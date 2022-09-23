Cheap SR-22 and FR-44 Insurance in Florida (2024)

What is SR-22 and FR-44 insurance in Florida, and when do you need it?

Florida requires drivers to file an SR-22 form for all non-DUI violations, including but not limited to:

Various traffic violations within the last six months, such as multiple speeding tickets

Reckless driving

Driving while uninsured

Driving with a suspended license

"SR-22 and FR-44 forms are certificates of financial responsibility that the state of Florida requires high-risk drivers to file with the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FHSMV) department," says Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications at the Insurance Information Institute (III).

You may have to file an FR-44 form if you commit a serious traffic violation, like driving under the influence or driving after you forfeited your license following a conviction. SR-22 drivers only need to purchase the state’s minimum liability coverage, but an FR-44 requires drivers to buy more than the state’s minimum liability coverage.

SR-22 drivers in Florida need $10,000 per person and $20,000 per accident for bodily injury, $10,000 in property damage, and $10,000 in personal injury protection (PIP). [1]

FR-44 drivers in Florida need $100,000 per person and $300,000 per accident for bodily injury, $50,000 in property damage, and and $10,000 in PIP.[2]

How can you get SR-22 insurance in Florida?

If you need to file an SR-22 or FR-44 insurance form in Florida, you must first purchase coverage from a company licensed in the state. Then, notify your insurance agent that they must file your form with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Not all insurance companies offer coverage for high-risk drivers, so check that your car insurance company does. If it doesn’t, you must switch insurers.

How long are SR-22 and FR-44 insurance required in Florida?

FR-44 and SR-44 filing requirements vary by state, but drivers in Florida must typically carry FR-44 and SR-22 insurance consecutively for three years.

Your insurance company must inform Florida’s Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles if you cancel your policy or if your coverage lapses before your filing requirement ends. You may then face re-suspension that requires another three years of filing.