¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Idaho
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $33/mes para solo responsabilidad y $46/mes para cobertura total en Idaho.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
The average cost of car insurance in Boise is $112 per month, which is only a little more than the overall average in Idaho of $105. Drivers in Boise generally benefit from inexpensive rates, but State Farm, USAA, and American Family offer the cheapest average rates in the city.
Idaho is one of the least populated states in the U.S., which may explain why drivers there pay low rates. Here’s what you need to know about Boise car insurance, including average rates, key factors to consider, and top strategies to help you compare quotes to find the most budget-friendly options.
Datos Breves
Car insurance in Boise costs $77 per month for liability coverage and $147 for full coverage, on average.
Boise’s three cheapest insurers are Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and National General.
Speeding is the most common traffic offense in Idaho, accounting for 46% of all violations in 2021.[1]
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Boise
When searching for car insurance in Boise, you shouldn’t only consider the cost. You must also consider your unique circumstances, including your driver profile, vehicle type, and coverage needs. For example, an insurer that works well for your friend might not offer the best coverage and discounts for you.
A few of the best auto insurers in Boise include USAA, GEICO, and Allstate. These insurers provide affordable coverage for different types of drivers in the city, including veterans, high-risk drivers, and commuters. The averages listed below represent each insurer’s nationwide averages.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
USAA
4.5
$100
$46
Veterans
GEICO
4.2
$119
$54
Drivers with a DUI
Allstate
4.2
$119
$62
Commuters
4.5
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$46/mo
Full Coverage
$100/mo
USAA has a strong track record of serving military members, veterans, and their families. The company offers discounts for vehicle storage coverage during deployment or parking your car on base.
USAA has a strong reputation for excellent customer service and a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score. Around 9% of Idaho residents are veterans, and USAA is a top choice for veterans in the city.
Ventajas
Excellent customer satisfaction rating from J.D. Power
Coverage tailored to military members and veterans
A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best
Contras
Coverage only available to military members and their families
4.2
JD Power
835
Liability Only
$54/mo
Full Coverage
$119/mo
If you get a DUI in Idaho, you’ll need an insurance company that offers SR-22 insurance. GEICO can help. Once you purchase a policy, contact GEICO customer service to file your SR-22 with Access Idaho.
You can personalize your coverage with GEICO, from a liability-only policy to full-coverage insurance with optional add-ons. GEICO offers discounts, too. You can take a defensive driving course to qualify for cheaper rates.
Ventajas
Competitive rates for Boise drivers
Files your SR-22 for you
24-hour customer service
Contras
Only one GEICO agent located in Boise
Below-average customer satisfaction rating from J.D. Power
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
4.2
JD Power
833
Liability Only
$62/mo
Full Coverage
$138/mo
Allstate offers coverage options to fit the needs of commuters. The average Boise driver spends about 35 minutes driving to work, and a policy from Allstate can help protect you during your daily travels.
You can talk to one of eight Allstate agents located in Boise about accident forgiveness, which can offer you more protection in the event of an accident, regardless of fault.
Ventajas
Eight Allstate agents in Boise
At least 14 advertised discounts
Accident forgiveness and deductible rewards can lower costs
Contras
Financial strength rating from Fitch was downgraded in May 2023
Below-average customer satisfaction rating from J.D. Power
I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified
Recommend Allstate
Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified
Good
Very good but expensive.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Boise
Insurers consider your driving history, age, vehicle type, credit score, and ZIP code to determine premiums. To find budget-friendly coverage, consider these strategies:
Bundle policies. Opt for the convenience and savings of bundling your auto insurance with other policies, like home or renters insurance. Most insurers offer a bundling discount.
Maintain good credit. A solid credit score can lead to lower premiums. You can improve your credit by making on-time payments.
Drive safely. Maintain a clean driving record and consider enrolling in a defensive driving course for potential discounts.
Choose a safe car. Driving a vehicle with advanced safety features and lower theft rates can lead to reduced insurance costs.
Compare quotes. Shop around to get quotes from multiple insurance companies to make sure you’re paying the best rate.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Boise: Safeco
Liability-only car insurance meets Idaho’s state minimum requirements. However, it doesn’t cover repairs to your car or medical bills after an accident. It only covers the other driver’s vehicle damage and medical expenses.[2]
If you’re looking to save on premiums, liability-only insurance is your cheapest coverage option. Liability-only policies in Boise cost $77 per month, on average. This policy type works best for drivers with old or inexpensive vehicles. Here are some of the cheapest liability-only car insurance options in Boise.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Safeco
51
Liberty Mutual
55
National General
57
Dairyland
59
Progressive
60
Bristol West
91
Foremost
96
The General
115
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Boise: Safeco
Full-coverage car insurance expands your protection to include repairs to your car following an accident, vandalism, and more through collision and comprehensive coverages. It’s a great option if you drive a newer vehicle, have a loan or lease agreement, or want more financial protection than a minimum-coverage policy can provide.
Drivers in Boise pay an average of $147 per month for full-coverage insurance. Find the cheapest full-coverage car insurance quotes in Boise below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Safeco
86
Progressive
98
National General
104
Liberty Mutual
113
Midvale Home & Auto
123
Dairyland
134
Foremost
162
Bristol West
216
The General
222
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Idaho
The Idaho Department of Insurance requires drivers to carry two types of liability coverage to meet legal requirements: bodily injury and property damage. Idaho auto insurers must also offer drivers uninsured and underinsured motorist protection, but state law doesn’t require drivers to purchase it.[3]
Idaho is an at-fault state.[4] If you cause a car accident, you’re responsible for covering the other driver’s expenses for their injuries and vehicle damage. Your insurer only covers costs up to your auto insurance policy limit, so you may want to purchase higher coverage limits to avoid the financial strain of paying out of pocket.
Customization is key to finding the right amount of coverage that aligns with your needs. You have several optional coverages to choose from if you want to purchase more than liability-only insurance. Common offerings include:
Comprehensive coverage
If a non-collision incident damages your vehicle — like theft, vandalism, or severe weather — comprehensive coverage kicks in.
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays for vehicle repair or replacement after an accident, regardless of fault.
Rental car coverage pays for the cost of renting a car so you can still get around if your vehicle is in the shop after a covered accident.
Roadside assistance coverage
Specifics vary by company, but roadside assistance coverage typically includes assistance with vehicle breakdowns, flat tires, gas delivery, winching, jump-starts, and more.
Gap coverage
Gap coverage pays the difference between your car’s value and your loan or lease balance after a total loss accident.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
A driving incident can refer to an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, DUI, or other moving violations on your record. Because auto insurers associate existing incidents on your record with higher risk, they charge more to account for the higher likelihood of accidents and claims.[5]
Your rate can increase after an incident. Some policyholders might see a modest increase, but rates could double for others. Your insurance company, driving history, and the type of incident on your record play a role in the cost of car insurance.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Safeco
Speeding tickets made up 46% of traffic violations in Idaho in 2021, according to data from the Idaho Transportation Department Office of Highway Safety. If you get a speeding ticket in Boise, you may need to visit the Ada County courthouse to pay a fine.[6] But you’ll also likely face higher car insurance prices because insurers view speeding as risky behavior.
The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Boise is $227 per month for full coverage and $119 for liability only. Here are some of the cheapest car insurance companies for Boise drivers with a speeding ticket.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Safeco
51
74
Liberty Mutual
55
79
National General
57
77
Dairyland
59
82
Progressive
60
84
Bristol West
91
124
The General
115
160
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Safeco
If you’ve had an at-fault accident, you’ll likely see increased premiums due to the higher risk you now pose to insurance companies. Your specific rate increase will depend on the severity of the accident, your driving history, and the insurer’s policies.
Like in many other states, auto accidents are a concern in Idaho. The state had 22% more car accidents in 2021 than in 2020, with 6,769 total crashes in Ada County, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. In Boise, the average cost of car insurance for drivers with an accident is $221 per month for full coverage and $116 for liability only.
Find the cheapest quotes for Boise drivers with an at-fault accident below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Safeco
51
76
Liberty Mutual
55
81
National General
57
79
Dairyland
59
82
Progressive
60
85
Bristol West
91
124
The General
115
162
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Safeco
If you get a DUI in Boise, you’ll face a misdemeanor violation, up to six months in jail, up to $1,000 in fines, and license suspension for 90 to 180 days. It can also lead to a significant increase in your auto insurance rates because of the offense’s severity. In Idaho, DUI arrests are most common among drivers between the ages of 21 and 25.
Boise drivers pay an average of $250 per month for full coverage and $131 for liability after a DUI conviction. Here are the cheapest quotes for Boise drivers with a DUI on their record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Safeco
51
83
Liberty Mutual
55
89
National General
57
93
Dairyland
59
96
Progressive
60
98
Bristol West
91
148
Foremost
96
156
The General
115
187
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Progressive
Senior drivers tend to have much lower rates than younger drivers. Average rates decrease steadily for drivers between the ages of 35 and 70. Older drivers can see slight rate increases around the age of 70 due to an increase in fatal accident rates. In Idaho, where more than 22% of drivers are 65 or older, senior drivers account for 11% of car accidents in the state.
The average cost of car insurance for senior drivers in Boise is $100 per month for full coverage and $53 for liability only. Here are the cheapest monthly quotes for senior drivers in Boise.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Progressive
26
42
Liberty Mutual
31
64
Safeco
34
57
Dairyland
35
79
National General
35
65
Bristol West
52
123
The General
71
137
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Safeco
Teenagers often pay the highest car insurance rates due to a lack of experience on the road and a higher likelihood of demonstrating risky driving behavior. In Idaho, young drivers between the ages of 16 and 24 account for 14% of road traffic, but they hold the highest car crash rate of 26%. Teen drivers in Boise pay an average of $259 per month for full coverage and $136 for liability only.
To get more affordable coverage as a teen driver, you can consider joining your parents’ insurance policy, opting for a safe and reliable car, and taking advantage of good student discounts.
Teen drivers in Boise can find the cheapest monthly quotes from the companies below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Safeco
91
153
Liberty Mutual
92
190
Dairyland
95
217
Progressive
107
175
National General
108
197
Bristol West
151
358
Foremost
171
288
The General
183
354
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Boise car insurance quotes by credit tier
Idaho law allows insurers to consider your credit history when setting premiums. Drivers with higher credit scores tend to earn lower premiums. In Boise, drivers with poor credit typically pay higher rates than people with excellent or good credit.
Here are the average quotes for full-coverage insurance in Boise by credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Boise?
Boise car insurance is $112 per month, on average. The cost is cheaper than the national average rate of $158, which provides some financial relief to local drivers. However, car insurance rates can fluctuate by neighborhood and ZIP code due to factors like population density, crime rates, and traffic patterns.
For instance, Meridian sits just 10 miles west of Boise, but residents there pay more for car insurance. Traffic bottlenecks are a problem in Meridian and could result in these higher average premiums. City leaders frequently work with Ada County Highway District and the ITD to help ease traffic flow.
More cities in Idaho
Of the Idaho cities below, Pocatello has the lowest full-coverage car insurance premium. On average, drivers in Pocatello pay less than the full-coverage average in Boise of $147 per month. You can see how quotes for car insurance in other Idaho cities compare below.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Boise car insurance FAQs
Before you start shopping around for car insurance, you should determine how much coverage you need. The information below should help you navigate the process of buying car insurance in Boise, Idaho.
How much is car insurance in Boise?
The overall cost of car insurance in Boise is $112 per month. On average, drivers in the city pay $77 per month for liability and $147 for full-coverage insurance. Specific premiums vary based on your driver profile, vehicle type, chosen coverage, and more.
Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Boise?
Safeco has the cheapest car insurance in Boise, with a monthly liability-only rate of $51. Other affordable insurers include Liberty Mutual and National General, with liability rates of $55 and $57 per month, respectively. The cheapest car insurance company for you will depend on many factors, including your age, gender, ZIP code, driving history, and vehicle.
What are the best car insurance companies in Boise?
With cheap rates and high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores, the best car insurance companies in Boise include USAA, GEICO, Allstate, and State Farm. With an IQ Score of 4.5 out of 5 and an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, USAA provides the best coverage for veterans.
How much car insurance do you need in Idaho?
Boise drivers must carry a minimum of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $15,000 per accident in property damage liability. Auto insurers in Idaho must also always offer uninsured/underinsured motorists coverage, but state law doesn’t require drivers to purchase it.
Is Idaho a no-fault state?
No. Idaho is an at-fault state. This means a driver who causes an accident must cover the costs of the other driver’s resulting vehicle damage and bodily injuries.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
