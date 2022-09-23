Uber and Lyft requirements in Colorado

The requirements for Uber and Lyft are slightly different in every state. Additionally, some cities within Colorado have specific requirements. For example, in Vail, Colorado, TNC drivers must carry a special permit that costs $35 per year.[4] If you’re planning to drive for a TNC in Colorado, it’s a good idea to check your town or city’s requirements before you apply.

Rideshare car requirements

If you want to drive for a TNC in Colorado, your vehicle must meet certain requirements. These are the specific vehicle requirements for Lyft vehicles in Colorado:

Must be a 2008 model or newer

Must have four doors

Must have between five and eight seats, including the driver’s seat

Can’t be a taxi, limousine, or rented vehicle

Can’t have a salvage, non-repairable, or rebuilt title

Uber has similar requirements, but vehicles must also be in good physical condition with no cosmetic damage and have no commercial branding on the outside, like a taxi logo. UberXL, Uber Black, and Uber Black XL have more requirements.

In addition, Lyft requires drivers to get a vehicle inspection before driving for the TNC. Once the driver has approval, they must get annual vehicle inspections.

Important Information The Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC) will randomly audit Lyft drivers to ensure they comply with the state’s requirements. Inspectors may request a ride and check the vehicle’s condition, car registration, and proof of insurance.[5]

Rideshare driver requirements

Rideshare companies have requirements for drivers too. Here are the requirements that drivers must meet in order to drive for Lyft and Uber in Colorado:

Must have a valid driver’s license (out-of-state licenses are accepted)

Must be at least 25 years old

Must pass a driver screening test, which checks driving record and criminal background

Must have a reliable smartphone that can run the Lyft or Uber app

The age requirements for Uber are slightly different. All Uber drivers must have at least one year of driving experience in the U.S. or three years of driving experience if they’re younger than 25.

For Uber and Lyft drivers, the Colorado PUC also has additional requirements around the amount of time that a rideshare driver can work:[5]