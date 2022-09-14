Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

A driving incident can refer to an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, DUI, or other moving violations on your record. Because auto insurers associate existing incidents on your record with higher risk, they charge more to account for the higher likelihood of accidents and claims.[5]

Your rate can increase after an incident. Some policyholders might see a modest increase, but rates could double for others. Your insurance company, driving history, and the type of incident on your record play a role in the cost of car insurance.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Safeco

Speeding tickets made up 46% of traffic violations in Idaho in 2021, according to data from the Idaho Transportation Department Office of Highway Safety. If you get a speeding ticket in Boise, you may need to visit the Ada County courthouse to pay a fine.[6] But you’ll also likely face higher car insurance prices because insurers view speeding as risky behavior.

The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Boise is $227 per month for full coverage and $119 for liability only. Here are some of the cheapest car insurance companies for Boise drivers with a speeding ticket.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Safeco 51 74 Liberty Mutual 55 79 National General 57 77 Dairyland 59 82 Progressive 60 84 Bristol West 91 124 The General 115 160

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Safeco

If you’ve had an at-fault accident, you’ll likely see increased premiums due to the higher risk you now pose to insurance companies. Your specific rate increase will depend on the severity of the accident, your driving history, and the insurer’s policies.

Like in many other states, auto accidents are a concern in Idaho. The state had 22% more car accidents in 2021 than in 2020, with 6,769 total crashes in Ada County, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. In Boise, the average cost of car insurance for drivers with an accident is $221 per month for full coverage and $116 for liability only.

Find the cheapest quotes for Boise drivers with an at-fault accident below.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Safeco 51 76 Liberty Mutual 55 81 National General 57 79 Dairyland 59 82 Progressive 60 85 Bristol West 91 124 The General 115 162

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Safeco

If you get a DUI in Boise, you’ll face a misdemeanor violation, up to six months in jail, up to $1,000 in fines, and license suspension for 90 to 180 days. It can also lead to a significant increase in your auto insurance rates because of the offense’s severity. In Idaho, DUI arrests are most common among drivers between the ages of 21 and 25.

Boise drivers pay an average of $250 per month for full coverage and $131 for liability after a DUI conviction. Here are the cheapest quotes for Boise drivers with a DUI on their record.