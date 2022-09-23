Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Georgia
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $38/mes para solo responsabilidad y $67/mes para cobertura total en Georgia.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
If you work as a driver for a platform like Uber or Lyft, insurance companies usually categorize you as a transportation network company (TNC) driver. TNC drivers may need a specialized insurance policy known as rideshare insurance to ensure they’re adequately protected while driving for a ridesharing platform.[1]
Each state has its own regulations concerning insurance coverage for rideshare drivers. While Georgia doesn’t have any laws in place dictating how much coverage TNC drivers must have, the state requires all drivers to hold an auto insurance policy.
Here’s a closer look at what you need to know about Georgia rideshare insurance, what these types of policies cover, and how much this insurance can cost.
Datos Breves
Georgia requires rideshare drivers to maintain their own insurance policies.
Three distinct phases are involved when working as a rideshare driver, and each requires appropriate insurance coverage.
On average, liability-only rideshare insurance in Georgia costs $321 per month.
Find Rideshare Insurance in Georgia
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Rideshare insurance requirements in Georgia
Georgia Uber and Lyft drivers need to understand when and why they need insurance coverage during the three different phases of working with these rideshare apps:[2][3]
Phase 1: During the first stage, drivers use their vehicles for personal purposes without activating the rideshare app. At this time, their personal auto insurance policy takes effect and provides coverage for any accidents or incidents that may happen. It’s essential for drivers to carefully review their personal policies to ensure they have adequate coverage.
Phase 2: In the second phase, drivers activate the rideshare app but have not yet received a ride request. If their personal auto policy doesn’t cover this period, the rideshare company’s insurance will come into play. Georgia doesn’t mandate specific rideshare insurance. However, the state requires minimum insurance coverage during this phase, including $25,000 per person for bodily injury liability, $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability, and $25,000 for property damage liability.[4]
Phase 3: When drivers have accepted a ride request and are on their way to pick up a passenger or are transporting them to their destination, Uber and Lyft offer liability coverage of $1 million for bodily injury and property damage.
Uber and Lyft requirements in Georgia
To prepare to work as an Uber or Lyft driver, it’s helpful to understand the requirements the companies have for drivers on their platforms.
Rideshare car requirements
Uber and Lyft impose specific criteria regarding the types and conditions of vehicles permitted on their platforms. Although these requirements may vary slightly depending on the city or region, the following general guidelines apply:
Model year: Uber requires vehicles to be 16 years or newer, and Lyft requires model years 2011 or newer in Georgia.
Vehicle type: Uber’s requirements for vehicle type are only that it has four doors. For UberX, UberSUV, or Uber Black cars, Uber has more stringent requirements that include newer model years and black interiors. Lyft also requires four doors but requires five to eight seats (including the driver’s) and cars without salvage, non-repairable, and rebuilt titles.
Vehicle condition: Both companies stipulate that vehicles must be in satisfactory condition and meet specific standards. This entails having functional lights, operational windows, working air conditioning, and no significant cosmetic damage.
Rideshare driver requirements
Uber and Lyft impose specific requirements for who can join their driver networks. While the particulars may differ from place to place, the following are a few typical prerequisites:
Background screening: Both Uber and Lyft conduct comprehensive background checks on potential drivers. These screenings usually entail an examination of driving records and criminal history.
Driver’s license: Prospective drivers must possess a valid Georgia driver’s license. For Lyft, a temporary out-of-state license is acceptable. It’s important for the license to be active and not expired.
Age and experience: Uber mandates that drivers fulfill the minimum driving age in Georgia and have at least one year of driving experience. But if the driver is younger than 25, they must have a minimum of three years of driving experience. Conversely, Lyft sets the age requirement at a minimum of 25 years and stipulates one year of driving experience.
Vehicle registration and insurance: Drivers must furnish proof of vehicle registration and maintain at least state-minimum personal auto insurance.
If you plan to become a driver for Uber or Lyft, it’s crucial to review the specific requirements in your location, as slight variations may exist based on local regulations and policies.
How much does Georgia rideshare insurance cost?
In Georgia, the monthly expenses for rideshare insurance is an average of $172 for liability-only coverage and $305 for full coverage.
It’s important to note that these figures represent averages, and the actual rates you may pay can vary based on several factors, such as your driving history, age, vehicle type, gender, and the insurance company you choose.[5] For instance, Auto-Owners and State Farm offer the lowest average rates for liability-only rideshare insurance in Georgia.
The table below illustrates the average liability-only coverage rates for the leading rideshare insurance companies in Georgia.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Auto-Owners
81
4.0
State Farm
86
4.5
COUNTRY Financial
87
4.2
Allstate
94
4.2
Mile Auto
94
3.5
USAA
101
4.5
Progressive
117
3.9
Safeco
120
3.8
Mercury
134
3.6
GEICO
140
4.2
Clearcover
144
3.2
National General
162
3.1
Liberty Mutual
164
3.8
AssuranceAmerica
168
2.2
Elephant
169
3.8
Direct Auto
174
3.3
GAINSCO
186
3.3
Nationwide
209
4.3
Infinity
240
0.0
The General
258
3.3
Bristol West
288
2.2
Foremost
307
3.5
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Find Rideshare Insurance in Georgia
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Types of rideshare insurance coverage
These are the common types of rideshare insurance coverage available:[6]
Liability coverage
Liability coverage is one type of policy that will come into effect if the accident is your fault. It consists of two parts: bodily injury liability coverage and property damage liability coverage. Bodily injury liability coverage pays for medical expenses and legal fees for the other driver’s injuries when you’re at fault for the accident. Property damage liability coverage covers the costs of fixing or replacing someone else’s damaged property if you accidentally damage it while driving.
Collision and comprehensive coverage
Collision coverage pays for damages to your vehicle in the event of a crash or hitting an object, regardless of who’s at fault. Comprehensive coverage pays for damages caused by noncollision incidents, such as theft, vandalism, natural disasters, and animals.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Another helpful type of coverage is uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage. It provides protection in the event of an accident where the other party is at fault but doesn’t have sufficient insurance coverage to pay for the damages. Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage can help cover your medical expenses, lost wages, and other damages in such circumstances.
Deductible options
When purchasing rideshare insurance, you’ll usually have the option to choose your deductible amount. The deductible is the amount you pay out of pocket before your insurance coverage takes effect. Selecting a lower deductible will result in higher premium costs but less financial burden in case of a claim. Conversely, higher deductibles will lower your premiums but require a larger out-of-pocket payment if an accident does happen.
Georgia rideshare insurance FAQs
Before you purchase rideshare insurance in Georgia, here are answers to some frequently asked questions to give you some valuable insight into this type of insurance.
Do you need rideshare insurance in Georgia?
Your Georgia car insurance company may require you to purchase a rideshare endorsement for your policy. “In Georgia, drivers participating in rideshare services will need to carry at least the Georgia state minimum liability requirements to be covered,” says Lauren McKenzie, A Plus Insurance agent and broker. “Some insurance companies offer a rideshare endorsement to add onto the auto policy, but it is not required by law for Georgia rideshare participants.”
Do Uber drivers in Georgia have to carry commercial auto insurance?
Georgia Uber drivers have to meet the state’s minimum requirements for liability insurance but don’t need to purchase commercial auto insurance unless they drive for Uber Black or Black SUV in Atlanta.[7]
Do you really need rideshare insurance if you have personal auto insurance?
“According to Georgia laws, rideshare endorsements are available with some insurance providers, which would provide greater coverage limits in the event of an accident or claim,” McKenzie says. “This may depend on the type of program the driver will be participating in, such as Uber, Lyft, Doordash, etc. Each insurance company has their own requirements for vehicle usage, and some companies may not insure drivers who do rideshare services. So it is best to check with your individual provider for stipulations on rideshare programs.”
What happens if you get into an accident while ridesharing without insurance?
“If drivers have insurance but not a rideshare endorsement to properly cover the vehicle usage, this could result in a denial of a claim and nonrenewal for an insurance policy,” says McKenzie. “It is best to check with your insurance company directly and inform them of any changes in the vehicle usage so they can ensure all drivers and occupants will be covered appropriately.”
Does DoorDash count as rideshare for insurance?
While DoorDash isn’t technically a rideshare platform, this company does provide drivers with a select level of insurance coverage for when they’re actively engaged in deliveries.
How does a rideshare insurance claim work?
When filing a claim for rideshare insurance, the usual procedure involves the driver informing both their personal insurance company and the ridesharing platform. Subsequently, the insurance company handles the claim in accordance with the terms and coverage outlined in the rideshare insurance policy.