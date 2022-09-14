Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

When drivers have a past with incidents — such as driving under the influence (DUI), speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or other moving violations — finding cheap car insurance becomes crucial.

It’s important to remember that these incidents typically result in increased insurance premiums due to the higher probability of future claims they signify.[2] Here are the average costs for drivers with incidents on their records.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Brevard County, where Melbourne is located, reported 14,000 speeding violations in 2022.[3] Speeding tickets can cause a surge in your car insurance rates. Insurance companies associate speeding violations with an increased risk of accidents and claims, leading to higher premiums, even if you don’t cause an accident. It’s important to drive safely and avoid further violations.

Drivers in Melbourne pay an average of $220 per month for liability coverage. You can find the cheapest average monthly car insurance rates, despite having a speeding ticket, below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 59 68 GEICO 61 71 Hugo 66 86 Allstate 103 120 Safeco 113 144 Mile Auto 115 150 Travelers 123 146 Mercury 128 174 Liberty Mutual 135 170 Direct Auto 138 166 Progressive 156 190 Infinity 174 209 Dairyland 186 225 AssuranceAmerica 203 254 Bristol West 240 285 National General 267 313 The General 274 332 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Like having a speeding ticket on your record, causing a car accident can lead to a significant spike in your car insurance rates due to the likelihood of increased claims.

In Melbourne, drivers pay an average of $238 per month for liability coverage. How much your premiums increase typically depends on the severity of the accident.[2] In 2022, Brevard County reported more than 9,000 car crashes and 91 fatalities from those accidents.[4]

If you’re searching for the cheapest car insurance companies in Melbourne with an at-fault accident on your record, refer to the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 59 73 GEICO 61 77 Hugo 66 83 Allstate 103 129 Safeco 113 156 Mile Auto 115 162 Travelers 123 156 Mercury 128 185 Liberty Mutual 135 183 Direct Auto 138 179 Progressive 156 204 Infinity 174 209 Dairyland 186 239 AssuranceAmerica 203 266 Bristol West 240 301 National General 267 342 The General 274 357 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Insurance companies consider DUIs to be a strong indicator of risky driving behavior, increasing the chances of accidents and claims. As a result, having a DUI on your record leads to higher insurance rates.

In Melbourne, drivers with a DUI pay an average of $275 per month for liability coverage. Florida may also require you to purchase FR-44 insurance coverage and have proof of insurance on file with the state for three years.

If you’re searching for the cheapest car insurance companies for Melbourne drivers with a DUI on their record, see the following table.