Cheap SR-22 and FR-44 Insurance in Florida (2024)

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Florida
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $81/mes para cobertura total en Florida.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
If you’ve committed a severe traffic violation, Florida law or your local court system may require you to file an FR-44 or SR-22 form to reinstate your license. Though not technically insurance policies, SR-22 and FR-44 certificates prove to the state that you’ve purchased the minimum required liability coverage.
Florida requires high-risk drivers to provide proof of insurance. This is your documentation showing your insurance company will pay for the other party’s medical expenses and vehicle damages if you cause an accident.
Datos Breves
Florida and Virginia are the only states that require FR-44 insurance.
Used for more serious traffic violations like drunk driving, FR-44s require more insurance than the state minimum liability coverage.
If required to have one, you must carry an SR-22 or FR-44 for three consecutive years in Florida.
What is SR-22 and FR-44 insurance in Florida, and when do you need it?
Florida requires drivers to file an SR-22 form for all non-DUI violations, including but not limited to:
Various traffic violations within the last six months, such as multiple speeding tickets
Reckless driving
Driving while uninsured
Driving with a suspended license
"SR-22 and FR-44 forms are certificates of financial responsibility that the state of Florida requires high-risk drivers to file with the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FHSMV) department," says Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications at the Insurance Information Institute (III).
You may have to file an FR-44 form if you commit a serious traffic violation, like driving under the influence or driving after you forfeited your license following a conviction. SR-22 drivers only need to purchase the state’s minimum liability coverage, but an FR-44 requires drivers to buy more than the state’s minimum liability coverage.
SR-22 drivers in Florida need $10,000 per person and $20,000 per accident for bodily injury, $10,000 in property damage, and $10,000 in personal injury protection (PIP).[1]
FR-44 drivers in Florida need $100,000 per person and $300,000 per accident for bodily injury, $50,000 in property damage, and and $10,000 in PIP.[2]
How can you get SR-22 insurance in Florida?
If you need to file an SR-22 or FR-44 insurance form in Florida, you must first purchase coverage from a company licensed in the state. Then, notify your insurance agent that they must file your form with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.
Not all insurance companies offer coverage for high-risk drivers, so check that your car insurance company does. If it doesn’t, you must switch insurers.
How long are SR-22 and FR-44 insurance required in Florida?
FR-44 and SR-44 filing requirements vary by state, but drivers in Florida must typically carry FR-44 and SR-22 insurance consecutively for three years.
Your insurance company must inform Florida’s Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles if you cancel your policy or if your coverage lapses before your filing requirement ends. You may then face re-suspension that requires another three years of filing.
How much is SR-22 and FR-44 insurance in Florida?
If you have an SR-22 or FR-44 mandate in Florida, you can expect to spend $15 to $25 to file your certificate. You may also have to pay up to $75 to reinstate your driver’s license, up to $225 to reinstate your vehicle registration, and other fees.
Drivers with an SR-22 or FR-44 requirement also tend to pay more for insurance than drivers with clean records. The cost of your high-risk insurance varies depending on the city you live in, insurance company, claim history, age, and other factors.
Cheapest companies for SR-22 and FR-44 insurance in Florida
If you have major traffic violations and frequent accidents on your record, you might struggle to find affordable FR-44 or SR-22 insurance. However, you can find a company with rates that work with your budget by shopping around and considering several insurers.
The following table shows average monthly quotes from some of the cheapest insurance companies in Florida for SR-22 coverage.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
77
90
GEICO
80
92
Hugo
85
114
Allstate
135
155
Safeco
144
201
Mile Auto
148
205
Travelers
161
185
Mercury
164
194
Liberty Mutual
173
269
Direct Auto
177
293
Progressive
201
286
Infinity
226
265
Foremost
234
348
Dairyland
239
426
GAINSCO
245
247
AssuranceAmerica
261
369
Bristol West
308
442
National General
343
348
The General
353
507
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest insurance companies in Florida with SR-22 and FR-44 by city
When determining your costs, car insurance companies examine the frequency of theft, accidents, and vandalism in your area, as well as traffic congestion and population density. So, your location can play a significant factor in your premium calculation. Find the average monthly costs for coverage in some of Florida’s most populated cities below.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
How SR-22 insurance affects driving record and future rates in Florida
Needing to file an FR-44 or SR-22 form can cause insurance companies to view you as a risky driver. Therefore, people with FR-44 or SR-22 requirements may pay significantly higher rates than drivers without. Some insurers may even refuse you coverage.
You can try to offset the effect of either form on your rates by taking the following actions:
Compare insurance rates
Some insurance companies have friendly underwriting standards for high-risk drivers. Shop around annually to find the best car insurance rates with a company that will insure SR-22 or FR-44 drivers.
Maintain a clean driving record
Frequent instances of reckless driving cause your premiums to increase and may even result in an insurer terminating your coverage. You can counteract high marks on your driving record by practicing safe driving.
Increase your credit score
Insurance companies use your credit score to determine your likelihood of filing a claim. Keeping your credit score high indicates financial responsibility.
Seek discounts
You may qualify for discounts unrelated to your driving record, including loyalty, multi-policy, multi-vehicle, membership, safety feature, and up-front payment discounts.
Complete a defensive driving course
While a high-risk driving violation can stay on your record for three years or more, a defensive driving course can help lessen the effect of your poor record and lower your rates.
Florida SR-22 and FR-44 insurance FAQs
Depending on your recent driving history, you may need to file an SR-22 or FR-44 form with the state to prove you have the minimum required insurance. Here’s some additional information about both insurance forms.
How long do you have to hold an SR-22 in Florida?
You have to maintain SR-22 or FR-44 insurance in Florida for three years. A DUI will remain on your record for 75 years, which can affect the cost of your car insurance and the availability of companies willing to insure you.
How do you get rid of an SR-22 in Florida?
You must wait three years before removing an SR-22 or FR-44 from your record. You can prevent needing to file either form for longer by avoiding another traffic violation or a lapse in your coverage.
What happens to your SR-22 in Florida if you move?
You must submit an FR-44 or SR-22 form in your new state. Remember, if you discontinue your coverage with an SR-22 filed, your insurance company must report the cancellation to your state. Because your license is at risk of further suspension, you may have to restart the process when you decide to reinstate your license.
Alani Asis es redactora independiente de finanzas personales con casi tres años de experiencia en la creación de contenidos. Ha publicado titulares en publicaciones y marcas destacadas como Insider, Fortune y LendingTree, entre otros. El objetivo de Alani es hacer que las finanzas personales sean accesibles a través de contenidos divertidos, comprensibles y digestibles.
