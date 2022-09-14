Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

At-fault accidents usually make your car insurance prices go up, but traffic and moving violations, like speeding tickets, are also incidents that can raise your rates.

Any time you’re involved in an accident or engage in risky driving behaviors that might increase the likelihood of an accident, such as driving under the influence, insurers likely penalize you with higher rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Insurers consider speeding to be a risky driving behavior since speed is often a contributing factor in fatal car crashes. In Colorado, speed limits range from 20 mph to 65 mph, but local governments can’t increase it to more than 75 mph.[3]

Along with your premium rising from a speeding ticket, you may face fines or even jail time if you violate Colorado Class A or B traffic infractions.[4]

Liability insurance costs an average of $118 per month, and full coverage costs $306 per month for Pueblo drivers with a speeding ticket.

Finding affordable auto insurance is important after getting a speeding ticket in Pueblo. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 47 61 USAA 59 77 American Family 64 85 GEICO 71 93 Allstate 72 94 Safeco 76 108 Nationwide 77 102 Progressive 81 110 Auto-Owners 83 112 The General 86 117 Bristol West 97 129 Dairyland 99 134 Direct Auto 114 154 Travelers 117 156 Farmers 122 160 Liberty Mutual 134 188 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Pueblo County reported nearly 3,000 car crashes in 2022 — a slight decrease from the previous year.[5] But accident rates in your area affect car insurance premiums, and actually causing an accident will likely increase your rates.

Any at-fault accident claim another driver files with your insurer means your insurer pays for the losses you caused. When comparing quotes, ask if the insurance company has any accident forgiveness programs that you can take advantage of if you’re ever at fault in an accident.

Drivers in Pueblo with an accident on their record pay $111 per month for liability coverage, on average.

The table below shows the cheapest auto insurance companies for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records in Pueblo.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 47 61 USAA 59 77 American Family 64 84 GEICO 71 93 Allstate 72 94 Safeco 76 109 Nationwide 77 102 Progressive 81 110 Auto-Owners 83 110 The General 86 117 Bristol West 97 127 Dairyland 99 133 Direct Auto 114 154 Travelers 117 155 Farmers 122 160 Liberty Mutual 134 189 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Alcohol-impaired drivers were involved in 30% of all Colorado traffic fatalities in 2019.[6] Getting a DUI can cause your rates to increase or have your insurer cancel your policy. Keep in mind that in Colorado you can still be arrested for driving with a BAC below 0.05 if you show signs of impairment.[7]

Liability-only insurance for Pueblo drivers with a DUI costs $127 per month, on average. That rate increases to $331 per month for full coverage.

The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies in Pueblo, Colorado, for drivers with a DUI.