Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

People with clean driving records generally have the lowest premiums. Most Jupiter drivers may be aware that at-fault accidents and crashes associated with driving under the influence can increase prices.

Speeding tickets can also raise premiums, even without resulting in an accident. That’s because these incidents demonstrate irresponsible driving habits — habits that have a higher likelihood of causing a car accident.[4]

Find Car Insurance in Jupiter, FL Monthly rates start at $78 for drivers with an incident

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

A speeding ticket may seem like a harmless offense, but it can still raise your rates because speed is frequently a contributing factor in fatal car accidents.[5] Even a single speeding ticket can increase your monthly premium, as this shows your insurer that you’re not driving as responsibly as possible.

Drivers in Jupiter with a speeding ticket pay $262 per month for liability coverage, on average.

Here are the cheapest Jupiter car insurance companies for drivers with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 69 79 GEICO 71 83 Hugo 77 100 Allstate 120 139 Safeco 132 168 Mile Auto 134 175 Travelers 143 170 Mercury 149 203 Liberty Mutual 157 198 Direct Auto 160 193 Progressive 181 220 Infinity 203 244 Dairyland 216 261 AssuranceAmerica 236 295 Bristol West 279 332 National General 311 365 The General 319 387 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Palm Beach County has a high rate of reported crashes compared to some of its neighboring Florida counties.[2] Accidents happen and the cost of damage can vary, which is why some insurers may only raise your rate minimally after a single accident. But some insurance companies may not raise it at all if you qualify for accident forgiveness.

Drivers with an at-fault accident on their record pay $282 per month for liability coverage, on average.

The table below shows the companies with the lowest quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident in Jupiter.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 69 85 GEICO 71 89 Hugo 77 97 Allstate 120 150 Safeco 132 182 Mile Auto 134 189 Travelers 143 182 Mercury 149 216 Liberty Mutual 157 213 Direct Auto 160 208 Progressive 181 236 Infinity 203 244 Dairyland 216 277 AssuranceAmerica 236 310 Bristol West 279 350 National General 311 398 The General 319 415 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Drinking and driving is a dangerous behavior that can lead to fatal car accidents. With millions of drivers operating vehicles under the influence each year, and with Florida having a higher alcohol-impaired driving death rate than the national average, you should expect insurers to raise your rate significantly after a DUI conviction.[6] [7]

Some insurers will drop you altogether if you have a DUI on your record. Drivers in Jupiter with a DUI pay an average of $327 per month for liability coverage.