Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Florida
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $81/mes para cobertura total en Florida.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Melbourne, Florida, residents have plenty of year-round options for entertainment and day trips within driving distance — but you need car insurance to drive to places like the Kennedy Space Center. Melbourne drivers pay lower-than-average car insurance rates, possibly due to the city’s smaller population compared to neighboring cities like Orlando and Palm Bay.
Car insurance in Melbourne costs an average of $186 per month for liability-only coverage and $255 for full coverage, compared to the state monthly averages of $214 for liability coverage and $299 for full coverage.
When searching for car insurance in Melbourne, it’s important to compare quotes and prioritize finding the right coverage for your needs rather than solely focusing on the lowest price available.
Datos Breves
State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo have the cheapest car insurance in Melbourne.
Average Melbourne car insurance rates are significantly lower than the national monthly averages of $104 for liability coverage and $213 for full coverage.
Melbourne drivers pay a yearly average of $3,057 for full-coverage policies.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Melbourne
When looking for the ideal car insurance company in Melbourne, it’s essential to thoroughly evaluate your specific needs and circumstances. The cheapest car insurance company can differ based on factors such as your driving history, vehicle type, and desired coverage options.
Here are a few affordable car insurance companies in Melbourne, their different rates, and standout features.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$81
$70
Full coverage
GEICO
4.2
$83
$72
Senior drivers
Allstate
4.2
$140
$122
Drivers with at-fault accidents
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$59/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$69/mo
As one of the largest insurers in the country, State Farm offers a long list of car insurance coverages to help Melbourne drivers protect themselves on the road. In addition to liability coverage, it offers collision and comprehensive car insurance, medical payments coverage, and rental car reimbursement coverage.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$61/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$70/mo
GEICO offers car insurance that brings peace of mind to seniors. With 85 years of experience in the industry that older drivers can trust, it’s built a reputation for reliability. Seniors can benefit from free quotes and various discounts, allowing them to save on their car insurance.
Ventajas
Highly rated mobile app
Renters, condo, and home insurance bundling available
Contras
No gap insurance available
Lower J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Florida than competitors
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
…
Best insurer for drivers with at-fault accidents: Allstate
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$103/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$119/mo
Allstate car insurance is particularly good for drivers dealing with high insurance rates after an accident. It prioritizes customer support by providing easy access to knowledgeable agents and innovative tools like Drivewise, which can assist drivers in saving money on their premiums.
Ventajas
Offers telematics program to potentially lower rates with safe driving
I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified
Recommend Allstate
Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified
Good
Very good but expensive.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Melbourne
Getting cheap rates requires a bit of research and work on your part. While you’re searching for affordable Melbourne car insurance rates, remember these important tips:
Compare quotes. Don’t settle for the first offer you receive — shop around and compare quotes from various insurance companies to find the best rate that suits your specific needs. The goal here is to find the right coverage at the right price, not the lowest possible price.
Bundle and save. Consider bundling your car insurance with other insurance products, like renters insurance or homeowners insurance, to potentially qualify for multi-policy discounts and maximize your savings.
Prioritize safe driving. Always practice responsible driving, follow traffic laws, and minimize accidents and violations to maintain a clean record, as this can positively affect your insurance rates.
Inquire about discounts. Don’t be shy. Call insurance agents at various companies and ask about available discounts, such as those for good driving records, safety features, or good grades if you have a teenage driver in your household.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Melbourne
Liability rates start at $59 per month
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Melbourne: State Farm
Almost every state, including Florida, requires liability car insurance, which provides coverage in the event you cause an accident. Because this type of auto insurance coverage is the bare minimum that Florida requires for drivers, it’s typically cheaper than many other policies.
The average rate for liability-only coverage is $186 per month in Melbourne.
Here are some of the car insurance companies in Melbourne that provide the most affordable liability-only policies.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
59
GEICO
61
Hugo
66
Allstate
103
Safeco
113
Mile Auto
115
Travelers
123
Mercury
128
Liberty Mutual
135
Direct Auto
138
Midvale Home & Auto
153
Progressive
156
Infinity
174
Foremost
183
Dairyland
186
AssuranceAmerica
203
Bristol West
240
National General
267
The General
274
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Melbourne: State Farm
Liability-only car insurance plays a crucial role in providing coverage for damages and injuries in an accident you cause, but it falls short of covering your own vehicle. In contrast, full-coverage car insurance offers comprehensive and robust protection that extends beyond liability, ensuring a higher level of financial security.
Full coverage is also more expensive. The average rate for full coverage is $255 per month in Melbourne.
Here are the cheapest full-coverage policies in Melbourne, according to Insurify data.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
69
GEICO
70
Hugo
75
Allstate
119
Travelers
144
Mercury
150
Safeco
155
Mile Auto
160
GAINSCO
188
Infinity
204
Liberty Mutual
206
Midvale Home & Auto
220
Direct Auto
221
Progressive
221
National General
269
Foremost
270
AssuranceAmerica
277
Dairyland
330
Bristol West
343
The General
389
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Florida
Florida law requires drivers to provide proof of insurance for personal injury protection (PIP) and property damage liability coverage.
PIP covers 80% of medical expenses, up to $10,000, for covered injuries, regardless of fault. Property damage liability provides coverage for damages that the policyholder causes. It’s essential to maintain continuous coverage, even during periods when the vehicle isn’t actively in use.
Here’s how much coverage Florida requires all drivers to carry:[1]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Personal injury protection
$10,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$10,000 per accident
Florida’s minimum car insurance requirements are extremely low compared to other state requirements. It’s a good idea to purchase higher limits or add more coverages to your auto policy, especially if you drive a new car. Consider these additional auto coverage options for more protection:
Collision coverage
Collision insurance pays for damages to your vehicle from collisions, either with an object or another vehicle, even if you’re at fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance expands your protection beyond collisions to include theft and damages caused by non-collision incidents, such as fire, vandalism, theft, falling objects, and natural disasters.
Gap coverage
Gap insurance acts as a safety net if you have a financed or leased vehicle, covering the difference between your auto loan balance and the insurance settlement in case of a total loss.
Glass coverage
This is for dedicated protection for windshield and glass damage, with some policies offering no-deductible coverage for side windows, rear windows, and glass sunroofs.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
It’s important to remember that these incidents typically result in increased insurance premiums due to the higher probability of future claims they signify.[2] Here are the average costs for drivers with incidents on their records.
Find Car Insurance in Melbourne, FL
Monthly rates start at $67 for drivers with an incident
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Brevard County, where Melbourne is located, reported 14,000 speeding violations in 2022.[3] Speeding tickets can cause a surge in your car insurance rates. Insurance companies associate speeding violations with an increased risk of accidents and claims, leading to higher premiums, even if you don’t cause an accident. It’s important to drive safely and avoid further violations.
Drivers in Melbourne pay an average of $220 per month for liability coverage. You can find the cheapest average monthly car insurance rates, despite having a speeding ticket, below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
59
68
GEICO
61
71
Hugo
66
86
Allstate
103
120
Safeco
113
144
Mile Auto
115
150
Travelers
123
146
Mercury
128
174
Liberty Mutual
135
170
Direct Auto
138
166
Progressive
156
190
Infinity
174
209
Dairyland
186
225
AssuranceAmerica
203
254
Bristol West
240
285
National General
267
313
The General
274
332
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Like having a speeding ticket on your record, causing a car accident can lead to a significant spike in your car insurance rates due to the likelihood of increased claims.
In Melbourne, drivers pay an average of $238 per month for liability coverage. How much your premiums increase typically depends on the severity of the accident.[2] In 2022, Brevard County reported more than 9,000 car crashes and 91 fatalities from those accidents.[4]
If you’re searching for the cheapest car insurance companies in Melbourne with an at-fault accident on your record, refer to the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
59
73
GEICO
61
77
Hugo
66
83
Allstate
103
129
Safeco
113
156
Mile Auto
115
162
Travelers
123
156
Mercury
128
185
Liberty Mutual
135
183
Direct Auto
138
179
Progressive
156
204
Infinity
174
209
Dairyland
186
239
AssuranceAmerica
203
266
Bristol West
240
301
National General
267
342
The General
274
357
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
Insurance companies consider DUIs to be a strong indicator of risky driving behavior, increasing the chances of accidents and claims. As a result, having a DUI on your record leads to higher insurance rates.
In Melbourne, drivers with a DUI pay an average of $275 per month for liability coverage. Florida may also require you to purchase FR-44 insurance coverage and have proof of insurance on file with the state for three years.
If you’re searching for the cheapest car insurance companies for Melbourne drivers with a DUI on their record, see the following table.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
59
89
GEICO
61
92
Hugo
66
92
Allstate
103
156
Safeco
113
171
Mile Auto
115
181
Travelers
123
186
Mercury
128
199
Liberty Mutual
135
204
Direct Auto
138
209
Progressive
156
236
Infinity
174
263
Foremost
183
277
Dairyland
186
282
AssuranceAmerica
203
307
Bristol West
240
363
National General
267
404
The General
274
415
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
As drivers gain experience and approach their mid-30s, rates tend to decrease, as long as they maintain a clean driving record. But once drivers reach around 70 years old, premiums may undergo a slight increase due to factors such as potential health concerns and increased accident risks.[5]
Seniors in Melbourne pay an average of $155 per month for liability coverage.
This table outlines the Melbourne auto insurance companies that offer senior drivers some of the lowest average monthly quotes.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
State Farm
54
46
GEICO
56
49
Allstate
97
84
Travelers
114
98
Mercury
123
105
Mile Auto
124
89
Safeco
133
97
Progressive
161
114
Liberty Mutual
170
112
Direct Auto
172
108
AssuranceAmerica
208
152
National General
220
218
Dairyland
269
152
Bristol West
278
194
The General
320
226
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: GEICO
Teen and young drivers face significantly higher car insurance rates than older drivers. Their lack of maturity and driving experience can cause concern for insurance companies that they’re more likely to file claims.[6]
Teens in Melbourne pay an average of $285 per month for liability coverage.
For teenagers, one effective approach to securing affordable car insurance is to remain on a parent’s car insurance policy, as it often leads to lower rates. Additionally, you can get affordable insurance coverage by choosing a safe and reliable vehicle equipped with advanced safety features and maintaining good grades to qualify for good student discounts.
For a comprehensive overview of the lowest average monthly car insurance quotes available for teens in Melbourne, take a look at the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
GEICO
102
89
State Farm
110
94
Hugo
126
111
Allstate
195
169
Travelers
242
207
Mercury
257
219
Safeco
258
188
Mile Auto
289
208
Infinity
318
272
Liberty Mutual
323
212
Progressive
370
261
Direct Auto
376
235
Foremost
450
305
National General
479
475
Dairyland
496
280
AssuranceAmerica
499
366
Bristol West
529
370
The General
576
406
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Find Car Insurance in Melbourne, FL
Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Melbourne car insurance quotes by credit tier
In Florida, auto insurers can use credit history when determining insurance rates, although it can’t be the only factor. A driver’s credit score has a substantial influence on insurance rates — drivers with excellent or good credit scores have lower premiums due to their lower perceived risk. Conversely, drivers with poor credit scores may face higher premiums, reflecting the increased risk.
Here are the average monthly car insurance quotes for Melbourne drivers across different credit tiers.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Melbourne?
On average, full-coverage car insurance in the U.S. costs $213 per month. Melbourne residents face a similar average monthly premium of $220 for similar coverage.
It’s important to note that car insurance rates can vary greatly, depending on factors like weather conditions, crime rates, and traffic volume within a city.[6] Compared to Melbourne rates, drivers in other cities pay more for car insurance on average, and those different rates vary greatly.
More cities in Florida
Compared to many other cities in Florida, Melbourne boasts much cheaper car insurance rates. But cities like Miami, notorious for their elevated levels of reckless driving, tend to experience even higher average car insurance costs.[3]
Here’s how car insurance quotes in other Florida cities compare to Melbourne’s.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Melbourne car insurance FAQs
Understanding the ins and outs of Melbourne car insurance can help you shop for the best rates that meet your specific needs. Here are the answers to common questions about car insurance in the city.
How much is car insurance in Melbourne?
The average cost of car insurance in Melbourne is $186 per month for liability-only coverage and $186 per month for full-coverage insurance.
What are the best car insurance companies in Melbourne?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Melbourne include Allstate, GEICO, and State Farm. These companies have high customer satisfaction ratings, strong financial strength ratings, and solid Insurify Quality Scores.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Melbourne?
State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Melbourne, with rates starting at $59 per month for liability coverage. GEICO and Hugo also offer affordable rates in the area, with monthly rates of $61 and $66.
How can you save on car insurance in Melbourne?
If you want to save money on car insurance in Melbourne, the first thing you can do is shop for a new policy. Look for insurance companies that have plenty of discounts you can qualify for and get quotes. Then, choose the best option with an affordable price for you.
You can also reconsider your current auto policy — if you can comfortably lower your limits, remove some coverage options, or raise your deductible, you may be able to save money on premiums.
What’s the minimum car insurance requirement in Florida?
Florida car insurance requirements are $10,000 per accident for property damage liability and $10,000 per accident for personal injury protection (PIP).[1]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.