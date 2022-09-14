Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Florida
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $81/mes para cobertura total en Florida.
Fort Myers, with plenty of waterfront and beachside destinations, attracted 4.4 million tourists in 2022.[1] But its location on Florida’s west coast also attracts severe weather, like Hurricane Ian in September 2022, which caused more than $112 billion in damages.[2]
Storm-related damages and steady waves of tourists can contribute to higher car insurance costs in Fort Myers, Florida. The average cost of auto insurance in the city is $190 per month for liability-only insurance and $266 per month for full coverage.
Despite these high costs, Fort Myers has lower average premiums than other major Florida cities, likely due to its comparatively fewer residents.[3] Here’s what you need to know about getting the best prices for auto insurance coverage in Fort Myers.
Datos Breves
Fort Myers full-coverage car insurance rates are higher than the national average of $213 but lower than the statewide monthly average of $299.
State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo have the cheapest car insurance in Fort Myers.
Fort Myers drivers pay a yearly average of $3,188 for full-coverage car insurance.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Fort Myers
While shopping for car insurance in Fort Myers, account for your unique requirements and situation. The best auto coverage depends on factors like your driving record, vehicle type, and coverage choices.
Here are the best car insurance companies that Insurify picked for Fort Myers drivers and what sets them apart from the competition.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$81
$70
Full coverage
GEICO
4.2
$83
$72
Mobile policy management
Allstate
4.2
$140
$122
Drivers with clean records
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$61/mo
Full Coverage
$71/mo
State Farm offers competitive full-coverage rates to Fort Myers drivers. Plus, it has a suite of available add-on coverages, including rental car and travel expenses, rideshare insurance, roadside assistance, and more. But gap insurance is notably lacking from its lineup of coverages, which may disappoint some Fort Myers drivers concerned about paying off totaled vehicles.
Ventajas
No. 1 in J.D. Power customer satisfaction study for Florida
4.2
JD Power
835
Liability Only
$63/mo
Full Coverage
$73/mo
GEICO offers car insurance coverage with affordable rates, personalized service, and 85 years of industry experience. Its coverage options include many add-ons that drivers can purchase to enhance their auto insurance policies. But where GEICO shines is online — it has a highly rated mobile app that customers can use to file claims and manage their policies on the go.
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
…
Best insurer for drivers with clean records: Allstate
4.2
JD Power
833
Liability Only
$107/mo
Full Coverage
$124/mo
Allstate welcomes safe drivers with potential savings on their car insurance policies. With the Drivewise app, customers can earn a discount just by signing up and then an additional premium discount every six months when they drive safely. Plus, Allstate offers a safe-driving discount for accident-free drivers and one for customers who pay their premiums on time.
Ventajas
Various discounts, especially for safe drivers
Offers coverage for hybrids and classic cars
Contras
Higher average rates than competitors
Below-average J.D. Power insurance-shopping satisfaction rating
I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified
Recommend Allstate
Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified
Good
Very good but expensive.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Fort Myers
Getting cheap car insurance rates takes a little work on your part. These tips can help you while you shop around:
Compare policies. Take the time to research different insurance companies and compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers in Fort Myers. This is one of the best ways to find the most affordable rates tailored to your driving profile.
Ask about discounts. It’s always a good idea to ask insurance agents about available discounts, such as those for good driving habits, safety features, or good grades, especially if there’s a teenage driver in your household.
Bundle insurance policies. Another good question to ask an insurance agent is whether their insurance company offers a bundling discount. Consider bundling your car insurance with other policies, like renters insurance or homeowners insurance, to potentially benefit from multi-policy discounts.
Drive responsibly. Prioritize safe driving practices to maintain a clean record. Comply with traffic laws, avoid accidents, and steer clear of violations to keep your premiums low.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Fort Myers
Liability rates start at $61 per month
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Fort Myers: State Farm
Liability insurance pays for other peoples’ damages and injuries from an accident you cause, and Florida requires every driver to purchase property damage liability. Keep in mind that this insurance doesn’t cover your personal medical expenses or vehicle repairs, and Florida’s minimum insurance requirements are quite low compared to other states.
But if you want the cheapest auto policy possible while still driving legally, liability-only insurance is your best option.
The average rate for liability-only coverage in Fort Myers is $190 per month. The table below shows the auto insurance companies in Fort Myers with the lowest average quotes for liability-only insurance.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Fort Myers: State Farm
For more protection on the road and in various situations, opt for full-coverage car insurance, which offers comprehensive and collision insurance. This auto policy type is a good idea for people who drive high-value vehicles, people in accident-prone or high-theft areas, or anyone who wants more coverage than what liability-only insurance offers.
The average rate for full coverage in Fort Myers is $266 per month.
Here are the cheapest full-coverage car insurance companies in Fort Myers, Florida.
Car insurance requirements in Florida
Florida’s car insurance requirements include personal injury protection (PIP) and property damage liability insurance. PIP insurance provides extensive coverage, taking care of 80% of your medical expenses for covered injuries, up to $10,000, regardless of fault. Additionally, property damage liability insurance handles the costs of property damage the policyholder causes in an accident.
Here are Florida’s minimum policy limits for PIP and property damage liability:[4]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Personal injury protection
$10,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$10,000 per accident
Florida’s insurance requirements are limited compared to other state requirements. While most states mandate bodily injury liability to pay for other parties’ injuries, Florida excludes this requirement. If you want more protection from your auto insurance policy, consider enhancing it with these additional coverage options:
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays for vehicle damages from car crashes, either with a stationary object or another vehicle, even if you’re at fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage pays for theft and damages from events other than collisions, such as fire, vandalism, falling objects, and natural disasters.
Gap coverage
If you’re financing or leasing your car, gap insurance covers the difference between your auto loan balance and the insurance settlement after a total loss.
This includes coverage for windshield and glass damage and may even provide no-deductible coverage for side windows, rear windows, and glass sunroofs.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Drivers in Fort Myers with speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) convictions, at-fault accidents, or other moving violations on their driving records often pay higher insurance premiums. Insurers consider your driving record when determining premiums, and a spotty history of tickets or accidents signals a higher risk, which leads to higher rates to offset that risk.
To help you in your search for affordable car insurance with a bad driving record, here are the cheapest companies in Fort Myers.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Receiving a speeding ticket can lead to significant changes in your car insurance rates. Insurance companies see it as an indication of risky driving practices, which increase the risk of future accidents and claims. As a result, your insurance premiums increase, even if you didn’t cause an accident.
Drivers in Fort Myers pay an average of $225 per month for liability coverage if they have a speeding ticket on their record. But it is possible to find more affordable coverage.
The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies in Fort Myers for drivers with a speeding ticket.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Lee County reported more than 14,000 car accidents in 2021.[5] Causing an accident can lead to a substantial increase in your car insurance rates because, like speeding tickets, it increases your risk of future claims. Avoiding accidents is crucial not only for your safety but also for maintaining affordable insurance premiums.
Fort Myers drivers with an accident on their record pay an average of $243 per month for liability coverage.
Here you can see the cheapest Fort Myers auto insurance companies for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving records.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
Lee County experienced a 32% increase in alcohol-related car crashes but a 25% decrease in drug-related car crashes between 2020 and 2021.[5] A DUI conviction can have a profound effect on your car insurance rates. Fort Myers drivers with a DUI on their record pay a monthly average of $281 for liability coverage.
Insurers perceive DUIs as a substantial risk, indicating a higher probability of accidents and claims. Furthermore, Florida may require you to purchase and maintain FR-44 insurance coverage, which can increase your rates for three or more years.
Here are the cheapest auto insurers in Fort Myers for drivers with a DUI on their records.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Your age significantly affects your car insurance rates. As you gain experience and reach your mid-30s, rates generally decrease. But around age 70, premiums may increase slightly due to factors like potential health concerns and higher accident risks.[6] But senior drivers still often pay lower average rates compared to other driving age groups.
The average liability rate for seniors in Fort Myers is $159 per month.
Here you can see the cheapest companies in Fort Myers for senior drivers.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Finding affordable car insurance can be challenging for teenagers and young adults, who often pay significantly higher rates than older, more experienced drivers due to their limited driving history and higher risk profiles. In Fort Myers, for example, teens pay an average of $291 per month for liability coverage.
But teens and young drivers can find lower rates if they stay on a parents’ policy, take advantage of student-specific discounts, and drive inexpensive, safe vehicles.
Here are some of the cheapest car insurance companies for teens and young drivers in Fort Myers.
Fort Myers car insurance quotes by credit tier
Florida insurers can take your credit history into account when setting insurance rates, but they can’t only use your score to determine premiums.[7] Insurance companies argue that your credit score indicates your risk of filing a claim. Fort Myers drivers with excellent or good credit scores pay lower premiums than drivers with poor credit scores.
Here are the average monthly quotes for car insurance in Fort Myers, based on credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Fort Myers?
Compared to the national average, car insurance is more expensive in Fort Myers. The average cost of car insurance in the U.S. is $104 for liability-only coverage and $213 for full coverage. In Fort Myers, the costs are an average of $190 per month for liability only and $266 per month for full coverage.
But car insurance is generally more expensive in Florida, as the state frequently experiences severe weather events, like hurricanes and storms, which cause property damage.
Within Florida, Fort Myers is a relatively cheap city for car insurance. Where you live, down to your ZIP code, affects your rates, and insurers consider an area’s accident and theft rates, weather patterns, population, and more when determining premiums.
Compared to other cities, Fort Myers has lower average rates, likely because it has fewer residents. Fewer residents mean fewer drivers on the road.
More cities in Florida
Here’s how the average cost of car insurance in Fort Myers compares to other major Florida cities.
Fort Myers car insurance FAQs
Check out Insurify’s guide on accident forgiveness and the answers to common questions about Fort Myers car insurance.
How much is car insurance in Fort Myers?
The average cost of car insurance in Fort Myers is $190 per month for liability-only coverage and $266 per month for full coverage.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Fort Myers?
State Farm offers the cheapest rates in Fort Myers, starting at $61 per month for liability coverage. GEICO and Hugo also offer low rates in the area, at $63 and $69, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Fort Myers?
Some of the best car insurance companiesin Fort Myers include Allstate, GEICO, and State Farm. These insurers have high J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings, strong AM Best ratings, and high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores.
While Insurify picked these top insurers, you should always compare quotes from multiple car insurance companies to find the best rates for your driving record and situation.
What is the recommended car insurance coverage in Florida?
First, drivers should purchase at least the minimum car insurance requirements in Florida: $10,000 per accident for both property damage liability and personal injury protection. But these coverages probably don’t provide enough protection for most drivers. You should also consider comprehensive and collision coverage, along with higher limits for PIP and property damage.
How do weather and traffic conditions in Fort Myers affect car insurance premiums?
Insurers consider an area’s car crash rate and weather patterns when determining car insurance premiums. Lee County experienced more than 14,000 car crashes in 2021, which affects Fort Myers’ premiums.[5]
Plus, Hurricane Ian hit Florida’s west coast hard in 2022, causing substantial property damage that Fort Myers is still recovering from. Additional storms like Hurricane Ian could cause car insurance rates in Fort Myers to increase.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.