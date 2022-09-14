Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Driving incidents include speeding tickets, driving under the influence, at-fault accidents, and other moving violations, and having any of these on your record can cause your insurance rates to increase dramatically. In fact, Florida drivers with an at-fault accident can expect to pay 43% more for car insurance than drivers with a clean record.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how incident types can affect your car insurance rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Insurers see drivers with a speeding ticket as more likely to engage in behavior that leads to a car accident. So, to offset the risk you pose as a driver, insurers increase your auto insurance rates.

You can expect to pay a total average rate of $267 per month with a speeding ticket on your record, and the table below shows how quotes from different insurers adjust after a ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 61 70 GEICO 62 72 Hugo 68 88 Allstate 105 122 Safeco 116 148 Mile Auto 118 154 Travelers 126 149 Mercury 131 178 Liberty Mutual 138 174 Direct Auto 141 170 Progressive 159 194 Infinity 178 214 Dairyland 190 230 AssuranceAmerica 207 259 Bristol West 245 291 National General 273 320 The General 280 340 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

An at-fault accident indicates to insurance companies that you’re more likely to be involved in an accident in the future. Because insurers see you as a riskier driver, they’ll assign higher rates for your insurance policy.

The total average rate for drivers with an accident on their record in Naples is $287 per month, and the table below shows how an accident can increase quotes compared to drivers with a clean record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 61 76 GEICO 62 78 Hugo 68 86 Allstate 105 132 Safeco 116 160 Mile Auto 118 167 Travelers 126 160 Mercury 131 189 Liberty Mutual 138 187 Direct Auto 141 183 Progressive 159 208 Infinity 178 214 Dairyland 190 244 AssuranceAmerica 207 272 Bristol West 245 307 National General 273 350 The General 280 364 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

A DUI is considered to be among the most serious driving offenses. In Florida, residents with a DUI usually have to get an SR-22 or FR-44 certificate to drive.

Many insurers won’t insure someone with a DUI on their record. Those who do usually charge a significantly higher rate.

The overall average rate for drivers with a DUI on their record in Naples is $332 per month. Here, you can see a collection of insurers that insure drivers with a DUI on their record.