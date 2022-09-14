>Seguros de Autos>Colorado

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Grand Junction, Colorado (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Grand Junction, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $36 per month.

Courtney Mikulski
Editado porCourtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales

  • Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify

Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Colorado

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $98/mes para cobertura total en Colorado.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

In Grand Junction, Colorado, the average cost of car insurance is $110 per month. The good news is this is less than the nationwide average cost of $158 per month. Your ZIP code heavily influences your car insurance costs, and the comparatively low auto insurance rates in Grand Junction could be due to the fact that the city experienced a drop in auto theft in recent years.[1]

Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap car insurance in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Datos Breves

  • The average cost of car insurance in Grand Junction is $64 per month for liability insurance and $155 per month for full coverage.

  • Grand Junction drivers in their 60s pay the least for car insurance, on average, compared to other age groups.

  • Car insurance companies in Colorado can use your credit information when determining premiums.[2]

Cheapest car insurance companies in Grand Junction

When searching for car insurance, it’s crucial to look beyond just the price tag. Consider a company that offers the coverage options you need, exceptional customer service, and features that appeal to you.

The tables below showcase various Grand Junction car insurance companies excelling in different categories, all while maintaining affordability, as well as their average quotes in Colorado.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
USAA4.5$127$61Military members and families
State Farm4.5$98$47Discounts
GEICO4.2$150$72Bundling
  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for military members and families: USAA

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$45/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$94/mo

Almost 7% of Grand Junction residents are veterans, which means a decent number of residents and their family members can qualify for USAA auto insurance. USAA is a great fit for military families. Not only does this car insurance company charge low average rates, but it also offers features and processes designed to suit people with military affiliation — like a discount for storing your car on base while deployed.

Ventajas

  • Strong rating in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study

  • Various discounts available

Contras

  • Restricted membership

  • No gap insurance

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for discounts: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$36/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$72/mo

Amid rising car insurance rates, it’s important to find affordable insurance for your ride. Thankfully, State Farm provides a respite by offering some of the most affordable average premiums for auto insurance. It also offers plenty of discounts, including those for academic excellence, completing defensive driving courses, equipping safety features in your vehicle, and more.

Ventajas

  • Top J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southwest region

  • Offers many discounts

Contras

  • No gap insurance available

  • Customers can’t buy a policy online

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for bundling: GEICO

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$111/mo

As housing prices continue to soar in Grand Junction, people may need to trim costs where possible. Whether you’re a homeowner or a renter, consolidating your renters or homeowners insurance with your car insurance through a single insurer is convenient and usually results in a discount. GEICO offers the flexibility to bundle your auto insurance with policies for condos, renters, homeowners, and mobile homes.

Ventajas

  • Highly rated mobile app

  • Above-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southwest region

  • No gap insurance available

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Grand Junction

Getting cheap car insurance in Grand Junction isn’t a straightforward process. It takes a little bit of effort on your end, so follow these tips to find lower rates in the city:

  • Compare quotes. Get quotes from at least three different car insurance companies before you buy an auto policy. This will let you see which company can offer you the lowest price for the coverage you need. A quote-comparison tool can help you look at multiple quotes at once.

  • Reconsider your coverage. If you drive an older, less valuable vehicle, consider reducing your policy limits or dropping some optional coverages completely. You may want to drop collision or comprehensive coverage if your car’s value is less than the annual cost of the coverage.

  • Look for discounts. Plenty of auto insurers offer ways for drivers to reduce their car insurance premiums. You can likely find discounts for being a good driver, taking a driver’s education course, having certain safety equipment in your vehicle, signing up for paperless billing, and more.

  • Bundle policies. You can usually get a bundling discount by combining policies like home insurance, renters insurance, business insurance, or life insurance with your auto insurance.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Grand Junction: State Farm

Liability car insurance, which is mandatory in almost every state, including Colorado, is generally a low-cost coverage option. This coverage pays for injuries and property damage to other parties in accidents you cause, but it excludes your own vehicle repair expenses. Because it’s the least amount of car insurance you can purchase, it’s usually the cheapest car insurance option.

The cheapest liability-only auto insurance company in Grand Junction is State Farm, with an average rate of $36 per month, but the table below shows other cheap options to consider.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm36
USAA45
American Family49
Sun Coast51
GEICO54
State Auto54
Allstate55
Safeco58
Nationwide59
Progressive62
Auto-Owners63
The General65
Midvale Home & Auto73
Bristol West74
Dairyland76
Foremost84
Direct Auto87
Travelers89
Farmers93
Liberty Mutual103
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Grand Junction: State Farm

While liability car insurance only covers the injuries and damages you cause in an accident, full-coverage insurance goes one step further to provide coverage for your own vehicle damages. Because it adds more coverage, it usually costs more than a liability-only policy, but it includes protection for various situations, like theft and weather damage.

The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Grand Junction is $155 per month, and the table below shows the cheapest full-coverage car insurance companies.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm72
USAA94
American Family100
GEICO111
Allstate112
Nationwide114
Safeco123
Sun Coast126
Progressive127
Auto-Owners129
Midvale Home & Auto136
Travelers147
Direct Auto164
Liberty Mutual170
Bristol West175
State Auto184
Dairyland187
The General187
Farmers190
Foremost236
Estimate your Grand Junction car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Colorado

If you want to drive legally in the state of Colorado, you must maintain a liability-only policy. Every driver’s policy must meet the following minimum requirements:[3]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$15,000 per accident

While the state requires drivers to maintain minimum coverage levels, you can add additional coverages to your auto insurance policy for extra protection:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for damages from collisions, regardless of fault, whether you hit stationary objects or other vehicles.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for non-collision damages like fire, vandalism, theft, falling objects, and natural disasters.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    If you financed or leased your vehicle, gap insurance covers the difference between your auto loan balance and the insurance settlement in case of a total loss.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage kicks in when an uninsured or underinsured driver causes an accident, covering your damages and injuries.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/3220fb55f1/broken-windshield.svg

    Glass coverage

    Don’t underestimate the importance of glass protection, including windshield and glass damage, potentially with no deductible.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you have certain incidents on your driving record, you may find getting cheap car insurance in Grand Junction difficult. Incidents like speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) convictions, at-fault accidents, and other moving violations can all increase car insurance premiums, as they indicate you pose an increased risk of filing claims.

The average cost of car insurance in Grand Junction after an incident is $144 per month, and here’s how different incidents can affect average car insurance quotes.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm36464757
USAA45595971
American Family49656577
GEICO54717185
Allstate55727286
Safeco58828391
Nationwide59787893
Progressive62848497
Auto-Owners63858499
The General658888102
Bristol West749997116
Dairyland76103102119
Direct Auto87117118137
Travelers89118118140
Farmers93122122146
Liberty Mutual103145145162
Average cost of car insurance by age

Car insurance costs for teenagers and young drivers are generally more expensive than other age groups due to their limited driving experience and maturity level, which tends to lead to more frequent claims. However, rates generally drop around age 35 as drivers become more skilled and responsible. Nevertheless, rates might rise again around age 70, when older drivers’ reaction times and driving capabilities decline.[4]

The table below shows how average car insurance quotes in Grand Junction change as drivers age.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$254
20s$173
30s$130
40s$119
50s$98
60s$87
70s$94
Grand Junction car insurance quotes by credit tier

In Colorado, car insurance companies can use credit history to determine auto insurance prices.[2] Generally, poor credit indicates a greater likelihood to file insurance claims. This is why drivers with excellent or good credit tend to get lower car insurance premiums.

Here’s how average car insurance quotes change based on credit tier in Grand Junction.

Rates by Credit Tier

Grand Junction car insurance FAQs

Learn more about car insurance for first-time drivers, and check out the answers to common questions about auto coverage in Grand Junction below.

  • How much is car insurance in Grand Junction?

    The average cost of car insurance in Grand Junction is $64 per month for liability insurance and $155 per month for full coverage.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Grand Junction?

    State Farm, USAA, and American Family offer the lowest rates in Grand Junction, at $36, $45, and $49 per month, respectively. But one of the best ways to find the cheapest car insurance for your situation is to compare quotes from multiple insurers at the same coverage levels. This will help you find the insurance that offers you the best price for the coverage you’re looking for.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Grand Junction?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Grand Junction that Insurify identified include GEICO, State Farm, and USAA. These companies have high Insurify Quality Scores, good J.D. Power ratings, and strong AM Best ratings and are worth consideration for your car insurance needs.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

