Best Florida auto insurance companies for high-risk drivers by violation

If you’re considered a high-risk driver because of traffic violations, the cost of your insurance can vary depending on the type of violation on your record. It’ll also depend on whether you choose to get a liability-only policy or full coverage.

Liability-only auto insurance pays for the cost of personal injury and property damage of a third party when you’re at fault in an accident.

In Florida, the minimum liability coverage required is $10,000 in personal injury protection (PIP) and $10,000 in property damage liability (PDL). PIP coverage will pay for your medical expenses after a crash, no matter who caused it, while PDL coverage pays for damage to another person’s property caused by you or someone else driving your car.

While there’s no specific level of coverage defined as full-coverage auto insurance, it usually includes collision coverage, which pays for damage to your car caused by a crash. Full coverage may also include comprehensive coverage, which pays for damage caused by something other than a crash, and uninsured motorists coverage.

Find Florida Car Insurance Código postal Get My Quotes Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar. Basado en más de 3806 reseñas 4.8/5

Best car insurance for high-risk Florida drivers with an at-fault accident

Having an at-fault accident on your record means you were involved in a collision determined to be your fault. If you’re responsible for an accident, you’ll be seen as a higher risk to insurance companies, since you may be more likely to cause future collisions.

This isn’t prevented by Florida being a no-fault insurance state. A no-fault state means each driver’s insurance coverage is responsible for paying for their client’s minor injuries and not those of the other party.

If you have an at-fault accident on your record, the following insurers have policies available for you.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage Insurify Quality (IQ) Score State Farm $187 $184 4.4 GEICO $192 $189 4.3 Travelers $305 $350 4.3 Allstate $326 $320 4.1 Progressive $345 $464 4.1 Safeco $325 $393 3.8 Liberty Mutual $448 $545 3.8 Mercury $473 $456 3.6 The General $692 $1,483 3.4 Direct Auto $395 $406 3.2 Bristol West $569 $715 2.2 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado. Puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros. Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best car insurance rates for high-risk Florida drivers with a DUI

Florida imposes fines starting at $500 for the first DUI offense and increasing with each offense to a maximum of no less than $2,000 for a fourth offense.

Drivers convicted of DUI may also face prison time, depending on the circumstances of the offense. For obvious reasons, insurers consider drivers with a DUI conviction to be high risk.

Here are several insurers that offer policies to high-risk drivers with a DUI.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage Insurify Quality (IQ) Score State Farm $261 $257 4.4 GEICO $267 $263 4.3 Travelers $424 $488 4.3 Allstate $454 $446 4.1 Progressive $480 $647 4.1 Safeco $452 $547 3.8 Liberty Mutual $623 $758 3.8 Mercury $659 $635 3.6 The General $963 $2,064 3.4 Direct Auto $549 $565 3.2 Bristol West $792 $995 2.2 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Best auto insurance for Florida high-risk drivers with speeding tickets

Speeding can seem like a relatively low-risk activity to shorten your commute, but it’s a dangerous driving habit. This is why Florida levies fines starting at $25 for drivers exceeding the speed limit by six to nine miles per hour, all the way up to $250 for going 30 mph faster than the posted maximum speed. Each county also imposes civil penalties and surcharges for speeding within its borders.

You can also expect your insurer to potentially increase your risk level, with the likelihood increasing based on the severity of your speeding violation.

The following insurers offer policies to high-risk Florida drivers with speeding tickets.