around for auto insurance quotes.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Cicero
The best auto insurance company for you will depend on your individual situation and needs. But it can be helpful to learn about the cheapest insurers in your area. The following table outlines the cheapest insurance companies in Cicero and the type of driver each company is best for.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best for
Auto-Owners
4.0
$46
$28
Specialty vehicles
State Farm
4.5
$50
$30
Good drivers
Hugo
3.3
$83
$40
Low-mileage drivers
4.0
JD Power
837
Liability Only
$34/mo
Full Coverage
$56/mo
Auto-Owners is the best insurance agency for car owners who need to insure a classic or antique car. You can earn a discount if you insure your classic vehicle with another car for daily use.
The company offers multiple ways to save on car insurance — for example, you could earn a discount if you’ve already qualified for life insurance through Auto-Owners. You could also save by paying your premiums on time, requesting a premium quote, and if you have a student attending school more than 100 miles from home without a vehicle.
Ventajas
Classic car insurance and motorcycle insurance available
Offers numerous auto insurance discounts
Contras
Can’t get a quote online
Below-average J.D. Power auto claims satisfaction rating
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$36/mo
Full Coverage
$59/mo
Good drivers can save up to 30% on auto insurance by signing up for State Farm’s Drive Safe & Save program. You’ll download the company’s app, and it’ll use your driving information to determine how much of a discount you receive.
State Farm offers numerous coverage options, including roadside assistance, rideshare insurance, rental insurance, and underinsured motorist coverage. The company consistently earns high customer satisfaction ratings from customers and received an above-average J.D. Power rating for auto claims satisfaction.
3.3
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$48/mo
Full Coverage
$94/mo
Hugo is a new insurance company that launched in January 2021. If you’re looking for non-traditional insurance coverage, Hugo may be a good choice.
The company offers flexible coverage to customers who don’t drive daily and only need liability insurance. You can get started with no money down, flexible micropayments, and pay-as-you go options. However, Hugo probably won’t be the best choice for someone who needs a full-coverage policy or drives every day.
My car's registration has been suspended because Hugo failed to report to the state that I have insurance.
Ronald - March 8, 2024
Verified
Hugo gradually increases prices like other insurance companies
I was initially fond of Hugo. However, over the past year, they have increased their rates by almost $1 per day, which amounts to $30 per month. This increase happened despite no changes on my end, except for turning 35, an age I thought would result in a decrease in my rates.
Leo - March 4, 2024
Verified
Great Option for Liability Coverage
Excellent.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Cicero
Auto insurance rates have increased by 17% nationwide between the end of 2021 and June 2023, according to Insurify data. However, you can still find cheap car insurance by using the following strategies:
Choose a higher deductible. Your deductible is an out-of-pocket expense you pay before your insurance coverage kicks in. Increasing your deductible from $500 to $1,000 will lower your insurance premiums substantially. Just make sure you have the money to cover your deductible if you need to file a claim.
Maintain a good credit score. Research shows that drivers with good credit file fewer insurance claims. So maintaining a good credit score is another way you can lower your insurance costs. Make sure you pay your bills on time and keep your credit utilization ratio below 30%.
Shop around. Every insurer looks at slightly different criteria when evaluating you for coverage. The best policy for one driver may not be a good option for someone else. That’s why it’s important to shop around and compare auto insurance quotes from at least three different companies.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Cicero: Auto-Owners
Liability-only car insurance pays for damages to the other driver’s vehicle and any medical expenses they incur in an accident you cause. However, you’ll have to pay for your own medical bills and to fix your vehicle.
Liability insurance is the minimum amount of coverage you need to drive legally in Illinois. In Cicero, it costs an average of $83 per month. But, Auto-Owners offers the cheapest liability coverage in Cicero for $34 per month.
Here are the cheapest liability-only policies for Cicero drivers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
34
State Farm
36
GEICO
48
Hugo
48
COUNTRY Financial
50
Erie
55
Mile Auto
56
USAA
59
American Family
64
Safeco
67
Mercury
70
Clearcover
74
Nationwide
74
Travelers
80
Farmers
86
Direct Auto
87
Allstate
90
Midvale Home & Auto
97
State Auto
97
GAINSCO
101
Elephant
105
Dairyland
107
The General
110
Liberty Mutual
113
Bristol West
123
Foremost
159
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Cicero: Auto-Owners
Full-coverage insurance includes liability, comprehensive, and collision coverage. Unlike liability insurance, full coverage pays for damages to your vehicle, even if you’re at fault for the accident. A full-coverage policy will also pay to repair or replace in the event of theft, falling objects, vandalism, and more.
In Cicero, the average cost of a full-coverage policy is $216 a month. Drivers can find the cheapest full-coverage insurance from Auto-Owners with rates starting at $56 per month for coverage.
Here are the cheapest options for full-coverage insurance in Cicero.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
56
State Farm
59
Mile Auto
79
GEICO
80
COUNTRY Financial
84
Erie
92
Hugo
94
USAA
98
American Family
105
Mercury
115
Clearcover
121
Safeco
126
Travelers
126
Nationwide
129
Farmers
142
Allstate
149
Midvale Home & Auto
157
Direct Auto
171
Liberty Mutual
180
State Auto
187
Elephant
188
GAINSCO
222
Dairyland
284
The General
291
Bristol West
298
Foremost
363
Car insurance requirements in Illinois
The state of Illinois law requires that all drivers carry the following minimum insurance:[1]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$20,000 per accident
Minimum insurance coverage won’t be enough for most people, so here are some other coverages to consider adding to your policy:
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage pays for repairs or replacement in non-collision incidents, like falling objects, theft, vandalism, weather damage, and more.
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays for damages if you’re involved in an accident with another car or object. It also pays for pothole damages and rollover accidents.
However, some insurance companies work with high-risk drivers. So it’s possible to find affordable auto insurance rates, even if you have a history of driving incidents.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners
Speeding was a factor in 29% of traffic fatalities in 2021.[2] Even if you don’t cause an accident, a speeding ticket signals to insurers that you’re a risky driver and more likely to file a claim, so they increase your rates to offset the risk.
In Cicero, drivers with speeding tickets pay an average of $220 a month for car insurance. Auto-Owners offers the cheapest liability rates for $46 per month.
If you’ve received a speeding ticket, here are the cheapest auto insurers in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners
75
46
State Farm
76
46
GEICO
104
63
COUNTRY Financial
112
67
Mile Auto
114
81
USAA
128
77
Erie
132
79
Hugo
135
69
American Family
139
85
Travelers
167
106
Clearcover
170
104
Nationwide
170
97
Mercury
173
105
Safeco
178
95
Farmers
185
112
Allstate
194
117
Direct Auto
230
117
Elephant
247
138
Liberty Mutual
253
159
GAINSCO
283
129
Dairyland
383
144
The General
394
149
Bristol West
396
164
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
When you file a claim with your insurance company for an at-fault accident, your insurance premiums will increase by a certain percentage. However, the exact percentage will vary depending on your insurer and the severity of the accident.[3]
After an at-fault accident, the average car insurance rate in Cicero is $229 per month. But, drivers with an at-fault accident can still find cheap rates from Auto-Owners for $47 per month.
Here are the best car insurance options for drivers with an at-fault accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners
78
47
State Farm
80
49
GEICO
111
66
COUNTRY Financial
120
72
Mile Auto
121
86
Hugo
130
66
USAA
135
81
Erie
136
81
American Family
146
89
Travelers
176
112
Nationwide
180
103
Mercury
181
110
Safeco
189
101
Farmers
196
119
Clearcover
197
121
Allstate
205
124
Direct Auto
244
124
Elephant
262
146
Liberty Mutual
266
167
GAINSCO
301
137
Dairyland
400
151
Bristol West
411
170
The General
415
157
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
Driving under the influence impairs your vision and judgment, and it’s illegal in Illinois. In 2021, 25% of crash fatalities involved alcohol.[4] The exact penalties for a DUI will depend on your age, your blood alcohol concentration (BAC) level, and other circumstances surrounding your arrest.
If you receive a DUI, your insurer may decide not to renew your policy. But if it does renew your policy, you can expect your premiums to become more expensive. The average car insurance cost after a DUI in Cicero is $259 a month, but Auto-Owners offers the cheapest rate of $34 per month for drivers with a DUI.
Here are the cheapest insurers in the city for drivers with a DUI.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners
92
56
State Farm
97
59
GEICO
131
79
Mile Auto
134
95
COUNTRY Financial
138
82
Erie
138
83
Hugo
142
73
USAA
161
97
American Family
172
105
Mercury
193
118
Clearcover
198
121
Safeco
206
110
Travelers
206
131
Nationwide
211
121
Farmers
233
141
Allstate
244
147
Direct Auto
280
143
Liberty Mutual
295
185
Elephant
308
172
GAINSCO
364
166
Dairyland
465
175
The General
477
180
Bristol West
488
202
Foremost
595
261
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Car insurance rates decrease around age 25 but start to increase again around age 70. Age-related issues like impaired eyesight and hearing affect seniors’ driving capabilities, and they have higher crash mortality rates than younger drivers. But seniors still have relatively affordable rates, especially compared to teens.
Senior drivers in Cicero pay an average of $104 a month for car insurance, but here are the cheapest insurers to start your search.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
25
41
State Farm
26
42
GEICO
35
58
COUNTRY Financial
37
63
Erie
38
64
Mile Auto
39
55
USAA
43
72
American Family
46
76
Nationwide
51
89
Mercury
53
86
Safeco
53
99
Travelers
58
91
Direct Auto
62
121
Farmers
62
102
Clearcover
64
105
Allstate
67
111
Elephant
76
136
GAINSCO
77
168
Dairyland
80
211
The General
83
219
Liberty Mutual
85
136
Bristol West
91
220
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
Teenage drivers pay more for car insurance because they have less experience behind the wheel. They’re also at higher risk of being involved in a fatal car accident. But teens can reduce their insurance costs in a few ways.
Many insurers offer discounts to young drivers who enroll in an approved defensive driving course and maintain good grades. On average, teens in Cicero pay $262 a month for car insurance. Here are the cheapest insurance companies for teens and younger drivers in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
56
93
State Farm
61
100
COUNTRY Financial
70
118
GEICO
75
125
Hugo
86
169
USAA
97
161
Erie
100
167
Mile Auto
107
151
American Family
108
177
Safeco
119
224
Nationwide
126
219
Mercury
128
210
Clearcover
131
215
Travelers
143
226
Farmers
149
246
Allstate
157
260
Direct Auto
158
310
Dairyland
172
458
Elephant
172
309
The General
175
462
GAINSCO
180
395
Liberty Mutual
189
302
Bristol West
203
492
Foremost
282
644
Cicero car insurance quotes by credit tier
Illinois is one of many states that allows auto insurance companies to consider your credit history.[5] Drivers with bad credit have been shown to file more insurance claims than drivers with excellent or good credit scores. Here’s what you can expect to pay for insurance based on your credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Cicero?
Car insurance in Cicero costs an average of $150 a month, which is similar to the state average of $131.
Insurance rates can vary quite a bit depending on your ZIP code. If you live in a more populous city with higher crime rates, you can expect to pay more for car insurance than someone living in a rural area. Despite Cicero’s safety rating and low crime rates, its proximity to Chicago — which has notoriously expensive car insurance rates — can contribute to the city having near-average costs.
More cities in Illinois
If you live in Cicero, you can expect to pay more for car insurance than most other Illinois cities. Chicago is the only city with a higher average cost for auto insurance than Cicero. Here’s how Cicero compares to other Illinois cities.
Cicero car insurance FAQs
Here are the answers to common questions about car insurance in Cicero, Illinois. You can also check out Insurify’s guide on how to shop for quotes.
How much is car insurance in Cicero, Illinois?
The average cost of car insurance in Cicero is $83 a month for liability only and $216 a month for full coverage.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Cicero?
The cheapest auto insurer in Cicero is Auto-Owners, with an average cost of as $34 a month. However, the best way to find cheap car insurance is to compare quotes with multiple companies at the same coverage level. Get quotes from at least three insurers to start your search for affordable insurance that meets your needs.
What are the best car insurance companies in Cicero?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Cicero that Insurify identified include State Farm, Auto-Owners, and Hugo. These insurers have solid J.D. Power ratings and good Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores.
What is the Illinois minimum car insurance?
Illinois requires 25/50/20 minimum liability coverage. This translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $20,000 per accident for property damage liability. All liability policies in Illinois must also include uninsured motorist coverage for bodily injury at the same limits.[1]
What is the most important type of car insurance you should buy in Illinois?
Liability insurance is the most important car insurance coverage you should buy in Illinois. Not only does the state require this type of coverage, but it protects you financially from injuries and damages you cause to others in an at-fault accident.
The next two important coverages are comprehensive and collision, which pay for your vehicle repairs in various situations, including at-fault accidents.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.