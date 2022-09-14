Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you’re a driver who has incidents on your record, such as speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), at-fault accidents, or other moving violations, it’s crucial to find a car insurance policy at the best rate possible.

Keep in mind that these incidents usually lead to elevated insurance costs, as they indicate a greater possibility of future claims.[3]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

The presence of a speeding ticket on your driving record is likely to cause an increase in your car insurance premiums, even if you didn’t cause an accident. Speeding is a risky behavior, and insurance companies raise rates to offset the potential risk speeding poses.[3] The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Winter Haven is $363 per month for full coverage and $238 for liability only.

Here are the average monthly quotes for car insurance from the cheapest insurers in Winter Haven for drivers with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 68 78 GEICO 70 81 Hugo 76 99 Allstate 119 138 Safeco 130 166 Mile Auto 132 172 Travelers 141 167 Mercury 147 200 Liberty Mutual 155 196 Direct Auto 158 190 Progressive 179 218 Infinity 201 242 Dairyland 213 257 AssuranceAmerica 233 291 Bristol West 276 328 National General 307 360 The General 315 382

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Polk County, Florida, reported a 19% increase in the number of car accidents and a 37% increase in the number of traffic fatalities between 2020 and 2021.[4] When you have an at-fault accident on your driving record, it’s typical for your auto insurance rates to go up. Insurance companies do this as a precautionary measure to manage potential financial risks stemming from future accidents.[3]

The average that drivers with an accident pay in Winter Haven is $391 per month for full coverage and $257 for liability only.

If you live in Winter Haven and have an at-fault accident on your record, take a look at the table below for the cheapest average monthly quotes.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 68 84 GEICO 70 88 Hugo 76 96 Allstate 119 149 Safeco 130 179 Mile Auto 132 186 Travelers 141 179 Mercury 147 213 Liberty Mutual 155 210 Direct Auto 158 205 Progressive 179 234 Infinity 201 241 Dairyland 213 274 AssuranceAmerica 233 306 Bristol West 276 346 National General 307 393 The General 315 410

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

The state of Florida and insurance companies view DUIs as serious driving offenses, and they cause a considerable surge in car insurance premiums. Car insurance companies perceive a track record of DUIs as a substantial financial risk and adjust rates accordingly.

The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a DUI in Winter Haven is $452 per month for full coverage and $297 for liability only.

Florida also imposes FR-44 insurance on drivers with DUIs, which requires $100,000 per person and $300,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $50,000 per accident for property damage liability.[5]

