Cheap SR-22 Insurance in Idaho (2024)

Getting affordable SR-22 insurance in Idaho is possible if you choose the right auto insurance company.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Idaho

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $33/mes para solo responsabilidad y $46/mes para cobertura total en Idaho.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Idaho may suspend your driver’s license for driving without proof of car insurance or for certain driving violations. If this happens, you must file an SR-22 document that proves you currently have car insurance and are financially responsible to reinstate your license.[1]

Let’s take a closer look at what SR-22 insurance in Idaho is, how to secure it, and what it can cost you.

Datos Breves

  • A DUI, reckless driving, and committing a felony by using a motor vehicle are all examples of events that can lead to an SR-22.

  • The first event leads to needing an SR-22 for one year.

  • All subsequent events require an SR-22 for three years.

What is an SR-22 in Idaho, and when do you need it?

Idaho drivers need to file SR-22 forms if they weren’t able to provide proof of auto insurance or they committed certain driving convictions and now have a suspended license. An SR-22 document proves that the driver has vehicle liability insurance. It’s necessary to maintain proof of SR-22 insurance for one year after the first offense and for three years for any subsequent offenses.[1]

Convictions that can lead to an SR-22 requirement in Idaho include:[2]

  • DUI

  • Eluding police

  • Leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death

  • Reckless driving

  • Manslaughter

  • Using a motor vehicle to commit a felony

  • Aggravated DUI in a commercial vehicle

How can you get an SR-22 in Idaho?

If Idaho recently suspended your driver’s license due to a driving-related offense, you may need to complete a few steps to reinstate your license. One important step is to contact an insurance company to complete an SR-22 form.

Once you complete the SR-22 form, you’ll need to submit it to the Idaho Transportation Department’s Division of Motor Vehicles, but your insurance company can file this on your behalf. Keep in mind that you have to maintain this proof of insurance and financial responsibility for one to three years.

To ensure that the transportation department received and posted your paperwork, it’s a good idea to follow up with a state official after submitting your SR-22 form. Additionally, you’ll need to pay a reinstatement fee to the transportation department before you can reinstate your license.

It’s important to note that failing to appear in court or pay your citation can result in a 90-day license suspension. If this happens, the transportation department will also require proof of payment before reinstating your license.[1]

Overall, securing SR-22 insurance is a fairly straightforward process, but things can get tricky if you live in another state but need to file an SR-22 in Idaho. Most companies won’t do out-of-state filings where the insured lives in one state but needs the SR-22 in another state where the original violation occurred, according to Lauren McKenzie, an A Plus Insurance senior agent.

How long is SR-22 insurance required in Idaho?

How long you must maintain proof of insurance through an SR-22 depends on how many offenses you have on your record. You must have an SR-22 form on file for one year for your first offense and three years for any subsequent offenses.[1]

How much is SR-22 insurance in Idaho?

You need to worry about two costs if you have to file an SR-22 in Idaho — reinstatement fees and increased car insurance costs. How much you’ll pay in reinstatement fees varies by the type of offense committed:[2]

OffenseReinstatement Fee
  • Excessive points
  • Serious CDL violation (DQ)
  • Child support
  • Medical suspensions
  • Unsatisfied judgment
  • Failure to maintain required SR-22
  • Failure to attend school
  • Alcohol age violation
$25
  • Driving without insurance
  • Eluding a peace officer
  • Reckless driving
  • Disqualification (DQ)
  • Leaving the scene of an accident
  • Alcohol-related CDL DQ
  • Miscellaneous court suspensions
$85
  • Refusal
  • Out-of-state DUI conviction
  • Administrative license suspension
$245
  • Idaho DUI conviction
$285

Cheapest companies for SR-22 insurance in Idaho

If you want to save on SR-22 insurance in Idaho, consider the following auto insurance companies that offer the lowest average monthly rates for liability-only coverage for drivers with SR-22 requirements. 

For example, the average monthly rate for liability-only SR-22 insurance in Idaho with Liberty Mutual is just $51, whereas The General charges an average of $115. The overall state average for SR-22 insurance is $84 per month for liability-only coverage.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Safeco6197
Liberty Mutual63129
National General66118
Dairyland68156
Progressive68113
Bristol West105249
Foremost111199
The General133256
Cheapest insurance companies in Idaho with SR-22 by city

Where in Idaho you live can also affect how much you’ll spend on auto insurance.[3] Drivers in Boise pay more for an SR-22 policy with Safeco — at an average of $74 a month — than drivers in Meridian, who pay an average of $49 with the same company. 

CityInsurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
MeridianLiberty Mutual$46
MeridianSafeco$49
BoiseLiberty Mutual$54
MeridianProgressive$68
BoiseSafeco$74
BoiseProgressive$77
BoiseDairyland$86
How SR-22 insurance affects driving record and future rates in Idaho

“The SR-22 does not impact future rates for Idaho drivers by much, the violation itself is what impacts the insurance prices,” McKenzie says. “For example, if a driver was required to obtain an SR-22 filing in Idaho for a DUI they received, the SR-22 costs $25 on average for the entire policy term, and the DUI would cause the insurance premium to increase for five years until the violation falls off their record.”

McKenzie notes that in most circumstances, a DUI can increase insurance prices by thousands of dollars over the course of five years, but once the violation has fallen off of the driver’s record, the insurance rate will drop significantly in price.

If your auto insurance rates increased after your driving infraction, here are some ways you can lower what you pay:

  • Choose a lower deductible. ​​One way to reduce your monthly premium for auto insurance is to increase your deductible. This means you agree to pay for a certain amount of damages before your insurance company covers the rest. With a higher deductible, your premium decreases because you’re taking on more risk.

  • Compare different companies. When shopping for auto insurance, it’s important to get multiple quotes from different insurers. This helps you compare coverage options and prices so you can choose the best deal for your needs. Using an insurance-comparison tool can make this process quicker and easier. It’s helpful to get at least three quotes before making a decision.

  • Bundle insurance policies. Consider bundling your car insurance policy with another policy if you need coverage for multiple things, such as home and auto insurance. Many insurance companies offer bundling discounts, which can help you save on both policies.

  • Improve your credit score. In some states, including Idaho, insurance companies can use your credit score to help determine insurance premiums. Maintaining a good credit score can help lower your monthly car insurance premiums.[4]

  • Ask for discounts. You may be eligible for savings if you take a driver’s education course, have anti-theft devices installed in your car, or are a student with good grades. Don’t hesitate to ask for discounts; doing so could save you quite a bit of money.

Idaho SR-22 insurance FAQs

If you still have questions about how Idaho SR-22 insurance works, Insurify breaks down some of the most frequently asked questions on this topic.

  • How long do you have to hold an SR-22 in Idaho?

    For the first offense, Idaho drivers have to hold SR-22 insurance for one year. For each subsequent offense, this rises to three years.[1]

  • How do you get rid of an SR-22 in Idaho?

    Once the appropriate amount of time passes and if you follow all steps the Idaho Department of Motor Vehicles requires, you can ask your insurer to remove it from your policy.

  • What happens to your SR-22 in Idaho if you move?

    Moving doesn’t make it possible to avoid an SR-22 order. Generally, you have to apply for an SR-22 in your new state of residence and will need to complete local requirements.

  • Do you need an SR-22 in Idaho if you don’t have a car?

    If you receive a court order that mandates an SR-22 in Idaho, you need to comply with that order if you want to drive, even if you don’t own a car. You can, however, choose to give up your driver’s license if you no longer want to drive. In that case, you wouldn’t need an SR-22.

