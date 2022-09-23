What is an SR-22 in Idaho, and when do you need it?

Idaho drivers need to file SR-22 forms if they weren’t able to provide proof of auto insurance or they committed certain driving convictions and now have a suspended license. An SR-22 document proves that the driver has vehicle liability insurance. It’s necessary to maintain proof of SR-22 insurance for one year after the first offense and for three years for any subsequent offenses.[1]

Convictions that can lead to an SR-22 requirement in Idaho include:[2]

DUI

Eluding police

Leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death

Reckless driving

Manslaughter

Using a motor vehicle to commit a felony

Aggravated DUI in a commercial vehicle

Find Idaho Car Insurance Código postal See My Quotes Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar. Basado en más de 3806 reseñas 4.8/5

How can you get an SR-22 in Idaho?

If Idaho recently suspended your driver’s license due to a driving-related offense, you may need to complete a few steps to reinstate your license. One important step is to contact an insurance company to complete an SR-22 form.

Once you complete the SR-22 form, you’ll need to submit it to the Idaho Transportation Department’s Division of Motor Vehicles, but your insurance company can file this on your behalf. Keep in mind that you have to maintain this proof of insurance and financial responsibility for one to three years.

To ensure that the transportation department received and posted your paperwork, it’s a good idea to follow up with a state official after submitting your SR-22 form. Additionally, you’ll need to pay a reinstatement fee to the transportation department before you can reinstate your license.

It’s important to note that failing to appear in court or pay your citation can result in a 90-day license suspension. If this happens, the transportation department will also require proof of payment before reinstating your license.[1]

Overall, securing SR-22 insurance is a fairly straightforward process, but things can get tricky if you live in another state but need to file an SR-22 in Idaho. Most companies won’t do out-of-state filings where the insured lives in one state but needs the SR-22 in another state where the original violation occurred, according to Lauren McKenzie, an A Plus Insurance senior agent.

How long is SR-22 insurance required in Idaho?

How long you must maintain proof of insurance through an SR-22 depends on how many offenses you have on your record. You must have an SR-22 form on file for one year for your first offense and three years for any subsequent offenses.[1]