Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
The capital city of O’ahu, Hawaii’s most-populated island, Honolulu has a population of nearly 1 million people. The average cost of auto insurance in Honolulu is $61 per month, which is 56% less than the national average rate of $139 per month. GEICO, State Farm, and USAA offer the cheapest average rates in Honolulu.
Hawaii drivers may see lower car insurance rates compared to the national average because the state prohibits auto insurers from using credit ratings when determining premium costs or issuing policies.[1]
Datos Breves
Because Hawaii is a no-fault state, all drivers involved in an auto accident must file a claim with their car insurance company.[2]
In addition to liability coverage, drivers in Hawaii must carry a minimum amount of personal injury protection (PIP) coverage to drive legally.
Full-coverage car insurance in Honolulu costs $80 per month, on average.
Find Car Insurance in Honolulu, Hawaii
Best car insurance companies in Honolulu
The best car insurance company for you depends on your unique insurance needs, driver profile, and financial circumstances. For example, if you have a family with multiple drivers, you may want to consider a company with sizable multi-vehicle and multi-policy discounts.
You can find the best insurance companies in Honolulu below.
4.2
JD Power
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$119/mo
GEICO, the third-largest auto insurer in the U.S., offers reliable coverage at an affordable price. It also advertises at least 16 different discounts that can reduce your premium. The company has fairly standard auto coverage options, with add-ons like emergency road service, rental reimbursement, and mechanical breakdown insurance.
Ventajas
Wide array of discounts
User-friendly website and mobile app
24/7 customer service available
Contras
Gap and rideshare insurance not available
Can’t bundle auto policy with a life insurance policy
Mixed online reviews about company’s level of agent support
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$116/mo
Founded more than 100 years ago, State Farm has been a trusted auto insurer for families for many years. The company offers multi-car and multi-policy discounts that families can benefit from and provides savings opportunities for young drivers through programs like Steer Clear and Drive Safe & Save. Policyholders can easily customize coverage so it works for their insurance needs.
4.5
JD Power
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$46/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$100/mo
USAA has auto insurance designed for military members, veterans, and their immediate families. The auto insurer also provides its members access to discounts for bundling insurance products, insuring more than one vehicle, living on a military base, and more. Given that Hawaii is home to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command headquarters, a number of Hawaii residents can benefit from USAA’s auto insurance.
Ventajas
Affordable premiums for members
Savings of up to 30% possible via SafePilot program
Received high marks in customer service and claims satisfaction
Contras
Exclusively available to active-duty military members, veterans, and family members
Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified
Excellent
So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified
USAA is the finest. Period.
I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.
…
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Honolulu
If you have an accident, liability-only car insurance covers the other driver’s related medical bills and vehicle repairs. Liability insurance is the most affordable policy option an insurer will offer, but it doesn’t cover any of your vehicle damage or medical expenses. This coverage works best for drivers with old or inexpensive vehicles.[3]
Here are some of the cheapest options for liability-only car insurance in Honolulu.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Honolulu
A full-coverage policy protects your car, as well as the other driver and their vehicle. Full-coverage policies typically include a combination of liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. You should consider this coverage if you drive frequently or have a new or high-value car. If you lease or finance your car, your auto lender or dealer may require you to purchase it.
Here are some of the most affordable options for full-coverage insurance in Honolulu.
Car insurance requirements in Hawaii
Hawaii is a no-fault state, which means each driver needs to file a claim with their insurer after an accident. Drivers must carry a minimum of personal injury protection (PIP) insurance to cover their medical expenses. This system allows drivers to receive immediate medical attention after an accident without filing a claim with the other party’s auto insurer.
Here are the minimum requirements for car insurance coverage in Hawaii:[4]
You need auto insurance to safeguard your assets after a car accident, and more coverage provides more financial protection. If you want coverage beyond the state’s requirements, you can consider the following optional policies:
Uninsured motorist coverage
Uninsured motorist coverage compensates you for your damages and injuries if someone who doesn’t have enough insurance causes an accident.
Collision coverage
If you have a collision with another vehicle or object, collision coverage can reimburse you for vehicle repairs. This applies regardless of fault.
Comprehensive coverage
With comprehensive coverage, you’ll receive compensation for vehicle repairs if your car incurs damages due to non-collision incidents like theft, vandalism, and severe weather.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
The frequency and severity of the incidents on your driving record typically influence how much your auto insurer increases your premium.[5] For example, a single speeding ticket on your record shouldn’t increase your premium as much as an accident or DUI.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
A speeding ticket can indicate to insurers that you’re a high-risk driver. Drivers who engage in reckless driving, such as speeding, are a liability to insurers. You may pay higher premiums to offset the risk.
Find the cheapest average car insurance quotes for Honolulu drivers with a speeding ticket below.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
GEICO
$132
$79
State Farm
$142
$84
21st Century
$174
$104
USAA
$186
$112
Allstate
$234
$140
Progressive
$242
$144
AIG
$260
$156
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
Having an at-fault accident on your record can cause a significant increase in your premium because it signals to insurers that you may have engaged in risky driving behaviors. Accidents can come with costly claims payouts that insurers want to avoid.
Here are some of the cheapest car insurance companies for Honolulu drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
GEICO
$141
$85
State Farm
$151
$90
21st Century
$186
$111
USAA
$198
$119
Allstate
$249
$150
Progressive
$258
$154
AIG
$277
$166
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Due to the severity of the offense, a past DUI typically has a sizable effect on your auto insurance rates. If you get a DUI in Hawaii, you’ll likely need to file an SR-22 certificate to prove you have the state’s minimum liability coverage. Some insurers don’t offer coverage to high-risk drivers, and others simply charge much higher rates.
You can try to cut your costs by shopping around for coverage from multiple insurance companies. The following companies offer some of the cheapest average monthly quotes for Honolulu drivers with a DUI conviction.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
GEICO
$153
$92
State Farm
$164
$98
21st Century
$201
$120
USAA
$215
$129
Allstate
$270
$162
Progressive
$279
$167
AIG
$300
$180
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Your age has an effect on how much you pay for car insurance. Your insurance rates will decrease as you gain more experience on the road, and drivers between the ages of 35 and 75 typically see steadily decreasing premiums.
However, premiums may increase again for senior drivers after they turn 75, due to aging-related risk factors insurers begin to account for. If you’re an older driver in Hawaii, you can still find affordable car insurance. Start your search with the companies below.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
GEICO
$69
$41
State Farm
$74
$44
21st Century
$91
$54
USAA
$97
$58
Allstate
$122
$73
Progressive
$126
$75
AIG
$136
$81
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Teenage drivers are more likely to get into an accident due to their lack of experience on the road. As a result, this demographic of drivers tends to pay the highest car insurance rates.
Younger drivers can lower costs by completing a driver safety course, earning student discounts, and joining their parents’ existing insurance plan. They can also shop from insurance companies, like the ones below, that provide budget-friendly costs to teenagers.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
GEICO
$183
$109
State Farm
$195
$117
21st Century
$240
$143
USAA
$256
$154
Allstate
$323
$194
Progressive
$333
$199
AIG
$359
$215
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Honolulu
In Honolulu, your driving habits, policy details, driver profile, and the type of car you drive can affect your insurance policy. While you may have little control over these factors, you can work on getting the best rates by following these tips:
Compare quotes. The Insurance Information Institute recommends gathering at least three quotes from different insurance companies to find the most affordable policy for your needs.[6]
Maintain a good driving record. Your driving record will affect your rates. It’s essential to improve or keep your record clean to get the best deal on your policy.
Seek discounts. Insurers offer a wide range of discounts for different types of drivers. For instance, you can get a discount for having a membership with a certain group, a good record, or good grades.
Increase your deductible. Setting a higher deductible can decrease your monthly premiums. Just make sure you can pay for your deductible if you have to file an insurance claim after an accident.
Is car insurance more expensive in Honolulu?
Car insurance in Honolulu is $61 per month, which is much less expensive than the national average and right in line with the Hawaii state average. However, car insurance rates vary by city based on weather conditions, crime rates, the percentage of uninsured drivers, and more.
For instance, the average cost of full-coverage insurance in Ewa Beach is a bit less expensive than the same coverage in Honolulu. Ewa Beach isn’t as big of a tourist destination as Honolulu, which can result in less traffic, fewer accidents, and cheaper premiums for drivers in the area.
More cities in Hawaii
A full-coverage policy in Honolulu is slightly cheaper than in Waianae and significantly less expensive than in Keaau. On average, drivers in Honolulu pay $80 per month for full-coverage car insurance.
See how the average monthly rates for a full-coverage policy in different Hawaii cities compare to Honolulu.
Honolulu car insurance FAQs
Before you start comparing quotes from auto insurers, you should determine how much coverage you need. The information below should help answer your remaining questions about finding cheap car insurance in Honolulu.
How much is car insurance in Honolulu?
Honolulu drivers pay $61 per month for auto coverage, on average. Car insurance in the city costs $42 per month for liability coverage and $80 for full-coverage insurance. Your specific premium will depend on your driving record, age, chosen coverage, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Honolulu?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5, an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and customizable coverage options, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Honolulu. Other top insurers include GEICO and USAA.
Which factors affect the cost of car insurance premiums in Honolulu?
Drivers in Honolulu and other areas in Hawaii typically earn cheaper rates than the national average — perhaps due to a state law that benefits drivers. Hawaii prohibits insurers from considering credit when determining rates. Your driving history, age, chosen coverage, and more affect how much you pay for insurance.
How can you find the best car insurance rates in Honolulu?
Shopping around for coverage from multiple insurers is one of the best ways to find the cheapest car insurance rates for you. You can also earn discounts for driving safely, maintaining good credit, and completing an approved defensive driving course. If you have a full-coverage policy, you can increase your deductible to pay lower premiums.
Does your credit history affect car insurance rates in Hawaii?
No. Hawaii prohibits auto insurers from considering a person’s credit reports when determining premiums or issuing a policy.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Alani Asis es redactora independiente de finanzas personales con casi tres años de experiencia en la creación de contenidos. Ha publicado titulares en publicaciones y marcas destacadas como Insider, Fortune y LendingTree, entre otros. El objetivo de Alani es hacer que las finanzas personales sean accesibles a través de contenidos divertidos, comprensibles y digestibles.
