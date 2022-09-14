Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Florida
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $81/mes para cobertura total en Florida.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Despite its position on Florida’s vulnerable Atlantic coast, residents of Jupiter, Florida, pay $256 per month for car insurance, on average. With average liability-only costs of $221 per month and $292 for full coverage, Jupiter drivers have lower average premiums than other drivers in Palm Beach County.
Jupiter’s comparatively small population of 61,126 residents[1] may contribute to its lower car insurance rates. And while the town still suffers from weather incidents, severe storms seem to hit the area less frequently than other parts of the state.
Here’s what you need to know about comparing quotes and finding the best rates for your needs and driver profile in Jupiter, Florida.
Datos Breves
Average car insurance rates for liability-only coverage in Jupiter are similar to Florida’s monthly average liability rate of $214 but higher than the national average liability rate of $104 per month.
State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo have the cheapest car insurance in Jupiter.
Palm Beach County has a significant number of reported car crashes compared to neighboring Hendry and Martin counties.[2]
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Jupiter
Whether you’re searching for the bare-minimum car insurance in Jupiter or if you’re interested in discounts for your teen driver and a homeowners policy bundle, you have dozens of options to choose from.
Insurify identified three of the best car insurance companies in Jupiter below, though the best auto insurance policy and company for you will depend on your unique needs.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Hugo
3.3
$103
$77
Liability-only coverage
State Farm
4.5
$81
$70
Full coverage
GEICO
4.2
$83
$72
Teen drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
Not rated
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$77/mo
A relatively new, non-traditional insurer in the industry, Hugo is a tech-based insurance company that started in 2020. The company offers pay-as-you-drive coverage for periods as short as three days. Through a phone app, users can turn their coverage off or on so that they only pay for days when they drive. Hugo has some of the lowest average rates for liability-only insurance in Jupiter.
My car's registration has been suspended because Hugo failed to report to the state that I have insurance.
Ronald - March 8, 2024
Verified
Hugo gradually increases prices like other insurance companies
I was initially fond of Hugo. However, over the past year, they have increased their rates by almost $1 per day, which amounts to $30 per month. This increase happened despite no changes on my end, except for turning 35, an age I thought would result in a decrease in my rates.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A++
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$80/mo
State Farm has some of the cheapest full-coverage insurance for Jupiter drivers. As a century-old company and the largest casualty insurer in the nation, State Farm also has the highest AM Best rating for financial strength. Along with discounts, policyholders in Jupiter have an opportunity to save more by bundling their auto policy with a homeowners policy, condominium unit-owners policy, renters policy, or life insurance policy.
Ventajas
Multi-line bundle offerings
Strong customer satisfaction and financial strength ratings
Contras
Low Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Trustpilot customer service ratings
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer�’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A++
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$82/mo
Teen drivers often have the highest rates, regardless of their driving record. GEICO’s comparatively low average full-coverage rates in Jupiter give it an advantage over its competitors. Multiple optional coverages are available, with discounts like driver’s education and customer loyalty programs to decrease premiums. The DriveEasy app could offer further discounts, though whatever it deems “bad habits” may actually increase your premiums.
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Jupiter
Getting the cheapest car insurance in Jupiter involves a little research on your part. For example, some insurers might not advertise discounts that you’d qualify for. Consider these other money-saving tips when choosing a car insurance policy:
Change your deductible. If you’d rather pay lower monthly premiums, you can set your deductible as high as possible, which might decrease your premium. But you’ll pay more out of pocket when filing a claim.
Review vehicle safety features. If you’re in the market for a new car, research safety ratings and devices. Many insurers offer discounts for vehicles with specific safety features installed.
Ask about discounts. Call an insurance agent and ask which discounts you might qualify for. They should be able to give you a comprehensive overview of how you can save money on car insurance in Jupiter.
Shop and switch. If you think you have the lowest rate in town, you may be surprised to find other insurers offering competitive rates and incentives if you switch and keep the same coverage.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Jupiter
Liability rates start at $69 per month
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Jupiter: State Farm
Liability-only car insurance in Jupiter is the same as all other liability policies throughout Florida: the minimum state-required policy that provides personal injury protection (PIP) and property damage liability insurance. Liability-only car insurance will always meet the minimum requirements made by state law, which means Florida’s liability-only coverage may be different from other states’.
Jupiter drivers pay an average of $221 per month for liability-only coverage.
Keep in mind, your state’s minimum liability coverage may not be sufficient to fully protect you financially if you’re in an accident that causes property damages or injuries.
The table below shows some of the cheapest car insurance companies for liability-only coverage in Jupiter.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
69
GEICO
71
Hugo
77
Allstate
120
Safeco
132
Mile Auto
134
Travelers
143
Mercury
149
Liberty Mutual
157
Direct Auto
160
Midvale Home & Auto
178
Progressive
181
Infinity
203
Foremost
213
Dairyland
216
AssuranceAmerica
236
Bristol West
279
National General
311
The General
319
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Jupiter: State Farm
Drivers who want to pay as little as possible out of pocket for damages to their car may want optional full-coverage insurance. Most full-coverage policies involve a bundle of liability insurance, collision insurance, and comprehensive insurance. These additional policies make full coverage more expensive. Full coverage in Jupiter costs an average of $292 per month.
If you lease or finance your vehicle, your leasing company or lender will typically require you to carry full-coverage car insurance.
Because full-coverage policies include more protection, they’re generally more expensive, but you can use the table below to find the cheapest full-coverage insurers in Jupiter.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
80
GEICO
82
Hugo
87
Allstate
139
Travelers
167
Mercury
175
Safeco
180
Mile Auto
186
GAINSCO
219
Infinity
237
Liberty Mutual
240
Midvale Home & Auto
256
Direct Auto
257
Progressive
257
National General
313
Foremost
314
AssuranceAmerica
322
Dairyland
384
Bristol West
399
The General
453
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Florida
Jupiter drivers who aren’t Sunshine State natives will notice a difference in the state’s minimum insurance requirements. Florida is a no-fault state, which means all drivers must carry personal injury protection (PIP). PIP can pay for medical bills and non-medical expenses related to an accident — including lost wages, child care, and funeral costs — regardless of who’s at fault for the crash.
Here are the minimum car insurance requirements for Florida drivers:[3]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Personal injury protection (PIP)
$10,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$10,000 per accident
These minimum requirements are the bare-bones policy needed to drive legally, and Florida has much lower insurance requirements than most other states. You may need, or want, additional protection to cover damages to your vehicle and your finances. Here are some coverages you can add to your auto insurance policy:
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance provides coverage for vehicle damage from non-collision events, such as falling objects, theft, vandalism, severe weather, and more.
Collision coverage
Collision insurance provides coverage for vehicle damage when you hit an object or another car, even if you’re at fault.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for expenses if someone without insurance is at fault in an accident and can’t pay for the damages they caused. It also covers instances when damages someone causes exceed their policy limits.
Rental car reimbursement coverage
This pays for a rental car while your car is in the shop for repairs after a covered claim.
Glass coverage
This covers replacements or repairs of your windshield, rear window, side windows, and sunroofs.
Gap coverage
Gap insurance covers the difference between your car’s actual cash value and your auto loan balance after a total loss.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Speeding tickets can also raise premiums, even without resulting in an accident. That’s because these incidents demonstrate irresponsible driving habits — habits that have a higher likelihood of causing a car accident.[4]
Find Car Insurance in Jupiter, FL
Monthly rates start at $78 for drivers with an incident
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
A speeding ticket may seem like a harmless offense, but it can still raise your rates because speed is frequently a contributing factor in fatal car accidents.[5] Even a single speeding ticket can increase your monthly premium, as this shows your insurer that you’re not driving as responsibly as possible.
Drivers in Jupiter with a speeding ticket pay $262 per month for liability coverage, on average.
Here are the cheapest Jupiter car insurance companies for drivers with a speeding ticket.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
69
79
GEICO
71
83
Hugo
77
100
Allstate
120
139
Safeco
132
168
Mile Auto
134
175
Travelers
143
170
Mercury
149
203
Liberty Mutual
157
198
Direct Auto
160
193
Progressive
181
220
Infinity
203
244
Dairyland
216
261
AssuranceAmerica
236
295
Bristol West
279
332
National General
311
365
The General
319
387
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Palm Beach County has a high rate of reported crashes compared to some of its neighboring Florida counties.[2] Accidents happen and the cost of damage can vary, which is why some insurers may only raise your rate minimally after a single accident. But some insurance companies may not raise it at all if you qualify for accident forgiveness.
Drivers with an at-fault accident on their record pay $282 per month for liability coverage, on average.
The table below shows the companies with the lowest quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident in Jupiter.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
69
85
GEICO
71
89
Hugo
77
97
Allstate
120
150
Safeco
132
182
Mile Auto
134
189
Travelers
143
182
Mercury
149
216
Liberty Mutual
157
213
Direct Auto
160
208
Progressive
181
236
Infinity
203
244
Dairyland
216
277
AssuranceAmerica
236
310
Bristol West
279
350
National General
311
398
The General
319
415
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
Drinking and driving is a dangerous behavior that can lead to fatal car accidents. With millions of drivers operating vehicles under the influence each year, and with Florida having a higher alcohol-impaired driving death rate than the national average, you should expect insurers to raise your rate significantly after a DUI conviction.[6][7]
Some insurers will drop you altogether if you have a DUI on your record. Drivers in Jupiter with a DUI pay an average of $327 per month for liability coverage.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
69
104
GEICO
71
107
Hugo
77
107
Allstate
120
182
Safeco
132
200
Mile Auto
134
211
Travelers
143
216
Mercury
149
232
Liberty Mutual
157
238
Direct Auto
160
242
Progressive
181
274
Infinity
203
307
Foremost
213
322
Dairyland
216
327
AssuranceAmerica
236
357
Bristol West
279
422
National General
311
471
The General
319
483
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Although an older driver in Jupiter may have decades more experience than a younger driver, rates tend to increase around age 70, after decreasing around age 35. The decrease is typically experience-based, while the increase is due to trends of declining health that older drivers face.
Slower reaction times, reduced vision, or limited mobility could increase the risk of an accident.[8] But senior drivers in Jupiter still pay lower-than-average rates, especially compared to younger drivers. Senior drivers in Jupiter pay an average of $185 per month for liability coverage.
Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for senior drivers in Jupiter.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
54
62
GEICO
57
66
Allstate
98
113
Mile Auto
104
144
Safeco
113
154
Travelers
114
133
Mercury
123
144
Direct Auto
125
200
Liberty Mutual
130
198
Progressive
132
187
Dairyland
176
313
AssuranceAmerica
177
242
Bristol West
226
323
National General
254
255
The General
263
373
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: GEICO
Teen insurance costs are generally higher than all other age groups. In Jupiter, teen driver rates average $339 per month for liability coverage. These high rates are due to teens’ inexperience, overconfidence, and increased distractions behind the wheel, which result in a higher fatal crash rate.[9]
While premiums may increase after an incident like a speeding ticket, they can also decrease if you or your parents take advantage of insurer incentives.
A teen driver might save more by staying on their parents’ insurance policy, though teens can often save regardless of who’s on their policy by maintaining good grades, keeping a clean record, and driving a car with high safety ratings. Teens away at college without a car might find discounts on their parents’ policies, as well.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
GEICO
103
119
State Farm
110
127
Hugo
130
147
Allstate
197
228
Safeco
220
300
Travelers
241
281
Mile Auto
242
336
Liberty Mutual
246
376
Mercury
255
300
Direct Auto
273
438
Progressive
303
431
Infinity
317
370
Dairyland
325
577
Foremost
355
523
AssuranceAmerica
425
580
Bristol West
430
616
The General
472
671
National General
553
557
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Find Car Insurance in Jupiter
Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Jupiter car insurance quotes by credit tier
Florida allows insurers to use credit-based insurance scores to influence your policy rate.[10] This involves reviewing your credit history to determine how likely you may be to file a claim. Though insurers are only legally allowed to use this in conjunction with other non-credit-related factors, it’s an important factor to be aware of.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Jupiter?
Car insurance in Jupiter is less expensive than in many cities, including major South Florida hubs like West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami. Cities like Fort Myers and Ocala have cheaper rates, despite having higher populations. This may be because Palm Beach County has more crashes reported than Lee County and Marion County combined.[2]
More cities in Florida
The following table lists cities throughout Florida’s peninsula so you can compare Jupiter’s average quotes to other cities in the Sunshine State.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Jupiter car insurance FAQs
Amid rising car insurance rates, it’s important to understand as much as possible about auto insurance and find the best rates. Here are the answers to commonly asked questions about car insurance in Jupiter, Florida.
How much is car insurance in Jupiter?
Jupiter car insurance costs are an average of $221 per month for liability-only coverage and $292 per month for full coverage.
What are the best car insurance companies in Jupiter?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Jupiter include GEICO and State Farm. But Hugo is a relatively new car insurance company that provides on-demand coverage that customers can turn on and off as needed.
The best way to find the best insurance company for you is to get quotes from multiple insurers for the same coverage level and compare prices.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Jupiter?
State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Jupiter, with rates starting at $69 per month. GEICO and Hugo also offer low rates in the area, at $71 and $77 per month, respectively.
Do you need collision coverage on your car insurance?
You may need collision coverage, in addition to comprehensive coverage, if you have a loan or lease on your car, as lenders and lessors sometimes require it. But Florida state law doesn’t require drivers to purchase collision coverage — it’s usually an optional policy for more protection.
What’s the best car insurance for a young adult in Jupiter, Florida?
The best car insurance for young adults and teen drivers in Jupiter will be a company that offers teen-specific discounts and programs, like teenSMART partnerships, good student discounts, university affiliation discounts, and student-away-at-college discounts. Start with companies like GEICO and State Farm, but you can also call an insurance agent to ask about age-specific discounts and programs.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.