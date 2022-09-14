>Seguros de Autos>Florida

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Naples, Florida (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest rates in Naples, starting at $61 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Florida

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $81/mes para cobertura total en Florida.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Naples is home to nearly 20,000 people.[1] This makes it significantly less populated than many of Florida’s larger cities, and that’s good news from an insurance standpoint. 

Cities with fewer residents usually have less traffic congestion and accidents. This could explain why Naples’ total monthly average car insurance cost is $225, less than Florida’s monthly average of $257.

However, while rates in Naples are already below the state average, you can cut your insurance costs even more by comparing quotes from multiple insurers.

Datos Breves

  • Florida allows insurers to review your credit history when determining your rates.

  • State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo offer the most affordable car insurance policies in Naples.

  • Florida requires drivers to carry personal injury protection and property damage liability coverage.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Naples

The right auto insurance company for you will depend on your specific needs, budget, and individual situation. The best way to find your ideal policy is to compare quotes from several insurers. As you begin your search, you’ll find three leading insurers here, including their statewide average quotes for full and liability coverage.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
USAA4.5$78$67Military members
State Farm4.5$81$70Teen drivers
GEICO4.2$83$72Drivers with an incident
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for military members: USAA

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$46/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$100/mo

Florida is home to nearly 300,000 military-affiliated members.[2] Active-duty members, veterans, and their families trust USAA for its highly rated customer service and military-focused benefits. If you’re a member of the military, it pays to consider USAA. The insurer has several benefits exclusive to military members like you.

Ventajas

  • Affordable car insurance premiums

  • SafePilot program offers 30% savings for good driving

Contras

  • Only available to military members, families, and veterans

  • Customer service not available 24/7

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for teen drivers: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$61/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$70/mo

In Florida, teens can earn their learner’s permit at 15. And when it comes time to get their own insurance, teens pay some of the highest rates on the market. Luckily, State Farm offers discounts for good grades and safe driving to lower the insurance costs for teens.

Ventajas

  • Above-average ratings from J.D. Power

  • Many discount opportunities for teens

Contras

  • Limited coverage options

  • Premiums may be high for drivers with violations

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for drivers with an incident: GEICO

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$62/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$72/mo

Florida drivers pay some of the highest car insurance rates in the country, and you can expect even higher rates if you have violations on your record. Fortunately, GEICO offers SR-22 and FR-44 filings for drivers as well as various discounts to lower your insurance bill.

Ventajas

  • Above-average ratings from J.D. Power

  • Wide array of discount and coverage options

Contras

  • Limited agent network

  • Gap insurance unavailable

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Naples

A variety of factors influence your insurance costs, including your location, age, driving history, and more. Fortunately, you have ways to reduce your auto insurance rates:

  • Compare quotes. Gathering at least three quotes from different insurance companies based on your needed coverages can help reduce your costs. Use a price-comparison platform to easily compare insurers against one another.

  • Explore discounts. Stacking insurance discounts can lower your costs significantly. Each year, check in with your insurance agent to see if you qualify for any new discounts.

  • Bundle policies. You can reduce your overall insurance costs by bundling insurance products from the same company. For example, you can bundle your auto policy with your homeowners, renters, or life insurance policy.

  • Choose a higher deductible. You must pay a deductible before your insurance company covers certain claims. By choosing a higher deductible, you can lower your insurance premium because you’re taking on more of the up-front risk yourself.

  • Maintain a clean driving record. Avoiding speeding tickets, accidents, and other moving violations will keep your insurance costs low.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Naples: State Farm

In Florida, liability car insurance pays for the other driver’s property repairs after an accident you cause. It also pays for your injuries. This coverage doesn’t pay for any damage to your vehicle, however.

The average cost of liability insurance in Naples is $180 per month. You can find more affordable insurance companies for liability-only policies in Naples in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm61
GEICO62
Hugo68
Allstate105
Safeco116
Mile Auto118
Travelers126
Mercury131
Liberty Mutual138
Direct Auto141
Midvale Home & Auto156
Progressive159
Infinity178
Foremost187
Dairyland190
AssuranceAmerica207
Bristol West245
National General273
The General280
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Naples: State Farm

While liability-only insurance pays for the other party’s property repairs, a full-coverage policy covers these expenses and your damages. A full-coverage policy offers more protection, so it’s an excellent option for people who drive frequently, drive expensive cars, or have a loan on their vehicle.

On average, full-coverage car insurance costs $270 per month in Naples. You can see a collection of quotes from area insurers in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm70
GEICO72
Hugo76
Allstate122
Travelers147
Mercury154
Safeco158
Mile Auto163
GAINSCO192
Infinity208
Liberty Mutual211
Midvale Home & Auto225
Direct Auto226
Progressive226
National General275
Foremost276
AssuranceAmerica283
Dairyland338
Bristol West351
The General398
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Car insurance requirements in Florida

Florida is a no-fault state, meaning insurance companies pay for their own policyholder’s medical expenses after a car accident. Drivers must purchase this auto insurance for injuries, lost wages, and related expenses, commonly known as personal injury protection (PIP). The table below illustrates the minimum coverages required in Florida.

CoverageMinimum Requirements4
Personal injury protection$10,000 per accident
Property damage liability$10,000 per accident

While liability coverage allows you to meet minimum state requirements, you may want to consider enhancing your coverage with any of the following options:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/f2ca9fa443/protection-for-passengers.svg

    Bodily injury liability coverage

    While​​ Florida doesn’t require this coverage, a driver can still sue you for medical expenses if their PIP coverage isn’t enough.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    If you’re in a car accident, collision insurance pays for your vehicle damages, regardless of fault. A full-coverage policy includes this coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance will pay for repairs if your car sustains damages due to theft, vandalism, natural disasters, or other non-collision incidents. A full-coverage policy includes this coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Suppose another driver is at fault in an accident and doesn’t have enough insurance or any insurance at all. In that case, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage supports you so you don’t have to pay out of pocket for your medical bills or car repairs.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Driving incidents include speeding tickets, driving under the influence, at-fault accidents, and other moving violations, and having any of these on your record can cause your insurance rates to increase dramatically. In fact, Florida drivers with an at-fault accident can expect to pay 43% more for car insurance than drivers with a clean record.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how incident types can affect your car insurance rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Insurers see drivers with a speeding ticket as more likely to engage in behavior that leads to a car accident. So, to offset the risk you pose as a driver, insurers increase your auto insurance rates.

You can expect to pay a total average rate of $267 per month with a speeding ticket on your record, and the table below shows how quotes from different insurers adjust after a ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
State Farm6170
GEICO6272
Hugo6888
Allstate105122
Safeco116148
Mile Auto118154
Travelers126149
Mercury131178
Liberty Mutual138174
Direct Auto141170
Progressive159194
Infinity178214
Dairyland190230
AssuranceAmerica207259
Bristol West245291
National General273320
The General280340
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

An at-fault accident indicates to insurance companies that you’re more likely to be involved in an accident in the future. Because insurers see you as a riskier driver, they’ll assign higher rates for your insurance policy.

The total average rate for drivers with an accident on their record in Naples is $287 per month, and the table below shows how an accident can increase quotes compared to drivers with a clean record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
State Farm6176
GEICO6278
Hugo6886
Allstate105132
Safeco116160
Mile Auto118167
Travelers126160
Mercury131189
Liberty Mutual138187
Direct Auto141183
Progressive159208
Infinity178214
Dairyland190244
AssuranceAmerica207272
Bristol West245307
National General273350
The General280364
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

A DUI is considered to be among the most serious driving offenses. In Florida, residents with a DUI usually have to get an SR-22 or FR-44 certificate to drive.

Many insurers won’t insure someone with a DUI on their record. Those who do usually charge a significantly higher rate.

The overall average rate for drivers with a DUI on their record in Naples is $332 per month. Here, you can see a collection of insurers that insure drivers with a DUI on their record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
State Farm6192
GEICO6294
Hugo6894
Allstate105159
Safeco116176
Mile Auto118186
Travelers126191
Mercury131204
Liberty Mutual138209
Direct Auto141213
Progressive159241
Infinity178269
Foremost187283
Dairyland190288
AssuranceAmerica207313
Bristol West245371
National General273413
The General280424
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

While insurance rates decrease around age 35, they increase again around 70. Seniors typically see higher rates because of age-related conditions that may impair driving abilities and the likelihood that an accident involving a senior will lead to high medical costs.

The total average rate for senior drivers is $188 per month. The following companies offer the cheapest car insurance quotes for senior drivers in Naples.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm4855
GEICO5058
Allstate8599
Mile Auto91126
Safeco99135
Travelers100117
Mercury108127
Direct Auto110176
Liberty Mutual114174
Progressive116165
AssuranceAmerica155212
Dairyland155275
Bristol West198284
National General223224
The General231328
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: GEICO

Teens tend to pay the highest insurance rates of any age group. This is because insurers classify teenagers as high-risk drivers due to their lack of experience on the road and the increased likelihood they will engage in dangerous driving behaviors, like distracted driving.

Luckily, teens can lower their insurance costs by staying on their parents’ policy, buying a safe car, and getting good grades in school.

The overall average rate for teen drivers in Naples is $345 per month.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
GEICO90105
State Farm97112
Hugo115128
Allstate172200
Safeco193263
Travelers212247
Mile Auto213295
Liberty Mutual216331
Mercury225264
Direct Auto240385
Progressive266379
Infinity278325
Dairyland286508
Foremost312460
AssuranceAmerica373510
Bristol West378542
The General414589
National General486489
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Naples car insurance quotes by credit tier

Florida allows insurers to review your credit history in determining your insurance rates. As such, drivers with excellent or good credit usually see lower insurance rates. On the other hand, drivers with poor credit see higher rates.

The table below shows how your credit affects the quotes you can expect to see in Naples.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Naples?

Naples, like most cities on the coast of Florida, is susceptible to hurricanes and strong winds. This is why the cost of car insurance in Naples is significantly more than the national monthly average cost of car insurance of $158.

More cities in Florida

While car insurance in Naples exceeds the national average, rates are cheaper here than in many other Florida cities.

The table below illustrates car insurance quotes in various cities in Florida.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Apopka$209$302
Cape Coral$203$264
Clearwater$234$298
Daytona Beach$202$277
Fort Lauderdale$256$340
Fort Myers$190$266
Gainesville$158$243
Jacksonville$202$301
Miami$272$363
Orlando$221$312
Tampa Bay$310$373
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Naples car insurance FAQs

Looking for more information to help you find the most affordable car insurance in Naples? The following answers can help.

  • How much is car insurance in Naples?

    The overall average rate for car insurance in Naples is $225 per month. This exceeds the national average of $158 but is still below the rates paid in many other cities in Florida.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Naples?

    State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Naples, at $61. GEICO and Hugo also offer cheap car insurance in Naples, at $62 and $68 per month, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Naples?

    USAA, State Farm, and GEICO are among the leading insurers in the Naples area. These insurers are widely recognized for their financial stability, customer service, and ability to offer competitive rates in the Naples market.

  • Who has the lowest car insurance in Florida?

    State Farm offers the lowest-cost coverage in Florida. However, you can also find low rates from GEICO and Hugo.

  • What is the average cost of car insurance per month in Florida?

    The average cost of car insurance in Florida is $257 per month, exceeding the national average of $158 per month. Florida is one of the most expensive states in the nation for car insurance, making it important for Naples-area drivers to save money whenever they can.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Florida Demographics by Cubit. "Florida Cities by Population."
  2. Military State Policy Source. "Florida."
