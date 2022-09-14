>Seguros de Autos>Georgia

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Albany, Georgia (2024)

Hugo offers the cheapest car insurance in Albany, with liability rates starting at $49 per month.

Sarah Sharkey
Escrito porSarah Sharkey
Sarah Sharkey
Sarah SharkeyInsurance Writer

Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Georgia

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $38/mes para solo responsabilidad y $67/mes para cobertura total en Georgia.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Albany drivers pay an overall average of $168 per month for car insurance. That’s below the state average of $193 per month and on par with the overall national average of $158 per month.

Albany’s population of around 67,000 might pay lower rates than other Peach State drivers due to the relatively smaller size of the city.[1] For example, drivers in more densely populated Atlanta pay an average of $231 per month for car insurance.

Whether you’re new to the Albany area or you’re a longtime resident looking for a new policy, here’s what you should know about comparing quotes and finding cheap rates.

Datos Breves

  • Hugo offers the lowest rates for full coverage in Albany, starting at $55 per month.

  • Hugo, Auto-Owners, and State Farm offer the lowest liability insurance quotes in Albany.

  • Albany drivers pay an average of $131 per month for liability-only insurance and $205 per month for full-coverage policies.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Albany

Your age, gender, driving history, ZIP code, and more affect the price you pay for auto insurance, and different companies weigh each of these factors differently. That’s why it’s important to shop around and compare quotes from multiple car insurance companies to find the most affordable policy for you.

As you start your search, it’s helpful to find out which insurers offer better rates consistently. Here are a few of the most continually affordable car insurance companies in Albany, as well as their statewide rates.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$102$70Savings opportunities
Auto-Owners4.0$95$66Customer service
Hugo3.3$69$56Infrequent drivers
Best insurer for savings opportunities: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$61/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$88/mo

Almost 25% of Albany’s population is younger than 18, and many families can find savings through State Farm. Discounts are available for taking a defensive driving course, safe driving, and insuring multiple vehicles.

State Farm also offers bundling discounts. Some other insurance products that State Farm offers include renters insurance, home insurance, life insurance, motorcycle insurance, boat insurance, small-business insurance, and pet insurance.

Ventajas

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast

  • Some of the lowest rates in Albany

Contras

  • No gap insurance available

  • May not be a good choice for high-risk drivers

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for customer service: Auto-Owners

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$57/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$82/mo

If you want to talk through your options with an insurance agent, you might prefer to work with Auto-Owners. The company requires you to call an agent to finalize your car insurance policy, which gives you a chance to ask any follow-up questions. And if you’re having trouble landing on the right policy, a live agent can be very helpful.

Beyond access to a network of friendly local agents, Auto-Owners also offers Albany residents some of the most affordable car insurance rates in the area.

Ventajas

  • Below-average rates

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++[2]

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast[3]

  • Can’t finalize a policy entirely online

Read our Auto-Owners review
Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best insurer for infrequent drivers: Hugo

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$49/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$55/mo

Hugo offers on-demand, short-term car insurance, and you can use a Hugo Flex policy to pause or restart coverage at any time without a fee for the change. You can even purchase coverage for as little as three days at a time.

In addition, Hugo’s on-demand model means you might be able to avoid paying for coverage on days you don’t plan on driving.

Ventajas

  • Proof of insurance available immediately

  • No down payment required

Contras

  • Limited coverage customization options

  • Available in only 13 states

Read our Hugo review
Stephanie - April 21, 2024
Verified

Bad Business

My car's registration has been suspended because Hugo failed to report to the state that I have insurance.
Ronald - March 8, 2024
Verified

Hugo gradually increases prices like other insurance companies

I was initially fond of Hugo. However, over the past year, they have increased their rates by almost $1 per day, which amounts to $30 per month. This increase happened despite no changes on my end, except for turning 35, an age I thought would result in a decrease in my rates.
Leo - March 4, 2024
Verified

Great Option for Liability Coverage

Excellent.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Albany

The price you’ll pay for car insurance depends on a number of factors, including your ZIP code, age, driving record, credit history, local crime rates, vehicle type, and more. Some of these factors are outside your control, but you can still take action to save money on car insurance.

Use the strategies below to lock in the most affordable option for your situation:

  • Raise your deductible. Opting for a higher deductible will generally lower your premium because you’re taking on more of the risk yourself. Just make sure to never set a deductible so high you can’t afford to pay it if you need to file a claim.

  • Bundle policies. If you need more than one type of insurance policy, you could score savings by purchasing multiple policies through the same insurer. For example, you might tap into cheaper auto insurance if you buy a homeowners policy or life insurance through the same company.

  • Find discounts. Many insurers offer discount opportunities. Ask your insurer what discounts you may qualify for.

  • Shop around. Take the time to get quotes from multiple insurance companies. Since every insurance company has a different method of determining rates, shopping around can help you find the lowest rates for your desired policy.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Albany: Hugo

Liability-only car insurance includes bodily injury and property damage liability coverage. This means the insurer will help you pay for damage and injuries sustained in an accident you cause. But the insurer won’t help you pay to replace your own vehicle or cover your medical bills.

In Albany, liability-only car insurance costs an average of $131 per month. The table below highlights the average rates for liability-only policies from Albany insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo49
Auto-Owners57
State Farm61
COUNTRY Financial62
Allstate67
Mile Auto67
USAA72
Progressive83
Safeco90
Mercury95
GEICO99
State Auto99
Clearcover101
Liberty Mutual116
National General116
AssuranceAmerica118
Elephant121
Direct Auto123
GAINSCO133
Midvale Home & Auto144
Nationwide148
Infinity166
The General184
Bristol West204
Foremost219
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Albany: Hugo

A full-coverage car insurance policy involves more financial protection than liability-only coverage. In addition to liability coverage, a full-coverage policy includes collision and comprehensive coverage. After an incident, the insurance company can help you pay to repair or replace your own vehicle.

If you’re leasing a vehicle or paying off an auto loan, your lender will likely require you to carry full coverage. But even if you aren’t required to buy this car insurance coverage, it can be an especially good choice if you wouldn’t be able to repair or replace your vehicle after an accident.

A full-coverage car insurance policy in Albany has an average cost of $205 per month. The table below highlights the average full-coverage car insurance costs from companies in Albany.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo55
Auto-Owners82
State Farm88
COUNTRY Financial90
Allstate97
USAA103
Mile Auto108
Progressive132
Travelers136
GEICO144
Mercury155
Safeco156
Elephant169
State Auto179
Clearcover181
AssuranceAmerica200
Midvale Home & Auto201
Liberty Mutual202
Direct Auto207
Nationwide210
National General239
Foremost260
GAINSCO270
Infinity299
The General307
Bristol West386
Estimate your Albany car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Georgia

Georgia law requires drivers to carry a minimum amount of car insurance to drive legally on public roadways.

Here are the specific minimum coverage requirements Georgia drivers must meet.

CoverageMinimum Requirements4
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per incident

A policy with a minimum amount of liability insurance won’t help you repair or replace your own vehicle after an accident. If you want more financial protection before hitting the open road, you might benefit from the following coverage options:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/7b43b14514/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Collision coverage

    After a car accident, collision insurance helps pay for repairs to your own vehicle. Collisions include accidents with other vehicles and crashes with stationary objects, like a tree or utility pole.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    If something other than a collision damages your vehicle, comprehensive car insurance can help you pay for repairs. Commonly covered events include theft, severe weather, and vandalism.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Although insurance is required, that doesn’t mean everyone has it. If a motorist driving without insurance causes injuries or damage to you or your vehicle, a UM/UIM auto policy can help you pay for repair costs and medical expenses.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents on your driving records, including speeding tickets, driving under the influence citations, and at-fault accidents, tend to push your car insurance rates higher. This is because insurers tend to consider you a high-risk driver if you have an incident on your record, and they compensate for this increased risk by raising your rates.

On average, Albany drivers with a past incident pay $183 per month for liability coverage.

The table below highlights how an incident on your driving record can affect average liability car insurance quotes in Albany.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Hugo49706774
Auto-Owners57767993
State Farm61788399
COUNTRY Financial628288101
Allstate678792109
Mile Auto6796102113
USAA729399117
Progressive83112118135
Safeco90126134147
Mercury95142148159
GEICO99128136161
Clearcover101141164165
Liberty Mutual116162170189
National General116151162189
AssuranceAmerica118163168192
Elephant121158168197
Direct Auto123164174200
GAINSCO133168179217
Nationwide148193205241
Infinity166221218270
The General184247261300
Bristol West204269279332
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Auto insurance companies also take your age into account when setting premiums. Teen drivers pay more for car insurance due to a lack of experience behind the wheel.

As drivers increase their years of experience on the road, they start to notice falling auto insurance rates between ages 35 and 70. After age 70, car insurance rates tend to climb again for senior drivers.

The table below illustrates how average quotes vary by age group in Albany.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$346
20s$238
30s$186
40s$173
50s$151
60s$151
70s$166
Albany car insurance quotes by credit tier

Insurance companies in the state of Georgia can consider credit-based insurance scores when determining your premiums. This means drivers with excellent or good credit pay less for car insurance than drivers with poor credit.

Here, you can see how your credit tier affects your rates in Albany.

Rates by Credit Tier

Albany car insurance FAQs

If you still have some lingering questions about how to find the cheapest car insurance in Albany, the additional information below can help.

  • How much is car insurance in Albany?

    The average rate for liability car insurance in Albany is $131 per month, and the average monthly rate for full-coverage insurance is $205. These rates are below the state average and comparable to national averages.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Albany?

    Hugo offers the cheapest car insurance in Albany, starting at $49 per month for liability coverage. Auto-Owners and State Farm also offer low rates, at $57 and $61 per month, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Albany?

    Hugo, State Farm, and Auto-Owners Insurance rank as three of the top insurers in Albany. Hugo is a newer insurer known for its flexibility and for offering customers the ability to get insurance for brief periods of time. State Farm and Auto-Owners have longer tenures and are known for their discounts and customer service.

Sources

  1. U.S. Census Bureau. "QuickFacts Albany city, Georgia."
  2. AM Best. "AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Auto-Owners Insurance Company and Subsidiaries."
  3. J.D. Power. "Auto Insurance Customer Satisfaction Plummets as Rates Continue to Surge, J.D. Power Finds."
Sarah Sharkey
Sarah SharkeyInsurance Writer

Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.

