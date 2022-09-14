Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Your risk level determines car insurance rates, so people who are more likely to file a claim may pay more for an auto insurance policy. Insurance companies evaluate risk by looking at many factors, including incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and other moving violations.[8] Any of these incidents can increase rates when your policy renews.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Valdosta, GA Monthly rates start at $54 for drivers with an incident

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Hugo

Tickets show up on your motor vehicle record, which your insurer reviews periodically. Because speeding is a risky driving behavior that puts you at greater risk of having an accident, having a ticket on your record could make you lose any good-driver discounts you may have earned. Two or more tickets within a three-year period will likely increase your rate.

The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Valdosta is $244 per month for full coverage and $155 for liability only.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Hugo 40 57 Auto-Owners 47 63 State Farm 50 64 COUNTRY Financial 51 67 Allstate 55 71 Mile Auto 55 79 USAA 59 76 Progressive 68 92 Safeco 74 104 Mercury 78 116 GEICO 81 105 Clearcover 83 116 National General 95 124 Liberty Mutual 96 134 AssuranceAmerica 97 134 Elephant 99 129 Direct Auto 101 135 GAINSCO 109 138 Nationwide 121 158 Infinity 137 183 The General 151 203 Bristol West 167 220

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Hugo

Any accident can increase your insurance rate, but an accident you cause will likely result in a significant increase in insurance prices — unless it causes minimal damage or you have accident forgiveness. A serious or total loss can significantly increase your car insurance bills. Though your insurer won’t penalize you forever, it could take a few years before your insurer stops factoring an accident into your premium.

In Valdosta, the average cost of car insurance for drivers with an accident is $255 per month for full coverage and $161 for liability only.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Hugo 40 55 Auto-Owners 47 65 State Farm 50 68 COUNTRY Financial 51 73 Allstate 55 75 Mile Auto 55 84 USAA 59 81 Progressive 68 97 Safeco 74 110 Mercury 78 122 GEICO 81 111 Clearcover 83 135 National General 95 133 Liberty Mutual 96 141 AssuranceAmerica 97 138 Elephant 99 137 Direct Auto 101 143 GAINSCO 109 147 Nationwide 121 167 Infinity 137 180 The General 151 214 Bristol West 167 229

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Hugo

Due to the severity of the offense, a DUI conviction likely has the greatest effect on your insurance rates of all driving incidents. Even if your insurer doesn’t cancel your coverage, a DUI conviction will most likely significantly increase your auto premium. Valdosta drivers can expect to pay an average of $289 per month for full coverage and $183 for liability after a DUI conviction.

After a DUI in Georgia, you need to file an SR-22 form for at least three years. And your DUI won’t drop off your record for 10 years.