Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

A few examples of incidents that can increase your car insurance premiums are at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions. New Haven drivers with clean records often pay the lowest premiums because car insurance companies view them as less risky.

Here’s an overview of the average cost of car insurance in New Haven, based on driving history.

Shop for Car Insurance in New Haven, CT Monthly rates start at $101 for drivers with an incident Código postal Get My Quotes Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar. Basado en más de 3806 reseñas 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Speeding can cause you to lose control of your vehicle and impair your ability to react to dangerous situations on the road, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.[4] For this reason, New Haven drivers with speeding tickets usually face higher rates. The average monthly insurance rate for drivers with a speeding ticket in New Haven is $404 for liability coverage and $634 for full coverage.

The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies in New Haven for drivers with speeding tickets on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 85 105 GEICO 104 130 USAA 115 144 Safeco 122 166 Liberty Mutual 153 206 Progressive 160 209 Travelers 170 216 Nationwide 186 235 Allstate 197 246 CSAA 204 265 Direct Auto 292 377 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Between 2016 and 2021, Connecticut reported 501,320 car accidents.[5] If you cause a car accident, car insurers will perceive you as a greater risk on the road and likely charge you higher premiums as a result. Drivers in New Haven with an accident on their record pay an average of $393 per month for liability coverage and $616 for full coverage.

Here are the cheapest monthly quotes for New Haven drivers with an at-fault accident on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 85 107 GEICO 104 133 USAA 115 147 Safeco 122 171 Liberty Mutual 153 210 Progressive 160 212 Travelers 170 220 Nationwide 186 240 Allstate 197 251 CSAA 204 276 Direct Auto 292 386 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

There were 8,908 DUI-related accidents in Connecticut between January 2020 and April 2023.[6] The state takes DUIs very seriously and imposes consequences such as hefty fines and jail time. A DUI can also lead to higher auto insurance rates and warrant the need for an SR-22 insurance form.

Drivers in New Haven with a DUI pay monthly averages of $453 for liability coverage and $710 for full coverage.

The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with a DUI in New Haven.