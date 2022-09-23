Idaho car insurance requirements

Idaho’s minimum car insurance requirements are very similar to many other states. Drivers need to have insurance to cover the other party’s damages and losses. Specifically, drivers must carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $15,000 per accident in property damage liability.

Auto insurers must also offer uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage, although Idaho drivers have the option to reject these protections. This coverage pays for your losses if someone else doesn’t have the insurance coverage needed to pay for the damage they cause you.[1]

Here are the details of the required types of auto insurance in Idaho.

Bodily injury liability

Idaho requires $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage.

If you cause physical harm to others in a car accident, this coverage can pay for the victim’s medical bills. It can also pay for other expenses, like funeral costs, loss of income, pain and suffering, and emotional distress. Finally, it can pay for the legal bills you incur if someone sues you following an accident.

Because the minimum policy limits are low, many drivers benefit from buying more than the minimum coverage.

Property damage liability

Idaho requires $15,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage. If you damage someone’s property in an accident, property damage liability coverage pays for the property owner’s losses. Again, the minimum coverage limit is relatively low, and you may wish to buy an insurance policy with a higher maximum payout — although doing so is optional.