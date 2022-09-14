>Seguros de Autos>Florida

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Melbourne, Florida (2024)

With monthly liability rates as low as $59, State Farm is the cheapest car insurance company in Melbourne.

Courtney Mikulski
Editado porCourtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales

  • Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify

Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Florida

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $81/mes para cobertura total en Florida.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Melbourne, Florida, residents have plenty of year-round options for entertainment and day trips within driving distance — but you need car insurance to drive to places like the Kennedy Space Center. Melbourne drivers pay lower-than-average car insurance rates, possibly due to the city’s smaller population compared to neighboring cities like Orlando and Palm Bay. 

Car insurance in Melbourne costs an average of $186 per month for liability-only coverage and $255 for full coverage, compared to the state monthly averages of $214 for liability coverage and $299 for full coverage.

When searching for car insurance in Melbourne, it’s important to compare quotes and prioritize finding the right coverage for your needs rather than solely focusing on the lowest price available.

Datos Breves

  • State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo have the cheapest car insurance in Melbourne.

  • Average Melbourne car insurance rates are significantly lower than the national monthly averages of $104 for liability coverage and $213 for full coverage.

  • Melbourne drivers pay a yearly average of $3,057 for full-coverage policies.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Melbourne

When looking for the ideal car insurance company in Melbourne, it’s essential to thoroughly evaluate your specific needs and circumstances. The cheapest car insurance company can differ based on factors such as your driving history, vehicle type, and desired coverage options.

Here are a few affordable car insurance companies in Melbourne, their different rates, and standout features.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$81$70Full coverage
GEICO4.2$83$72Senior drivers
Allstate4.2$140$122Drivers with at-fault accidents
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for full coverage: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$59/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$69/mo

As one of the largest insurers in the country, State Farm offers a long list of car insurance coverages to help Melbourne drivers protect themselves on the road. In addition to liability coverage, it offers collision and comprehensive car insurance, medical payments coverage, and rental car reimbursement coverage.

Ventajas

  • Many potential discounts

  • Diverse selection of coverage options

Contras

  • No gap insurance available

  • Can’t purchase a policy online

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for senior drivers: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$61/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$70/mo

GEICO offers car insurance that brings peace of mind to seniors. With 85 years of experience in the industry that older drivers can trust, it’s built a reputation for reliability. Seniors can benefit from free quotes and various discounts, allowing them to save on their car insurance.

Ventajas

  • Highly rated mobile app

  • Renters, condo, and home insurance bundling available

Contras

  • No gap insurance available

  • Lower J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Florida than competitors

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

Best insurer for drivers with at-fault accidents: Allstate

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$103/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$119/mo

Allstate car insurance is particularly good for drivers dealing with high insurance rates after an accident. It prioritizes customer support by providing easy access to knowledgeable agents and innovative tools like Drivewise, which can assist drivers in saving money on their premiums.

Ventajas

  • Offers telematics program to potentially lower rates with safe driving

  • Provides coverage for hybrids and classic cars

Contras

  • Higher average rates than top competitors

  • Received numerous low reviews on Trustpilot

Read our Allstate review
Carolyn - April 24, 2024
Verified

Change in Agency, Considering Switch

I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified

Recommend Allstate

Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified

Good

Very good but expensive.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Melbourne

Getting cheap rates requires a bit of research and work on your part. While you’re searching for affordable Melbourne car insurance rates, remember these important tips:

  • Compare quotes. Don’t settle for the first offer you receive — shop around and compare quotes from various insurance companies to find the best rate that suits your specific needs. The goal here is to find the right coverage at the right price, not the lowest possible price.

  • Bundle and save. Consider bundling your car insurance with other insurance products, like renters insurance or homeowners insurance, to potentially qualify for multi-policy discounts and maximize your savings.

  • Prioritize safe driving. Always practice responsible driving, follow traffic laws, and minimize accidents and violations to maintain a clean record, as this can positively affect your insurance rates.

  • Inquire about discounts. Don’t be shy. Call insurance agents at various companies and ask about available discounts, such as those for good driving records, safety features, or good grades if you have a teenage driver in your household.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Melbourne

Liability rates start at $59 per month

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Melbourne: State Farm

Almost every state, including Florida, requires liability car insurance, which provides coverage in the event you cause an accident. Because this type of auto insurance coverage is the bare minimum that Florida requires for drivers, it’s typically cheaper than many other policies.

The average rate for liability-only coverage is $186 per month in Melbourne.

Here are some of the car insurance companies in Melbourne that provide the most affordable liability-only policies.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm59
GEICO61
Hugo66
Allstate103
Safeco113
Mile Auto115
Travelers123
Mercury128
Liberty Mutual135
Direct Auto138
Midvale Home & Auto153
Progressive156
Infinity174
Foremost183
Dairyland186
AssuranceAmerica203
Bristol West240
National General267
The General274
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Melbourne: State Farm

Liability-only car insurance plays a crucial role in providing coverage for damages and injuries in an accident you cause, but it falls short of covering your own vehicle. In contrast, full-coverage car insurance offers comprehensive and robust protection that extends beyond liability, ensuring a higher level of financial security.

Full coverage is also more expensive. The average rate for full coverage is $255 per month in Melbourne.

Here are the cheapest full-coverage policies in Melbourne, according to Insurify data.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm69
GEICO70
Hugo75
Allstate119
Travelers144
Mercury150
Safeco155
Mile Auto160
GAINSCO188
Infinity204
Liberty Mutual206
Midvale Home & Auto220
Direct Auto221
Progressive221
National General269
Foremost270
AssuranceAmerica277
Dairyland330
Bristol West343
The General389
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Melbourne car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Florida

Florida law requires drivers to provide proof of insurance for personal injury protection (PIP) and property damage liability coverage.

PIP covers 80% of medical expenses, up to $10,000, for covered injuries, regardless of fault. Property damage liability provides coverage for damages that the policyholder causes. It’s essential to maintain continuous coverage, even during periods when the vehicle isn’t actively in use.

Here’s how much coverage Florida requires all drivers to carry:[1]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Personal injury protection$10,000 per accident
Property damage liability$10,000 per accident

Florida’s minimum car insurance requirements are extremely low compared to other state requirements. It’s a good idea to purchase higher limits or add more coverages to your auto policy, especially if you drive a new car. Consider these additional auto coverage options for more protection:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays for damages to your vehicle from collisions, either with an object or another vehicle, even if you’re at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance expands your protection beyond collisions to include theft and damages caused by non-collision incidents, such as fire, vandalism, theft, falling objects, and natural disasters.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    Gap insurance acts as a safety net if you have a financed or leased vehicle, covering the difference between your auto loan balance and the insurance settlement in case of a total loss.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/73ee7a876e/repair.svg

    Glass coverage

    This is for dedicated protection for windshield and glass damage, with some policies offering no-deductible coverage for side windows, rear windows, and glass sunroofs.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

When drivers have a past with incidents — such as driving under the influence (DUI), speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or other moving violations — finding cheap car insurance becomes crucial.

It’s important to remember that these incidents typically result in increased insurance premiums due to the higher probability of future claims they signify.[2] Here are the average costs for drivers with incidents on their records.

Find Car Insurance in Melbourne, FL

Monthly rates start at $67 for drivers with an incident

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Brevard County, where Melbourne is located, reported 14,000 speeding violations in 2022.[3] Speeding tickets can cause a surge in your car insurance rates. Insurance companies associate speeding violations with an increased risk of accidents and claims, leading to higher premiums, even if you don’t cause an accident. It’s important to drive safely and avoid further violations.

Drivers in Melbourne pay an average of $220 per month for liability coverage. You can find the cheapest average monthly car insurance rates, despite having a speeding ticket, below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
State Farm5968
GEICO6171
Hugo6686
Allstate103120
Safeco113144
Mile Auto115150
Travelers123146
Mercury128174
Liberty Mutual135170
Direct Auto138166
Progressive156190
Infinity174209
Dairyland186225
AssuranceAmerica203254
Bristol West240285
National General267313
The General274332
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Like having a speeding ticket on your record, causing a car accident can lead to a significant spike in your car insurance rates due to the likelihood of increased claims.

In Melbourne, drivers pay an average of $238 per month for liability coverage. How much your premiums increase typically depends on the severity of the accident.[2] In 2022, Brevard County reported more than 9,000 car crashes and 91 fatalities from those accidents.[4]

If you’re searching for the cheapest car insurance companies in Melbourne with an at-fault accident on your record, refer to the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
State Farm5973
GEICO6177
Hugo6683
Allstate103129
Safeco113156
Mile Auto115162
Travelers123156
Mercury128185
Liberty Mutual135183
Direct Auto138179
Progressive156204
Infinity174209
Dairyland186239
AssuranceAmerica203266
Bristol West240301
National General267342
The General274357
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Insurance companies consider DUIs to be a strong indicator of risky driving behavior, increasing the chances of accidents and claims. As a result, having a DUI on your record leads to higher insurance rates.

In Melbourne, drivers with a DUI pay an average of $275 per month for liability coverage. Florida may also require you to purchase FR-44 insurance coverage and have proof of insurance on file with the state for three years.

If you’re searching for the cheapest car insurance companies for Melbourne drivers with a DUI on their record, see the following table.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
State Farm5989
GEICO6192
Hugo6692
Allstate103156
Safeco113171
Mile Auto115181
Travelers123186
Mercury128199
Liberty Mutual135204
Direct Auto138209
Progressive156236
Infinity174263
Foremost183277
Dairyland186282
AssuranceAmerica203307
Bristol West240363
National General267404
The General274415
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

As drivers gain experience and approach their mid-30s, rates tend to decrease, as long as they maintain a clean driving record. But once drivers reach around 70 years old, premiums may undergo a slight increase due to factors such as potential health concerns and increased accident risks.[5]

Seniors in Melbourne pay an average of $155 per month for liability coverage.

This table outlines the Melbourne auto insurance companies that offer senior drivers some of the lowest average monthly quotes.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
State Farm5446
GEICO5649
Allstate9784
Travelers11498
Mercury123105
Mile Auto12489
Safeco13397
Progressive161114
Liberty Mutual170112
Direct Auto172108
AssuranceAmerica208152
National General220218
Dairyland269152
Bristol West278194
The General320226
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: GEICO

Teen and young drivers face significantly higher car insurance rates than older drivers. Their lack of maturity and driving experience can cause concern for insurance companies that they’re more likely to file claims.[6]

Teens in Melbourne pay an average of $285 per month for liability coverage.

For teenagers, one effective approach to securing affordable car insurance is to remain on a parent’s car insurance policy, as it often leads to lower rates. Additionally, you can get affordable insurance coverage by choosing a safe and reliable vehicle equipped with advanced safety features and maintaining good grades to qualify for good student discounts.

For a comprehensive overview of the lowest average monthly car insurance quotes available for teens in Melbourne, take a look at the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
GEICO10289
State Farm11094
Hugo126111
Allstate195169
Travelers242207
Mercury257219
Safeco258188
Mile Auto289208
Infinity318272
Liberty Mutual323212
Progressive370261
Direct Auto376235
Foremost450305
National General479475
Dairyland496280
AssuranceAmerica499366
Bristol West529370
The General576406
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Find Car Insurance in Melbourne, FL

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Melbourne car insurance quotes by credit tier

In Florida, auto insurers can use credit history when determining insurance rates, although it can’t be the only factor. A driver’s credit score has a substantial influence on insurance rates — drivers with excellent or good credit scores have lower premiums due to their lower perceived risk. Conversely, drivers with poor credit scores may face higher premiums, reflecting the increased risk.

Here are the average monthly car insurance quotes for Melbourne drivers across different credit tiers.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Melbourne?

On average, full-coverage car insurance in the U.S. costs $213 per month. Melbourne residents face a similar average monthly premium of $220 for similar coverage.

It’s important to note that car insurance rates can vary greatly, depending on factors like weather conditions, crime rates, and traffic volume within a city.[6] Compared to Melbourne rates, drivers in other cities pay more for car insurance on average, and those different rates vary greatly.

More cities in Florida

Compared to many other cities in Florida, Melbourne boasts much cheaper car insurance rates. But cities like Miami, notorious for their elevated levels of reckless driving, tend to experience even higher average car insurance costs.[3]

Here’s how car insurance quotes in other Florida cities compare to Melbourne’s.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Cape Coral$264$203
Clearwater$298$234
Fort Lauderdale$340$256
Jacksonville$301$202
Miami$363$272
Ocala$260$178
Orlando$312$221
Pensacola$259$172
Tallahassee$269$163
Tampa$373$310
Winter Haven$306$201
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Melbourne car insurance FAQs

Understanding the ins and outs of Melbourne car insurance can help you shop for the best rates that meet your specific needs. Here are the answers to common questions about car insurance in the city.

  • How much is car insurance in Melbourne?

    The average cost of car insurance in Melbourne is $186 per month for liability-only coverage and $186 per month for full-coverage insurance.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Melbourne?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Melbourne include Allstate, GEICO, and State Farm. These companies have high customer satisfaction ratings, strong financial strength ratings, and solid Insurify Quality Scores.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Melbourne?

    State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Melbourne, with rates starting at $59 per month for liability coverage. GEICO and Hugo also offer affordable rates in the area, with monthly rates of $61 and $66.

  • How can you save on car insurance in Melbourne?

    If you want to save money on car insurance in Melbourne, the first thing you can do is shop for a new policy. Look for insurance companies that have plenty of discounts you can qualify for and get quotes. Then, choose the best option with an affordable price for you.

    You can also reconsider your current auto policy — if you can comfortably lower your limits, remove some coverage options, or raise your deductible, you may be able to save money on premiums.

  • What’s the minimum car insurance requirement in Florida?

    Florida car insurance requirements are $10,000 per accident for property damage liability and $10,000 per accident for personal injury protection (PIP).[1]

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "Florida Insurance Requirements."
  2. III. "Do auto insurance premiums go up after a claim?."
  3. Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "Annual Uniform Traffic Citation Report."
  4. Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "Crash Dashboard."
  5. III. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips."
  6. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers