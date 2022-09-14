Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Driving incidents are moving violations that can negatively affect your driving record, like speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) charges, and at-fault accidents. These incidents can increase your insurance premiums significantly.

The frequency and severity of the incidents on your driving record typically influence how much your auto insurer increases your premium.[5] For example, a single speeding ticket on your record shouldn’t increase your premium as much as an accident or DUI.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

A speeding ticket can indicate to insurers that you’re a high-risk driver. Drivers who engage in reckless driving, such as speeding, are a liability to insurers. You may pay higher premiums to offset the risk.

Find the cheapest average car insurance quotes for Honolulu drivers with a speeding ticket below.

Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only GEICO $132 $79 State Farm $142 $84 21st Century $174 $104 USAA $186 $112 Allstate $234 $140 Progressive $242 $144 AIG $260 $156 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Having an at-fault accident on your record can cause a significant increase in your premium because it signals to insurers that you may have engaged in risky driving behaviors. Accidents can come with costly claims payouts that insurers want to avoid.

Here are some of the cheapest car insurance companies for Honolulu drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.

Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only GEICO $141 $85 State Farm $151 $90 21st Century $186 $111 USAA $198 $119 Allstate $249 $150 Progressive $258 $154 AIG $277 $166 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Due to the severity of the offense, a past DUI typically has a sizable effect on your auto insurance rates. If you get a DUI in Hawaii, you’ll likely need to file an SR-22 certificate to prove you have the state’s minimum liability coverage. Some insurers don’t offer coverage to high-risk drivers, and others simply charge much higher rates.

You can try to cut your costs by shopping around for coverage from multiple insurance companies. The following companies offer some of the cheapest average monthly quotes for Honolulu drivers with a DUI conviction.