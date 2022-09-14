Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers in Fort Myers with speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) convictions, at-fault accidents, or other moving violations on their driving records often pay higher insurance premiums. Insurers consider your driving record when determining premiums, and a spotty history of tickets or accidents signals a higher risk, which leads to higher rates to offset that risk.

To help you in your search for affordable car insurance with a bad driving record, here are the cheapest companies in Fort Myers.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Receiving a speeding ticket can lead to significant changes in your car insurance rates. Insurance companies see it as an indication of risky driving practices, which increase the risk of future accidents and claims. As a result, your insurance premiums increase, even if you didn’t cause an accident.

Drivers in Fort Myers pay an average of $225 per month for liability coverage if they have a speeding ticket on their record. But it is possible to find more affordable coverage.

The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies in Fort Myers for drivers with a speeding ticket.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 61 70 GEICO 63 73 Hugo 69 90 Allstate 107 124 Safeco 118 150 Mile Auto 119 155 Travelers 127 151 Mercury 133 181 Liberty Mutual 140 177 Direct Auto 143 172 Progressive 161 196 Infinity 181 218 Dairyland 192 232 AssuranceAmerica 210 262 Bristol West 248 295 National General 277 325 The General 284 345

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Lee County reported more than 14,000 car accidents in 2021.[5] Causing an accident can lead to a substantial increase in your car insurance rates because, like speeding tickets, it increases your risk of future claims. Avoiding accidents is crucial not only for your safety but also for maintaining affordable insurance premiums.

Fort Myers drivers with an accident on their record pay an average of $243 per month for liability coverage.

Here you can see the cheapest Fort Myers auto insurance companies for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving records.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 61 76 GEICO 63 79 Hugo 69 87 Allstate 107 134 Safeco 118 162 Mile Auto 119 168 Travelers 127 162 Mercury 133 192 Liberty Mutual 140 190 Direct Auto 143 186 Progressive 161 210 Infinity 181 217 Dairyland 192 247 AssuranceAmerica 210 275 Bristol West 248 311 National General 277 355 The General 284 370

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Lee County experienced a 32% increase in alcohol-related car crashes but a 25% decrease in drug-related car crashes between 2020 and 2021.[5] A DUI conviction can have a profound effect on your car insurance rates. Fort Myers drivers with a DUI on their record pay a monthly average of $281 for liability coverage.

Insurers perceive DUIs as a substantial risk, indicating a higher probability of accidents and claims. Furthermore, Florida may require you to purchase and maintain FR-44 insurance coverage, which can increase your rates for three or more years.

Here are the cheapest auto insurers in Fort Myers for drivers with a DUI on their records.