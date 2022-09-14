Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Georgia
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $38/mes para solo responsabilidad y $67/mes para cobertura total en Georgia.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Drivers in Valdosta, Georgia, can find the best auto insurance rates with Hugo, Auto-Owners, State Farm, and COUNTRY Financial. On average, car insurance in Valdosta costs $138 per month overall. This is much lower than the overall average in Georgia of $193 and slightly lower than the national overall average of $158. It’s possible that the relatively small population of the city (around 55,000) contributes to these lower rates. Fewer people means fewer accidents on the road.
Insurance companies determine your auto premium based on the coverage amount and type you choose, as well as your driving record, age, marital status, vehicle type, and more. You have a number of quality options available in Valdosta, and you can find the one for you by comparing car insurance quotes.
Datos Breves
Hugo, Auto-Owners, and State Farm have the cheapest rates in Valdosta.
Valdosta drivers pay an average of $107 per month for liability coverage and $169 for full coverage.[1]
Around 12.4% of drivers in Georgia — or roughly 1 in 8 — are uninsured.[2]
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Valdosta
The cheapest car insurance option for another driver may not offer the best rates for you. Premiums can vary widely from one person to the next because of unique driver situations and coverage needs. It’s important to tailor your search to your age, driving record, and other factors that affect premiums.
Valdosta residents have plenty of different companies to choose from for a liability or full-coverage policy. The following insurers offer quality coverage at an affordable price.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Auto-Owners
4.0
$95
$66
Senior drivers
State Farm
4.5
$102
$70
Drivers with an incident
COUNTRY Financial
4.2
$104
$71
Teen drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
4.0
JD Power
837
Liability Only
$47/mo
Full Coverage
$68/mo
Founded in Michigan in 1926, Auto-Owners is one of America’s largest property and casualty insurance companies by market share.[3] The company serves nearly 3 million customers who purchase policies through local agents. Auto-Owners earned an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior).
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$50/mo
Full Coverage
$73/mo
The largest insurance company in the U.S. by market share, State Farm sells a number of insurance products, including auto, renters, homeowners, and life insurance. The company earned an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior).
Ventajas
Mutual insurance company owned by policyholders
Savings of up to 23% possible via bundling discounts
Contras
Gap insurance not available
Some negative Better Business Bureau (BBB) customer reviews
4.2
JD Power
868
Liability Only
$51/mo
Full Coverage
$74/mo
Originally founded by farmers, COUNTRY Financial has been in business for more than 95 years. Though a fairly small company, COUNTRY Financial has agents serving customers throughout 19 states, including 50 agents in Valdosta. The company earned an AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior).
Ventajas
Full-service financial services company
Limited number of available discounts
Contras
Rideshare insurance not available
Customer service unavailable on Sundays (except for claims)
Every year, they raise my car or home insurance. I'm looking for a better deal.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Valdosta
Before you start shopping for the best price for car insurance, you should evaluate your specific coverage needs. For example, liability and full-coverage insurance differ in coverage level and price significantly, so you should only pay for what you need.
Next, shop around to find the cheapest coverage. Drivers earn different rates in Valdosta depending on their driver profile, but finding low rates from an insurance company can save you a lot of money on annual premiums.
You can also earn cheaper rates through the following ways:[4]
Select a higher deductible.
Bundle policies with the same insurer.
Improve your credit to improve your insurance score.
Use discounts available through your employer, professional organization, or other group.
Research discounts you may qualify for, such as a safe driver discount.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Valdosta: Hugo
Liability insurance only covers costs related to any damage and injury you cause other drivers and their passengers.[5] Liability-only policies in Valdosta cost $107 per month, on average. Here’s how much you can expect to pay for liability coverage in Valdosta.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Hugo
40
Auto-Owners
47
State Farm
50
COUNTRY Financial
51
Allstate
55
Mile Auto
55
USAA
59
Progressive
68
Safeco
74
Mercury
78
GEICO
81
State Auto
81
Clearcover
83
National General
95
Liberty Mutual
96
AssuranceAmerica
97
Elephant
99
Direct Auto
101
GAINSCO
109
Midvale Home & Auto
119
Nationwide
121
Infinity
137
The General
151
Bristol West
167
Foremost
180
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Valdosta: Hugo
Full-coverage insurance includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. Collison insurance covers your vehicle damage following a collision with another vehicle or object, regardless of fault. Comprehensive coverage pays for damages from a non-collision incident, like severe weather, vandalism, or fire. Drivers in Valdosta pay an average of $169 per month for full-coverage insurance.
Here’s what you can expect to pay for full coverage in Valdosta.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Hugo
45
Auto-Owners
68
State Farm
73
COUNTRY Financial
74
Allstate
80
USAA
85
Mile Auto
88
Progressive
109
Travelers
111
GEICO
118
Mercury
127
Safeco
128
Elephant
139
State Auto
147
Clearcover
149
AssuranceAmerica
165
Midvale Home & Auto
165
Liberty Mutual
166
Direct Auto
170
Nationwide
173
National General
196
Foremost
213
GAINSCO
221
Infinity
246
The General
252
Bristol West
317
Because Georgia is an at-fault state, the responsible driver’s liability insurance covers damages resulting from a crash or other incident.[7]
Required liability coverage in Georgia includes the following:
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Drivers have the option of adding additional coverage for more protection, such as:
Collision
This covers damage to your car if you have an accident or hit an object.
Comprehensive
If a non-collision incident causes damage to your vehicle, this coverage kicks in.
Uninsured motorist
This protects you if an uninsured driver injures you or causes damage to your vehicle.
Glass coverage
This pays to repair or replace damaged windows, including the windshield, with no deductible.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Your risk level determines car insurance rates, so people who are more likely to file a claim may pay more for an auto insurance policy. Insurance companies evaluate risk by looking at many factors, including incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and other moving violations.[8] Any of these incidents can increase rates when your policy renews.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Valdosta, GA
Monthly rates start at $54 for drivers with an incident
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Hugo
Tickets show up on your motor vehicle record, which your insurer reviews periodically. Because speeding is a risky driving behavior that puts you at greater risk of having an accident, having a ticket on your record could make you lose any good-driver discounts you may have earned. Two or more tickets within a three-year period will likely increase your rate.
The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Valdosta is $244 per month for full coverage and $155 for liability only.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Hugo
40
57
Auto-Owners
47
63
State Farm
50
64
COUNTRY Financial
51
67
Allstate
55
71
Mile Auto
55
79
USAA
59
76
Progressive
68
92
Safeco
74
104
Mercury
78
116
GEICO
81
105
Clearcover
83
116
National General
95
124
Liberty Mutual
96
134
AssuranceAmerica
97
134
Elephant
99
129
Direct Auto
101
135
GAINSCO
109
138
Nationwide
121
158
Infinity
137
183
The General
151
203
Bristol West
167
220
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Hugo
Any accident can increase your insurance rate, but an accident you cause will likely result in a significant increase in insurance prices — unless it causes minimal damage or you have accident forgiveness. A serious or total loss can significantly increase your car insurance bills. Though your insurer won’t penalize you forever, it could take a few years before your insurer stops factoring an accident into your premium.
In Valdosta, the average cost of car insurance for drivers with an accident is $255 per month for full coverage and $161 for liability only.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Hugo
40
55
Auto-Owners
47
65
State Farm
50
68
COUNTRY Financial
51
73
Allstate
55
75
Mile Auto
55
84
USAA
59
81
Progressive
68
97
Safeco
74
110
Mercury
78
122
GEICO
81
111
Clearcover
83
135
National General
95
133
Liberty Mutual
96
141
AssuranceAmerica
97
138
Elephant
99
137
Direct Auto
101
143
GAINSCO
109
147
Nationwide
121
167
Infinity
137
180
The General
151
214
Bristol West
167
229
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Hugo
Due to the severity of the offense, a DUI conviction likely has the greatest effect on your insurance rates of all driving incidents. Even if your insurer doesn’t cancel your coverage, a DUI conviction will most likely significantly increase your auto premium. Valdosta drivers can expect to pay an average of $289 per month for full coverage and $183 for liability after a DUI conviction.
After a DUI in Georgia, you need to file an SR-22 form for at least three years. And your DUI won’t drop off your record for 10 years.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Hugo
40
60
Auto-Owners
47
77
State Farm
50
81
COUNTRY Financial
51
83
Allstate
55
90
Mile Auto
55
93
USAA
59
96
Progressive
68
111
Safeco
74
121
Mercury
78
130
GEICO
81
132
Clearcover
83
135
National General
95
155
Liberty Mutual
96
156
AssuranceAmerica
97
158
Elephant
99
161
Direct Auto
101
165
GAINSCO
109
178
Nationwide
121
197
Infinity
137
223
The General
151
246
Bristol West
167
272
Foremost
180
293
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Though senior drivers typically have lots of experience behind the wheel, aging can cause physical changes that make driving less safe — including effects on vision and memory. And drivers older than 70 have higher crash death rates than middle-aged drivers.[9] That increased risk results in seniors paying slightly more for their insurance, on average.
The average cost of car insurance for senior drivers in Valdosta is $131 per month for full coverage and $83 for liability only.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
28
41
State Farm
29
42
COUNTRY Financial
31
45
Progressive
34
55
Allstate
35
51
Mile Auto
35
55
USAA
38
55
GEICO
50
73
Mercury
55
89
Safeco
55
96
AssuranceAmerica
57
97
Direct Auto
63
106
Liberty Mutual
63
109
Elephant
64
89
Nationwide
67
96
National General
68
139
Clearcover
74
132
GAINSCO
81
165
The General
106
177
Bristol West
109
208
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Hugo
Teenagers face the highest car insurance rates due to a lack of experience driving, a greater likelihood of risky behavior, and high crash rates. Teen drivers in Valdosta pay an average of $302 per month for full coverage and $191 for liability only.
But if you’re a teen driver, you can save on your premiums in a few different ways, including:
Staying on your parents’ policy instead of getting your own
Driving an inexpensive car
Qualifying for a good-student discount
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Hugo
72
81
COUNTRY Financial
73
105
Auto-Owners
79
114
State Farm
86
126
Allstate
97
141
USAA
98
141
Mile Auto
106
170
Progressive
123
196
GEICO
128
187
Safeco
133
229
Mercury
144
234
Clearcover
149
267
Liberty Mutual
163
281
Elephant
164
231
National General
181
374
Direct Auto
185
311
AssuranceAmerica
187
318
GAINSCO
196
397
Nationwide
208
297
Infinity
231
415
The General
243
405
Bristol West
279
529
Foremost
323
382
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Valdosta, GA
Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Valdosta car insurance quotes by credit tier
Insurance companies factor credit into insurance rates because people with poor credit have been shown to file more claims than drivers with good or excellent credit. Insurers use your credit history to calculate an insurance score, which helps predict insurance losses.
Each insurance company uses its own method in the insurance score calculation. As you can see from the chart below, your credit can affect your insurance rates.
The averages by credit tier are for full-coverage insurance in Valdosta.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Valdosta?
Car insurance costs much less in Valdosta than the state average. Statewide, Georgians pay $193 per month for car insurance, but Valdosta drivers pay $138 per month. On average, drivers in the city pay $107 per month for liability and $169 for full-coverage car insurance.
The city and ZIP code you live in can influence your insurance rates. Drivers in urban neighborhoods, for example, typically pay more because of more accidents and higher crime rates. Valdosta has a relatively small population compared to larger Georgia cities, like Atlanta. The number of weather-related claims in a particular area can also affect rates.
More cities in Georgia
Valdosta drivers earn some of the lowest rates in Georgia — at least compared to several of the most populated cities. On average, Valdosta drivers pay $169 per month for full-coverage insurance. See how that compares to the cities below.
Valdosta car insurance FAQs
If you still have questions about finding car insurance in Valdosta, the information below should help you navigate the decision-making process.
How much is car insurance in Valdosta?
On average, Valdosta drivers pay $138 per month for car insurance. Drivers pay $107 for liability and $169 for full-coverage insurance. The statewide average for car insurance is $193 per month ($146 for liability and $240 for full coverage). Your specific rate will depend on your driving record, credit history, age, and more.
Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Valdosta?
Hugo has the cheapest car insurance in Valdosta, with a monthly liability-only rate of $40. Other affordable insurers include Auto-Owners and State Farm, with liability rates of $47 and $50 per month, respectively. The cheapest car insurance company for you will depend on many factors, including your location, age, gender, driving history, and vehicle.
What are the best car insurance companies in Valdosta?
State Farm is the best car insurance company in Valdosta, due to its IQ Score of 4.5, an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and affordable coverage options. Other top insurers include Auto-Owners and Allstate — with IQ Scores of 4.0 and 4.2, respectively.
Is Georgia a no-fault state?
No. Georgia is an at-fault state. This means drivers who cause an accident must cover the costs of the damage and injuries they cause — typically through their auto insurer.
How much car insurance do you need in Georgia?
Georgia drivers must carry a minimum of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability. You may decide you want additional coverage to protect you and your vehicle.
Insurify Insights
Cómo se comparan los conductores de Valdosta
Aunque la mayoridad de conductores conoce que las cotizaciones de seguros de auto se determinan parcialmente por el historial de manejo personal, muchos puedan estar inconscientes de que las tarifas también son afectados por el riesgo promedio de los conductores que rodeen. Mira más adelante el análisis último de Insurify de los expedientes del manejo de conductores de Valdosta, Georgia:
Metodología
Usando un base de datos internal de más de 4 millones de solicitudes de seguros de autos, el equipo de investigación de Insurify analiza los patrones del comportamiento de conductores y titularidad de vehículos — incluyendo cómo los conductores de Valdosta se comparan con los demás en Georgia en áreas como el exceso de velocidad, los DUIs, y más. Insurify Insights publica artículos basados en datos, análisis de tendencias, y clasificaciones nacionales cada semana en todos los factores relacionados con los autos y las quienes los conducen.
Nissan Altima
El auto más popular en Valdosta
#66
La ciudad con el mayor número de tickets de exceso de velocidad en Georgia
#94
La ciudad con el mayor número de violaciónes en movimiento en Georgia
#82
La ciudad con el mayor número de DUIs en Georgia
#80
La ciudad con el mayor de licencias in Georgia
Si bien los accidentes de auto son una característica lamentable e inevitable del tiempo que se pasa en la carretera, las tasas de accidentes varían de una ciudad a otra y de un estado a otro. Los conductores de Valdosta ocupan el puesto 141 en el número de accidentes de auto por conductor en todas las ciudades de Georgia.
Clasificación estatal: #120
Porcentaje de conductores en Valdosta con un accidente: 10%
Aunque conducir intoxicado nunca es aceptable, es un delito más común de lo que muchos suponen. Los conductores de Valdosta ocupan el puesto 82 en el número de casos de conducción bajo los efectos del alcohol o drogas (DUI, por sus siglas en inglés) por conductor en todas las ciudades de Georgia.
Clasificación estatal: #82
Porcentaje de conductores en Valdosta con un DUI: 1.3%
La conducción imprudente se refiere a una infracción de tráfico específica: cuando los conductores actúan deliberadamente de forma peligrosa a pesar de los riesgos que se imponen tanto a ellos mismos como a los demás. Entre todas las ciudades de Georgia, los conductores de Valdosta ocupan el puesto 130 en el número de delitos de conducción imprudente por conductor.
Clasificación estatal: #130
Porcentaje de conductores en Valdosta con una infracción de conducción imprudente: 1.7%
El equipo de Insurify clasifica a los conductores groseros como aquellos que cometen las siguientes infracciones de manejo: no ceder el paso o no detenerse, dar marcha atrás indebidamente, rebasar donde está prohibido, seguir de cerca, carreras callejeras o chocar y huir. Entre todas las ciudades de Georgia, los conductores de Valdosta ocupan el puesto 134 en infracciones de este rubro.
Clasificación estatal: #134
Porcentaje de conductores en Valdosta con una infracción por conducción imprudente: 2.1%
Exceder el límite de velocidad puede poner en peligro a otros y dejar una mancha permanente en tu historial de manejo. En comparación con otras ciudades de Georgia, los conductores de Valdosta ocupan el puesto 66 en el número de infracciones por exceso de velocidad por conductor.
Clasificación estatal: #66
Porcentaje de conductores en Valdosta con una multa por exceso de velocidad: 11.3%
Tener un historial de conducción impecable es un logro del que estar orgulloso. Algunas ciudades tienen conductores más seguros que otras. Los conductores de Valdosta ocupan el puesto 131 en registros de conducción limpios en todas las ciudades de Georgia.
Clasificación estatal: #131
Porcentaje de conductores en Valdosta con historial limpio: 76.5%
A medida que los fabricantes de autos se inclinan cada vez más hacia la producción de modelos de autos más ecológicos, cada vez más automovilistas están adoptando híbridos y vehículos eléctricos. Los conductores de Valdosta ocupan el puesto 144 en propiedad de vehículos híbridos y eléctricos en todas las ciudades de Georgia.
Clasificación estatal: #144
Porcentaje de conductores en Valdosta con un vehículo híbrido/eléctrico: 0.44%
Insurify Insights
El equipo de investigación de Insurify presenta Insurify Insights, una serie de estudios de automóviles, hogares y salud enfocado en los temas que afectan a todos nosotros. A través de un análisis de más de 4 millones de solicitudes de seguros de autos y una amplia variedad de fuentes de datos de confianza, el equipo de Insurify produce nuevos artículos basados en datos, análisis de tendencias, superlíneas regionales, y clasificaciones nacionales cada semana. Vea Insurify Insights como se presenta en Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, y más.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.