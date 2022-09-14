Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Colorado
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $98/mes para cobertura total en Colorado.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Once the site of a devastating flood, Pueblo, Colorado, now draws tourists to its serene riverwalk less than an hour from Colorado Springs. The average monthly cost for car insurance in Pueblo is $144, which is similar to the statewide average of $148 per month and slightly less than the nationwide monthly average of $158.
Pueblo’s smaller population size compared to cities like Denver and Colorado Springs could partly account for its lower rates.
Here’s what you should know about comparing quotes and finding cheap car insurance in Pueblo.
Datos Breves
The average cost of car insurance in Pueblo is $80 per month for liability-only insurance and $208 per month for full coverage.
State Farm, USAA, and American Family have the cheapest car isurance in Pueblo.
Pueblo drivers pay a yearly average of $2,497 for full-coverage car insurance.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Pueblo
Whether you work through local independent insurance agencies or major companies, getting a great deal means more than finding the most affordable option. Ask for free quotes so you can compare coverage options and limits to find the best coverage for your individual situation, needs, and budget.
Start with the top insurance companies Insurify identified in Pueblo, Colorado.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$98
$47
Liability-only coverage
USAA
4.5
$127
$61
Military members and their families
American Family
4.3
$135
$65
Bundling discounts
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
Best insurer for liability-only coverage: State Farm
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$47/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$94/mo
If you’re looking for comparatively affordable insurance rates in Pueblo, State Farm has lower-than-average rates for both liability-only coverage and full-coverage insurance. A dozen discounts are available to help you save more on your premiums.
State Farm has the highest AM Best Rating, which means it’s exceptional at paying out claims, though its high customer complaint rating with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) means that some policyholders filed complaints with the company.
Ventajas
Top J.D Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southwest region
A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best
Contras
High NAIC customer complaint score
Accident-free discount requires three years of policy history
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$59/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$123/mo
With multiple military bases less than an hour from Pueblo, USAA is a great option for drivers who are active or retired members of the U.S. Armed Forces. Their families and children also qualify for coverage.
Pay-as-you-drive auto insurance is now available in Colorado, which could make USAA’s already low average rates even lower. Aside from strict eligibility requirements for acceptance, one downside of USAA is that a policyholder can’t contact a live agent 24/7.
Ventajas
Many member benefits beyond auto insurance
Provides military-specific benefits
Contras
24/7 customer service not available
Only military members and immediate family are eligible
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
840
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$64/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$130/mo
American Family insurance is available in Colorado, allowing Pueblo drivers to access insurance products that people in some other states can't. Along with auto insurance rates among the lowest averages in the city, American Family also offers a variety of other personal, property, and commercial insurance products; it claims you can save up to 23% by bundling auto insurance with another policy.
It was good for several years, then the price went up.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Pueblo
While young and senior drivers should look for age-appropriate discounts, plenty of savings for other drivers are available. Along with discounts for driving a vehicle with specific safety features or avoiding incidents for a set period of time, here are some other ways to potentially lower your rates:
Reconsider coverage. Reduce optional insurance on an older car with a low market value to get lower rates.
Shop for quotes. Compare free quotes from at least three different car insurance companies for the same coverage levels to find the one that offers the best rates.
Increase your credit score. Check your credit history for inaccuracies, correct them, and maintain a good credit score for lower rates.
Bundle insurance. Some insurers let you bundle your auto insurance with risk insurance or homeowners, motorcycle, or renters insurance for a lower rate.
Find Car Insurance in Pueblo, Colorado
Liability rates start at $47 per month
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Pueblo: State Farm
Liability-only car insurance is the minimum-required insurance for Colorado drivers. In most states, liability insurance covers the minimum-coverage levels by law, so the liability-only insurance in New Mexico or Kansas may differ from the Centennial State. In Colorado, it covers bodily injury and damage that you cause another driver, vehicle, or property in an at-fault accident.
Liability insurance in Pueblo costs $80 per month, on average.
Here are the cheapest companies for liability-only insurance in Pueblo, Colorado.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
47
USAA
59
American Family
64
Sun Coast
67
GEICO
71
State Auto
71
Allstate
72
Safeco
76
Nationwide
77
Progressive
81
Auto-Owners
83
The General
86
Midvale Home & Auto
95
Bristol West
97
Dairyland
99
Foremost
110
Direct Auto
114
Travelers
117
Farmers
122
Liberty Mutual
134
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Pueblo: State Farm
The difference between liability-only and full-coverage car insurance is that liability coverage pays for damages or injuries to others that you cause, while full-coverage car insurance pays for your own vehicle damages.
Full-coverage policies usually include comprehensive and collision coverage. Collision coverage is helpful if you hit a snowbank, telephone pole, or animal. Comprehensive covers non-collision damage and losses, such as theft — a crime in which Pueblo ranked fourth across Colorado cities.[1]
Pueblo drivers pay a monthly average of $208 for full coverage.
To help you shop for the best full-coverage insurance, here are the cheapest insurers in Pueblo, according to Insurify data.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
94
USAA
123
American Family
130
GEICO
145
Allstate
147
Nationwide
149
Safeco
162
Sun Coast
165
Progressive
166
Auto-Owners
169
Midvale Home & Auto
178
Travelers
193
Direct Auto
215
Liberty Mutual
223
Bristol West
230
State Auto
241
Dairyland
244
The General
244
Farmers
249
Foremost
308
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Colorado
Colorado is an at-fault state, which means the driver responsible for the accident pays for the damages and injuries they cause to other parties, usually through their liability insurance. While car insurance rates can vary by ZIP code, minimum car insurance requirements don’t.
Colorado’s at-fault insurance laws require the following minimum coverages for all drivers:[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person per accident / $50,000 for all persons per accident
Property damage liability
$15,000 per accident
Colorado minimum car insurance requirements are just that: a minimum. They may not be enough to cover all the expenses following an accident, and they don’t cover damages to your own vehicle.
Pueblo drivers may want to purchase additional optional coverages for their car insurance policies, such as:
Collision coverage
Collision insurance covers vehicle repair costs when you hit a stationary object or another driver, even if you’re at fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance covers events not related to a collision, including theft, weather damage, falling objects, vandalism, and floods.
Any time you’re involved in an accident or engage in risky driving behaviors that might increase the likelihood of an accident, such as driving under the influence, insurers likely penalize you with higher rates.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Insurers consider speeding to be a risky driving behavior since speed is often a contributing factor in fatal car crashes. In Colorado, speed limits range from 20 mph to 65 mph, but local governments can’t increase it to more than 75 mph.[3]
Along with your premium rising from a speeding ticket, you may face fines or even jail time if you violate Colorado Class A or B traffic infractions.[4]
Liability insurance costs an average of $118 per month, and full coverage costs $306 per month for Pueblo drivers with a speeding ticket.
Finding affordable auto insurance is important after getting a speeding ticket in Pueblo. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
47
61
USAA
59
77
American Family
64
85
GEICO
71
93
Allstate
72
94
Safeco
76
108
Nationwide
77
102
Progressive
81
110
Auto-Owners
83
112
The General
86
117
Bristol West
97
129
Dairyland
99
134
Direct Auto
114
154
Travelers
117
156
Farmers
122
160
Liberty Mutual
134
188
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Pueblo County reported nearly 3,000 car crashes in 2022 — a slight decrease from the previous year.[5] But accident rates in your area affect car insurance premiums, and actually causing an accident will likely increase your rates.
Any at-fault accident claim another driver files with your insurer means your insurer pays for the losses you caused. When comparing quotes, ask if the insurance company has any accident forgiveness programs that you can take advantage of if you’re ever at fault in an accident.
Drivers in Pueblo with an accident on their record pay $111 per month for liability coverage, on average.
The table below shows the cheapest auto insurance companies for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records in Pueblo.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
47
61
USAA
59
77
American Family
64
84
GEICO
71
93
Allstate
72
94
Safeco
76
109
Nationwide
77
102
Progressive
81
110
Auto-Owners
83
110
The General
86
117
Bristol West
97
127
Dairyland
99
133
Direct Auto
114
154
Travelers
117
155
Farmers
122
160
Liberty Mutual
134
189
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
Alcohol-impaired drivers were involved in 30% of all Colorado traffic fatalities in 2019.[6] Getting a DUI can cause your rates to increase or have your insurer cancel your policy. Keep in mind that in Colorado you can still be arrested for driving with a BAC below 0.05 if you show signs of impairment.[7]
Liability-only insurance for Pueblo drivers with a DUI costs $127 per month, on average. That rate increases to $331 per month for full coverage.
The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies in Pueblo, Colorado, for drivers with a DUI.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
47
74
USAA
59
93
American Family
64
100
GEICO
71
111
Allstate
72
113
Safeco
76
119
Nationwide
77
121
Progressive
81
127
Auto-Owners
83
130
The General
86
135
Bristol West
97
152
Dairyland
99
155
Foremost
110
173
Direct Auto
114
179
Travelers
117
184
Farmers
122
191
Liberty Mutual
134
210
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Seniors older than 65 account for 18% of Pueblo’s population, and senior drivers should know that their car increase rates can sincrease slightly around age 70.[8] Drivers around age 35 begin to see a decrease in premiums thanks to their years of experience and mitigated risk factors.
Unfortunately, older adults tend to have an increased risk of being involved in accidents, mainly due to age-related physical, cognitive, or visual problems. These issues often increase rates.[9]
Senior drivers in Pueblo pay $52 per month, on average, for minimum-coverage policies.
But senior drivers can still find relatively cheap car insurance, starting with the insurers in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
State Farm
65
32
USAA
88
42
American Family
91
45
Nationwide
100
52
GEICO
103
50
Allstate
106
52
Progressive
106
52
Auto-Owners
120
59
Safeco
124
58
Travelers
136
82
Direct Auto
148
79
Liberty Mutual
164
99
Bristol West
165
70
Farmers
175
86
Dairyland
177
72
The General
179
63
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Pueblo teens should expect the highest average rates for car insurance because this age group is statistically more likely to be involved in a fatal car accident than drivers age 20 and older due to inexperience, overconfidence, and increased distractions.[10] More than half of teen driving fatalities in Colorado were related to speed between 2015 and 2019.[11]
Pueblo teen drivers pay monthly averages of $145 for liability coverage and $376 for full coverage.
But young drivers can find savings opportunities. Teen drivers and their policyholder parents should ask their insurers about good student discounts, how to lower rates with a safer vehicle, and whether the best way to save money on Colorado car insurance rates is to keep young drivers on their parents’ policies.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
State Farm
163
81
USAA
205
99
American Family
224
110
GEICO
231
113
Nationwide
258
133
Allstate
261
128
Auto-Owners
285
140
Safeco
292
137
Progressive
301
147
Travelers
351
213
Liberty Mutual
380
228
Bristol West
387
163
The General
395
139
Direct Auto
396
210
Dairyland
400
162
Farmers
438
215
Foremost
556
198
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Pueblo car insurance quotes by credit tier
Colorado law allows car insurance companies — including those in Pueblo — to use a driver’s credit history as a factor in determining policy rates and eligibility. Although credit scores and credit histories can’t be the only influential factor, they can still affect rates.
Here’s what Pueblo drivers pay on average for car insurance, by credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Pueblo?
Pueblo’s average monthly rate of $144 is slightly lower than the national average of $158 per month. This could be because some states, like Florida, may have a higher rate of uninsured drivers, or because of states like Alabama, which have more hurricanes and tornadoes than Colorado.
Rates will vary between cities in Colorado just as drastically as in other states.
More cities in Colorado
In many cases, Pueblo insurance prices are higher than other cities in Colorado. Compare average car insurance rates in Denver, Colorado Springs, and others below.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Pueblo car insurance FAQs
Learn how to shop for car insurance before you compare quotes, and check out Insurify’s answers to frequently asked questions about auto insurance in Pueblo.
How much is car insurance in Pueblo?
The average cost of car insurance in Pueblo is $80 per month for liability-only coverage and $208 per month for full coverage.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Pueblo?
State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Pueblo, with monthly liability rates as low as $47. USAA and American Family also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $59 and $64.
But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, such as your age, ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.
What are the best car insurance companies in Pueblo?
Among the top car insurance companies in Pueblo are American Family, State Farm, and USAA. These companies have high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores, strong J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings in the Southwest region, and comparatively affordable average rates.
But the best company for you depends on your coverage needs and budget, so it’s important to compare quotes to find the insurer that offers the best price to you.
What car insurance coverage options are available in Pueblo?
Pueblo drivers can find almost any type of coverage they need for their cars. In addition to liability insurance, insurers often offer comprehensive, collision, uninsured/underinsured motorist, rental reimbursement, and gap coverage for drivers to customize their policy.
What are the minimum car insurance requirements in Colorado?
Colorado requires 25/50/15 minimum liability coverage limits. This translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $15,000 per accident for property damage liability.[2]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.