Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.
Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Connecticut
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $59/mes para solo responsabilidad y $98/mes para cobertura total en Connecticut.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
New Haven is one of the oldest and most populous cities in the U.S. and is home to renowned educational institutions, including Yale University, New Haven University, and Albertus Magnus College. Having so many students and young drivers on the roads is likely why its car insurance rates are higher than the state’s average.
Drivers in New Haven pay monthly average rates of $298 for liability insurance and $467 for full coverage, compared to the state averages of $195 and $343. Despite these higher premiums, cheap car insurance is still available.
Here’s what you need to know about comparing quotes and finding an affordable auto policy in New Haven.
Datos Breves
State Farm, GEICO, and USAA have the cheapest car insurance in New Haven.
The Connecticut Department of Insurance recommends buying comprehensive coverage to protect against deer-related vehicle damage.[1]
Connecticut has an Auto Arbitration Program through which the state’s insurance department steps in if an insurance company and body shop can’t agree on an auto repair price.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in New Haven
The best car insurance policy for you will depend on several factors including your budget, driving record, coverage preferences, and more. That's why it's so important to compare quotes from several insurers. As you start your search, keep these three top insurers in mind.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$98
$59
Liability-only coverage
Foremost
3.4
N/A
N/A
High-risk drivers
GEICO
4.2
$120
$72
Digital experience
Best insurer for liability-only coverage: State Farm
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$85/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$141/mo
State Farm is one of the largest car insurers in the U.S. and offers a variety of products in addition to car insurance, including motorcycle insurance, boat insurance, and small-business insurance. It offers a number of discounts and optional auto policies, such as emergency roadside assistance, rideshare insurance, and rental car coverage.
Ventajas
Personalized experience with local insurance agents
Select Service program for vehicle claims and repairs
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$348/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$366/mo
Foremost is part of Farmers Insurance Group and has sold insurance products since 1952. The company partners with Bristol West to provide auto policies to high-risk drivers with DUIs, speeding tickets, and other traffic violations on their records. You can work with a Foremost agent for a personalized experience.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$104/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$173/mo
The Government Employees Insurance Company, now called GEICO, started in 1936. As a customer, you can create a personalized dashboard and manage your account online or on the go via the mobile app. It has a highly rated digital experience for policyholders, as evident in J.D. Power’s Insurance Digital Experience Study.
Ventajas
Robust mobile app
Top spot in J.D. Power’s auto insurance study in New England
Contras
Only six local agents in New Haven
Gap insurance and rideshare insurance not available
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in New Haven
To find a great deal on an auto policy in New Haven, you’ll need to shop around and explore your options at different car insurance companies. Here are several additional tips that might help you find the cheapest rates for your unique situation:
Look for discounts. Most car insurance companies offer various discounts that can lower your car insurance costs. You can call a local insurance agent to ask about available discounts that may apply to you.
Take a defensive driving course. Some car insurers offer discounts to drivers who complete an approved defensive driving course. You might be able to take it online and get a lower rate.
Bundle insurance. If you pair your car insurance with homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or even life insurance, you can potentially save some money on your auto insurance premiums.
Drive safely. A driving record with incidents like speeding tickets and DUIs can increase your car insurance rates. Do your best to drive safely and maintain a clean driving record.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in New Haven
Liability rates start at $85 per month
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in New Haven: State Farm
Connecticut law mandates that drivers purchase and maintain liability car insurance. This type of policy helps pay for the other driver’s property damage and injury costs after an at-fault accident.
Liability-only policies cost $298 per month on average in New Haven. This insurance is often the cheapest car insurance available because it offers limited coverage.
Here’s a look at the cheapest quotes for liability-only auto policies in New Haven.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
85
GEICO
104
USAA
115
Safeco
122
Midvale Home & Auto
135
Liberty Mutual
153
Progressive
160
Travelers
170
Nationwide
186
Allstate
197
CSAA
204
Direct Auto
292
Foremost
348
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in New Haven: State Farm
Full-coverage car insurance is optional in New Haven and typically includes liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance. Because it includes more coverages, it often costs more than a liability-only policy. The average price for full-coverage car insurance in New Haven is $467 per month.
If you finance or lease your car, your lender or lessor may require full-coverage car insurance to protect against financial losses from vehicle damages.
Here’s a look at the cheapest full-coverage car insurance companies in New Haven.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
141
GEICO
173
USAA
193
State Auto
213
Safeco
216
Travelers
229
Liberty Mutual
266
Nationwide
266
Progressive
268
Midvale Home & Auto
272
CSAA
282
Allstate
330
Foremost
366
Direct Auto
469
Car insurance requirements in Connecticut
Connecticut is an at-fault state — also called a tort state — and has been since 1994.[2] This means that the driver who causes a car accident is responsible for paying for the damages and injuries of the other involved parties, usually through their liability insurance.
Per Connecticut’s modified comparative negligence rule, you may be able to collect compensation for your losses, even if you were partially responsible for the accident. As long as you’re 50% or less at fault, you may be able to recover damages. Drivers are required to show proof of insurance to avoid fines and registration suspension.
Here are Connecticut’s minimum car insurance requirements:[3]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
While liability-only insurance is the most affordable option, you may want to invest in optional car insurance to protect you financially in different situations. Here are several policies you might want to explore as a driver in New Haven:
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage may kick in after your vehicle sustains damage from non-collision events, such as fire, theft, and vandalism.
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle if you get into an accident with another driver or stationary object, no matter who’s responsible.
Here’s an overview of the average cost of car insurance in New Haven, based on driving history.
Shop for Car Insurance in New Haven, CT
Monthly rates start at $101 for drivers with an incident
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Speeding can cause you to lose control of your vehicle and impair your ability to react to dangerous situations on the road, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.[4] For this reason, New Haven drivers with speeding tickets usually face higher rates. The average monthly insurance rate for drivers with a speeding ticket in New Haven is $404 for liability coverage and $634 for full coverage.
The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies in New Haven for drivers with speeding tickets on their records.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
85
105
GEICO
104
130
USAA
115
144
Safeco
122
166
Liberty Mutual
153
206
Progressive
160
209
Travelers
170
216
Nationwide
186
235
Allstate
197
246
CSAA
204
265
Direct Auto
292
377
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Between 2016 and 2021, Connecticut reported 501,320 car accidents.[5] If you cause a car accident, car insurers will perceive you as a greater risk on the road and likely charge you higher premiums as a result. Drivers in New Haven with an accident on their record pay an average of $393 per month for liability coverage and $616 for full coverage.
Here are the cheapest monthly quotes for New Haven drivers with an at-fault accident on their records.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
85
107
GEICO
104
133
USAA
115
147
Safeco
122
171
Liberty Mutual
153
210
Progressive
160
212
Travelers
170
220
Nationwide
186
240
Allstate
197
251
CSAA
204
276
Direct Auto
292
386
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
There were 8,908 DUI-related accidents in Connecticut between January 2020 and April 2023.[6] The state takes DUIs very seriously and imposes consequences such as hefty fines and jail time. A DUI can also lead to higher auto insurance rates and warrant the need for an SR-22 insurance form.
Drivers in New Haven with a DUI pay monthly averages of $453 for liability coverage and $710 for full coverage.
The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with a DUI in New Haven.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
85
130
GEICO
104
160
USAA
115
177
Safeco
122
187
Liberty Mutual
153
235
Progressive
160
246
Travelers
170
261
Nationwide
186
286
Allstate
197
302
CSAA
204
313
Direct Auto
292
448
Foremost
348
534
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Because senior drivers are more likely to cause an accident than middle-aged drivers, their car insurance costs tend to be higher. Average rates usually go down around age 35 and pick back up a bit again around age 70, but seniors still typically have lower-than-average rates.[7]
Seniors in New Haven pay a monthly average of $212 for liability coverage and $332 for full coverage.
Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for New Haven seniors.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
State Farm
101
61
GEICO
127
77
USAA
143
85
Travelers
168
124
Safeco
172
97
Progressive
179
107
Nationwide
186
130
CSAA
202
146
Liberty Mutual
203
117
Allstate
248
148
Direct Auto
336
209
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Teen drivers have less experience on the road and usually pay higher car insurance premiums as a result. In New Haven, teens pay a monthly average of $526 for liability coverage and $824 for full coverage.
Fortunately, teen drivers can save on a policy if they stay on their parents’ insurance, complete a defensive driving course, and lock in a good student discount.[8]
The table below shows average monthly car insurance quotes for teens and young drivers in New Haven.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
State Farm
241
145
GEICO
272
164
USAA
318
190
Safeco
385
217
Travelers
412
306
Liberty Mutual
448
258
Nationwide
455
318
CSAA
473
343
Progressive
480
287
Allstate
579
346
Foremost
652
620
Direct Auto
854
532
Get Auto Insurance in New Haven
Insurify partners with top auto insurers to offer free quotes
New Haven car insurance quotes by credit tier
Connecticut allows car insurance companies to use your credit history when underwriting policies. Car insurance companies believe that drivers with good to excellent credit are less risky and file fewer claims than drivers with poor credit.[9] This is why many car insurers look at the credit histories of prospective policyholders to help determine rates.
The chart below shows that New Haven drivers with excellent credit pay $329 per month, on average, while drivers with poor credit pay an average of $661 per month.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in New Haven?
Car insurance premiums for New Haven drivers are significantly higher than the national average. It’s important to note that rates can vary by ZIP code and city within Connecticut due to differences in population, crime rates, weather conditions, and other factors.
New Haven has plenty of students attending school in and around the city, which could contribute to higher car accident rates. Bridgeport reported close to 18,000 car accidents between January 2020 and April 2023, but New Haven reported more than 20,000.[6]
More cities in Connecticut
Here’s a look at average car insurance quotes in some other Connecticut cities.
New Haven car insurance FAQs
Check out Insurify’s guides on car insurance forcollege students and professors, and read the answers to common questions about car insurance in New Haven.
How much is car insurance in New Haven?
The average cost of car insurance in New Haven is $298 per month for liability insurance and $467 per month for full coverage.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance rates in New Haven?
State Farm offers the cheapest rates in New Haven, starting at $85 per month. GEICO and USAA also offer low rates in the area, at $104 and $115 per month, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in New Haven?
Some of the best car insurance companies in New Haven include GEICO and State Farm. These insurers have plenty of car insurance coverage options and solid Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores. But the best auto insurer for you depends on your specific needs, coverage options, and budget. New Haven drivers should always compare quotes to find the best deal for their needs.
What are the minimum car insurance requirements in New Haven?
Connecticut requires 25/50/25 minimum insurance limits. This translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability insurance and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[3]
How does living in New Haven affect your car insurance rates?
New Haven’s rate of car accidents and motor thefts affects your car insurance rates. Over a three-year period, New Haven reported more than 20,000 car accidents, approximately 7,000 a year, on average.[6] Additionally, New Haven’s schools attract young drivers in college, which can increase the risk of accidents. Higher accident rates like these can contribute to more expensive premiums for everyone.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
