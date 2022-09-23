Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify:
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Colorado
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $98/mes para cobertura total en Colorado.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Standard car insurance policies come in terms of six months, which may not be suitable for all drivers. If you need a temporary car insurance policy, several alternative coverage options are available, including purchasing non-owner insurance, obtaining rental car insurance, or simply canceling your policy early.
Options for drivers who need temporary coverage include non-owner insurance, which provides coverage when you drive other people’s vehicles, and rental car coverage.
If you need car insurance but not for the full six-month term, you can usually cancel your policy early without having to pay for the time you didn’t use.
If you’re a student or the parent of a student in Colorado, you have several insurance options, including a stand-alone policy for a student who drives regularly or reducing your premiums if your student is away without a vehicle.
Is temporary car insurance available in Colorado?
When you’re shopping for car insurance, you’ll find that major insurers offer terms of either six months or one year, with six months being the most common. These policies make sense for most drivers who own vehicles and need constant coverage. However, they may not make sense for someone who only needs coverage for a short time.
Temporary insurance policies can provide coverage for as little as one day or as much as a couple of months. Unfortunately, these policies can be difficult to find and aren’t available everywhere.
However, some reliable options are available when you need temporary insurance coverage, whether you’re borrowing someone else’s vehicle or renting one.
Getting non-owner car insurance in Colorado
Non-owner car insurance is a type of policy available for anyone who drives regularly but who doesn’t own their own vehicle.
Suppose you don’t own a vehicle but regularly borrow one from a friend. Or perhaps you use a car-sharing service and want coverage above and beyond what the service provides. Non-owner insurance could make sense for you in these cases.
It may also come in handy if you’re between vehicles and don’t want to pay for a regular policy but still want coverage in case you drive someone else’s car.
However, unlike a standard auto insurance policy, non-owner insurance doesn’t include collision or comprehensive coverage. In other words, it won’t pay for any damages to the vehicle you’re driving. Before driving, check to make sure the vehicle is covered under a different full-coverage policy.
It’s also worth noting that if you’re a member of the same household as the person whose vehicle you drive, you must be a secondary driver on their policy.
Canceling your policy early in Colorado
If you choose to cancel your policy, you’ll only have to pay for your premiums during the time you actually have the policy. If you cancel before the end of your policy term, you won’t be charged for the unused months.
Additionally, if you paid for your policy premium up front, whether to take advantage of a discount or for another reason, you’ll usually get a refund for the unused amount. However, depending on your state and insurer, you may be charged an early cancellation fee.
Canceling a policy is usually quite simple. Depending on your insurer, you may need to call your insurance agent, call the company’s customer service department, or send an official cancellation request via mail. However, some companies may allow you to cancel your policy through your online account.
Keep in Mind
Purchasing and then canceling an insurance policy may be appropriate if you only need coverage temporarily. However, it may not be the right choice if you own a vehicle that you drive only infrequently. In that case, a pay-per-mile policy may be more appropriate.
After all, you’ll need coverage each time you drive, and it isn’t practical to sign up for and cancel a car insurance policy each time you do. Additionally, if you have a loan or a lease on your vehicle, you’re likely contractually obligated to have full coverage.
Getting car insurance for a rental car in Colorado
If you’re renting a vehicle and want to make sure you’re protected, consider purchasing rental car insurance. You can get rental coverage from a few places:
Your car insurance policy
If you have car insurance, your normal policy probably still applies when you’re driving a rental car. Your policy’s liability insurance will pay for damages and injuries to others when you’re driving the rental car, while your comprehensive and collision insurance may cover the vehicle itself.
A credit card
Many credit cards, especially travel cards, offer rental car insurance as a perk. To be eligible, you usually must use that card to pay for the rental. Additionally, these benefits may be limited to paying only for certain expenses or only being used as secondary coverage.[1]
The rental company
Rental car companies are required to carry liability coverage on each of their vehicles, so you always have at least some coverage. Additionally, you can purchase a loss damage waiver from the rental company, which frees you of any financial responsibility for damages to the car.[2]
A travel insurance provider
Some travel insurance companies provide rental car coverage, either as a part of a travel insurance policy or as a stand-alone policy.[3] Make sure to compare the cost of these policies and the coverage amount to the loss damage waiver offered by the rental company.
Best car insurance companies for short-term car insurance in Colorado
The table below breaks down the average insurance rates for the best companies for short-term coverage, with the rates applying to six-month policies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
IQ Score
State Farm
47
4.5
USAA
61
4.5
American Family
65
4.3
Sun Coast
69
0.0
GEICO
72
4.2
Allstate
73
4.2
State Auto
74
4.0
Safeco
77
3.8
Nationwide
78
4.3
Progressive
83
3.9
Auto-Owners
84
4.0
The General
88
3.3
Midvale Home & Auto
92
3.7
Bristol West
100
2.2
Dairyland
103
3.3
Foremost
115
3.5
Direct Auto
118
3.3
Travelers
119
4.3
Farmers
124
3.8
Liberty Mutual
138
3.8
Car insurance for students in Colorado
If you’re a college student in Colorado and need insurance for a car you’ll be driving regularly, make sure to shop around for the best policy. Depending on where you’re moving from and your current insurer, you may be able to maintain the same policy and just update the address. However, you may also need to find a new policy altogether.
Some insurance companies offer better rates for young drivers, and some may offer discounts that specifically benefit young drivers or college students, so be sure to compare several insurers to find the best option.
On the other hand, if you’re a parent and have a child going away to college without a car, you may be able to save money on your insurance. You may also be able to remove your child from your policy altogether if they’ll never drive your car. However, if they plan to drive your car when they’re home during school breaks, they should be listed on your policy.
Good to Know
Many insurance companies offer a discount when you have a student away at college who won’t be close enough to drive the vehicle regularly. This type of discount allows you to keep your child on your insurance policy without paying full price.
Finally, pay attention to other discounts that may specifically benefit students and young drivers. Some insurers offer discounts for good grades, taking a defensive driver course, and more.
Temporary car insurance in Colorado FAQs
Are you considering purchasing temporary auto insurance in Colorado? Here are the answers to a few more questions on the topic.
Can you get temporary insurance in Colorado?
Most car insurance policies in Colorado last for six months. However, if you need coverage for a shorter time or don’t own your own vehicle, consider options such as non-owner insurance, rental car insurance, or simply canceling your policy when you no longer need it.
Is temporary car insurance legit?
A temporary insurance policy is one that provides car insurance coverage for as little as one day and as long as several months. Hugo is one example of such a company. However, these policies are rare, aren’t offered by major insurers, and aren’t available in every state.
Can you drive a car without insurance if you just bought it in Colorado?
Colorado, like most states, requires drivers to have liability insurance when driving. If you don’t have insurance, you’ll need to sign up for a policy before driving your new car. Otherwise, you risk paying financial penalties, as well as footing the bill for any damages you cause before you sign up for coverage.
However, if you already have car insurance, you have a bit more time. Many insurance companies offer grace periods of up to 30 days. In other words, when you buy a new vehicle, you have up to 30 days to add it to your policy. During that time, your insurer will cover the vehicle just like any others on your policy.
How long can you be without car insurance in Colorado?
Colorado law requires all drivers to have car insurance. Even the short drive home from the dealership could be illegal if you don’t have insurance coverage. If caught driving without insurance, you’ll have four points added to your license. You could also pay fines ranging from $500 to $1,000, depending on whether it’s a first offense. Finally, on a second or subsequent offense, you may have your license suspended.
Additionally, if you’re in an accident while driving without insurance, you’ll be on the hook for any damages, including damage to your vehicle, damage to other people’s vehicles, and injuries sustained by others.
