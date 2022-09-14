Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Florida
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $81/mes para cobertura total en Florida.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
While car insurance premiums can take up a chunk of your monthly budget, the good news is that residents of Winter Haven, Florida, tend to spend less on average for full-coverage car insurance ($306 per month) than other cities in Florida. Accident and theft rates where you live play a big role in insurance pricing, and Winter Haven has significantly lower rates of reckless driving than cities like Miami, which can contribute to its slightly lower-than-average rates.[1]
The overall average monthly quote for car insurance in Winter Haven is $253. To help find low rates, it’s a good idea for Winter Haven drivers to compare quotes and take advantage of discounts insurers offer. Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap car insurance in Winter Haven.
Datos Breves
Florida’s minimum car insurance requirements are much lower than other states’.[2]
State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo have the cheapest car insurance in Winter Haven.
Winter Haven’s average cost for insurance is $201 per month for liability and $306 for full coverage.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Winter Haven
Finding the right car insurance company in Winter Haven requires careful consideration of your individual needs and circumstances. The cheapest car insurance can vary depending on factors like your driving history, age, vehicle type, and coverage preferences.
Here’s a look at some affordable Winter Haven car insurance companies and why they stand out.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$81
$70
Drivers with a speeding ticket
GEICO
4.2
$83
$72
Senior drivers
Allstate
4.2
$140
$122
Drivers with an accident
Best insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
4.5
JD Power
842
A.M. Best
A++
Full Coverage
$79/mo
State Farm offers liability, collision, comprehensive, medical payments, and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverages, making it a solid option for drivers who want customizable coverage. State Farm also offers extra features, like coverage for rental cars and roadside assistance.
Ventajas
Plenty of advertised discounts
Top J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Florida
4.2
JD Power
835
A.M. Best
A++
Full Coverage
$81/mo
GEICO offers car insurance with affordable rates and personalized service and has 85 years of industry experience. It provides free quotes and car insurance savings through discounts. Senior drivers may appreciate its defensive driving course discount, safe driver discount, and discount for signing up for its telematics program.
Best insurer for drivers with an accident: Allstate
4.2
JD Power
833
A.M. Best
A-
Full Coverage
$137/mo
If someone has high insurance rates after an accident, Allstate car insurance provides easy access to knowledgeable agents and innovative tools like Drivewise to help safe drivers save money. Plus, its accident forgiveness policy may help you save money after an accident.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Winter Haven
When searching for cheap car insurance rates in Winter Haven, here are some tips to keep in mind:
Bundle policies. Optimize your savings by bundling your policies and inquiring about multi-policy discounts when combining car insurance with other policies, such as renters insurance and homeowners insurance.
Inquire about discounts. Call an insurance agent to see which discounts you can qualify for, such as for good driving, safety features, or good grades if you have a teenage driver in your household.
Drive safely. Prioritize safe driving practices to maintain a clean driving record. Abide by traffic laws and avoid accidents and violations, as a clean driving record usually leads to lower insurance rates.
Shop around. Conduct thorough research on different insurance companies to compare quotes from multiple insurers and find a customized rate that meets your unique needs.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Winter Haven
Liability rates start at $68 per month
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Winter Haven: State Farm
Liability-only car insurance offers financial protection in situations where you’re at fault for causing damages or injuries to others in a car accident. This coverage doesn’t extend to the repair costs of your own vehicle. Instead, it covers the medical expenses and property damage of the other party, up to your policy’s specified limits.
Liability-only insurance in Winter Haven costs $201 per month, on average.
Here are the cheapest companies for liability coverage in Winter Haven, Florida.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
68
GEICO
70
Hugo
76
Allstate
119
Safeco
130
Mile Auto
132
Travelers
141
Mercury
147
Liberty Mutual
155
Direct Auto
158
Midvale Home & Auto
176
Progressive
179
Infinity
201
Foremost
211
Dairyland
213
AssuranceAmerica
233
Bristol West
276
National General
307
The General
315
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Winter Haven: State Farm
Liability-only coverage protects you against the financial consequences of damages and injuries you cause to others. But it doesn’t provide coverage for your own vehicle. Alternatively, full-coverage car insurance offers a level of protection that extends beyond liability to provide coverage for damages to your vehicle.
This type of auto insurance coverage is particularly advantageous for drivers who own valuable cars, reside in areas with a higher risk of accidents or theft, or simply want more complete coverage for both personal and third-party damages. Full-coverage policies in Winter Haven cost $306 per month, on average.
The table below shows the cheapest full-coverage car insurance companies in Winter Haven.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
79
GEICO
81
Hugo
86
Allstate
137
Travelers
165
Mercury
173
Safeco
178
Mile Auto
184
GAINSCO
216
Infinity
234
Liberty Mutual
237
Midvale Home & Auto
253
Direct Auto
254
Progressive
254
National General
309
Foremost
310
AssuranceAmerica
318
Dairyland
380
Bristol West
394
The General
448
Car insurance requirements in Florida
To drive legally in Florida, you must have proof of personal injury protection (PIP) and property damage liability insurance. PIP covers 80% of medical expenses up to $10,000 for covered injuries, regardless of fault. Property damage liability insurance covers property damage that the policyholder causes in an accident. Continuous coverage is necessary, even if the vehicle isn’t in use.
Here are the Florida car insurance minimum limits:[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Personal injury protection
$10,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$10,000 per accident
Compared to other states, Florida’s minimum insurance requirements are extremely low. Many states require bodily injury liability in addition to property damage liability coverage. If you want more protection on the road, you should explore these optional coverages to enhance your auto insurance:
Collision coverage
Collision insurance protects your vehicle from damages resulting from collisions with other vehicles or objects, regardless of fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance ensures coverage for theft and damages from incidents other than collisions, including fire, vandalism, theft, falling objects, and natural disasters.
Gap coverage
If you have a vehicle on finance or lease, gap insurance bridges the gap between your auto loan balance and the insurance settlement in the event of a total loss.
Keep in mind that these incidents usually lead to elevated insurance costs, as they indicate a greater possibility of future claims.[3]
Find Car Insurance in Winter Haven, FL
Monthly rates start at $77 for drivers with an incident
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
The presence of a speeding ticket on your driving record is likely to cause an increase in your car insurance premiums, even if you didn’t cause an accident. Speeding is a risky behavior, and insurance companies raise rates to offset the potential risk speeding poses.[3] The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Winter Haven is $363 per month for full coverage and $238 for liability only.
Here are the average monthly quotes for car insurance from the cheapest insurers in Winter Haven for drivers with a speeding ticket.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
68
78
GEICO
70
81
Hugo
76
99
Allstate
119
138
Safeco
130
166
Mile Auto
132
172
Travelers
141
167
Mercury
147
200
Liberty Mutual
155
196
Direct Auto
158
190
Progressive
179
218
Infinity
201
242
Dairyland
213
257
AssuranceAmerica
233
291
Bristol West
276
328
National General
307
360
The General
315
382
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Polk County, Florida, reported a 19% increase in the number of car accidents and a 37% increase in the number of traffic fatalities between 2020 and 2021.[4] When you have an at-fault accident on your driving record, it’s typical for your auto insurance rates to go up. Insurance companies do this as a precautionary measure to manage potential financial risks stemming from future accidents.[3]
The average that drivers with an accident pay in Winter Haven is $391 per month for full coverage and $257 for liability only.
If you live in Winter Haven and have an at-fault accident on your record, take a look at the table below for the cheapest average monthly quotes.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
68
84
GEICO
70
88
Hugo
76
96
Allstate
119
149
Safeco
130
179
Mile Auto
132
186
Travelers
141
179
Mercury
147
213
Liberty Mutual
155
210
Direct Auto
158
205
Progressive
179
234
Infinity
201
241
Dairyland
213
274
AssuranceAmerica
233
306
Bristol West
276
346
National General
307
393
The General
315
410
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
The state of Florida and insurance companies view DUIs as serious driving offenses, and they cause a considerable surge in car insurance premiums. Car insurance companies perceive a track record of DUIs as a substantial financial risk and adjust rates accordingly.
The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a DUI in Winter Haven is $452 per month for full coverage and $297 for liability only.
Florida also imposes FR-44 insurance on drivers with DUIs, which requires $100,000 per person and $300,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $50,000 per accident for property damage liability.[5]
Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Winter Haven, Florida, for drivers with a DUI.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
68
103
GEICO
70
106
Hugo
76
105
Allstate
119
180
Safeco
130
197
Mile Auto
132
208
Travelers
141
213
Mercury
147
229
Liberty Mutual
155
235
Direct Auto
158
239
Progressive
179
271
Infinity
201
304
Foremost
211
319
Dairyland
213
322
AssuranceAmerica
233
353
Bristol West
276
418
National General
307
465
The General
315
477
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Age is an important factor in determining car insurance premiums.[6] In general, rates tend to decline as drivers accumulate more experience, typically around the age of 35. But when drivers reach approximately 70 years old, premiums may have a slight uptick due to factors like increased accident risks and potential health concerns.
Senior drivers in Winter Haven pay an average of $256 per month for full coverage and $168 for liability only.
If you’re a senior driver in Winter Haven, take a look at the table below to discover some of the lowest average quotes available to help you make an informed decision.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
State Farm
62
53
GEICO
65
56
Allstate
111
97
Travelers
131
112
Mercury
142
121
Mile Auto
142
102
Safeco
152
111
Progressive
185
130
Liberty Mutual
196
128
Direct Auto
198
123
AssuranceAmerica
239
175
National General
252
251
Dairyland
310
174
Bristol West
319
223
The General
369
259
Cheapest car insurance for teens: GEICO
Teen drivers frequently face higher premiums than older, more experienced drivers, mainly due to their limited time behind the wheel and increased risk factors.[6]
One effective way younger drivers can find affordable car insurance is by staying on a parent’s insurance policy, as this often results in more favorable premiums. Selecting a safe and reliable vehicle with good safety features and maintaining good academic performance to qualify for a good student discount can also help in finding the most affordable option.
Teen drivers in Winter Haven pay an average of $469 per month for full coverage and $308 for liability only.
The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for teen drivers and young adults in Winter Haven.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
GEICO
118
102
State Farm
126
108
Hugo
145
128
Allstate
224
195
Travelers
278
237
Mercury
297
252
Safeco
297
217
Mile Auto
332
239
Infinity
365
314
Liberty Mutual
371
243
Progressive
426
300
Direct Auto
433
269
Foremost
516
351
National General
550
546
Dairyland
571
320
AssuranceAmerica
573
420
Bristol West
608
426
The General
663
466
Find Car Insurance in Winter Haven, FL
Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies
Winter Haven car insurance quotes by credit tier
Florida state law allows insurers to use your credit history when determining premiums.[7] Because of this, drivers with good or excellent credit typically pay lower premiums than drivers with poor credit. Here are the average rates for Winter Haven drivers based on credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Winter Haven?
In the United States, the typical monthly expense for full-coverage car insurance is around $213. Winter Haven residents spend significantly more, with an average monthly premium of $306 for the same level of coverage. But car insurance rates can vary significantly based on a city’s characteristics, such as weather conditions, crime rates, and traffic volume.[6]
Compared to Winter Haven, Fort Myers drivers generally pay lower monthly premiums for full coverage (at $266 per month), while drivers in Miami and several other cities tend to have higher rates.
More cities in Florida
Car insurance rates in Winter Haven are generally cheaper than in many other cities in Florida. But cities like Miami, with significantly higher rates of reckless driving, tend to have even higher average car insurance costs.[1]
Here’s a comparison of average quotes for car insurance in other major cities across Florida.
Winter Haven car insurance FAQs
Understand the factors that can increase your car insurance rates while you shop for insurance. Here are the answers to common questions about car insurance in Winter Haven.
How much is car insurance in Winter Haven?
The average cost of car insurance in Winter Haven is $201 per month for liability-only coverage and $306 for full coverage.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Winter Haven?
State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Winter Haven, with monthly liability rates as low as $68. GEICO and Hugo also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $70 and $76.
But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, such as your age, ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.
What are the best car insurance companies in Winter Haven?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Winter Haven include Allstate, GEICO, and State Farm. These insurers have low average premiums in the city, strong J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings in the state, and high Insurify Quality Scores.
But you should always compare quotes from at least three different insurance companies to find the most affordable option that fits your unique coverage needs.
Who pays for car damage after an accident in Florida?
Florida is a no-fault state, which means that drivers file insurance claims with their own insurance companies for injuries after an accident. If the damages exceed your policy limits, you may be able to pursue compensation from the at-fault party’s insurance company.[8]
What increases car insurance rates in Winter Haven?
In Winter Haven, car insurance rates can increase depending on the area’s population, traffic, accident rate, and vehicle theft rate.[6] While Winter Haven isn’t on the Florida coast, the state is still subject to severe coastal storms and weather conditions, which can increase claims and drive up car insurance rates.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.