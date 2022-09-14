>Seguros de Autos>Florida

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Cape Coral, Florida (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Cape Coral, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $63 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Florida

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $81/mes para cobertura total en Florida.

The overall average monthly cost for car insurance in Cape Coral is $234, which is less than the state average of $257. 

The ninth-largest city in the state, Cape Coral has a population of more than 215,000 people. Motor vehicle theft rates in the area are lower than in larger cities, like Jacksonville, Miami, and Orlando, which might help explain the lower average car insurance rates in Cape Coral.

Car insurance in Florida is expensive, though. Drivers across the state pay more than the overall national average of $158 per month. You can take steps to secure a lower rate, like comparing quotes from multiple insurers.

Here’s what you should know about finding cheap car insurance in Cape Coral.

Datos Breves

  • State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo offer Cape Coral drivers the cheapest car insurance rates.

  • Florida is a no-fault state, so you must file any bodily injury claims with your insurer, even when you don’t cause the accident.[1]

  • Cape Coral drivers pay $203 per month for liability coverage and $264 for full-coverage car insurance, on average.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Cape Coral

The best auto insurance company for you depends on your budget and insurance needs, but State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo offer some of the best cheap coverage options for drivers in Cape Coral.

Here’s what you need to know about three of the top insurers offering coverage in Cape Coral.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$81$70Cheap rates
GEICO4.2$83$72Discounts
Hugo3.3$103$77On-demand coverage
Best insurer for cheap rates: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$63/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$73/mo

State Farm offers the most competitive car insurance rates in Cape Coral. Customers with insurance from State Farm can expect excellent customer service and high satisfaction, as indicated by the company’s high ranking in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

Ventajas

  • Discounts for safe drivers and young drivers

  • Most affordable average rates in Cape Coral

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • Drivers with violations pay more than expected

Best insurer for discounts: GEICO

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$65/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$75/mo

As a well-known insurer with competitive rates and various discount options, GEICO is a top choice for drivers in Cape Coral. GEICO policyholders can earn reduced rates for bundling auto with other policies, like homeowners insurance, life insurance, renters insurance, and business insurance.

The company also earned an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, which indicates that the company can afford to pay claims.

Ventajas

  • Multiple discount options

  • Option to bundle policies

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • Limited add-on coverage options

Best insurer for on-demand coverage: Hugo

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$70/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$80/mo

Hugo offers on-demand coverage for drivers in Cape Coral, which is helpful since a relatively high proportion of residents work from home and might not need regular access to a car.

Drivers can buy coverage for different lengths of time, from three days to six months. If you have a Flex plan, you can pause coverage when you don’t need it. The flexibility helps ensure that drivers pay the lowest rates possible.

Ventajas

  • Coverage options for less than one week

  • Can pause coverage as needed

Contras

  • On-demand coverage only for liability plans

  • Minimal discounts available

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Cape Coral

Your age, ZIP code, credit, and driving history affect how much you pay for car insurance. Even though you can’t control a number of factors, you can lower your coverage costs in a few different ways:[2]

  • Check for discounts. Most insurance companies offer driver discounts that can help you save 10% or more. Most auto insurance agents inform you about discounts before you finalize the car insurance policy, but it’s worth it to double-check and ask what discounts you qualify for.

  • Comparison shop. Comparing quotes from at least three insurers is the most effective way to find the lowest car insurance rates available to you.

  • Increase your deductible. Your deductible is the amount you pay when you file a claim. You agree to pay more for claims when you raise your deductible. As a result, your monthly premium decreases. It’s a great way to lower costs, as long as you select a deductible amount you can afford.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Cape Coral: State Farm

Florida drivers must carry liability car insurance, which helps pay for your injuries and the other driver’s vehicle repairs when you cause an accident. The coverage doesn’t help pay for any of your car repairs.[3]

State Farm offers the cheapest liability-only coverage in Cape Coral, with a cost of $63 per month.

Here are the best insurers for liability-only coverage in the city.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm63
GEICO65
Hugo70
Allstate110
Safeco121
Mile Auto122
Travelers131
Mercury136
Liberty Mutual144
Direct Auto146
Midvale Home & Auto163
Progressive165
Infinity186
Foremost195
Dairyland197
AssuranceAmerica216
Bristol West255
National General284
The General292
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Cape Coral: State Farm

Full-coverage car insurance includes liability, comprehensive, and collision coverages. It helps pay for vehicle repairs for you and the other driver when you cause an accident. The insurance policy also covers vehicle damage from a non-collision incident, like theft or severe weather.

Most insurance experts recommend purchasing a full-coverage policy, and you may need it if you have a vehicle loan or lease. You may not need it if you have an old or inexpensive car.

Cape Coral drivers can find the cheapest full-coverage policy with State Farm. The following insurers also offer competitive pricing for full-coverage insurance.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm73
GEICO75
Hugo80
Allstate127
Travelers153
Mercury160
Safeco165
Mile Auto170
GAINSCO200
Infinity217
Liberty Mutual219
Midvale Home & Auto234
Direct Auto235
Progressive235
National General286
Foremost287
AssuranceAmerica294
Dairyland351
Bristol West365
The General414
Estimate your Cape Coral car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Florida

Drivers in the state of Florida must meet the minimum legal requirement for personal injury protection (PIP) and property damage coverage.[4] 

Florida is a no-fault state, which means that both drivers need to file claims with their auto insurance companies after an accident. This can make insurance more expensive for Florida drivers because insurers need to process additional claims each year.

Here’s how much auto insurance coverage you need as a driver in Florida:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Personal injury protection$10,000 per accident
Property damage liability$10,000 per accident

You should consider purchasing additional coverage beyond Florida’s minimum requirements. Here are some common optional coverage add-ons:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    When a non-collision incident damages your vehicle, a comprehensive policy can help cover the repair or replacement costs. It includes coverage for theft, natural disasters, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    If you hit another car or object, a collision policy pays for your vehicle repairs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    If an uninsured driver causes an accident, you typically have to pay for repair costs or sue the driver. Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage provides for your vehicle repairs.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Your driving record significantly affects your car insurance rates. Having incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence violations on your record can cause your rates to increase. Car insurance companies use driving records to determine risk, and past incidents indicate that you’re a high-risk driver who might file a claim in the future.[5] So, insurers increase rates.

Cape Coral drivers with a past incident on their record pay an average of $277 per month for car insurance. Here are the best options for drivers with an incident in Cape Coral.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket With At-Fault Accident With DUI
State Farm63727895
GEICO65768298
Hugo70918897
Allstate110128138167
Safeco121154167183
Mile Auto122159172192
Travelers131155167198
Mercury136185197212
Liberty Mutual144182195218
Direct Auto146176190221
Progressive165201215250
Infinity186224223282
Dairyland197238253298
AssuranceAmerica216270283327
Bristol West255303320386
National General284333364430
The General292354380442
Average cost of car insurance by age

Insurance companies consider your age when determining rates. Due to inexperience and reckless driving habits, teenagers pay the highest premiums for car insurance. Between the ages of 35 and 70, drivers typically see rates decrease with age. Drivers can expect to earn the lowest rates near retirement age, but costs tick up again for senior drivers older than 70.

Here are the average car insurance costs in Cape Coral by age.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$404
20s$291
30s$253
40s$243
50s$223
60s$205
70s$211
Cape Coral car insurance quotes by credit tier

Your credit history can also affect how much you pay for coverage in Florida. Insurers use credit-based insurance scores as another measure of risk, with lower scores indicating higher levels of risk.

You’ll likely pay higher rates if you have poor credit than if you have excellent or good credit.

Here are average full-coverage quotes for car insurance in Cape Coral for each credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Cape Coral car insurance FAQs

Before you start shopping around for car insurance, you should determine the right coverage amount for you. The information below should help you navigate the process of finding affordable auto insurance.

  • How much is car insurance in Cape Coral?

    The overall average cost of car insurance in Cape Coral is $234 per month. Drivers in Cape Coral pay $203 per month for liability coverage and $264 for full-coverage insurance, on average. Your specific premium will depend on your driving record, age, credit history, and more.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Cape Coral?

    The best way to find cheap coverage is to compare quotes from multiple auto insurers at once. The cheapest car insurance company in Cape Coral is State Farm, which has a liability car insurance rate of $63 per month. GEICO and Hugo also offer cheap coverage, with liability coverage rates of $65 and $70 per month, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Cape Coral?

    With a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and customizable coverage, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Cape Coral. On average, Florida drivers with insurance from State Farm pay $81 per month for full-coverage insurance and $70 for liability coverage. GEICO and Hugo are two of the city’s other best options.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. NOLO. "Florida No-Fault Car Insurance."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "How to save money on car insurance."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  4. Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "Florida Insurance Requirements."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."

